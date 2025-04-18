Every year well over 300,000 dogs and cats in the U.S. die from adverse reactions from unnecessary vaccines. It has been thirteen years since the article first appeared in the Journal of American Veterinary Medical Association entitled, "Are We Vaccinating Too Much?" in which Dr. Ron Schultz stated, "Clients are paying for something that gives nothing to their pets except the risk of an adverse reaction."

Vaccination is heralded as one of humanity’s greatest triumphs, a supposed bulwark against the ravages of disease and a testament to the progress of modern medicine. Yet, this carefully constructed narrative collapses under the weight of inconvenient truths, revealing a far darker reality: vaccination is a mechanism of mass poisoning, a deliberate assault cloaked as benevolence. This is not a mere conspiracy whispered in shadowy corners—it is a conclusion supported by mountains of evidence that the medical establishment refuses to confront. The parallels between human and veterinary medicine are particularly striking, exposing a systemic pattern of harm. What Vets Don't Tell You About Vaccines meticulously documents how pets, much like humans, suffer from the toxic adjuvants in vaccines, such as aluminum hydroxide, which is implicated in skyrocketing rates of sarcomas and autoimmune disorders in cats and dogs. Veterinary whistleblowers have long noted that annual boosters—pushed relentlessly by pharmaceutical giants—offer little, if any, benefit beyond profit, while leaving animals riddled with chronic conditions eerily similar to those plaguing vaccinated humans. This isn’t limited to physical ailments; the damage seeps into the mind itself. Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality draws on Dr. Harris Coulter’s groundbreaking work, which ties vaccine-induced encephalitis to a cascade of neurological disruptions—conditions like ADHD, autism, and even violent tendencies that ripple outward, destabilizing families and entire communities. The implications are staggering: what we accept as routine healthcare is silently engineering both individual suffering and societal collapse.

The evidence becomes even more undeniable when we examine the health outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations, a comparison the medical industry goes to great lengths to suppress. Vaccinated (60%) vs Unvaccinated (2.64%) presents a stark contrast that should jolt anyone paying attention: among vaccinated children, chronic illnesses like asthma, allergies, and developmental delays were pervasive, while among unvaccinated children, such conditions were virtually nonexistent. This isn’t a fluke—it’s a pattern replicated across studies that ask the forbidden question: are vaccines the cure or the cause? The vaccinated cohort suffered a litany of ailments—ear infections, eczema, and behavioral issues—at rates that dwarfed their unvaccinated peers, whose robust health stands as a silent rebuke to the dogma of immunization. What explains this chasm? The answer lies in the toxic stew injected into vulnerable bodies: ingredients like thimerosal and aluminum, which are not benign additives but potent neurotoxins. Thimerosal peels back the curtain on mercury’s devastating effects, showing how even trace amounts—still present in many vaccines, and especially the flu vaccine—can cross the blood-brain barrier, triggering inflammation and cognitive impairment. Meanwhile, Imagine You Are an Aluminum Atom takes us inside the cellular chaos wrought by aluminum adjuvants, which accumulate in tissues, disrupt enzymatic processes, and provoke immune overreactions that can linger for decades. These are not theoretical risks; they are measurable harms, dismissed by a system too invested to admit fault.

Perhaps most chilling is how this poisoning begins at the very dawn of life, setting the stage for a lifetime of compromised health. The Well-Baby Visit exposes the relentless schedule imposed on infants—as early as the first day of life—when their fragile systems are bombarded with multiple vaccines in a single visit. The Hepatitis B shot, given to newborns despite their near-zero risk of exposure, is just one example of this overreach, delivering aluminum doses that exceed “safety” thresholds for their tiny bodies. By two months, the barrage intensifies: DTP, Hib, polio, and more, each adding to the toxic load before the blood-brain barrier has fully formed. Parents are assured this is “safe and effective,” yet the truth reveals a grim reality—spikes in sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and neurological disorders often follow these early injections, a correlation too consistent to ignore, but ignored as “coincidence” never the less. This is not protection; it is a premeditated assault, masked by the sterile veneer of the pediatrician’s office. The lifelong consequences—chronic illness, cognitive decline, and societal dysfunction—are not random misfortunes but the predictable outcomes of a program designed to prioritize compliance over health. The following book summary will dismantle this facade further, delving into the science, history, and hidden motives behind vaccination’s true agenda, urging readers to reject the lie they’ve been sold.

With thanks to Dr. Patrica Jordan, DVM.

