In January 2026, approximately twenty-five California Department of Food and Agriculture employees arrived at Evergreen Wholesale nursery in Escondido and began destroying citrus plants. Over the following days, they removed roughly 32,000 potted trees — about a third of the nursery’s total stock — valued at nearly three million dollars.¹

No disease had been found at the nursery. No infected insect had been detected on the property. The trigger was a positive PCR test on trees five miles away, two years earlier, before the plants now being destroyed even existed.² The nursery’s owner, Mark Collins, whose family has been in the plant-growing industry for eighty years, watched his inventory hauled off. “Our plants, as you can see, they’re healthy and nothing’s wrong with them,” said one employee.¹

A few weeks later, in Fallbrook, Phil and Elizabeth Rupprecht received a visit from state agriculture inspectors backed by law enforcement officers. The inspectors presented three options: accept pesticide spraying, cut down their backyard citrus trees, or face arrest. Some of those trees were nearly thirty years old. The Rupprechts’ trees had tested negative for the disease supposedly justifying the intervention.³ They cut down ten trees.

The disease is called Huanglongbing, or HLB — also known as citrus greening. It is said to be caused by a bacterium called Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus, carried from tree to tree by a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid. There is no cure, according to the authorities, and infected trees must be removed.⁴

Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey drew attention to the HLB story in their February 2026 Q&A session.⁵ The Baileys are medical practitioners and researchers whose work applies terrain theory to human health, but they are also gardeners — growing fruit and vegetables on their property in New Zealand, composting with septic sludge, losing citrus trees to dog urine and learning from it. They recognised in the citrus greening narrative a pattern they have documented extensively in human disease: an organism found at the site of illness is declared the cause, Koch’s postulates remain unfulfilled, environmental conditions are ignored, and the institutional response — testing, quarantine, destruction — proceeds regardless.⁶ They highlighted the work of a Southern California gardener named Greg Alder, who had spent fourteen years watching this pattern unfold in California’s citrus groves.

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A Gardener’s Fourteen-Year Investigation

Greg Alder writes about avocados, citrus, and vegetables for home growers in Southern California. He is not a health dissident or a critic of institutional science. His article on HLB, published in February 2026, traces fourteen years — from Master Gardener volunteer distributing official warnings about citrus greening to a man who has read the foundational literature and cannot reconcile it with what the authorities claim.⁷

Alder’s story begins in 2012, when the county plant pathologist opened her Master Gardener lecture with HLB as the most dangerous issue facing California citrus. Within weeks, the first California detection was announced — a backyard tree in Hacienda Heights. The CDFA destroyed the tree, sprayed insecticides on surrounding citrus, and established a quarantine zone. Local news declared California was bracing for “a deadly stalker of citrus.”⁸ The Master Gardeners were instructed to warn the public about what the state’s own website called an existential threat that could “erase this tradition from our state’s history.”⁹

By 2018, Tracy Kahn, Curator of the Citrus Variety Collection at UC Riverside, reported 1,547 Southern California citrus trees had tested positive for HLB. She recommended homeowners spray pesticides during each flush of new growth or cover trees with nets. The oldest Washington Navel orange tree in Riverside was placed under a protective structure.⁷

But Alder had learned to identify the Asian citrus psyllid and had been seeing the insects on his trees — and on everyone else’s trees — for years. Testing expanded, positive results accumulated, and Alder was not seeing sick trees.⁷ He chose not to spray or net.

In 2022, the tone shifted. Neil McRoberts, Associate Professor of Plant Pathology at UC Davis, told an audience of citrus farmers: “I’m an epidemiologist... but personally, I’d be more worried about water than HLB if I were growing citrus in California.”¹⁰ Ten years of apocalyptic warnings, and a UC epidemiologist was publicly downgrading the threat. McRoberts explained that both the CLas bacterium and the psyllid insect find it harder to live in California than in Florida — colder winters, hotter summers.¹⁰

Alder went to the foundational literature.

What the Documents Say

The California Department of Food and Agriculture states that HLB “is caused by a phloem-restricted bacterium which is vectored by the Asian citrus psyllid.”¹¹ The UC pest management page says the psyllid “vectors the pathogen that causes huanglongbing disease.”¹²

UC Riverside — one of the premier citrus research universities in the world — uses different language. Its page on Huanglongbing never claims CLas causes HLB. It states that “it is improper to refer to the HLB-associated bacterium [CLas] as the ‘causal agent’, the ‘agent’ or the ‘pathogen’ of HLB.” The reason: “in spite of many attempts,” Koch’s postulates have not been met.¹³

Koch’s postulates are the standard for establishing that a specific microorganism causes a specific disease: the organism must be found in all diseased hosts but not healthy ones, isolated and grown in pure culture, shown to cause the same disease when introduced into a healthy host, and re-isolated from the newly diseased host.¹⁴ For CLas and HLB, this standard has not been met.

