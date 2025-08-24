Lies are Unbekoming

Marilyn Nelson
8h

I had NO idea about these complications. I'm on no medications other than supplements and benadryl was my go to for insomnia and rashes... I took it often and I'm 69 years old....... Scary

Thomas A Braun RPh
7h

Excellent dissertation! The door to consumer advertising of prescription drugs in the United States was facilitated by a nondrowsy antihistamine called Seldane. The drug manufacturer convinced the FDA that it would be a public service to warn all Americans to only take a non-drowsy antihistamine because it would save lives on the roads. After being on the market for a very few years an astute researcher discovered that it was destroying the heart valves of users, and the drug was removed from the market because of the number of deaths that it caused.

There are several books written about the downside of chronic consumption of prescription drugs that cause depletion of key nutrients in the body . The one that is written in layman’s language is called drug muggers by Suzie Cohen a pharmacist..Once a drug is approved by the FDA to be sold to patients. It takes an act of Congress to stop the harm that is created. Our FDA in DC does not have the muscle and legal authority to act decisively when harm is created.. the RNA debacle is just the latest example. It will take an act of Congress to stop consumer advertising of prescription drugs.

