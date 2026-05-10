Author’s Note

This essay operates in two registers. The body uses establishment terminology — “virus,” “viral infection,” “antiviral drug” — to prosecute the establishment’s own claims with the establishment’s own evidence. When pharmacology textbooks describe oseltamivir’s mechanism, when the Cochrane Collaboration reviews Tamiflu, when Anthony Fauci promotes remdesivir, their words and their data are used against their conclusions. This is the most direct route to the curious skeptic, who needs to see the establishment’s own admissions before terrain language will land.

The author’s actual position is more radical and is established in earlier essays in this series. Viruses, as described by mainstream virology, have not been demonstrated to exist as exogenous infectious particles. The “viral diseases” against which antivirals are deployed are conditions of toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic stress, and emotional strain — not invasion by submicroscopic pathogens. The reader unfamiliar with this position should consult the foundational works of Lanka, Cowan, the Baileys, Engelbrecht, and Roytas.[^1]

The closing register of this essay returns to terrain language. By that point, the case will have been made on the establishment’s own terms.

The Admission

In February 2023, the podcast host Tom Woods asked Sam Bailey what antiviral drugs actually do. Bailey is a New Zealand physician, a former mainstream medical practitioner who left the profession to investigate the foundations of virology and contagion theory. Her answer was the cleanest statement of pharmacological reality available in the public record:

“None of [these antivirals] act against viruses…. So essentially an ‘antiviral’ [drug] just has to interfere with some process within the host cell. So they’re not antivirals. They’re just antimetabolic agents basically.… Maybe the closest analogy would be chemotherapy. It’s not attacking the cancer cell, per se. It’s an antimetabolite. It’s stopping processes from happening [and] slowing them down within the cell.”[^2]

Tamiflu, Relenza, Paxlovid, remdesivir, acyclovir, ribavirin, AZT — every one is sold as a precision instrument that targets viral replication while sparing the host. The category name itself asserts a selective mechanism: anti-viral, against the virus. Bailey describes something different. The drugs interfere with cellular processes — universal cellular processes that proceed in every living cell whether or not a “virus” has ever entered the picture.

The chemotherapy analogy is pharmacological, not rhetorical. AZT, the first antiretroviral, was synthesised by Jerome Horwitz in 1964 as a chemotherapy drug for leukaemia, failed against L1210 mouse leukaemia in BDF mice, and was abandoned as worthless.[^3] Horwitz himself, in his retrospective Springer chapter, described AZT and its analogues as “fraudulent nucleosides” — synthetic mimics that the cell incorporates into DNA, terminating the chain.[^4] Remdesivir was developed by Gilead and Pharmasset for hepatitis C, failed there, was redeployed for Ebola, failed there with the highest mortality of four arms in the PALM trial, and was finally rebranded for COVID-19 in 2020.[^5] These are antimetabolites that interfere with DNA replication, RNA synthesis, or protein function — the same molecules across decades, only the marketed indication changing.

Engelbrecht and his co-authors stated the technical reality without softening:

“With antivirals, it is impossible to target specific viral genetic material (DNA). Rather, the use of antiviral substances is equivalent to a round of machine gun shots. Through this, the genetic material of healthy cells is always affected, meaning that their growth is constantly impeded. Finally, antivirals work like chemotherapy in the treatment of cancer patients, in that they are inescapably damaging to the immune system (immunosuppressive) or even carcinogenic (cancer-causing).”[^6]

The case files, the trial data, and the funding chains follow.

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What the Drugs Actually Are

Pharmacology textbooks place AZT, ribavirin, and the other nucleoside analogues in the same class as 5-fluorouracil and methotrexate — drugs whose toxicity is acknowledged to be that of cell-replication poisons. The class designation is “antimetabolite.” This is not contested.[^7]

A nucleoside analogue is a synthetic compound that mimics one of the four building blocks of DNA or RNA. The cell, unable to distinguish between the natural nucleoside and the synthetic mimic, incorporates the analogue into a growing nucleic acid chain. Once incorporated, the analogue terminates the chain because it lacks the chemical structure required for the next link to attach. The cell, unable to complete its DNA replication or RNA synthesis, is damaged.

The selectivity question is whether the drug damages alleged viral replication preferentially or damages host cellular processes equally. The pharmacology literature is honest about the answer in most cases.

Acyclovir is the most selective drug in the entire antiviral category. It requires phosphorylation by a thymidine kinase encoded by herpes simplex virus, an enzyme essentially absent in uninfected cells. Acyclo-GTP concentrations are 40–100 times higher in HSV-infected versus uninfected cells.[^8] This is the rare class with genuine claimed viral specificity. Even here, host DNA polymerase α is inhibited at higher concentrations.

AZT (zidovudine) terminates DNA chains by competing with thymidine triphosphate. Duesberg’s 1995 Genetica paper documented that independent laboratories measured human-cell inhibitory doses of 1–50 μM versus the manufacturer’s claim of 1000 μM — overlapping the in-vivo therapeutic range of 20–60 μM.[^9] AZT inhibits human mitochondrial DNA polymerase γ. Chronic mitochondrial DNA depletion underlies the lipodystrophy, peripheral neuropathy, myopathy, and lactic acidosis syndromes documented in the literature.[^10]

Remdesivir (GS-5734) is an adenosine prodrug. Its claimed selectivity ratio for SARS-CoV-2 RNA polymerase over host RNA polymerases is only 3–4-fold, and it is incorporated by mitochondrial RNA polymerase at approximately 1/500 the efficiency of viral incorporation.[^11] The CRISPR screen of remdesivir cytotoxicity in liver and intestinal cells documented up-regulation of the mitochondrial stress response and decreased mitochondrial respiration.[^12]

Molnupiravir is explicitly a mutagen. Its mechanism is “lethal mutagenesis” — inducing C-to-U miscoding errors in viral RNA. Concerns about host mutagenesis remain unresolved in the published literature.[^13]

Ribavirin is a guanosine analogue with at least four putative mechanisms; it is teratogenic and haemolytic. Sofosbuvir is a uridine prodrug activated by host kinases. Protease inhibitors including the ritonavir component of Paxlovid are also potent inhibitors of host CYP3A4 — the basis of every Paxlovid drug-interaction warning. Neuraminidase inhibitors including oseltamivir target an enzyme on the influenza viral surface; the ultimate question is whether such targeting produces meaningful clinical benefit, which the Cochrane review answered.

With the partial exception of acyclovir, the antiviral category consists of drugs that interfere with universal cellular biochemistry — DNA replication, RNA synthesis, protein metabolism, mitochondrial function — at concentrations that cannot reliably distinguish alleged viral targets from host cellular processes. This is what the published mechanism papers say. What follows is what happens when these antimetabolites are administered to human beings.

Tamiflu: The Cochrane Disaster

Tamiflu is approved, its trials are published, and its underlying clinical study reports were eventually reviewed by the Cochrane Collaboration. The review reached a conclusion that contradicted the marketing in every material respect. Governments had already stockpiled the drug at vast public expense. The Cochrane finding made no difference to the prescribing pattern.

The Data Fight

Oseltamivir was approved by the FDA in 1999 as a neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza. The mechanism, as marketed, was that the drug interferes with an enzyme on the surface of the influenza virus, preventing release of progeny virions from infected cells. The clinical claims were that Tamiflu would shorten the duration of flu, reduce hospitalisations, prevent pneumonia, and reduce transmission.

Roche, the manufacturer, sponsored the early clinical trials. The principal pivotal RCT was Nicholson et al., published in The Lancet in 2000, with two Roche employees among the co-authors.[^14] The 2003 BMJ review of subsequent neuraminidase inhibitor trials by the same lead author disclosed the conflicts:

“KGN [Karl G. Nicholson] has received travel sponsorship and honorariums from GlaxoSmithKline, the manufacturer of zanamivir, and Roche, which makes oseltamivir, for consultancy and speaking at international respiratory and infectious diseases symposiums. His research group has received research funding from GlaxoSmithKline and Roche to participate in multicenter trials of neuraminidase inhibitors.”[^15]

The conflicts were not the scandal. The scandal was that for a decade, Roche refused to release the underlying clinical study reports that supported the regulatory submissions and the published claims. The published papers were summaries. The full trial data — including unpublished negative results, adverse event records, and the patient-level information needed to verify the manufacturer’s analyses — was withheld.

