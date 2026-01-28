Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed's avatar
Ed
2h

A brilliant thesis, at great depth, addressing so many of the lies regarding climate change, but also deeply flawed. The case that banning DDT lead to millions of deaths in the war against malaria is just more of the same agenda from the Club of Rome and their globalist accomplices. DDT, a chemical agent of war, was repurposed to serve the medical cartel in their the ongoing war against nature and humanity. The standard coverup, so we do not give attention to the real issues, the living conditions of the people who are 'infected', the poverty, malnourishment, exploitationn, displacement, and consequently heavily vaccinated by the likes of Bill Gates, the UN and the WHO, which only perpetuates the lie of infectious disease and the deaths without end. The covid scamdemic of 2020, orchestrated worldwide, is all we need to know about this agenda and like the malaria psyop is just another weapon in their arsenal by those who promote the scams of climate change, geo-engineering, and mass vaccination. Until this linkage is seen we remain blind to the real agenda, transhumanism, scientism, and medical tyranny as the central means of mass traumatic mind control. Even as we uncover all the lies revealed in this article, we are keeping the core lie going, so that we keep on spraying poisons, injecting ourselves with the next 'miracle drug' or vaccine, and do not address the elephant in the room, the medical cartels, corporate interests who we still think are our allies in this war, even as they continue to poison the world. It's the old strategy, construct a problem, cause a reaction through propaganda by the 'experts', and the offer 'the solution'. But the solution is just another form of the same 'problem'. One feeds the other. If we don't understand that with every agenda there is a deeper agenda, perfectly constructed to hide the lie within the lie. Covid19 was the same retelling of this lie. And now we have many who have only partially uncovered one layer of this lie and overlooked the deeper lie, who have rejected the mRNA vaccines but still believe in viruses that must be fought by other means. The war continues and we always lose. DDT along with other neurotoxins was likely the cause of the so-called polio epidemic of the 1950s, but quietly phased out as the vaccine was introduced and hailed as 'the solution'. Even with many side effects and deaths attributed to the vaccines, it was put aside as collateral damage acceptable in war. We cannot only partially wake up from this nightmare, but fully awaken, not only to the lies we are told, but to what natural health really is. Our healing will not come through more poisons, but understanding that all illness is the body's attempt to heal and assisting in that process.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dr. Hubris's avatar
Dr. Hubris
6h

"activists who use ecological concerns as a vehicle for advancing an anti-capitalist"

... and what is so good about "capitalism" that is worth keeping - if you don't mind me asking? What makes people born into money (i.e. "capitalists") deserve ruling over the world?

Since we have mentioned this last topic, we all know that Pinky and The Brain are far more deserving than they are :P... Narf!

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture