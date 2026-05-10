Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
8h

🚨 Introducing… ANTIVIRAL™ – The Ultimate Solution for Fictitious Problems! 🚨

Are you tired of aiming for real health when you could be targeting an entirely theoretical culprit instead?

Do you dream of Harmaceuticals that heroically battle entities that no one can prove exist?

Well dream no more.

With ANTIVIRAL™, you can finally fight what isn’t there—with confidence! 💊✨

🎉 FEATURES SO ADVANCED, THEY TRANSCEND VERIFICATION! 🎉

💡 Mechanism of Action? Don’t Worry About It!

🤷‍♂️ Trust the marketing!

📏 Precision Targeting of Assumptions

📊 Science has never been this… efficient.

🧪 Clinical Trials That Practically Prove Something!

💬 “Patients felt better… eventually… probably!”

📈 Results optimized for interpretability.

🧬 Side Effects: Feeling dizzy? Nauseous? A little off? Dead?

Perfect! That means ANTIVIRAL™ is doing something!

📸 The Invisible War™ Visualization Suite

Can’t see the virus? No problem!

We provide:🔍 Artistic renderings 🧠 Conceptual diagrams 🎨 Color-coded animations

Because nothing says “scientific certainty” like a well-lit 3D model of a hypothetical enemy.

🧠 Declare Therapeutic Victory!

Did the patient recover?

🎉 ANTIVIRAL™ worked!

Did the patient not recover?

🤔 They came too late. Should’ve taken more ANTIVIRAL™.

Did nothing happen?

📈 Clearly prevented something worse!

🌟 BONUS: Expand the Treatment Universe™ 🌟

With ANTIVIRAL™, you can:

💰 Justify continuous development of newer, better, pricier antivirals!

📈 Maintain a pipeline of “emerging threats” requiring ongoing solutions!

🔄 Ensure perpetual demand for treatments targeting ever-evolving… concepts!

🚀 ORDER NOW! 🚀

Get your ANTIVIRAL™ starter pack today for the low, low cost of:

🧠 Abandonment of the scientific method

💥 ANTIVIRAL™ – Fighting the Fictitious, One Assumption at a Time! 💥

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
9h

Thanks again Unbekoming! I've been writing forever about how shitty this class of drug really is and the scam that's been perpetrated via the FDA approval process (Remdesivir --- run-death-is-near is one of numerous examples). You created one resource for all of them that I can send patients to - again, thank you!

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