Tom Jefferson and the Cochrane Collaboration spent four and a half years pursuing access to those reports through the European Medicines Agency, GlaxoSmithKline, and Roche. The British Medical Journal ran a sustained campaign. Eventually, under public pressure, the data was released. The Cochrane review records the result verbatim: “We obtained 107 clinical study reports from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), GlaxoSmithKline and Roche.”[^16] The reports ran to more than 150,000 pages.

Fiona Godlee, BMJ Editor-in-Chief, described the experience at the April 2014 briefing where the findings were released:

“A really lengthy cat-and-mouse, Alice in Wonderland, bizarre experience of trying to get data on a drug which governments around the world were busy buying, stockpiling and spending billions of dollars on.”[^17]

What the Data Showed

The 2014 Cochrane review, published in the British Medical Journal, found that oseltamivir shortened time to symptom alleviation by 16.8 hours in adults — confidence interval 8.4 to 25.1 hours. The review found no proven effect on hospitalisation rates. The effect on pneumonia and other “complications” was, in the review’s words, “unreliably reported.” The drug increased nausea, vomiting, headache, renal events, and psychiatric events in adults, and increased vomiting in children.[^18]

Less than a day shaved off the duration of self-limiting symptoms, against documented increased adverse events. That is what £424 million bought the United Kingdom and what US$1.3 billion bought the United States.

Peter Doshi, one of the Cochrane reviewers, summarised the finding against the regulatory record:

“Our interpretations are in line with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which does not allow Roche to claim that Tamiflu reduces the risk of complications. Our interpretations were driven by our access to over 100,000 pages of Tamiflu clinical study reports, something these authors did not access.”[^19]

The Public Cost

By the time the Cochrane review demolished the clinical case, governments had committed enormous public resources to the drug. The UK National Audit Office documented £424 million spent on 40 million courses of oseltamivir, plus £136 million on zanamivir.[^20] The United States stockpile expenditure exceeded US$1.3 billion.[^21] Roche’s lifetime Tamiflu sales are estimated to have exceeded US$18 billion.

The expenditure had been justified on the basis of claimed reductions in complications and mortality during a hypothetical pandemic. The Cochrane review found these claims unsupported by the underlying clinical study reports. The drug remained on the market. Government stockpiles were not returned. Prescribing patterns did not materially change.

The Adverse Event Record

While the regulatory case was being demolished, the clinical record was accumulating. Reports from Japan documented two adolescent boys, aged fourteen and seventeen, who became disoriented and showed abnormal behaviour after taking Tamiflu. One jumped from his apartment. The other threw himself in front of a truck.[^22] By the time FDA reviewers tabulated the international signal, twelve paediatric deaths had been linked to Tamiflu — almost all in Japan, where roughly 88% of paediatric oseltamivir prescriptions occurred — alongside thirty-two neuropsychiatric events including delirium, hallucinations, convulsions, and encephalitis.[^23]

The Tamiflu USPI now contains, in its post-marketing section, an admission that the manufacturer did not voluntarily place there:

“There have been postmarketing reports (mostly from Japan) of delirium and abnormal behavior leading to injury, and in some cases resulting in fatal outcomes, in patients with influenza who were receiving TAMIFLU.”[^24]

Rokuro Hama and colleagues, in a 2011 paper in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine, examined the deaths after Tamiflu prescription during the 2009 H1N1 episode in Japan. Of 119 deaths after Tamiflu was prescribed, 38 patients deteriorated within 12 hours, and 28 within 6 hours. Of 15 deaths after zanamivir, none deteriorated within 12 hours.[^25] The drug was not slowly losing patients to underlying disease. It was producing sudden cardiopulmonary collapse and central respiratory failure within hours of administration. Hama’s hypothesised mechanism was central nervous system depression — a documented effect of antimetabolic drugs that cross the blood-brain barrier and interfere with neural cellular processes.

Patient testimony preserved in the regulatory record:

“I couldn’t sleep for three days and I hallucinated. My family was very worried about me. I will never take this horrible medicine again and would not advise anyone to. I completely lost my personality, I felt as if I was a different person. It was four weeks before I started feeling myself again.”[^26]

This is what an antimetabolic agent does when it crosses the blood-brain barrier and interferes with cellular processes in neural tissue. The drug is functioning as designed, interfering with cellular biochemistry indiscriminately wherever it reaches.

AZT: The Foundational Case

The AZT case file contains, in concentrated form, every pattern that recurs across the antiviral category: a chemotherapy drug too toxic for its original purpose, retrieved and rebranded for an alleged viral disease, approved on a single short manufacturer-funded trial, deployed at lethal doses, and defended through the deaths of those who took it.

A Cancer Drug Too Toxic for Cancer

AZT was synthesised by Jerome Horwitz in 1964 at the Detroit Institute of Cancer Research. He was looking for a chemotherapy agent that would interfere with DNA synthesis in cancer cells. AZT did exactly that, by terminating DNA chains. The mechanism worked. The problem was selectivity. AZT does not distinguish between cancer cells and healthy cells. It terminates DNA chains wherever it encounters them. When Horwitz tested AZT against L1210 leukaemia in BDF mice, the compound failed.[^27] He did not bother patenting it.

Horwitz’s own retrospective is worth quoting in full:

“The majority of these antiretroviral agents were synthesized more than twenty years ago as analogues of physiologically important deoxynucleosides in the quest of a more effective cancer chemotherapy. None of the synthetic analogues manifested significant activity when screened against L1210 leukemia in BDF mice.”[^28]

The compound sat on the shelf for two decades. In February 1985, NCI scientists Mitsuya and Broder received what was labelled “Compound S” from Burroughs Wellcome and reported its anti-HIV activity in cell culture later that year in PNAS.[^29] Burroughs Wellcome filed the UK patent on 16 March 1985. The eventual US Patent 4,724,232, issued February 1988, listed Burroughs Wellcome scientists as inventors. The Federal Circuit later confirmed the contested origin of the discovery.[^30]

The drug rejected as too toxic for cancer was now to be administered every four hours, around the clock, at 1500 mg per day, for the rest of the patient’s life.

The 1987 Approval Trial

The trial that secured AZT’s approval was published by Margaret Fischl and colleagues in the New England Journal of Medicine on 23 July 1987.[^31] Designed for 24 weeks, it was halted at approximately 17 weeks when 19 deaths in the placebo arm were compared with one in the AZT arm. The drug was rushed to market.

The companion toxicity paper by Richman and colleagues, published in the same NEJM issue, documented what AZT did to the patients who took it:

“Anaemia with hemoglobin levels below 7.5 g per deciliter developed in 24 percent of AZT recipients and 4 percent of placebo recipients (P<0.001)…. The drug should be administered with caution because of its toxicity and the limited experience with it to date.”[^32]

The trial had problems beyond toxicity. Critics including the FDA reviewer Ellen Cooper documented unblinding — recipients could distinguish AZT from placebo by taste — early termination before the planned endpoint, missing centre-by-centre analysis, and confounding by personal-physician care. The trial that secured a licence for an indefinite-duration chemotherapy regimen for hundreds of thousands of patients was a single short study, partially unblinded, halted early, with documented severe toxicity in nearly a quarter of recipients.

The Drug Producing the Disease

The clinical features by which AIDS was defined include weight loss, persistent fatigue, anaemia, pneumonia, neurological deterioration, and progressive immune dysfunction. The documented adverse effects of AZT include bone marrow suppression, severe anaemia, neutropenia, mitochondrial damage, lipodystrophy, peripheral neuropathy, lactic acidosis, and progressive wasting.

The drug was administered on the basis of a positive antibody test. It then produced — through bone marrow suppression, mitochondrial damage, and progressive cellular toxicity — clinical features overlapping substantially with the syndrome the antibody test was claimed to predict. When patients on AZT got sicker and died, their decline was attributed to the alleged virus, not to the documented chemotherapy drug they were taking.