The Bove 2006 overview paper in the Journal of Plant Pathology — a comprehensive summary of HLB research containing no original experiments of its own — admits the same: “Koch’s postulates could not be fulfilled. However... it is assumed that they are the causal agents of the diseases with which they are associated.”¹⁵

Assumed.

The same paper: “Specific HLB symptoms do not exist. Some symptoms, such as yellow shoots, leaf blotchy mottle, and lopsided fruits with color inversion and aborted seeds, are characteristic, but they do not always occur together on the same tree, they can be distorted or masked by symptoms of other diseases, or induced by causes other than HLB.”¹⁵

No specific symptoms. Koch’s postulates unfulfilled. Causation assumed.

Alder located a 1965 paper by South African researchers McClean and Oberholzer, who had studied the disease for decades. Their grafting experiments produced wildly inconsistent results — “less than ten per cent of the progeny in one group of experiments developed greening; in a second series more than half the progeny were positive.” Sometimes the disease spread destructively; sometimes it failed to spread to new trees; sometimes it remained confined to sectors of individual trees. Their summary: “[HLB] as a transmissible disease is full of contradictions.”¹⁶

Alder raised the timeline. HLB was identified in China at least as far back as the 1870s. The Meyer Lemon arrived in California from China in 1908.⁷ A century and a half of people and plant material crossing the Pacific, and the disease supposedly didn’t arrive until 2012. What arrived was not the disease. What arrived was the testing.

The Test

The CDFA’s Action Plan specifies that plant samples are tested for CLas using “two USDA-validated multiplex TaqMan Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) tests.”¹⁷ PCR amplifies selected genetic sequences. It does not diagnose disease. It does not confirm that the genetic material came from an intact, functioning organism. It does not establish that the organism, if present, is causing harm.¹⁸ A positive PCR result on a citrus tree means the test detected genetic sequences associated with CLas. Nothing more.

Kary Mullis, who invented the PCR technology, was clear about this throughout his career: “PCR is just a process that allows you to make a whole lot of something out of something. It doesn’t tell you that you are sick, or that the thing that you ended up with was going to hurt you or anything like that.”¹⁸

The CDFA itself, defending the Evergreen Nursery destruction, acknowledged that “infected trees can appear to be healthy and even falsely test negative for a long time before showing symptoms.”¹ Trees that look healthy may be infected. Trees that test negative may be infected. The disease has no specific symptoms. The test does not diagnose. The regulatory response is quarantine, pesticide spraying, and destruction — enforced with law enforcement, administrative hearings, and the threat of arrest.

As of March 2026, the most recent quarantine area in San Diego County was declared after CDFA detected HLB in two trees on a residential property in Ramona. A positive test triggers tree removal, a 250-metre survey, and a mandatory five-mile quarantine radius. Over 350 businesses in San Diego County could be impacted, including more than 100 growers with 1,700 acres of commercial citrus. The county’s citrus industry is valued at $144 million annually.¹⁹

Alder contacted a citrus farmer friend — someone who manages large acreage and is involved at the highest levels of HLB research discussion in California. His final question: “Have you personally seen, with your own eyes, a tree infected with HLB?”

“No.”⁷

What Happened When a Gardener Said This Out Loud

Don Downs, a UC Master Gardener in Orange County, commented on Alder’s article: “I have not seen nor heard of an actual HBL case within Orange County. Plant material testing positive for CLas bacterium, yes, HBL, no.” One reader reported that a nursery employee had told him all citrus trees in California would need to be destroyed within five years.⁷

One commenter accused Alder of “antivax rhetoric.” Alder asked the commenter to quote a single specific claim that was “under informed, anti-scientific, and potentially misleading.” No quotation was provided.⁷

A gardener reads the primary literature, documents what it says, notes that two California institutions use contradictory language about the same organism, cites a sixty-year-old paper describing transmission as “full of contradictions.” The response is not engagement with his evidence. It is a label.

