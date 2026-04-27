Thomas Cowan, in Breaking the Spell, makes an observation that reframes the entire conversation about heavy metal toxicity:

“When you are deficient in minerals, your body will absorb heavy metals as a type of compensation for the missing minerals. Heavy-metal poisoning is, in large part, a result of a diet deficient in minerals rather than just exposure to these toxic metals.”¹

The body, deprived of the minerals it needs to build and repair its tissues, substitutes whatever is available. Lead occupies positions calcium should hold. Aluminium displaces magnesium. Mercury takes the seat of zinc. The toxic burden of the modern world is not simply a story of exposure. It is a story of substitution — and substitution becomes possible because the substrate is missing.

In 1873, a German physician working in the small city of Oldenburg published a sixteen-page article that mapped exactly which mineral compounds the body uses to build which tissues. He had spent years analysing the mineral residues left after the cremation of human bodies, identifying the inorganic compounds that constitute bone, blood, nerve, muscle, and connective tissue. He concluded that disease was, at root, a disturbance in the molecular distribution of twelve specific salts, and that restoring the disturbance required supplying those same salts in a form the body could actually use.

His name was Wilhelm Heinrich Schuessler. The system he built has been called biochemic medicine, tissue-salt therapy, or simply cell salts. It survives today, 150 years after its publication, in pharmacies across Germany, in the dispensaries of Indian AYUSH practitioners, and on the shelves of Australian health food stores. In the United States and the United Kingdom, almost no physician trained in the past sixty years could name the twelve salts. The system did not disappear because it failed. It disappeared because the institutional reorganisation of Western medicine had no place for a therapy that could not be patented, scaled industrially, or fitted into the germ-theory paradigm.

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The Man and the Break

Schuessler was born on 21 August 1821 in Bad Zwischenahn, in the Grand Duchy of Oldenburg, the fourth son of an impoverished family.² He left home around the age of ten, supported himself as a clerk and tutor, and taught himself six foreign languages in spoken and written form. He came to medicine late. With financial support from an elder brother, he began medical studies in 1852, attending lectures successively in Paris, Berlin, Gießen, and Prague. The University of Gießen awarded him the Doctor of Medicine on 1 March 1855, in absentia, on the pretext that he was about to be conscripted as a military physician.² His license to practise was issued on 2 January 1858, and it was conditional: he was permitted to practise only as a homeopath.²

For approximately the first fifteen years of his medical career, Schuessler was a strictly Hahnemannian homeopath. He joined the Deutscher Zentralverein homöopathischer Ärzte in 1861. He worked through the classical materia medica, prescribed according to the principle of similars, and trained in the Hahnemannian method with all of its complexity and all of its symptom-matching repertorisation.

In March 1873, the Allgemeine homöopathische Zeitung in Leipzig published an article by Schuessler titled “Eine abgekürzte homöopathische Therapie” — “An Abridged Homeopathic Therapy.”³ It was a sixteen-page break with the entire homeopathic enterprise. Schuessler proposed that the thousands of remedies in the homeopathic materia medica could be reduced to twelve. That the principle of similars was unnecessary. That the body’s diseases were, at the cellular level, deficiencies of specific inorganic compounds. That cure required not the symptom-matched remedy of a foreign substance but the direct replacement of the missing salt.

The reaction within the homeopathic community was hostile. Dr Lorbacher of Leipzig published a critical engagement five months later. The leading German homeopaths attacked Schuessler for abandoning the foundational principle of their profession. He clashed bitterly with Eduard von Grauvogl and with Father Sebastian Kneipp. In 1876, Schuessler resigned from the Zentralverein. In his own words, he resigned because the “leading men [would] not acknowledge my therapy as homeopathic.”²

In subsequent editions of his book, Schuessler became increasingly emphatic about what he was doing. “Mein Heilverfahren ist kein homöopathisches“ — “My therapy is not a homeopathic one.”⁴ He continued: “I have brought everything, theory and practice of the molecular action of the said twelve salts as I have determined them, into a system, and given my cure the name ‘biochemistry’. The biochemistry and homeopathy are not the same.”⁴ His clearest formulation contrasted the two logics directly: “My healing therapy balances disturbances which come about through agitation of inorganic substances in the human body, by means of similar [i.e., the same] substances. Homeopathy reaches its purpose of healing indirectly through different [heterogeneous] substances.”⁴

Hahnemann’s homeopathy uses foreign substances at extreme dilutions to provoke a response. Schuessler’s biochemic system uses the body’s own constituents at modest dilutions to replenish a deficiency. The two share a preparation method (trituration) and a homeopathic publishing tradition. They share almost nothing else.

