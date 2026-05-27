Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Greg Pilcher's avatar
Greg Pilcher
10h

A couple weeks ago, I had a burn similar to the bacon grease example. I applied 70% DMSO w/aloe immediately and again the next day. I was fine after two days. No pain, no pain relievers. A few days later, the skin peeled like a sunburn would peel and that was the end of it. No scar.

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Karin's avatar
Karin
8h

Just a point re infusing the comfrey into oil - your slow cooker on low is too high a heat at approx 60deg C. You want to have the oil at no higher than 40-45deg C to prevent oxidation. I use a yoghurt maker that I can set the temperature to what I want.

Also, if putting in the sun, the jar with oil and comfrey should not be exposed to the sunlight but inside a dark bag or container. Again, this prevents oxidation.

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