We Have Seen This Before

Pellagra killed tens of thousands of Americans in the early twentieth century. In 1912, South Carolina reported 30,000 cases with a 40% mortality rate — the second most common cause of death in the state.²⁰ Characterised by the four D’s — dermatitis, diarrhoea, dementia, and death — it struck people in the same towns, prisons, orphanages, and hospitals. The pattern looked like contagion. Pellagra-phobia swept the United States. Hospitals refused to admit patients. Nurses went on strike rather than attend to pellagrins. Schools barred children whose family members were ill. Hotel guests threatened to leave en masse if anyone displaying even mild symptoms was not removed from the premises.²⁰

The Literary Digest reported in 1913 that there was “ample evidence to discard the dietary factor” and declared pellagra an infectious disease imported from Italy along with “hordes of immigrants.”²¹ Physicians treated pellagrins with arsenic and mercury. Dr L.P. Tenney insisted on keeping patients “saturated with arsenic” indefinitely — though he also required them to consume eggs and milk, overlooking their curative effect in favour of the toxic metal.²⁰ Arsenic held “chief place” in pellagra treatment until the 1930s.²⁰

The Illinois Pellagra Commission concluded in 1911 that the disease was caused by a living micro-organism of unknown nature. The Thompson-McFadden Commission declared it infectious and contagious.²⁰ Louis Sambon claimed it was a parasite carried by the black fly — “almost a certainty.”²¹ Guido Tizzoni announced he had isolated the responsible bacterium, Streptobacillus pellagrae. It turned out to be imaginary.²¹ Charles Davenport, a founder of the American eugenics movement, published a paper in 1916 declaring it hereditary — a year after Goldberger had already demonstrated to the U.S. Surgeon General that the disease was nutritional.²¹

Joseph Goldberger, assigned to investigate in 1914, noticed that caregivers, doctors, and prison guards in constant contact with pellagrins never developed the disease. In orphanages, children aged one to six received milk, those over twelve received meat, but the seven-to-eleven age group received neither. Only the seven-to-eleven-year-olds developed pellagra.²²

Goldberger tested both directions. He recruited inmates from a Mississippi prison farm — “The Pellagra Squad” — and fed them a restricted diet of corn grits, pork fat, molasses, collard greens, and sweet potatoes for six months. Six of eleven developed pellagra.²⁰ Then he tested the contagion hypothesis directly, conducting “filth parties” in which he and volunteers — including his wife — swabbed secretions from pellagrins’ noses and throats and rubbed them into their own, swallowed capsules containing scabs from pellagrins’ rashes, and injected themselves with pellagrins’ blood and nasopharyngeal secretions. None of them developed pellagra or any other illness.²⁰

After the Mississippi River Flood of 1927, Goldberger instructed authorities to feed brewer’s yeast to the fifty thousand survivors. Pellagrins were cured in weeks.²⁰ The cause was niacin deficiency — vitamin B3. Over two hundred years had elapsed between the first description of pellagra in 1735 and general acceptance of its nutritional cause.²¹

Scurvy killed more than two million sailors between 1500 and 1800. Naval doctors, watching crews fall ill one after another on the same ship, concluded the disease was spreading between them. James Lind demonstrated in 1747 that citrus cured it, but the contagion theory persisted for another century and a half. Hugo Bonger, operating a prisoner-of-war camp on Shark Island during the Herero and Namaqua genocide, was so certain scurvy was caused by pathogens bred in the camp’s unhygienic conditions that he injected prisoners with arsenic and opium to kill the imagined germ. Everyone he injected remained free of scurvy.²⁰ The cause was vitamin C deficiency. The body needed a nutrient. The doctors were hunting a microbe.

Robert Koch — one of the founders of germ theory itself — convinced Japanese scientists investigating beriberi in the early 1900s that a germ was responsible. They spent years searching for it. The cause was thiamine deficiency, vitamin B1. Thousands of people suffered and died while the researchers Koch had redirected chased a pathogen that did not exist.²⁰

In Minamata, Japan, in 1956, a five-year-old girl was admitted to hospital with convulsions, impaired speech, and difficulty walking. Within days, her sister and three other people in the fishing village presented with identical symptoms. Doctors investigated a contagious outbreak. The cause was mercury poisoning — the Chisso chemical corporation had been discharging methylmercury into Minamata Bay. The villagers ate the same fish from the same water. Shared exposure, shared symptoms. Not transmission.²⁰

Robert R. Williams, one of the discoverers of thiamine, identified the mechanism that made these errors persist: “All young physicians were so imbued with the idea of infection as the cause of disease that it presently came to be accepted as almost axiomatic that disease could have no other cause. The preoccupation of physicians with infection as a cause of disease was doubtless responsible for many digressions from attention to food as the causal factor of beriberi.”²³

People in the same environment develop the same symptoms. One framework sees transmission. The other sees shared conditions — shared diet, shared deficiencies, shared toxic exposures. The first framework has been wrong about scurvy, pellagra, beriberi, and Minamata. In each case, the environmental cause was identified only after decades or centuries of delay, during which toxic treatments for non-existent germs compounded the suffering the wrong explanation had already caused.