Not Homeopathy

For the modern reader, the most important fact about Schuessler’s twelve salts is that they are not what most people mean when they say “homeopathy.”

The skeptical critique of homeopathy that has dominated mainstream science writing for the past thirty years rests on a specific complaint: dilutions beyond Avogadro’s limit contain no molecules of the original substance. At 30C — a one-in-ten-to-the-sixtieth-power dilution — there is statistically no remaining material. At 200C, the dilution exceeds the Avogadro limit by 376 orders of magnitude. The classical homeopath answers that the water “remembers” the substance even after the substance is gone. The skeptical scientist answers that water does not remember anything. The argument, for thirty years, has stayed there.

Schuessler’s biochemic preparations are not part of that argument.

The standard biochemic potency is 6X — also written 6D — representing a one-in-one-million dilution by mass.⁵ This is one part per million. Avogadro’s limit, the dilution at which the last molecule of starting material would statistically be lost, falls at approximately 12C, which is equivalent to 24X.⁵ A 6X preparation lies six orders of magnitude away from that boundary. The mineral compound is unambiguously present in measurable, ponderable quantity.

Boericke and Dewey, the American homeopaths who introduced Schuessler’s system to the English-speaking world, made the calculation explicit in 1893. One milligram of a substance contains approximately sixteen trillion molecules. A 6X trituration of that milligram therefore contains approximately sixteen billion molecules.⁶ “This quantity,” they wrote, “is more than sufficient to restore disturbed molecular motions to the normal.”⁶

Sixteen billion molecules is not nothing. It is not water with a memory. It is a real, measurable quantity of a specific mineral compound, prepared in a form designed for a specific purpose.

That purpose is bioavailability. Schuessler’s central insight, repeated throughout his work, was that rock minerals in their crude form cannot be used by the body. They pass through the digestive tract unmetabolised, irritate the gut, and leave with the faeces. Boericke and Dewey put it directly: “Large doses of iron, given to cure chlorosis, or disorder of the stomach, pass off unused with the faeces, and in most cases leave the disease unaffected.”⁶ For a mineral to reach the cell that needs it, it must be in a form fine enough to penetrate the epithelial linings of the mouth, oesophagus, and digestive tract. “Those substances that are insoluble in water must be triturated to the sixth decimal potency at least.”⁶

Trituration is the mechanical process by which this is achieved. The mineral compound is ground in a porcelain mortar with α-lactose monohydrate (milk sugar), one part substance to nine parts lactose, for at least one hour. The product is the first decimal trituration (1X). One part of that product is then ground with another nine parts of lactose for another hour. This produces 2X. The process continues to 6X, with each stage reducing the particle size of the mineral while distributing it through the lactose carrier.⁵

What this produces is no longer the rock mineral. Modern analytical chemistry has examined the result. Kalliantas and colleagues, publishing in Materials Science & Engineering C in 2018, demonstrated by scanning electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction, and Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy that the trituration of NaCl, CaCO₃, and α-lactose through 1X to 6X produces progressive grain-size reduction.⁷ The bulk crystalline mineral is broken down to colloidal-scale particles. Earlier work by Chikramane and colleagues at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, published in Homeopathy in 2010, documented persistent crystalline nanoparticles five to fifteen nanometres in diameter in homeopathic preparations of metal salts, demonstrated by transmission electron microscopy and inductively coupled plasma–atomic emission spectroscopy.⁸

Schuessler did not have electron microscopes. He could not have known that what trituration produces is, in modern terms, a nanoparticulate dispersion. He worked from the principle — articulated by Liebig in agricultural chemistry — that “the strongest manure of earthy phosphates in a coarse powder cannot be compared in its action with a much smaller quantity finely divided, which by its subdivision can be diffused throughout the soil.”⁶ He applied the principle to the body. He arrived, by 1873, at a preparation method that the establishment’s own instrumentation, 145 years later, would confirm produces particles of the precise scale that modern pharmacology now spends billions of dollars trying to engineer.

