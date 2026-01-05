Lies are Unbekoming

Joe
6h

Whether the underlying reason is control of oil reserves, or something else, seems besides the point, at least to me. What we are seeing is the most unabashed neo-con Administration in my lifetime, in close coordination with Netanyahu’s, literally smash and destroy whatever they feel like, just because they can. There is virtually no internal opposition here in the USA, and no one abroad can match the raw power of these two demonic forces. I have never felt so shitty about the future since the ramp up to the invasion of Iraq.

Roger Mitchell
An excellent analysis. There is no doubt in my mind that the conclusion reached is correct on two counts:

1. Control of the oil for the sake of the oil itself, and,

2. Denial of that oil to China for the sake of destroying her increasingly competitive powers.

However, while the entire premise may be true, there is one thing which cannot be overlooked, i.e., that the US empire is nearly at the end of its lifespan--deeply indebted, universally hated, corrupt beyond measure, and arrogant beyond belief. These characteristics guarantee that, sooner or later, it will go too far in attempting to shape world opinion and action to its liking and will run up against an opponent, natural law, which cannot be overcome and the edifice will self-destruct.

How long that will take is anyone's guess but the powers that be seem to be increasingly desperate and willing to risk everything to achieve their goals, including the destruction of American society and economy itself, completing the cycle of the corruption inherent in absolute power.

All we can do is wait for that to happen. Patience, clear-headed thinking, and faith in an absolute truth are the attributes called for, with an understanding that these are not going to be given to us by any government, institution, politician, or broker, but must come within the depths of our souls individually as we live day to day throughout the chaos and disorder.

God help us. We're going to need it.