Where Plant Disease Became Virology

The tobacco mosaic “virus” is said to be the first virus ever discovered — and the discovery happened with a plant.

In 1903, Dmitri Ivanovsky published a paper describing the mosaic disease of tobacco plants. He made extracts from diseased plants, passed them through fine filters that excluded bacteria, and found the filtrate could damage new plants. He concluded he had discovered an invisible infectious agent. Martinus Beijerinck, working independently in Holland on the same disease, called this invisible agent a “virus” — and the term has been in use ever since.²⁴

Ivanovsky noted something his conclusion did not account for: “This disease finds favourable conditions of existence only in coastal regions. Such a conclusion fully agrees with the observations concerning the influence of moisture on the development of the disease. Mosaic disease appears to be unique to humid and warm climates.”²⁴

Dr Mark Bailey, whose detailed critique of the tobacco mosaic experiments appears in his paper “A Farewell to Virology,” observed: “Rather than concluding that the Mosaic Disease was caused by environmental conditions, Ivanovsky concluded he had discovered an invisible virus.”²⁵ Sam Bailey’s video analysis of the original 1890s literature found the same problems: no valid control comparisons for environmental factors, no way to see what was being claimed (the electron microscope would not exist for another three decades), and a conclusion that rested entirely on inference.²⁶ Something passed through the filter. Something happened to the plants. Therefore an invisible infectious agent must exist. The environmental conditions the researcher himself documented were set aside in favour of the pathogen he could not see.

The virology textbook by Carter and Saunders presents this as settled history: “Evidence of the existence of very small infectious agents was first provided in the late nineteenth century... Beijerinck called the agent a ‘virus,’ and the term has been in use ever since.”²⁷ The textbook does not mention the environmental factors. It assumes the virus was there even though no one could see it.

Virology began with a plant disease claim. It began without controls. It began with environmental conditions documented and then ignored. It began with Koch’s postulates unmet and causation assumed. The citrus greening narrative repeats this sequence 120 years later.

The Terrain — Both Meanings

The word terrain means the same thing in agriculture and in health. In agriculture: the soil — its mineral content, its microbial ecology, its water balance, its toxic burden. In the human body: the internal environment — its nutritional status, its toxic load, its capacity for cleansing and repair. Antoine Béchamp, Claude Bernard, and subsequent practitioners developed this framework: the condition of the internal environment determines health outcomes.²⁸ Microorganisms respond to terrain conditions. They do not cause disease by invasion. The body — or the plant — works to maintain equilibrium. Symptoms are responses to disruption, not evidence of attack.

Daniel Roytas captures the agricultural thread: “The health of the soil upon which people live plays a role in disease as much as the internal ‘soil’ of their body. Therefore, humans can only ever be as healthy as the state of their terrain — in both senses of the word. An earth that is devoid of minerals will produce crops lacking key nutrients. In turn, those who eat off this land will suffer nutritional deficiencies or disease.”²⁸

The Baileys’ own property illustrates this. Their citrus trees died — not from a bacterium, but because their dog was urinating on the young trees.⁵ An environmental insult, localised and identifiable. If someone had PCR-tested those dying trees — and this is the point — they would very likely have found CLas. The insect that carries it is on citrus trees across Southern California, including on the healthy ones. Under the CDFA’s quarantine protocols, those trees would have been classified as HLB casualties, logged as positive detections, and added to the tally justifying the next round of enforcement. The test would have been positive. The cause would have been dog urine.

Sam Bailey’s self-seeded tomatoes, grown from seeds adapted to local conditions over successive generations, outperformed packet-seed varieties selected for culinary preference rather than local fitness.⁵ When she switched to packet seeds, the results were poor. The organism matched to its environment thrived. The organism mismatched struggled. No pathogen required.