The Theory: Ash, Cells, and Replacement

Schuessler’s reasoning was empirical and direct. The body, when cremated, leaves an ash. The ash contains the inorganic compounds that constituted the body’s tissues during life. By analysing the ash of specific tissues — bone, blood, nerve, muscle, connective tissue — Schuessler could identify which mineral compounds predominated in which tissues. Bone was rich in calcium phosphate and calcium fluoride. Nerve tissue contained potassium phosphate and magnesium phosphate. Blood contained iron phosphate, sodium chloride, and potassium chloride. Connective tissue contained silica.²

He concluded that the predominant mineral residue of a given tissue must be an essential structural and functional constituent of that tissue. From this empirical foundation, he derived the deficiency-replacement framework: when a tissue malfunctions, the malfunction reflects a disturbance in the molecular distribution of the salt that constitutes that tissue. Restoring the salt restores the function.

Boericke and Dewey, in their 1893 third edition of The Twelve Tissue Remedies of Schuessler, presented the theoretical framework with a clarity that has not been improved upon. They cited Virchow directly: “Disease is an altered state of the cell, and hence the normal state of the cell constitutes health. The constitution of the cell is determined by the composition of its nutritive environment exactly as a plant thrives according to the quality of soil around its roots.”⁶

They then offered an agricultural analogy that Schuessler himself drew from Liebig:

“In agricultural chemistry we add as fertilizer that element most lacking in the soil. But three essential substances used as fertilizers are required, namely, ammonia, phosphate of lime or potash. The other substances needful for plant nutrition are found in sufficient quantities in the soil. The same law of supplying a lack applies to biochemical remedies.”⁶

The worked example they gave was rickets. A child with rickets shows a lack of phosphate of lime in the bones. The kidneys excrete the calcium that the bones cannot incorporate, because the kidneys’ role is to maintain the proper composition of the blood. The body’s failure to incorporate the calcium is not a failure of intake but a failure of distribution — a disturbance in the molecular motion of phosphate of lime within the bone-forming cells. Supplying small doses of the same salt, in a form the cells can integrate, restores the normal molecular motion. The surplus calcium re-enters the general circulation, the bones receive what they need, and the rachitis resolves.⁶

Tissue malfunction reflects disturbed mineral distribution. The disturbance is not necessarily a quantitative deficiency in the body as a whole — it is a problem of molecular arrangement within specific cells. Supplying the missing salt in a form the cells can integrate corrects the arrangement. The body resumes its work.

Four of the Twelve

Schuessler identified twelve salts as constitutive of human tissue. Four of them illustrate the system’s range and specificity.

Ferrum Phosphoricum (iron phosphate, FePO₄) is the salt of red blood cells and oxygen transport, and the salt of the first stage of inflammation. When tissue is damaged — by injury, by toxic insult, by mechanical strain — the body’s first response is to dilate the local blood vessels and increase circulation to the affected area. This is the inflammatory response in its earliest phase: redness, heat, throbbing, quickened pulse. Boericke and Dewey identified Ferrum Phos as the primary remedy for this stage.⁶ Iron’s affinity for oxygen, its presence in the haemoglobin of red blood corpuscles, and its role in the muscular coat of the blood vessels all converge on a single function: the body’s capacity to bring repair resources to the site of damage. When that capacity is disturbed — when the vessels relax inappropriately, when the iron molecules in the muscle fibres lose their equilibrium — the inflammatory response misfires. Ferrum Phos at 6X supplies the missing molecular signal.

Inflammation is not a malfunction. It is the body’s intelligent response to damage — the demolition phase that precedes repair. Ferrum Phos does not suppress inflammation. It supports the body’s capacity to mount the inflammatory response correctly: in the right place, at the right intensity, on the right timeline. This is the opposite of what conventional medicine does when it reaches for an NSAID.

