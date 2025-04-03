I recently stumbled upon Theo Farmer’s Substack, a treasure trove of insights that challenge the orthodoxy of modern medicine. His piece, "Vitamin C Babies", intrigued me with its exploration of vitamin C’s critical role in infant health—a topic that showcases the history of deception by Cartel Medicine. For decades, the medical establishment has obscured the full spectrum of vitamin C’s benefits, from its capacity to bolster immunity to its potential as a therapeutic powerhouse. This isn’t merely a tale of scientific oversight; it’s a deliberate suppression of knowledge, where the many uses of this nutrient have been downplayed to preserve a system that profits from illness rather than prevention. My own work—interviews and articles on vitamin C’s efficacy—echoed Farmer’s findings, exposing a pattern of misinformation that has kept the public in the dark about a substance that could transform lives.

At the heart of this deception lies the dosage lie: the persistent claim that vitamin C is only effective, or safe, in minuscule amounts—like the recommended daily allowances peddled by health authorities—while higher doses are dismissed as unnecessary or dangerous. This falsehood crumbles under scrutiny, as I discovered in my "Interview with Dr. Thomas Levy". Dr. Levy, a leading voice in vitamin C research, revealed how high-dose regimens can neutralize toxins, reverse oxidative stress, and even cure conditions branded as untreatable by conventional medicine—insights grounded in clinical evidence, yet ignored by the mainstream. My article "Vitamin C" further unpacks this, detailing how vitamin C’s antioxidant properties and role in cellular repair demand doses far beyond what the medical cartel endorses. The establishment’s resistance isn’t about science; it’s about control—maintaining a narrative that keeps patients dependent on pharmaceuticals rather than empowered by a nutrient they can access themselves.

The human toll of this lie hits hard in an "Interview with Dr. Archie Kalokerinos". Dr. Kalokerinos recounted his groundbreaking work with Australian Aboriginal infants, where high doses of vitamin C slashed mortality rates tied to vaccine complications and malnutrition—only to face scorn from a medical community unwilling to rethink its dogma. His story mirrors the themes in Farmer’s "Vitamin C Babies", where the stakes of this suppression become painfully clear: lives lost to a lie about dosage that could have been saved with truth. The medical cartel cloaks itself in the language of evidence-based practice, yet when evidence like this emerges—decades of it, no less—they turn a blind eye. They’ve built a fortress of half-truths around vitamin C, and it’s great to see Theo’s Substack as another shoulder pushing to bring down their putrid edifice.

Every year, we have a LOT of baby mammals on the farm. One of the things I learned long after I had two sons who developed serious medical issues in the 1980 and 90's is that, way back in 1971, a doctor named Frederick Klenner, who was practicing in Reidsville, North Carolina, published a paper that included mention of his series of 300 CONSECUTIVE uncomplicated births. His secret to easy births: he instructed all his pregnant patients to take 5 grams per day of vitamin C in their first trimester, 10 grams per day in the second, and 15 grams per day in their third. When a woman would go into the hospital, Klenner would administer vitamin C through an IV until the baby was born. Two time Nobel Laureate Linus Pauling reviewed Klenner's documentation and had very positive words for his work. "The nurses at the hospital," Pauling said, "called his babies 'the vitamin c babies' they were so big and healthy...."

Klenner had been in a small town practice since the 1940s, and his practice consisted primarily of treating people with vitamin C: oral vitamin C and IV vitamin C. He relied on it, and studied it meticulously. He cured all the polio cases that walked through his door with vitamin C and published about it in the AMA Conference Proceedings in 1949. What Klenner knew, and what all vitamin C researchers knew, was that the vast majority of life forms on earth make their own vitamin C in large quantities, and that humans make none. He knew that it was more than "a vitamin," but was more of a missing key to health and healing. Another researcher around the same time, Irwin Stone, called it "the healing factor."

Since a 150lb goat can make 10 to 100 grams of ascorbic acid a day, it made sense to Klenner to have all his pregnant women take 5 to 20 grams a day during their pregnancy, and with at least 300 pregnancies in a row, that eliminated complications in pregnancy and birth, and the consistent result was a healthy baby.