The Baileys applied septic tank sludge as orchard fertiliser before spring. It disappeared into the ground quickly, produced no odour problems, and preceded the heaviest fruit crop they had ever seen — nectarines, peaches, pears, courgettes, parsnips, corn.⁵ The trees were not shielded from pathogens. The soil was fed.

The Baileys have also observed — and this applies to both plants and animals — that microorganisms operate on a spectrum determined by the vitality of the tissue they encounter. Healthy, well-perfused tissue does not attract bacterial decomposition. As tissue becomes devitalised — through poor blood supply, oxygen deprivation, nerve damage, toxic insult — microbial activity increases. Something else has gone wrong first. The microorganisms follow.²⁹

Ulric Williams, whose work the Baileys republished as Terrain Therapy, stated the principle: “Behind the microbe there is to be sought the cause of the microbe, and this in every case is the state of the soil which permits him to flourish.”³⁰

Florida’s citrus problems — the establishment’s primary evidence that HLB is catastrophic — correlate with environmental conditions that have never been adequately controlled for. Florida’s sandy, nutritionally deficient soils are well documented. HLB symptoms are acknowledged to be difficult or impossible to distinguish from mineral deficiencies, especially zinc.¹⁵ McRoberts at UC Davis pointed to climate as the primary explanatory variable for why California’s citrus has not collapsed the way Florida’s did.¹⁰ A commenter on Alder’s article noted that biodiversity in home gardens correlates with better outcomes, while monoculture “invites opportunists.”⁷ The question the establishment has never investigated is whether the trees that declined in Florida were depleted before the bacterium arrived — or whether the bacterium was found there because the trees were already depleted.

Dawn Lester and David Parker document the broader agricultural pattern: NPK fertilisers — nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium applied in isolation — create imbalances in soil chemistry and deplete the microbial ecology on which fertile soil depends. “The synthetic chemical products utilised by ‘Green Revolution’ methods do not nourish the soil or its community of soil organisms. Most, if not all of the chemical products used are toxic.”³¹

Depleted soil produces depleted plants. Depleted plants develop symptoms. The symptoms are attributed to a pathogen. The pathogen model justifies pesticide application, tree destruction, and quarantine enforcement. None of these interventions address the soil.

The Questions This Raises

Healthy citrus trees are being destroyed in California because they test PCR-positive for a bacterium that has not been shown to cause the disease it is “associated” with. UC Riverside states it is “improper” to call this bacterium the causal agent. The Bove overview paper admits causation is “assumed.” Sixty years of transmission research describe the disease as “full of contradictions.”

Nurseries are bankrupted. Families are threatened with arrest. Thirty-year-old trees are cut down. Thirty-two thousand healthy plants are hauled away. All on the basis of a PCR test that detects genetic sequences but does not diagnose disease, applied to an organism whose causal role has not been established, producing a diagnosis with no specific symptoms.

If this pattern is visible in citrus — and it is, because the evidence is documented and the admissions are on the record — then it is worth asking where else it operates.

If Koch’s postulates have not been met for the bacterium blamed for HLB, have they been met for the organisms blamed for human diseases?

If PCR testing of citrus trees detects genetic sequences without diagnosing disease, what does PCR testing of humans diagnose?

If pellagra was blamed on germs for two centuries before the environmental cause was found — and scurvy, and beriberi, and Minamata — what else might be following the same path right now?

If the word terrain means the same thing in soil and in body — and the evidence from agriculture shows that soil health determines plant health — what does the condition of the human terrain determine?

If virology began with a plant disease claim that lacked controls, ignored environmental conditions, and concluded an invisible agent into existence decades before anyone could see it — what does that say about the foundation?

The citrus trees cannot ask these questions. Someone should.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

A gardener has a lemon tree with yellow, droopy leaves. The fruit tastes sour and looks funny.

A man in a uniform comes to look at the tree. He takes a tiny piece of leaf and sends it to a laboratory. The laboratory finds a tiny bug living near the tree. The man says, “This bug made your tree sick. We have to cut it down.”

But the gardener looks at the tree next door. That tree has the same tiny bug — and it’s covered in bright green leaves and big, juicy lemons. The gardener looks at the tree on the other side. Same bug. Beautiful tree.

So the gardener starts wondering. He digs down into the soil around his sick tree. It’s dry and sandy and pale. He digs around the healthy tree next door. Dark, crumbly soil full of worms.

He doesn’t spray anything. He doesn’t cut anything down. He feeds the soil. Compost, mulch, good water. He waits.

The leaves turn green again.

The bug is still there. It was never the problem.

References