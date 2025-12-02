Lies are Unbekoming

Fabius
10h

Great explanation

Shows the stupidity of any notion that men and women are interchangeable.

djean111
12hEdited

Thank you for this. When my grandson was very young, he he repeatedly lunged from the supermarket shopping cart trying to grab an Ariel figurine. Which distressed his dad. When he finally got his hands on one - he inspected it thoroughly and then started using it as a gun. Which made me laugh.

I am reading through all of this, not nearly finished, with a question in mind - and this may be something only for me - why do I find some women who rise to high places in politics and business so jarring that I cannot relate to them as women and also find that exhortations to vote for or support them because they are women so absolutely illogical and bizarre? For example, Hillary Clinton and Carly Fiorina. For me personally, they represent mindsets that are certainly not womanly, as described by your article. I worked in a huge corporation for a long time, and once attended a meeting meant to allay concerns about layoffs, and a woman actually explained to us that when times are tough, families buckle down, and that is what was happening. I said that families buckle down and allot resources with that in mind, they do not get rid of some of the children and plan to birth more when things are better. Although maybe that was true a very long time ago. Much food for thought. But again, I never found any shared femininity at all when it came to Hillary and Carly. Much less identified with them. They were more like men with their cutthroat approach towards life. Anomalies, I suppose.