The within-establishment evidence is in the Fischl 1990 ACTG dose-comparison trial, published in NEJM. The trial compared the FDA-approved 1500 mg/day dose with a 600 mg/day dose. The result was unambiguous:

“At 18 months the estimated survival rates were 52 percent for the standard-treatment group and 63 percent for the low-dose group (P = 0.012 by the log-rank test).”[^33]

An eleven-percentage-point survival deficit on the FDA-approved dose, in a 524-patient trial, with statistical significance. The peer-reviewed conclusion was that the FDA-approved dose carried measurable mortality cost relative to a lower dose found equally efficacious. The high-dose monotherapy regimen — the entire treatment paradigm for AIDS between 1987 and 1990 — was killing people in the establishment’s own published trial.

The Concorde Verdict

The Concorde trial, published in The Lancet in 1994, was the first major non-manufacturer-funded study of AZT.[^34] The trial compared immediate versus deferred zidovudine in symptom-free HIV-infected adults across 1,749 patients with 3.3 years’ median follow-up. The conclusion was as direct as published medicine ever gets:

“The results of Concorde do not encourage the early use of zidovudine in symptom-free HIV-infected adults. They also call into question the uncritical use of CD4 cell counts as a surrogate endpoint for assessment of benefit from long-term antiretroviral therapy.”[^35]

The drug did not extend life. It also did not produce the surrogate marker improvements (CD4 cell counts) that defenders had been pointing to as evidence of benefit. The peer-reviewed independent literature, on the manufacturer’s own primary endpoint, said the drug did not work.

Two Public Cases

Magic Johnson tested HIV-positive in November 1991 when he applied for a marriage license. He was healthy. His doctors prescribed AZT prophylactically. Within days, the National Enquirer reported that Johnson was “reeling as worst nightmare comes true — he’s getting sicker.”[^36] He had lost his appetite. He suffered nausea and fatigue. He told reporters: “I feel like vomiting almost every day.”[^37]

Then the news stopped. Johnson’s symptoms vanished from the press. In 1992, he won an Olympic gold medal. In 1995, after a motivational talk in Tallahassee, Florida, a teacher asked Johnson about his treatment. Duesberg recorded the answer:

“Magic responded to a teacher that he had been ‘taking AZT for a while,’ but had ‘stopped.’ The media preferred not to mention the news.”[^38]

He stopped the drug and recovered. The establishment’s most prominent AIDS patient had survived by leaving the drug behind, and the press did not pursue the story.

The contrast: Karri Stokely, given combination antiretroviral therapy that contributed to her developing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In 2010, an anal fissure required surgery. The doctors found cytomegalovirus and refused to operate unless she took intravenous ganciclovir, a particularly toxic antiviral whose adverse effects include liver and kidney dysfunction and retinal detachment.[^39]

Shortly after the ganciclovir was administered, she developed massive visual disturbances and lost her sight. David Rasnick, a researcher who accompanied her in her final months, gave the assessment:

“The administration of ganciclovir together with a highly toxic antibiotic caused the neurological and visual damage in Karri and ultimately caused her death.”[^40]

The Strongest Defence — Acknowledged

The strongest pro-AZT result in the entire literature is ACTG 076, published by Connor and colleagues in NEJM in 1994. The trial documented a 67.5% relative reduction in mother-to-child HIV transmission with peripartum AZT prophylaxis — 8.3% transmission in the AZT arm versus 25.5% in placebo, with 363 evaluable mother-infant pairs.[^41] This is the result defenders point to. A careful reader will ask what the result actually demonstrates, given that maternal antibody status is itself confounded with maternal nutritional and toxic exposure status, and that the surrogate endpoint of infant antibody seroconversion is not equivalent to demonstration of pathogenic outcome. On the establishment’s own terms, ACTG 076 stands as the strongest single AZT efficacy claim.

The Concorde finding — no survival benefit on the primary endpoint — is the strongest single AZT failure claim. The Fischl 1990 finding — eleven-percentage-point survival deficit on the FDA-approved dose — is the strongest single AZT harm claim. All three results are published in the establishment’s leading peer-reviewed journals. What cannot honestly be claimed is that the AZT record in the published literature unambiguously supports the drug. The most damning evidence against AZT comes from the establishment’s own NEJM and Lancet publications.

The HAART Era

After 1996, AZT was incorporated into combination therapy at lower doses, typically 600 mg/day rather than 1500 mg/day, alongside other antiretrovirals. The CASCADE Collaboration documented a population-level mortality decline coincident with this transition.[^42] Defenders attribute the decline to the new regimens. The ART Cohort Collaboration, in a 2006 Lancet paper, recorded an uncomfortable finding: improved virological response in 2002–2003 versus 1995–1996 had “not translated into a decrease in mortality.”[^43] The drugs were producing the laboratory measurements but not the clinical outcome the laboratory measurements had been claimed to predict.

The 2008 meta-analysis published in HIV Medicine reviewed 178 papers and concluded that researchers “were unable to demonstrate a relationship between change in CD4 cell count or viral load and clinical events.”[^44] No documented relationship between the surrogate markers HAART was claimed to improve and actual outcomes.

The lower doses produced slower deaths than the 1500 mg/day monotherapy era. This was framed as therapeutic progress.

Remdesivir: The Couch Approval

The remdesivir approval pathway compressed every pattern of pharmaceutical fraud into a single televised moment.

Failed Twice Before COVID

Remdesivir was developed by Gilead Sciences and Pharmasset for hepatitis C. It failed in that indication. Gilead redeployed it for Ebola. The PALM trial, published in NEJM in 2019, compared four therapeutics in Ebola virus disease. The 28-day mortality results were:

REGN-EB3: 33.5%

mAb114: 35.1%

ZMapp: 51.3%

Remdesivir: 53.1%[^45]

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board halted the remdesivir and ZMapp arms at interim analysis on 9 August 2019 because of inferior survival. Remdesivir was the worst-performing of four arms. It was abandoned for Ebola.

In 2020, Gilead retrieved it again. This time the marketed indication was COVID-19.

The Lancet Study That Was Dismissed

The first major COVID remdesivir trial was published in The Lancet on 29 April 2020, conducted by Wang and colleagues in Wuhan.[^46] The trial enrolled 237 of a planned 453 patients and was halted early as the Wuhan epidemic resolved. The primary endpoint of time to clinical improvement was not met (HR 1.23, 95% CI 0.87–1.75 — numerically favouring remdesivir but not statistically significant). Eighteen patients in the remdesivir arm discontinued treatment for adverse events versus four in placebo.

The same day the Lancet trial was published, Anthony Fauci appeared on a couch in the Oval Office of the White House. He announced that remdesivir would become the new “standard of care” for COVID-19 based on a study he himself had sponsored — the ACTT-1 trial, whose detailed results had not been peer-reviewed. He provided no detailed news release. There was no briefing at a medical meeting or in a scientific journal. When asked about the Lancet Chinese study, Fauci dismissed it as “not adequate.”[^47]

The Alliance for Human Research Protection summarised the moment:

“Fauci has a vested interest in remdesivir. He sponsored the clinical trial whose detailed results have not been peer-reviewed. What’s more, he declared the tenuous results to be ‘highly significant,’ and pronounced remdesivir to be the new ‘standard of care.’ Dr. Fauci made the promotional pronouncement while sitting on a couch in the White House, without providing a detailed news release; without a briefing at a medical meeting or in a scientific journal — as is the norm and practice.”^48

ACTT-1: The Endpoint Change

The ACTT-1 trial that Fauci pointed to had its primary endpoint changed mid-trial. The original primary endpoint, as registered, was “clinical status at day 15.” On 22 March 2020, after 72 patients had enrolled, the primary endpoint was changed to “time to recovery.”[^49] The published trial reported median recovery of 10 days on remdesivir versus 15 days on placebo, with a rate ratio for recovery of 1.29. The day-29 mortality result — the harder clinical endpoint — was 11.4% on remdesivir versus 15.2% on placebo. The mortality difference produced a hazard ratio of 0.73 with a 95% confidence interval of 0.52 to 1.03.

The confidence interval crossed 1.0. The mortality benefit was not statistically significant. The endpoint that had been changed produced a “positive” result; the endpoint that had been retained — mortality — did not.

European trial sites used saline placebo in opaque bags rather than matching placebo, raising blinding concerns. The trial was funded by NIAID, the agency Fauci directed.

WHO Solidarity: The Definitive Result

The largest and most rigorous remdesivir trial was the WHO Solidarity Trial, published in The Lancet in 2022 with 14,221 patients across 35 countries.[^50] The result on the primary endpoint of in-hospital mortality:

Remdesivir: 14.5%

Control: 15.6%

Rate ratio: 0.91 (95% CI 0.79–1.05)

P-value: 0.12

No statistically significant overall mortality benefit. In ventilated patients, the rate ratio was 1.13 — numerically favouring control, with a possible signal of harm.

The Solidarity authors also recorded what the drug did to length of stay:

“Allocation to daily remdesivir infusions (vs open-label control) delayed discharge by about 1 day during the 10-day treatment period.”[^51]

The largest randomised trial of the drug concluded that its principal documented effect was prolonged hospitalisation.

The FDA had granted full approval to remdesivir on 22 October 2020. The publicly available WHO Solidarity press release showing no mortality benefit had been issued on 15 October 2020 — seven days earlier. Full approval was granted in the face of the largest randomised trial of the drug showing no clinical benefit.

The Roy Horn Death

Roy Horn, the magician of Siegfried & Roy, died on 8 May 2020. He was reported as the first major celebrity to die “from COVID-19.” He was 75, had been diagnosed with advanced skin cancer in December 2016, had endured years of chemotherapy and radiation, and was on heavy daily medication for the chronic effects of the 2003 tiger attack — pain medication, multiple pharmaceuticals taken before each meal “like smarties,” as a friend told the German newspaper Bild.[^52]

After he tested “positive” for COVID-19, he was given remdesivir. The drug had been fast-tracked under emergency use authorisation only six days earlier. Within days of administration, he was dead.

The cause of death was attributed to the alleged virus. Given the documented mechanism of remdesivir, the documented adverse events including multi-organ dysfunction in elderly patients, and the documented frailty of the patient, the drug’s contribution to the death was never investigated.

This pattern was repeated in hospitals worldwide for over a year. Patients arrived sick. They tested “positive.” They were given remdesivir. CMS reimbursement included a 20% add-on payment for inpatient remdesivir under the New COVID-19 Treatments Add-on Payment programme established in November 2020.[^53] Many patients died. The deaths were recorded as COVID deaths. The drug was not investigated as a contributing cause.

What the Episode Reveals

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases sponsored a trial. He sat on a White House couch. He declared a new standard of care. The FDA issued emergency authorisation within days. Hospitals adopted the protocol. CMS provided financial incentives for its administration. The drug was administered to elderly, frail, frightened patients. WHO Solidarity later showed no mortality benefit. The FDA granted full approval anyway.

Acute kidney injury became the defining adverse event signal. The FAERS pharmacovigilance analysis recorded a reporting odds ratio for AKI of 2.81 (95% CI 2.48–3.18) compared with other COVID drugs, with case fatality among AKI cases of 36.45%.[^54] The WHO VigiBase analysis confirmed the signal.

The drug was approved in the face of evidence that did not support its approval. Everything that followed — the trials, the journals, the peer review, the FDA process — operated downstream of that decision.

Paxlovid: The 89% Trick

Pfizer’s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir combined with ritonavir) was approved under emergency use authorisation in late 2021 and granted full FDA approval on 25 May 2023. The marketing was built on a single number: 89% reduction in hospitalisation or death. The number is real. The population in which it applies is not the population to whom the drug is prescribed.

EPIC-HR: The Headline

The EPIC-HR trial, published by Hammond and colleagues in NEJM in March 2022, recruited 2,246 patients between July and December 2021 — the Delta era.[^55] All participants were unvaccinated, seronegative or unvaccinated at baseline, and at high risk for severe COVID-19. Treatment within five days of symptom onset reduced the composite of hospitalisation or death by 89% within three days of symptoms and 88% within five days. The trial was funded by Pfizer. The leadership and the bulk of the authors were Pfizer employees.

The 89% figure was real, in this population. The population was unvaccinated, seronegative, high-risk adults during the Delta wave. By the time Paxlovid reached widespread clinical use, much of the population had been vaccinated, much had antibodies from prior infection, and the dominant variant had shifted to Omicron with substantially lower hospitalisation rates. The drug’s actual prescribing population had little resemblance to the trial population.

EPIC-SR: The Trial That Failed

Pfizer ran a follow-on trial, EPIC-SR, in standard-risk and vaccinated-with-risk-factor patients — closer to the population to which the drug was actually being prescribed. The trial failed.

The primary endpoint of “self-reported, sustained alleviation of all symptoms for four consecutive days” was not met. The hospitalisation/death numbers were 5/576 on Paxlovid versus 10/569 on placebo — non-significant.[^56] Pfizer halted enrolment in June 2022, citing the “very low rate of hospitalization or death” in the population.

The failed trial was not published until 2024. The successful EPIC-HR result continued to anchor the marketing throughout the intervening years. The FDA’s full-approval label, when it came, contained a notable admission:

“PAXLOVID was approved based primarily on the EPIC-HR trial, a single, randomized, clinical trial that has not been replicated.”[^57]

A single unreplicated trial in a population that does not resemble the prescribed population, with the follow-on trial in the relevant population already failed.

The Rebound Phenomenon

Within months of widespread Paxlovid use, an unexpected pattern emerged. Patients completing the five-day course tested negative, then tested positive again days later. Symptoms returned. The CDC eventually issued Health Alert Network advisory HAN-00467 on 24 May 2022, acknowledging the rebound phenomenon.[^58]

A real-world study of 11,270 Paxlovid-treated patients, conducted by Wang and colleagues at Case Western Reserve, documented the rebound rates:

7-day positive rebound: 3.53%

30-day positive rebound: 5.40%

30-day symptom rebound: 5.87%[^59]

These rates are several times higher than the 1–2% reported in Pfizer’s pivotal trial. President Biden’s televised Paxlovid course followed by rebound, in July 2022, made the phenomenon impossible to ignore. Anthony Fauci publicly described his own rebound case in June 2022.

The mechanistic explanation is contested. Some researchers point to insufficient drug exposure, allowing rapid re-emergence of the alleged virus. The terrain reading is simpler: the drug suppresses cellular processes for the duration of administration, the suppression ends when administration ends, and the body’s response to the underlying toxic exposure resumes when the suppressive agent is removed. The rebound is the body restarting the eliminative work the drug had interrupted.

The Ritonavir Problem

The ritonavir component of Paxlovid is included not for any antiviral effect but to inhibit the host liver enzyme CYP3A4. The CYP3A4 inhibition slows the breakdown of nirmatrelvir, allowing higher and longer plasma concentrations. It also slows the breakdown of more than a hundred other commonly prescribed medications.

The Paxlovid label lists, among others, contraindications or required dose adjustments for: simvastatin, lovastatin (contraindicated); rivaroxaban (contraindicated); cyclosporine, tacrolimus (immunosuppressants with narrow therapeutic windows); triazolam, midazolam (contraindicated); amiodarone; and the ergot alkaloids.[^60] The label runs to dozens of named drug interactions.

Patients on common chronic medications cannot safely take Paxlovid without dangerous interactions. The drug, by any honest reading of its label, is a metabolic disruptor first and an “antiviral” second. The CYP3A4 inhibition is universal. The claimed antiviral effect is variant-dependent, population-dependent, and on the FDA’s own admission, demonstrated in a single unreplicated trial.

The Pattern Continues

The Tamiflu, AZT, remdesivir, and Paxlovid case files are not isolated. The same pattern recurs across the antiviral category.

Sofosbuvir and the Hepatitis C “Cure”

Sofosbuvir was approved by the FDA in December 2013 at a list price of US$84,000 per twelve-week course — approximately one thousand dollars per pill. First-year US sales exceeded ten billion dollars.[^61] The approval was based on the surrogate endpoint of sustained virological response (SVR12) — undetectable HCV RNA at 12 weeks post-treatment — not on mortality, hepatocellular carcinoma incidence, or any hard clinical outcome.

The Cochrane review by Jakobsen and colleagues, published in 2017, reached a conclusion that produced significant controversy among hepatologists:

“DAAs may have no effect or may reduce the number of people with detectable virus in their blood, but we have insufficient evidence to determine if DAAs have an effect on long-term morbidity and mortality.”[^62]

Subsequent prospective cohort studies (notably ANRS CO22 HEPATHER) have associated DAA exposure with reduced mortality and HCC, though selection effects and follow-up duration limit the certainty of the absolute magnitude. The point for present purposes is that the drug was approved, marketed at extraordinary prices, and adopted globally on the basis of a surrogate endpoint that the Cochrane reviewers found insufficient to demonstrate the clinical benefits claimed.

Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter, in a 10 April 2018 biotech research note titled “The Genome Revolution,” made the cure-versus-chronic-therapy economics explicit:

“The potential to deliver ‘one shot cures’ is one of the most attractive aspects of gene therapy, genetically-engineered cell therapy and gene editing. However, such treatments offer a very different outlook with regard to recurring revenue versus chronic therapies. While this proposition carries tremendous value for patients and society, it could represent a challenge for genome medicine developers looking for sustained cash flow.”[^63]

The note posed the question — “Is curing patients a sustainable business model?” — and explicitly cited Gilead’s hepatitis C franchise. US sales had peaked at US$12.5 billion in 2015 and were projected at less than US$4 billion by 2018 as the cured patient pool shrank. The cure had been achieved on the manufacturer’s own terms. Revenue had collapsed. The cautionary lesson, from the analyst’s perspective, was about the business model.

Drugs that produce indefinite suppression — antiretrovirals, anti-inflammatories, statins — generate decades of revenue per patient. Drugs that claim to cure threaten the model.

Acyclovir for Shingles

Acyclovir, marketed as Zovirax, is the most pharmacologically selective drug in the entire antiviral category. It also has the cleanest documented clinical failure for the indication for which it is most often prescribed. The Cochrane review by Chen and colleagues, published in 2014, addressed whether acyclovir prevents post-herpetic neuralgia — the chronic pain that follows shingles in some patients. The review’s conclusion:

“High-quality evidence that acyclovir does not reduce the incidence of PHN.”[^64]

The drug shortens lesion duration by one to two days in active outbreaks. It does not modify the long-term outcome that drives most prescriptions. The strongest defence position for acyclovir is herpes simplex encephalitis — Whitley’s 1986 NEJM trial documented mortality of 19% on acyclovir versus 50% on vidarabine in this rare and life-threatening indication.[^65] The defence holds for HSE. It does not extend to the routine outpatient prescription of acyclovir for shingles, where the Cochrane evidence stands against the clinical practice.

Ribavirin, Interferon, and the Hepatitis C Era

Before sofosbuvir, hepatitis C was treated with ribavirin combined with pegylated interferon. Ribavirin is a nucleoside analogue — same mechanistic family as AZT and remdesivir, same indiscriminate interference with RNA synthesis, with documented teratogenicity and haemolytic anaemia.[^66] Interferon produces effects similar to chemotherapy: severe anaemia, depression, suicidal ideation, suppression of white blood cell counts. The combination was so toxic that treatment frequently had to be stopped before completion.

Raffaele DeFrancesco, scientific director at the Instituto Ricerche Biologia Moleculare in Rome, said the quiet part: “We need medications that are more effective and tolerable than current treatment forms with the active substances interferon-alpha and ribavirin.”[^67] The drugs being prescribed for hepatitis C were failing the basic pharmaceutical test of being tolerable enough to take.

Fialuridine: Nucleoside Analogue Mitochondrial Poisoning

In 1993, the NIH Clinical Center conducted a trial of fialuridine (FIAU), an investigational nucleoside analogue for chronic hepatitis B. Fifteen outpatients received the drug at 0.10 or 0.25 mg/kg/day. After approximately nine weeks, seven developed sudden multi-system toxicity. Five died. Two were saved only by emergency liver transplantation.[^68]

The mechanism, established in subsequent investigation, was irreversible incorporation into mitochondrial DNA, causing severe steatosis, lactic acidosis, pancreatitis, neuropathy, and myopathy. The Institute of Medicine review described the outcome as “heartbreaking.” Fialuridine had passed all standard preclinical screens. The mitochondrial toxicity emerged late and lethally.

The fialuridine deaths repeatedly serve as proof that nucleoside-analogue mitochondrial toxicity cannot be excluded by standard regulatory screening. Every drug in the nucleoside-analogue class carries the same potential mechanism. AZT, ribavirin, sofosbuvir, remdesivir, and molnupiravir all interfere with mitochondrial nucleic acid metabolism to varying degrees. What killed five outpatients on FIAU in nine weeks is the same mechanism operating at lower intensity in every drug in the class.

The pattern across these drugs is identical. A drug with documented antimetabolic effects is approved on the basis of manufacturer-funded trials with surrogate endpoints. The drug fails to show benefit on hard outcomes in independent reviews. The adverse event record accumulates. The drug remains on the market because the regulatory system that approved it has no mechanism — and no incentive — to withdraw it.

The Funding Chain

How does this pattern persist? How do drugs with no demonstrated benefit and substantial documented harm remain in widespread clinical use across developed economies?

The answer is in the funding chain, and the funding chain is now substantially documented in the establishment’s own literature.

The Industry-Funding Effect

The 2003 BMJ paper by Lexchin and colleagues established the structural finding. Industry-sponsored studies were 4.05 times more likely to report sponsor-favouring conclusions than non-industry-sponsored studies (95% CI 2.98–5.51).[^69] The Cochrane meta-research review by Lundh and colleagues, published in 2017 on a much larger evidence base, confirmed the finding. Industry-funded research produces industry-favouring conclusions at four times the rate of independent research — not occasional bias but a statistically structural feature of the literature.

The British House of Commons Health Committee, in its comprehensive 2005 investigation, documented that the pharmaceutical industry had “interdigitated itself into every aspect of health care” and recommended a “fundamental realignment of the relationships between the pharmaceutical industry and government, regulators, doctors, the health service, and patients.”[^70] The recommendation was not implemented.

The Journals

Richard Smith, former editor of the British Medical Journal, published an article in PLoS Medicine in 2005 with a title that would have been unprintable thirty years earlier: “Medical Journals Are an Extension of the Marketing Arm of Pharmaceutical Companies.”[^71] He documented the mechanism:

“For a drug company a favourable trial is worth thousands of pages of advertising, which is why a company will sometimes spend upwards of a million dollars on reprints of the trial for worldwide distribution…. Fortunately from the point of view of the companies who fund these trials — but unfortunately for the credibility of the journals who publish them — these trials rarely produce results that are unfavourable to the companies’ products.”[^72]

Smith quoted Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet, who had said the same thing more directly in March 2004: “Journals have devolved into information laundering operations for the pharmaceutical industry.”[^73]

Marcia Angell, who served as Editor-in-Chief of NEJM from 1999 to 2000, published her assessment in 2004 in The Truth About the Drug Companies. The pharmaceutical industry, she wrote, had become “primarily a marketing machine” co-opting “every institution that might stand in its way.”[^74]

In 2002, NEJM quietly modified its conflict-of-interest policy. The 1990 rule that had barred any financial conflict for editorialists or reviewers was relaxed to permit “minor” financial ties — defined as up to $10,000 per year per company.[^75] The justification, offered by editor-in-chief Jeffrey Drazen, was that the journal could no longer find enough qualified experts without financial connections to industry. Three former NEJM editors — Steinbrook, Kassirer, and Angell — published a 2015 BMJ piece calling this “a very bad idea.”[^76]

The Regulator

The Food and Drug Administration’s Prescription Drug User Fee Act, originally passed in 1992, established a system in which the pharmaceutical industry pays user fees to fund the FDA’s drug review programme. The user-fee proportion has grown over three decades to a level that is now structurally definitive.

The Congressional Research Service Report R44750 documents the FY2025 figure verbatim: “in FY2025 (from the most recent financial report available), user fees covered 77% of PDUFA program total costs.”[^77] In FY1993, user fees provided just 7% of programme costs. In thirty years, the agency that approves drugs has gone from 7% industry-funded to 77% industry-funded. The remaining 23% comes from non-user-fee Congressional appropriations.

The 2022 PDUFA VII reauthorisation added 352 new positions over five years funded by industry. The agency that approves drugs is structurally funded by the companies whose drugs it approves.

The Cumulative Record

Three quarters of clinical studies in The Lancet, the New England Journal of Medicine, and the Journal of the American Medical Association are pharma-funded.[^78] Industry-funded studies favour their sponsors at four times the rate of independent studies. The journals function as marketing extensions on the testimony of their own former editors. The regulator is structurally dependent on industry funding for nearly four-fifths of its drug review budget.