MARK OF THE BEAST - VACCINOSIS DISEASE, hard copy or e-book by Patrician Jordan, DVM

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.78:

23 insights and reflections from “Vaccinosis: The Mark of the Beast”

Analogy

Imagine you've moved into a new house with an aging electrical system. The previous owners tell you it's perfectly safe—they've never had problems—and the local electrical company insists their regular "safety upgrades" have kept everything working smoothly for decades.

When small issues occur—lights flickering, occasional power surges—the electricians arrive promptly, installing new components directly into the old wiring. They don't replace the foundation; they simply add more connections to the existing system. Each time they visit, they assure you these upgrades are essential for preventing catastrophic electrical fires. They show you certificates of compliance and remind you that the law requires these modifications.

Meanwhile, you notice concerning patterns. After each "upgrade," new problems emerge—appliances malfunction in strange ways, your electric bills increase, and some rooms develop persistent electrical issues. When you mention these problems, the electricians explain they're unrelated to their work or suggest you need additional upgrades to fix them.

One day, you discover documents in the attic revealing the electrical company has known for years that their "safety upgrades" actually overload the system, regularly causing hidden damage within the walls. You learn they've been installing components with materials known to corrode copper wiring, yet they've continued the practice while suppressing internal research about these effects. More disturbing, you find the electrical codes requiring these modifications were written by the very companies that profit from installing them.

This is how Dr. Jordan views the vaccination system. The electrical grid represents your body's immune system—complex, interconnected, and designed to function naturally. The "safety upgrades" are vaccines, repeatedly added to the system without fully understanding their cumulative effects on the underlying architecture. The developing problems represent chronic diseases emerging after vaccination, while the electrical company and its regulatory relationships mirror what the book describes as the pharmaceutical-government complex that prioritizes its established program over emerging evidence of harm.

Just as you would question continuing these electrical "upgrades" once you discovered their true nature, Dr. Jordan challenges us to reconsider the vaccination paradigm based on what she believes is mounting evidence of its unacknowledged dangers.

12-point summary

1. The Vaccinosis Concept: The book defines vaccinosis as a chronic disease state resulting from vaccination damage. Dr. Jordan argues that vaccines cause genetic transmutations, immune dysregulation, and accelerated aging, inducing a wide spectrum of chronic diseases rather than preventing illness. This concept presents vaccine-induced disease as the foundation of most modern chronic health conditions, positioning vaccines as destructive agents rather than protective interventions.

2. Cancer Link: A central point is that vaccines directly cause cancer, particularly through aluminum hydroxide adjuvants that mutate the P53 oncogene responsible for tumor suppression. Dr. Jordan presents numerous cases of injection-site sarcomas in pets, citing the WHO's 1999 classification of veterinary vaccine adjuvant as grade three out of four for carcinogenicity. Research showing adjuvanted vaccines induced mutations in cell cultures is offered as evidence that vaccines create the conditions for cancer development throughout the body.

3. Historical Lack of Scientific Basis: The book contends that annual revaccination protocols established in 1978 had no scientific validation but were promoted for financial gain. Dr. Jordan notes that despite Drs. Schultz and Scott publishing evidence against annual vaccination in 1978, this information was largely ignored by the profession. Vaccine manufacturers conducted studies showing immunity lasted at least three years but withheld this information while promoting more frequent vaccination schedules.

4. Adverse Reactions Catalogue: The book provides extensive lists of vaccine adverse reactions categorized by severity. These range from common reactions like lethargy and fever to severe outcomes including autoimmune diseases, cancer, seizures, behavioral changes, and death. Dr. Jordan presents this comprehensive catalogue as evidence that vaccines cause widespread harm through multiple biological mechanisms affecting every body system, with reactions potentially appearing immediately or developing months or years after vaccination.

5. Adjuvant and Mercury Toxicity: Specific vaccine components are identified as particularly harmful, with aluminum adjuvants and mercury (thimerosal) portrayed as neurotoxic, carcinogenic, and genetically damaging. The book references the 1935 Pitman-Moore Company warning that thimerosal was "unsatisfactory as a serum intended for use on dogs" after causing toxicity in 50% of vaccinated animals. The synergistic effect of these metals is emphasized, and that aluminum increases mercury toxicity by 100-fold and that both components accumulate in brain tissue.

6. Industry-Government Collusion: The book characterizes the relationship between pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies as thoroughly corrupt, with agencies captured by the industries they're supposed to oversee. Dr. Jordan details how the FDA relies on manufacturer data rather than conducting independent testing, how officials move between government and industry positions, and how pharmaceutical companies influence policy through substantial political donations. This system prioritizes profits over safety while shielding manufacturers from liability for vaccine damage.