Calcarea Phosphorica (calcium phosphate, Ca₃(PO₄)₂) is the most abundant mineral compound in the body. It constitutes approximately 57 percent of bone matrix. It is present in teeth, in gastric juice, in blood cells. Schuessler identified it as the chief biochemic remedy of disordered nutrition and bone-building: retarded dentition, delayed closure of fontanelles, rickets, slow-uniting fractures, growing pains in children, marasmus, and convalescence after acute illness.⁶ The rickets example from Boericke and Dewey illustrates Calc Phos in operation. A child whose bones cannot incorporate calcium does not need more calcium delivered as a tablet of calcium carbonate. The child needs calcium phosphate in a form the bone-forming cells can recognise as the substrate they were designed to use. Calc Phos at 6X is that form.

Kali Phosphoricum (dipotassium hydrogen phosphate, K₂HPO₄) is the salt of brain and nerve tissue, of intracellular fluid, of the energy substrate that nervous activity requires. Moleschott, Schuessler’s intellectual predecessor, articulated the principle in a phrase that has become famous: “no thought without phosphorus.” Schuessler placed Kali Phos at the centre of his treatment of nervous exhaustion, mental and physical fatigue, irritability, anxiety, insomnia from worry, memory loss, and the prostration that follows acute illness.⁶ The conditions Kali Phos addresses are the conditions of the modern world. Anxiety has become epidemic. Burnout is a common diagnostic category. Cognitive fatigue is the default state of the office worker, the student, the parent. The mainstream response is psychiatric medication, sleep aids, productivity supplements. The biochemic response, 150 years older, is to recognise that nerve tissue is depleted of its constitutive mineral and to supply that mineral in a form the nerve cells can use.

Silicea (silicon dioxide, SiO₂) is the salt of connective tissue, hair, nails, the periosteum, and the nerve sheaths. It is also the salt of suppurative resolution: the body’s expulsion of foreign bodies, the ripening of abscesses, the discharge of accumulated waste from deep tissue. Schuessler placed Silicea at the centre of treatment for chronic suppurations, fistulas, sinus tracts, slow-healing wounds, brittle hair and nails, premature ageing, and what Boericke and Dewey called “lack of physical and mental grit.”⁶ Silicea is the salt of structural integrity at the deepest level. It is also, notably, the salt that has been proposed as a mobiliser of tissue aluminium — relevant given the aluminium burden imposed by injection schedules and food contamination.

The remaining eight salts complete the system. Calcarea Fluorica addresses elastic fibres, varicose veins, hardened glands, and tooth enamel. Calcarea Sulphurica addresses suppurative discharge once a vent has been established. Kali Muriaticum addresses the second stage of inflammation, with thick white catarrhal discharges. Kali Sulphuricum addresses the third stage of inflammation, with yellow slimy discharges and skin desquamation. Magnesia Phosphorica addresses muscle cramps, neuralgia, and shooting pains. Natrum Muriaticum addresses water distribution, watery discharges, and salt cravings. Natrum Phosphoricum addresses acid imbalance, hyperacidity, and rheumatic conditions of acid origin. Natrum Sulphuricum addresses water elimination, liver function, and conditions worsened by damp environments. The full materia medica is laid out in detail in Boericke and Dewey, which remains, 130 years after first publication, the foundational English-language reference.

The Form of a Mineral

Schuessler’s contention that the form of a mineral matters more than the quantity is not exotic biochemic philosophy. It is mainstream pharmacology.

The peer-reviewed literature on mineral bioavailability is extensive. For magnesium, Lindberg and colleagues, publishing in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition in 1990, showed that magnesium oxide is virtually insoluble in water and only 43 percent soluble in simulated peak gastric acid; magnesium citrate, by contrast, is 55 percent water-soluble and produces markedly greater four-hour urinary magnesium excretion.⁹ Firoz and Graber, in Magnesium Research in 2001, found magnesium oxide showed only 4 percent fractional absorption in normal volunteers, while magnesium chloride, lactate, and aspartate were significantly higher.¹⁰ Walker and colleagues, randomising 46 subjects in 2003, reported that magnesium citrate produced the greatest serum magnesium rise after both acute and chronic supplementation, while magnesium oxide did not differ from placebo.¹¹

For iron, the comparison is similar. Layrisse and colleagues in 2000 showed absorption from ferrous bisglycinate was approximately twice that from ferrous sulphate when given with corn or wheat-flour breakfasts.¹² Bovell-Benjamin and colleagues, publishing the same year in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found a four-fold difference: 6.0 percent absorption from bisglycinate versus 1.7 percent from sulphate.¹³ A 2023 systematic review in Nutrition Reviews of 17 randomised controlled trials confirmed the bisglycinate advantage with significantly fewer gastrointestinal side effects.¹⁴

For calcium, Recker, in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1985, showed that fasting achlorhydric patients absorbed only 4 percent of calcium carbonate compared with 22 percent in normochlorhydric controls. Calcium citrate was well absorbed in both groups.¹⁵ The carbonate form requires substantial gastric acid to ionise; the citrate form dissolves at near-physiological pH and remains bioavailable through the upper small intestine.