When Sam Bailey says antivirals are antimetabolic agents — chemotherapy by another name — she is making a statement that almost any honest pharmacologist would have to concede if pressed. The fact that the statement nevertheless contradicts the marketing of every drug in the category, and that the marketing nevertheless prevails in clinical practice, is a fact about the funding chain. It is not a fact about the pharmacology.

What the Body Does

The body, given the chance, knows what to do with a poison. Herbert Shelton, working in the natural hygiene tradition, stated the position directly:

“There is no modus operandi of ‘medicines.’ They don’t operate by any method. They are operated on. The drugs do not act at all. The living body acts — acts on or against them to expel them.”[^79]

The pharmacology textbook says a drug acts on the body. Shelton’s terminology reverses that. The body acts on the drug, mobilising every available channel of elimination — vomiting, diarrhoea, diuresis, sweating, expectoration — to expel the foreign substance before it can damage the cellular structures. What the textbook calls the “side effects” of a drug are the body’s actions against the drug, the body identifying a poison and attempting to expel it.

Shelton continued:

“Drugs do not have physiological actions. Poisons are pathogenetic — disease producing. They are never anything else. Medical men ‘might as well talk of the living principles of death, or of the eternal laws of nonexistence’ as to talk of the ‘physiological action’ of poisons.”^80

There is no “antiviral action” in this reading. There is cellular interference, which the body recognises as poisoning, and against which the body mobilises its full eliminative response. The vomiting, the diarrhoea, the kidney damage, the liver damage, the bone marrow suppression, the mitochondrial damage — all of it is the body trying to expel an antimetabolic poison while continuing to perform every other function it must perform to remain alive.

When the dose is too high, or the duration too long, or the patient too depleted, the body cannot expel the drug fast enough to maintain function. Tissue damage becomes irreversible. The patient dies. The death is recorded as a complication of the underlying viral disease. The drug remains the standard of care.

Shelton was clear about the consequence:

“Suppression of the body’s efforts at elimination and self-defense is the most frequent cause of death.”[^81]

Antivirals are not treatments in any meaningful sense. They are antimetabolic interferences — poisons, in the older and more accurate language — added to a body that is already attempting to eliminate the toxic burden that produced the symptoms in the first place.

What To Do Instead

Two practical questions follow from the argument: what to do when ill, and what to do when a doctor prescribes an antiviral.

When You Are Ill

The body responds to four categories of insult: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic stress, and emotional or psychological strain. When symptoms appear — fever, aches, fatigue, nasal discharge, cough, diarrhoea — the response is a coordinated eliminative effort. Fever accelerates metabolic clearing. Mucus traps and expels irritants. Fatigue enforces rest. Diarrhoea and vomiting rapidly eliminate toxins. Skin eruptions push poisons outward.

The fundamental practice when ill is to permit the body to complete its eliminative work without interference. This means:

Rest. Aggressive rest. Bed rest. The body’s eliminative work is metabolically expensive and requires that energy not be diverted to digestion, exertion, or social performance. The fatigue is not a symptom to push through. It is a directive.

Fasting or near-fasting. The digestive load when ill is a tax the body cannot afford. Skip meals. Drink water. The Terrain Therapy literature documents the centrality of fasting to acute illness recovery across a century of clinical observation.[^82] Bone broth, herbal tea, citrus juice diluted in water — these support without taxing.

Hydration. Water carries waste out through the kidneys. The eliminative organs cannot function without it.

Warmth. The body is running a fever to clear the system. Support that. Warm baths, warm covers, sweating. Do not suppress the fever with antipyretics unless the situation has become genuinely dangerous.

Quiet. Reduce all sensory input. Light. Sound. Screens. The nervous system needs to be in repair mode, not stimulation mode.

Remove the cause. Identify and remove what triggered the episode. New cleaning product? New medication? Recent injection? Recent dental work? Recent emotional event? The episode is the body responding to a specific insult, and the insult must be removed before recovery can complete.

These practices are unglamorous and generate no revenue. They are what every grandmother before the pharmaceutical era knew to do for a sick relative. They work because they do not interfere with what the body is already doing.

What actively harms is suppression. Antipyretics that suppress fever. Antitussives that suppress cough. Anti-diarrhoeals that suppress diarrhoea. Antihistamines that suppress mucus production. And, at the high end of suppression intensity, antivirals — which suppress cellular processes universally, terminating DNA chains and interfering with RNA synthesis throughout the body, on the unfounded premise that this will somehow harm a virus while sparing the patient.

Anything done to suppress the body’s response delays or prevents recovery and converts an acute episode into chronic damage.

When a Doctor Prescribes an Antiviral

The right to refuse is a legal requirement, not a courtesy. A drug cannot be administered without consent, and consent cannot be given without information about the alternatives, the documented adverse events, and the actual evidence base for the prescribed indication.

Ask the doctor specific questions. What is the absolute risk reduction the drug is claimed to produce? Not the relative risk reduction — the absolute reduction. What is the number needed to treat? What are the documented adverse events at the dose being prescribed? What is the funding source of the trials supporting the prescription? Most prescribing physicians cannot answer these questions because they were never trained to ask them. The doctor is operating from a clinical guideline. The guideline was produced by a committee. The committee was funded, directly or indirectly, by the manufacturer.

For Tamiflu, the answer is now in the public record: 16.8 hours of symptom reduction in adults. No proven reduction in hospitalisation. No proven reduction in pneumonia. No proven reduction in mortality. Increased rates of nausea, vomiting, headache, renal events, and psychiatric events.

For Paxlovid, the answer is in the FDA’s own label: approved on a single unreplicated trial in unvaccinated, seronegative, high-risk patients during the Delta wave. The follow-up trial in standard-risk patients — the population to which the drug is now widely prescribed — failed its primary endpoint.

For remdesivir, the answer is in the WHO Solidarity Trial: no statistically significant mortality benefit in 14,221 patients. Allocation to remdesivir delayed discharge by approximately one day.

If the doctor cannot answer the questions, the prescription is not based on knowledge — it is based on protocol. You are not obligated to accept a protocol-based prescription.

Ask for the package insert. Read it. The full insert, not the patient information leaflet — the document with the trial data, the adverse event tables, and the contraindications. Almost everything you need to know about whether to take the drug is in that document. Almost no patient ever reads it.

For hospitalised patients, the situation is harder. The patient may be sedated, frightened, or unable to advocate for themselves. The remdesivir era demonstrated how vulnerable hospitalised patients are to protocols administered without meaningful consent. The practical guidance: have an advocate present whenever possible. Family member, friend, anyone who can speak on the patient’s behalf and refuse drugs that the patient has not specifically agreed to. Document everything. Ask for the hospital’s protocol in writing. Ask which drugs are being administered, at what dose, and for what claimed indication. The hospital’s reluctance to provide this information in real time is itself a signal.

Mark Bailey put the principle plainly:

“You didn’t get sick because of a pharmaceutical deficiency, so don’t go looking through the medicine cabinet for the cure.”[^83]

The body becomes ill from toxic exposure, deficiency, electromagnetic stress, or emotional strain. The cure is in removing the cause and supporting the body’s eliminative work. The medicine cabinet, in the case of antivirals, contains chemotherapy drugs rebranded for alleged viral conditions — drugs whose mechanism cannot find a virus because viruses have not been demonstrated to exist in the form claimed, and whose effects on the body are antimetabolic, indiscriminate, and frequently fatal.

The Record

The 2014 Cochrane review of Tamiflu: 16.8 hours of symptom reduction, no benefit on hard outcomes. The Concorde trial of AZT: no survival benefit in symptom-free HIV-infected adults. The Fischl 1990 dose comparison: 52% versus 63% 18-month survival on the FDA-approved high-dose regimen versus a lower dose. The Lancet Wang trial of remdesivir: terminated early for adverse events. The WHO Solidarity Trial of remdesivir: no statistically significant mortality benefit, prolonged hospitalisation. The EPIC-SR trial of Paxlovid: failed primary endpoint. The Cochrane review of acyclovir for shingles: no reduction in post-herpetic neuralgia. The fialuridine deaths. The 77% FDA user-fee dependence.

This record is not hidden. It is published in the establishment’s own leading peer-reviewed journals, regulatory documents, parliamentary investigations, and Congressional Research Service reports. The drugs do not deliver the benefits claimed for them, they produce substantial harm, and they remain in clinical use because the regulatory and funding structure that produced them lacks any mechanism for self-correction.

