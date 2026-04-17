Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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EasterNow's avatar
EasterNow
2h

So the masters are using “science” and a “test” and argument from authority to perform actions. Which is a clear pattern in use for some time. Their current methods are becoming more and more transparent. But let’s ask why? To control independent farmers? To gain greater control over food production? Make examples of a few to keep the rest in line. Is the ultimate goal to poison the oranges?

Human digestion is an important vector of attack.

Food, pills, water.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

Would it not be nice, if these 'scientists' read what is on the box of a pcr-test? this test can not be used to diagnose an illness'. It is only to be used to multiply fragments in a lab situation.

Well, at least the lemons did not have corona...

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