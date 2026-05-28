Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
2h

Excellent, have been telling my patients that in most cases they should be inducing fever instead of trying to contain it. The body's number one tool for fighting off sickness and disease.

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Andrew N's avatar
Andrew N
2h

On the fourteenth of June, 1917, he drew blood from a wounded soldier carrying Plasmodium vivax and inoculated it into his first paretic patients. Am I misunderstanding this, in the article, What Is Malaria, I thought we established Plasmodium did not cause the disease?

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