The marketing of the antiviral category is fraudulent at the level of the name on the bottle. The drugs cannot target viruses — they are antimetabolic agents that interfere with universal cellular processes, and the underlying biochemistry does not permit selectivity. The category is a marketing layer over a class of drugs that are pharmacologically chemotherapy agents.

The body eliminates poisons when permitted to. Given antivirals, the body must eliminate the antiviral on top of whatever toxic burden produced the symptoms in the first place. The dose, the duration, and the depletion of the patient determine whether the body succeeds or fails in this added eliminative task. The way out of this is not in the medicine cabinet.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

When you get sick, your body knows what to do. It has a clean-up crew. The clean-up crew uses fever to burn up bad stuff. It uses snot to wash bad stuff out of your nose. It uses throwing up to get bad stuff out of your tummy. It uses pooping a lot to get bad stuff out of your bottom. It uses being tired to make you rest so all this work can happen.

When the clean-up crew is done, you feel better.

There are some pills called antivirals. The people who sell them say they fight tiny invisible bugs called viruses that are making you sick. But here’s the secret: the pills don’t actually fight any tiny bugs. The pills mess up the work happening inside every cell in your body. They are like dropping rocks into the gears of all the little machines in all your cells. The gears get stuck. The cells stop working properly. Some of them die.

The people who sell the pills say this is okay because the pills are also stopping the tiny bug. But the tiny bug they say they are stopping has never actually been seen, and the pills don’t know how to tell the difference between your good cells and any bug anyway. The pills just drop rocks everywhere.

This is why the pills make people very sick. Sometimes very sick. Sometimes the people who take the pills die from the pills, and everybody says they died from the bug. But it was the pills.

The best thing to do when you get sick is let your clean-up crew do its job. Rest. Drink water. Don’t eat much. Stay warm. Be quiet. The clean-up crew will finish the job, and you will feel better.

Don’t drop rocks in the gears.

References

[^1]: Lanka, Stefan. “The Misinterpretation of Viruses.” Wissenschafftplus, various publications. Cowan, Thomas. The Contagion Myth. New York: Skyhorse, 2020. Bailey, Mark. The Final Pandemic: An Antidote. 2024. Bailey, Mark. “A Farewell to Virology.” 2022. Engelbrecht, Torsten, Köhnlein, Claus, Bailey, Samantha, et al. Virus Mania. 3rd edition, 2021. Roytas, Daniel. Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments. 2024.

[^2]: Bailey, Samantha. Interview with Tom Woods, February 2023. Quoted in Gober, Mark, Bailey, Sam, Bailey, Mark, et al. An End to Upside Down Medicine: Contagion, Viruses, and the Germ Theory of Disease. Waterside Productions, 2023, p. 100.

[^3]: Horwitz, J. P., Chua, J., Noel, M. “Nucleosides. V. The Monomesylates of 1-(2′-Deoxy-β-D-lyxofuranosyl)thymine.” Journal of Organic Chemistry 1964;29(7):2076–2078. DOI: 10.1021/jo01030a546.

[^4]: Horwitz, J. P. Springer chapter on AZT origin. The “fraudulent nucleosides” framing also discussed in Washington Post profile, 19 September 1986.

[^5]: Mulangu, S., Dodd, L. E., Davey, R. T., et al. “A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics.” New England Journal of Medicine 2019;381:2293–2303 (the PALM trial).

[^6]: Engelbrecht, T., Köhnlein, C., Bailey, S., et al. Virus Mania, 3rd edition, 2021, section “Antiviral Therapy: More Pain than Gain.”

[^7]: Goodman & Gilman, The Pharmacological Basis of Therapeutics. AZT, ribavirin and other nucleoside analogues are placed in the antimetabolite class alongside 5-fluorouracil and methotrexate.

[^8]: Furman, P. A., et al. PNAS 1979. Elion, G. B., et al. PNAS 1977;74:5716. Mechanism of acyclovir selectivity.

[^9]: Duesberg, P. H. “The toxicity of azidothymidine (AZT) on human and animal cells in culture at concentrations used for antiviral therapy.” Genetica 1995;95:103–109.

[^10]: Payne, B. A. I., Wilson, I. J., Hateley, C. A., et al. “Mitochondrial aging is accelerated by anti-retroviral therapy through the clonal expansion of mtDNA mutations.” Nature Genetics 2011;43(8):806–810.

[^11]: Tchesnokov, E. P., et al. “Mechanism of Inhibition of Ebola Virus RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase by Remdesivir.” Viruses 2019;11:326. Selectivity ratio for SARS-CoV-2 RdRp over host polymerases approximately 3–4-fold; mitochondrial RNA polymerase incorporation at approximately 1/500 efficiency.

[^12]: Bjork, J. A., Johansson, A. M. Mitochondrion 2021. CRISPR-Cas9 screen of remdesivir cytotoxicity, bioRxiv 2020.

[^13]: Mechanism of molnupiravir, “lethal mutagenesis.” Concerns regarding host mutagenesis ongoing in published literature.

[^14]: Nicholson, K. G., Aoki, F. Y., Osterhaus, A. D. M. E., et al. “Efficacy and safety of oseltamivir in treatment of acute influenza: a randomised controlled trial.” Lancet 2000;355(9218):1845–1850. Co-authors Kinnersley and Ward were Roche employees.

[^15]: Nicholson, K. G., et al. “Effectiveness of neuraminidase inhibitors in treatment and prevention of influenza A and B: systematic review and meta-analyses of randomised controlled trials.” British Medical Journal, 7 June 2003, p. 1239. Conflict of interest disclosure quoted from the same paper.

[^16]: Jefferson, T., Jones, M., Doshi, P., et al. Cochrane Database Syst Rev CD008965.pub4. Verbatim: “We obtained 107 clinical study reports from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), GlaxoSmithKline and Roche.”

[^17]: Godlee, F. BMJ briefing, April 2014, on the Tamiflu data fight. Quoted in BMJ 2014.

[^18]: Jefferson, T., Jones, M., Doshi, P., Del Mar, C. B., Hama, R., Thompson, M. J., et al. “Oseltamivir for influenza in adults and children: systematic review of clinical study reports and summary of regulatory comments.” BMJ 2014;348:g2545. Companion Cochrane review CD008965.pub4. Effect size: 16.8 hours symptom reduction in adults (95% CI 8.4–25.1).

[^19]: Doshi, P. Pharmaceutical Journal interview, 2015.

[^20]: UK National Audit Office. “Access to clinical trial information and the stockpiling of Tamiflu.” May 2013. £424 million on 40 million courses of oseltamivir; £136 million on zanamivir.

[^21]: Cochrane BMJ press release 2014: “The US has spent more than $1.3 billion buying a strategic reserve of antivirals.”

[^22]: Chugai Pharmaceutical, reports to Japanese Ministry of Health, November 2005.

[^23]: FDA paediatric review of Tamiflu adverse event signal. Maxwell, S. R. “Tamiflu and neuropsychiatric disturbance in adolescents.” BMJ 2007;334:1232.

[^24]: Tamiflu USPI, post-marketing section.

[^25]: Hama, R., Jones, M., Okushima, H., et al. “Oseltamivir and early deterioration leading to death: a proportional mortality study for 2009 A/H1N1 influenza.” International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine 2011;23(4):201–215.

[^26]: Patient testimony. AskAPatient.com.

[^27]: Horwitz et al. 1964, op. cit.

[^28]: Horwitz, J. P. Springer chapter on AZT origin. Verbatim quotation.

[^29]: Mitsuya, H., Weinhold, K. J., Furman, P. A., et al. “3′-Azido-3′-deoxythymidine (BW A509U): an antiviral agent that inhibits the infectivity and cytopathic effect of human T-lymphotropic virus type III/lymphadenopathy-associated virus in vitro.” PNAS 1985;82(20):7096–7100.

[^30]: Burroughs Wellcome v. Barr Labs, 40 F.3d 1223 (Federal Circuit, 1994). US Patent 4,724,232, issued 9 February 1988, “Treatment of Human Viral Infections.”