These findings rest on a principle that has been understood since 1897. The Noyes-Whitney equation, published in that year, established that the dissolution rate of a solid is directly proportional to the surface area of its particles.¹⁶ This is the foundation on which the modern pharmaceutical micronisation and nanonisation industries are built. Reduce particle size from microns to nanometres, and specific surface area increases by orders of magnitude. Dissolution accelerates. Bioavailability rises. The Ostwald-Freundlich equation predicts that very small particles also exhibit increased apparent saturation solubility.

This is the mechanism by which Schuessler’s trituration works, and it is the mechanism the establishment has been quietly admitting for more than a century. The “chelated mineral” industry — magnesium glycinate, iron bisglycinate, zinc picolinate — exists because the establishment knows that bulk rock minerals do not work. The “nano-formulation” industry exists because the establishment knows that particle size determines absorption. The premium supplement aisle is silent acknowledgement, in market form, that what Schuessler said in 1873 was correct. The form of a mineral matters more than the quantity. Rock minerals are not bioavailable. Subdivision into colloidal particles, integrated with an organic carrier, dramatically improves absorption.

The establishment built an industry around the principle without ever admitting where the principle came from.

The Cowan Tension

Thomas Cowan, whose work informs much of the contemporary terrain conversation, is sceptical of analytical mineral supplementation. In Cancer and the New Biology of Water, he describes a path he tried and abandoned: “He took this information and, using different formulas, figured out which mineral supplements to give his patients, raising levels that were too low and bringing down levels that were too high… [I] just said, ‘The heck with this. I’ll just eat Celtic salt and will probably be fine.’”¹⁷ He continues: “If you are too low in calcium, for example, and you supplement it, this will impact the amount of phosphorus in your blood (which will impact the tissues and cells). So then you supplement phosphorus, but this affects the amount of silica in your blood, which then affects your iron and so on.”¹⁷

Schuessler’s system is precisely analytical: identify the deficient salt, prescribe that specific salt, target that specific tissue. Cowan’s argument is that the body’s mineral economy is too interdependent for any analytical intervention to succeed. The right approach, in his view, is to supply minerals in their natural whole-spectrum form — Celtic sea salt, Quinton plasma, mineral-dense whole foods — and trust the body’s regulatory systems to allocate what is needed where it is needed.

The contradiction dissolves at the level of dose.

Cowan’s critique applies to gross-dose analytical supplementation. Calcium carbonate at 500 milligrams. Magnesium oxide at 400 milligrams. Iron sulphate at 65 milligrams. These are large quantities of single minerals delivered in forms the body cannot easily use, in proportions that bear no relationship to the body’s actual requirements. Cowan is correct that this approach disrupts the body’s regulatory balance. The calcium tablet does displace other minerals. The iron pill does cause oxidative stress. The magnesium oxide does fail to absorb and does cause osmotic diarrhoea.

A 6X biochemic preparation is none of these things. The active mineral content of a single Schuessler tablet is measured in micrograms. The dose is small enough that it does not flood the system, does not disrupt the regulatory balance, does not compete with other minerals for absorption sites. What it does is supply a tissue-specific signal: a colloidal-scale quantity of a specific mineral compound, directed by Schuessler’s empirical mapping at a specific tissue type, that the body can integrate without needing to process or excrete a large excess.

The architecture, then, is substrate plus signal. Celtic sea salt and Quinton plasma supply the substrate — the whole-spectrum mineral foundation that the body draws from to build and repair its tissues. Mineral-dense whole foods supply the same substrate in a different form. Schuessler’s salts supply the signal — the tissue-specific direction that tells the body where in particular to deploy its substrate. Both are necessary. Neither replaces the other.

Cowan’s own practice is not a refusal of analytical work. It is a refusal of the wrong kind of analytical work. He uses homeopathic remedies in his clinic. He treats homeopathy throughout his books as the philosophical counter-pole to allopathic medicine, not as a marginal alternative. In a February 2026 webinar, he listed cell salts directly among the modalities he considers terrain-compatible: “Any kind of energy medicine, homeopathy, herbs, cell salts, detoxifying… all these are different ways of raising your vibration, raising your energy level, so you don’t need to break down as much.”¹⁸ The Cowan who rejects gross-dose mineral pharmaceuticals is the same Cowan who lists cell salts among legitimate terrain modalities. The two positions address different scales of intervention.

The terrain practitioner of 2026 has access to substrate sources Schuessler did not have. Quinton plasma, harvested from oceanic vortexes, was not available in 1873 Oldenburg. Celtic sea salt was a peasant food, not a recognised therapeutic. Bone broth, organ meats, and traditional preparation methods existed but had not been systematised in the way Weston Price would later document. The modern terrain practitioner can supply the substrate in ways that integrate the body’s whole mineral requirement without imposing the disruption that analytical pharmaceutical supplementation imposes. Schuessler’s signal system, intact and unchanged for 150 years, completes the picture.

The Disappearance

In the late nineteenth century, Schuessler’s system was everywhere. The first Biochemischer Verein was founded in Oldenburg in 1885. By 1900, biochemic medicine was integrated into the homeopathic infrastructure across Germany, Britain, and the United States. The American homeopathic profession comprised 22 medical schools at the turn of the century, with Hahnemann Medical College of Philadelphia — founded in 1848 — as its flagship institution.¹⁹ Boericke & Tafel of Philadelphia produced biochemic preparations alongside their broader homeopathic catalogue. F. A. Luyties of St Louis and the New Era Laboratory of London distributed the salts internationally. By 1903, Hyland’s had begun production in the United States.

Then came Abraham Flexner.

In 1910, the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching published Flexner’s Medical Education in the United States and Canada, a report commissioned to evaluate the state of American medical training.²⁰ Flexner, a non-physician educator influenced by the German laboratory-based research model, recommended the closure of “proprietary” medical schools, the consolidation of training around university-affiliated institutions, and the standardisation of medical education around laboratory-based pharmaceutical biomedicine. He described homeopathic, eclectic, and osteopathic teaching as “a striking demonstration of the incompatibility of science and dogma.”²⁰

The institutional consequences were immediate and devastating. Of the 160 MD-granting institutions in 1904, only 85 remained by 1920 and 66 by 1935.²⁰ The number of American homeopathic medical schools fell from 22 in 1900 to 15 in 1909 and effectively to zero by the 1940s.²⁰ Kansas City Hahnemann closed in 1918. The State University of Iowa College of Homeopathic Medicine closed in 1919. Hahnemann Medical College of Chicago closed in 1922. Hahnemann of Philadelphia survived institutionally but progressively shed its homeopathic identity — homeopathy ceased to be required in 1945 and was removed from the curriculum entirely in 1959. The institution was eventually integrated into Drexel University College of Medicine in 2002. Hahnemann University Hospital closed in September 2019.²⁰

Concurrent Rockefeller Foundation grants flowed almost exclusively to schools adopting the Flexnerian biomedical model. State medical boards adopted Flexner’s recommendations and made licensure for graduates of disfavoured schools increasingly difficult. By 1960, biochemic and homeopathic prescribing had largely vanished from American allopathic practice.

In the countries where the institutional reorganisation took a different path, the system continued without disruption. In Germany, Deutsche Homöopathie-Union (DHU-Arzneimittel) was founded in 1961 as a subsidiary of the Schwabe Group and now produces approximately 350,000 stock-keeping units distributed to 40 countries.²¹ Adler Pharma, founded in Austria in 2000, is the market leader for Schüßler salts in the German-speaking world. Pflüger, founded in 1949, produces the broadest single-manufacturer range. The German Homöopathisches Arzneibuch, first published in 1978 by what is now the BfArM, formally recognises Schuessler-salt preparations as homeopathic medicines.²¹ Approximately 50 percent of Germans report having used homeopathic preparations; sales reached €607 million in 2022 across 44.7 million packs.²¹

In India, biochemic medicine was absorbed into the broader homeopathic-system stream now governed by the Ministry of AYUSH, established as a standing ministry in November 2014.²² The Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia of India, prepared from 1962 onward, includes specific Standards of Biochemic Tablets and is incorporated by Schedule II of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.²² Approximately 750,000 registered AYUSH practitioners and over 700 AYUSH medical colleges sustain the largest biochemic-prescribing infrastructure in the world. Manufacturers including Schwabe India, SBL, B. Jain, and Reckeweg India produce the twelve salts and combination preparations to HPI standards.