7. Compulsory Vaccination as Medical Tyranny: Dr. Jordan frames mandatory vaccination as a fundamental violation of constitutional rights and basic freedoms, characterizing vaccine requirements as "colorable law" without legitimate authority. The book presents historical Supreme Court rulings affirming that legislatures have "no constitutional right to compel any person to submit to vaccination" and portrays modern vaccine mandates as increasingly authoritarian, particularly regarding pandemic preparations that could enable forced vaccination without legal recourse.

8. Post-Vaccination Encephalitis and Neurological Impact: Drawing heavily on Dr. Harris Coulter's work, the book presents post-vaccination encephalitis as a primary mechanism linking vaccines to neurological and behavioral disorders. This vaccine-induced brain inflammation produces a spectrum of conditions from severe disorders like autism to subtler behavioral and learning problems. Dr. Jordan connects this mechanism to declining intelligence measures since the 1960s and increasing behavioral problems in both humans and animals.

9. Vaccine Contamination: The book portrays vaccines as severely contaminated with dangerous agents including "various chicken viruses," "brain-eating amoeba," simian viruses, and "potentially dangerous enzyme inhibitors." Dr. Jordan cites whistleblower testimony and documented cases of viral contamination, presenting cross-species viral jumps like canine parvovirus and canine influenza as resulting from vaccine contamination. This contamination is characterized as inevitable in biological products, making safety claims fundamentally dishonest.

10. Autoimmune Disease Development: The book presents vaccination as directly causing autoimmune diseases through multiple mechanisms, including molecular mimicry where vaccine components resemble body tissues, leading to self-targeting immune responses. Dr. Jordan cites studies showing "only vaccinated animals are developing auto antibodies" and details specific pathways through which vaccines induce loss of self-tolerance, positioning vaccines as the primary cause of conditions like thyroid disease, arthritis, lupus, and organ-specific autoimmune conditions.

11. Genetic Alteration Concerns: Dr. Jordan explains vaccination as permanently altering human and animal DNA, creating "genetic hybrids" and "chimeras" through the injection of foreign proteins and genetic material. The book characterizes this as "the grafting of man and beast" that produces irreversible corruption of the human genome passed to subsequent generations. This genetic manipulation is presented both as a scientific concern and as a spiritual violation, connecting to the "mark of the beast" concept that gives the book its title.

12. The Precautionary Principle: The book argues that the Precautionary Principle demands immediate suspension of vaccination pending thorough independent investigation. Dr. Jordan defines this as requiring preventative action when activities threaten harm, even without complete scientific certainty of causation. Given the extensive evidence presented of vaccine damage and limited evidence of benefit, the book contends the burden of proof should shift to proving vaccines are safe before continuing their widespread use, rather than requiring absolute proof of harm to restrict their use.

40 Questions and Answers

Question 1: What is "vaccinosis" according to Dr. Patricia Jordan?

Vaccinosis is characterized as a chronic disease state resulting from damage caused by vaccination. Dr. Jordan describes it as the destructive process wherein vaccines cause transmutations and mutations that ruin health and accelerate the aging process. The term encompasses the broad spectrum of chronic diseases, immune dysregulation, lymph congestion, and senescence that develop following vaccine administration.

The concept extends beyond immediate adverse reactions to include long-term, systemic damage to the body. Dr. Jordan emphasizes that vaccines not only fail to protect but often impart the very disease they're designed to prevent, frequently causing worse effects than the natural disease itself. She portrays vaccinosis as a fundamental flaw in the vaccination paradigm that deconstructs health rather than ensuring it.

Question 2: How does Dr. Jordan characterize the relationship between vaccination and cancer development in animals?

Dr. Jordan presents vaccination as a direct causative factor in cancer development, particularly establishing a clear connection between injection sites and the formation of sarcomas. She documents numerous cases where tumors developed at vaccine injection sites, including fibrosarcomas, neurofibrosarcomas, mast cell tumors, and various soft tissue sarcomas. The book specifically references cases like Milan, a cat who developed a tumor requiring extensive surgery following rabies vaccination.

The relationship is supported by citing the WHO's 1999 classification of veterinary vaccine adjuvant as grade three out of four for carcinogenicity. Dr. Jordan references scientific papers demonstrating that adjuvants, particularly aluminum hydroxide, cause mutations to the P53 oncogene that normally suppresses tumor formation. She presents pet insurance data showing soft tissue sarcomas as the most common health claims, linking this directly to vaccination practices and emphasizing that cancer can develop months or years after vaccination.