Klenner regularly administered 50, 60, or 100 grams by IV to treat serious conditions. The U.S. Government currently suggests that pregnant women take 0.080 grams per day. But that's a tiny amount compared to what a goat can make... When cattle are pregnant, if they get lots of grass and have access to minerals, they invariably have an uncomplicated birth. They make vitamin C, not like a goat, but dozens of grams, enough for a healthy pregnancy. They make plenty if they are living peaceful, low-stress lives, and have enough to eat. They convert glucose to vitamin C all day long, and when it's time, their bodies open up and the calf sometimes almost falls out. Calves often just appear in the field in the morning on our farm. We squint at them from a distance in wonder, sometimes asking "whose calf is that?"

When people come to the farm, I tell them that we are an Orthomolecular farm. We use nutrients rather than pharmaceuticals, with animals and farmers. "All animals make vitamin C." I tell them.

Most people, even health-care professionals, have never heard that. I didn't learn it during my 18 years of education: health classes, biology classes, all the university education. I even went to Oregon State University, which houses Linus Pauling's research, including his writing on Dr. Frederick Klenner. When I was having kids in the 1980's, no one mentioned this key fact. No birthing professionals in the industry even knew it. No one in the industry even knew that Klenner's 5gm, 10gm, 15gm, protocol would cut the labor time in half typically, would reduce the pain of labor dramatically, and would invariably produce a healthy and robust little infant. Once I learned it and realized how easy it was to replicate Klenner's results, part of my personal mission in life became to tell everyone. "All animals make vitamin C!" I tell everyone I talk to, if there's even a small pause in the conversation where I can slip it in. And if a woman comes to the farm pregnant, she will know all about animals, vitamin C, and Dr. Klenner's work, and a lot more, before she leaves.

Censorship by screens, pharma, and the dominant birth-trauma industry that women defer to for their birth experience prevent women from knowing this simple information for easy birth and healthy baby. It all adds up to a war on humanity. We were born into it, and now we have to break free.

The photo credit for the human vitamin C baby at the top of this post goes to Brittney Hogue who knows how to capture birth images as art. The photo accurately depicts the robust qualities that are typical, and that we have consistently experienced with vitamin C babies we have known: eyes wide open, laser gaze, no need to cry, strong baby. Within moments of being born, our grandson coo’d at his mom, reached up and touched her on the cheek. That is an optimal birth and optimal baby.

On the farm, we have vitamin C baby mammal births regularly and sometimes have our wits about us to take a pic. Here's one of Suzy having Sampson. Since mammals like Suzy make their own vitamin C, birth can be a pretty low-key process that happens in the middle of a rich microbiome.

If you really want to see an amazing birth process, come to the farm during hog farrowing time and attend a sow giving birth to a dozen piglets (a dozen vitamin C babies). It is absolutely magical and you can see it if you time your visit with extreme luck. Not all mammal births on our farm have been free of complication, but as we get better at providing for the needs of the animals so they have low stress and more comfortable lives here, the results are getting better and better each year.

According to Wikipedia Ortho is a Greek prefix meaning “straight”, “upright”, “right” or “correct”. Orthomolecular to me means "righteous molecules" or "God-given molecules" and those are the ones we use on our farm. The important truth to take away from this post is "ALL ANIMALS MAKE VITAMIN C" all day long, but not humans. If you're pregnant, and you take a lot of vitamin C all day, frequently, every day, you are highly likely to repeat Dr. Klenner's results and make another vitamin C baby.

What's the best kind of vitamin C? Well, it's the vitamin C that animals make in their bodies. They convert glucose to ascorbic acid. We like the ascorbic acid powder (and all the products) at www.revitalizewellness.org because it was founded by Katie Gironda who has given birth to 17 vitamin C babies (just kidding, but we lost count and she's had a lot of vitamin C babies)!

After having your baby, make sure that you also understand the baby is in self-completion mode. Here’s another stack on the human self-completion period.