In Australia, Martin & Pleasance has continuously produced Schuessler tissue salts since 1855 — in operation longer than the Australian federal state.²³ The salts are available through pharmacies, supermarkets, and health food stores under the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s listed-medicine framework.

In the United States, Hyland’s continues to produce the twelve salts and the Bioplasma combination, but the regulatory environment has tightened materially since 2019. In October of that year, the FDA withdrew Compliance Policy Guide 400.400, ending more than three decades of regulatory deference to homeopathic preparations meeting Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States standards. The agency’s December 2022 finalised guidance states that all homeopathic drug products are unapproved new drugs subject to enforcement at any time.²⁴

Where Flexnerian medicine fully captured the institutional structure, Schuessler’s system was excluded. Where it did not, the system continued. The system did not become obsolete. It became inconvenient to the industry that replaced it.

What This Means in Practice

Cell salts remain inexpensive, widely available outside the United States, and easy to use.

The four salts treated in detail above cover most common acute and constitutional indications. Ferrum Phosphoricum 6X is the salt for the first stage of any inflammation — the early stages of colds, fevers, sore throats, otitis, conjunctivitis, sprains, and bruises. Schuessler’s protocol was a dose every one to two hours in acute conditions, three or four times daily in chronic ones.⁶ A dose is a few small tablets allowed to dissolve on the tongue. Calcarea Phosphorica 6X is the salt for bone, teeth, growth, and recovery — used for children during teething and growth phases, for slow-healing fractures, for convalescence, and as a general nutritive tissue salt. Kali Phosphoricum 6X is the salt for nervous exhaustion, mental fatigue, anxiety, and sleep disturbance from worry. Silicea 6X is the salt for chronic suppurations, structural weakness in hair and nails, and slow-healing tissue.

The remaining eight salts have specific indications. Calcarea Fluorica for varicose veins, hardened glands, and tooth enamel weakness. Calcarea Sulphurica for suppurative discharge once an abscess has opened. Kali Muriaticum for the second stage of inflammation, with thick white catarrhal discharges. Kali Sulphuricum for skin conditions and the third stage of inflammation. Magnesia Phosphorica for muscle cramps and shooting neuralgic pains. Natrum Muriaticum for watery discharges and water-balance disturbances. Natrum Phosphoricum for hyperacidity and acid-related rheumatic conditions. Natrum Sulphuricum for liver congestion and damp-aggravated conditions.

Practitioners commonly combine three or four salts at once for a particular constitutional pattern. The combination preparation Bioplasma, produced by Hyland’s, contains all twelve at low potency and is used as a general daily tonic. Boericke and Dewey’s preferred method was to dissolve a powder in a glass of water and take teaspoonful doses every one to two hours, which improves absorption through the oral mucosa.⁶

Sourcing depends on location. In Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, the salts are stocked in pharmacies and supermarkets. DHU, Adler Pharma, and Pflüger ship internationally through their websites and through online apothecaries. In Australia, Martin & Pleasance produces them under GMP licence and they are available at pharmacies and health food stores. In India, Schwabe India, SBL, and B. Jain distribute through AYUSH-licensed channels. In the United States, Hyland’s products remain available through pharmacies and online retailers, though the regulatory environment is in flux.

A bottle typically costs between five and fifteen dollars or euros, depending on size and brand. A complete twelve-salt set, which most practitioners eventually want to keep on hand, costs less than a single bottle of premium nutritional supplement.