[^31]: Fischl, M. A., Richman, D. D., Grieco, M. H., et al. “The efficacy of azidothymidine (AZT) in the treatment of patients with AIDS and AIDS-related complex. A double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.” New England Journal of Medicine 1987;317:185–191.

[^32]: Richman, D. D., et al. “The toxicity of azidothymidine (AZT) in the treatment of patients with AIDS and AIDS-related complex. A double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.” New England Journal of Medicine 1987;317:192–197. Verbatim quotation.

[^33]: Fischl, M. A., et al. ACTG dose-comparison trial. New England Journal of Medicine 1990;323:1009–1014. Verbatim quotation on 18-month survival rates.

[^34]: Concorde Coordinating Committee. “Concorde: MRC/ANRS randomised double-blind controlled trial of immediate and deferred zidovudine in symptom-free HIV infection.” Lancet 1994;343:871–881.

[^35]: Ibid. Verbatim conclusion.

[^36]: Nelson, J. “Magic Reeling as Worst Nightmare Comes True — He’s Getting Sicker.” National Enquirer, 10 December 1991, p. 6.

[^37]: Magic Johnson, quoted in Iyer, P. “It Can Happen to Anybody. Even Magic Johnson.” TIME, 18 November 1991. See also Duesberg, P. Inventing the AIDS Virus. Regnery Publishing, 1996, p. 340.

[^38]: Duesberg, P. Inventing the AIDS Virus, op. cit., p. 341.

[^39]: Stokely, K. Case documented in Engelbrecht et al., Virus Mania, op. cit., chapter on antiretroviral toxicity.

[^40]: Rasnick, D. Quoted in Engelbrecht et al., Virus Mania, op. cit.

[^41]: Connor, E. M., Sperling, R. S., Gelber, R., et al. “Reduction of maternal-infant transmission of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 with zidovudine treatment.” New England Journal of Medicine 1994;331:1173–1180. ACTG 076 protocol.

[^42]: CASCADE Collaboration. Lancet 2003;362:1267–1274.

[^43]: ART Cohort Collaboration. Lancet 2006;368:451–458.

[^44]: 2008 meta-analysis published in HIV Medicine: 178 papers reviewed. Verbatim quotation.

[^45]: Mulangu et al. 2019, op. cit. PALM trial. Day-28 mortality: REGN-EB3 33.5%, mAb114 35.1%, ZMapp 51.3%, remdesivir 53.1%.

[^46]: Wang, Y., Zhang, D., Du, G., et al. “Remdesivir in adults with severe COVID-19: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicentre trial.” Lancet 2020;395:1569–1578.

[^47]: Alliance for Human Research Protection. “Fauci’s Promotional Hype Catapults Gilead’s remdesivir.” 2020.

[^49]: Beigel, J. H., et al. “Remdesivir for the Treatment of Covid-19 — Final Report.” New England Journal of Medicine 2020;383:1813–1826. Primary endpoint changed 22 March 2020.

[^50]: Pan, H., Peto, R., Henao-Restrepo, A. M., et al. (WHO Solidarity Trial Consortium). “Remdesivir and three other drugs for hospitalised patients with COVID-19: final results of the WHO Solidarity randomised trial and updated meta-analyses.” Lancet 2022;399:1941–1953.

[^51]: Ibid. Verbatim quotation on prolonged hospitalisation.

[^52]: Bild (Germany), 11 May 2020. “Roy Horns letztes Geheimnis.” Reproduced and translated in Engelbrecht et al., Virus Mania, op. cit.

[^53]: CMS New COVID-19 Treatments Add-on Payment (NCTAP), 20% add-on for inpatient remdesivir, established November 2020.

[^54]: Wu, B., Luo, M., Wu, F., et al. “Acute Kidney Injury Associated With Remdesivir.” Frontiers in Pharmacology 2022;13:692828. ROR 2.81 (95% CI 2.48–3.18); 36.45% case-fatality among AKI cases.

[^55]: Hammond, J., Leister-Tebbe, H., Gardner, A., et al. “Oral Nirmatrelvir for High-Risk, Nonhospitalized Adults with Covid-19.” New England Journal of Medicine 2022;386:1397–1408. EPIC-HR trial, NCT04960202.

[^56]: Hammond, J., et al. EPIC-SR trial, NEJM 2024;390:1186–1195. Standard-risk and vaccinated-with-risk-factor cohort. Primary endpoint not met. Hospitalisation/death 5/576 vs 10/569.

[^57]: Pfizer Paxlovid label (2024), FDA-approved prescribing information.

[^58]: CDC Health Alert Network advisory HAN-00467, 24 May 2022. COVID-19 rebound after Paxlovid.

[^59]: Wang, L., Berger, N. A., Davis, P. B., Kaelber, D. C., Volkow, N. D., Xu, R. medRxiv doi:10.1101/2022.06.21.22276724, 22 June 2022. n=11,270 Paxlovid-treated patients.

[^60]: Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) prescribing information. Pfizer, FDA approval documents.

[^61]: Approval December 2013, list price US$84,000 per 12-week course. First-year US sales approximately US$10.3 billion. PMC7528745, “Public funding for transformative drugs: the case of sofosbuvir.”

[^62]: Jakobsen, J. C., et al. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2017;CD012143. Verbatim quotation.

[^63]: Richter, S. “The Genome Revolution.” Goldman Sachs biotech research note, 10 April 2018. Verbatim quotation.

[^64]: Chen, N., Li, Q., Yang, J., Zhou, M., Zhou, D., He, L. “Antiviral treatment for preventing postherpetic neuralgia.” Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2014;CD006866. Verbatim conclusion on PHN.

[^65]: Whitley, R. J., et al. NEJM 1986;314:144. Acyclovir vs vidarabine in HSV encephalitis. Mortality 19% vs 50% (P=0.04).

[^66]: Engelbrecht et al., Virus Mania, op. cit., chapter on hepatitis C. Mechanism of nucleoside analogues including ribavirin.

[^67]: DeFrancesco, R. Quoted in Engelbrecht et al., Virus Mania, op. cit.

[^68]: McKenzie, R., Fried, M. W., Sallie, R., et al. “Hepatic failure and lactic acidosis due to fialuridine (FIAU), an investigational nucleoside analogue for chronic hepatitis B.” New England Journal of Medicine 1995;333(17):1099–1105. IOM 1995 review, doi:10.17226/4887.

[^69]: Lexchin, J., Bero, L. A., Djulbegovic, B., Clark, O. “Pharmaceutical industry sponsorship and research outcome and quality: systematic review.” BMJ 2003;326:1167–1170. Confirmed by Lundh, A., Lexchin, J., Mintzes, B., Schroll, J. B., Bero, L. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2017;2:MR000033.

[^70]: House of Commons Health Committee. The Influence of the Pharmaceutical Industry. Fourth Report of Session 2004–05, HC 42-I, 22 March 2005.

[^71]: Smith, R. “Medical Journals Are an Extension of the Marketing Arm of Pharmaceutical Companies.” PLoS Medicine 2005;2(5):e138. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pmed.0020138.

[^72]: Ibid. Verbatim quotation.

[^73]: Horton, R., quoted in Smith 2005, op. cit.

[^74]: Angell, M. The Truth About the Drug Companies: How They Deceive Us and What to Do About It. Random House, 2004.

[^75]: Drazen, J. M., Curfman, G. D. “Financial associations of authors.” New England Journal of Medicine 2002;346:1901–1902.

[^76]: Steinbrook, R., Kassirer, J. P., Angell, M. “Justifying conflicts of interest in medical journals: a very bad idea.” BMJ 2015;350:h2942.

[^77]: Congressional Research Service Report R44750. FY2025 FDA User Fee Financial Reports. Verbatim: “in FY2025 (from the most recent financial report available), user fees covered 77% of PDUFA program total costs.”

[^78]: House of Commons Health Committee 2005, op. cit.

[^79]: Shelton, H. M. Hygienic Review article on the action of drugs. Compiled in Natural Hygiene Articles by Dr Herbert M. Shelton.

[^81]: Shelton, H. M. “Suppression of the body’s efforts at elimination and self-defense is the most frequent cause of death.” Hygienic Review, various articles.

[^82]: Terrain Therapy. Compilation of natural hygiene and terrain medicine principles, 2022.

[^83]: Bailey, M. Statement quoted in Bailey, S. Video presentation on antivirals, drsambailey.com, 2023.