A few cautions. Cell salts are not a substitute for emergency medical care. They are not a replacement for addressing the underlying causes of disease — toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic burden, psychological strain. They are one tool within the broader terrain approach. A person with active acute disease should not be using cell salts as their only intervention; the priority is removing the cause, repairing the substrate, and using cell salts as supportive direction within that broader framework. For complex or chronic conditions, working with a practitioner who understands the system — a German Heilpraktiker, an Australian naturopath, an AYUSH-registered homeopath, or one of the small but growing number of integrative physicians in the United States and United Kingdom — is more useful than self-prescription from a textbook.

The textbook itself remains freely available. Boericke and Dewey’s The Twelve Tissue Remedies of Schüssler, in its multiple editions from 1888 through 1914, is in the public domain. Internet Archive carries scanned copies. B. Jain Publishers in New Delhi has kept it continuously in print since 1980. The foundational text is within reach of anyone who wants to engage with the system at depth.

The Body Has Not Changed

The body, deprived of the minerals it needs, substitutes heavy metals into the structural positions those minerals should occupy. Lead for calcium. Aluminium for magnesium. Mercury for zinc. The toxic burden of the modern world is, in significant part, a story of substitution made possible by deficiency.

Schuessler did not know about lead arsenate or atrazine or aluminium adjuvants. He worked in a city of fewer than 25,000 people, in a Germany that had not yet industrialised its food supply, on an Earth where the soil and water and air had not yet been saturated with the residues of synthetic chemistry. The toxic burden he addressed was nothing like the toxic burden a 2026 human carries. The framework he built, however, is the framework the modern toxic burden requires. The body is still doing what Schuessler observed. Tissue still builds itself from twelve specific inorganic compounds. Deficiency still produces the same tissue collapses. The salts still work the same way.

In the countries where Schuessler’s system was suppressed, the conditions of mineral deficiency are not less prevalent than they were in 1873. They are more prevalent. Nervous exhaustion, bone fragility, chronic inflammation that does not resolve, slow wound healing, brittle hair and nails — these are now common presentations across the population, addressed by mainstream medicine through psychiatric medication, NSAIDs, calcium tablets, vitamin D, and increasingly invasive surgical interventions that treat the symptoms while leaving the underlying mineral deficiency untouched.

In the countries where the system survived — Germany, Austria, India, Australia — the salts are still there. Still in the pharmacies. Still in the dispensaries. Still being prescribed by practitioners who never forgot what Schuessler observed in 1873.

The system did not become obsolete. It became inconvenient, and inconvenient systems get forgotten in countries that organise themselves around inconvenience. In the countries that did not organise themselves that way, the system continued. It is available to anyone who wants it.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Your body is built out of small pieces called cells. Cells are like tiny bricks. Your bones are made of cell bricks, and so is your blood, and so is your brain, and so is your skin.

To build the bricks, your body needs the right kinds of building material. Some of the building material is food, like fruit and meat and bread. But some of it is special — tiny amounts of things called minerals. Minerals are not really food. They come from rocks. Your body needs them, but only in very small amounts, and only in a special form.

A long time ago, in a small German town, a doctor named Wilhelm Schuessler wanted to figure out exactly which minerals your body needs to build which bricks. He was very careful and very patient. He looked at what was left of bodies after they had been used up, and he saw which minerals stayed behind in which parts. The bones had certain minerals. The blood had different ones. The brain had different ones again. He found twelve special minerals that the body uses to build all of its bricks.

Then he had another idea. If a person was sick because their body was running out of one of these minerals, maybe he could give the person a tiny bit of that mineral, and the body would use it to build more bricks. But the mineral had to be in the right form. Just eating a rock would not work — the body cannot use rock pieces. The mineral had to be ground up very, very small, mixed with milk sugar, and made into a tiny tablet that you let melt on your tongue.

He tried it, and it worked. People got better.

The doctor wrote a book about his twelve special minerals. People in Germany still use them today. People in India use them too. People in Australia use them. The little tablets are still made in factories that are over a hundred years old.

In some other countries, the doctors stopped using them, because some big companies that sell different kinds of medicine did not like the idea of cheap little tablets made of ground-up minerals. The big companies were able to change which medicines doctors learned about in school. So in those countries, the doctors forgot about Wilhelm Schuessler.

But the body did not forget. The body still needs the same twelve minerals. And the little tablets still work. They are just there, waiting for anyone who wants to use them, the same way they have been for 150 years.

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