Question 3: What role does aluminum hydroxide adjuvant play in vaccine-associated sarcomas according to the book?

Aluminum hydroxide adjuvant is presented as a primary carcinogenic component in vaccines that directly contributes to sarcoma formation. The book specifically identifies it as mutating the P53 oncogene, which is critical for tumor suppression. This mutation effectively turns off the body's surveillance system for cancer development, creating what Dr. Jordan calls "the green light for cancer growth."

The book cites the World Health Organization's 1999 classification of veterinary vaccine adjuvant as grade three out of four for carcinogenicity. It also references Dr. McNeil's research demonstrating that adjuvant vaccines induced mutations of cell cultures, while non-adjuvant vaccines did not. The book frequently connects the presence of "blue-gray aluminum foreign body" material found in tumor sites to vaccine administration, emphasizing that the inflammatory response generated by aluminum adjuvant is a key factor in cancer development at injection sites.

Question 4: How does the book describe the historical recommendations for vaccine protocols in veterinary medicine?

The book traces how veterinary vaccine recommendations evolved through problematic processes divorced from scientific validity. It points to 1978 as the beginning of annual revaccination recommendations, describing how a group of veterinarians including "cow vets" and representatives from APHIS established this protocol without scientific foundation. Dr. Alice Wolf is quoted stating that annual revaccination was officially started in 1978 "without any scientific validation" and served as a veterinary "profit center."

Despite Drs. Schultz and Scott publishing evidence against annual vaccination in 1978, this information was largely ignored by the profession. The book emphasizes that vaccine manufacturers had completed studies showing immunity lasted at least three years, but this information was deliberately withheld. The Immunization Assistance Act of 1965 is identified as a catalyst for expanding vaccination programs, with veterinarians subsequently adhering to label recommendations from pharmaceutical companies rather than scientifically sound protocols, establishing what Dr. Jordan calls "precedent-based" rather than "evidence-based" medicine.

Question 5: What are Dr. Ron Schultz's key criticisms of current vaccination practices?

Dr. Schultz criticizes the frequency of vaccination, emphasizing that one or two properly timed vaccines in a dog or cat's lifetime provide adequate immunity against core diseases. He condemns the practice of annual vaccination as scientifically baseless, stating that "anytime you inject you can kill." The book portrays Schultz as consistently warning since 1978 that annual revaccination lacks scientific justification and serves primarily as a revenue generator.

Schultz specifically opposes combination vaccines containing both bacterins and viruses, calling them "obscene." He particularly criticizes the use of injectable herpes vaccines, noting they reactivate latent herpes in cats, and warns against the dangers of adjuvants. The book presents Schultz as arguing that veterinarians administering yearly vaccines are committing malpractice and should lose their licenses. He's described as deeply concerned about vaccine safety since at least 1988, warning that many vaccines cause immunosuppression and that adding untested components like cytokines and adjuvants without understanding their effects represents dangerous experimentation.

Question 6: How does the book describe the conflict between individual rights and compulsory vaccination?

The book portrays compulsory vaccination as a fundamental violation of constitutional rights and basic freedom principles. Dr. Jordan characterizes mandatory programs as "medical tyranny" and "despotism," drawing parallels between vaccination scars and brands of subjugation. The book frequently references historical legal challenges, including Supreme Court rulings that affirmed "the Legislature has no constitutional right to compel any person to submit to vaccination."

The Maryland incident where parents were threatened with jail if they didn't vaccinate their children is presented as "Gestapo tactics" and "Fourth Reich behavior." Dr. Jordan emphasizes that vaccination is experimentation under the guise of health care delivery, making forced vaccination a violation of the individual's right to informed medical choice. She argues that the "colorable law" of vaccination requirements represents an illegitimate use of state power driven by "greed, power and control" rather than public health necessity. The book repeatedly asserts that bodily autonomy and medical freedom are "unalienable rights" that should not be subordinated to majority opinion or government mandate.

Question 7: What evidence does the book present regarding thimerosal (mercury) in vaccines?

The book cites the 1935 Pitman-Moore Company warning to Eli Lilly that thimerosal was "unsatisfactory as a serum intended for use on dogs" after 50% of dogs injected with thimerosal-containing vaccines developed injection site toxicity. It references Defense Department requirements that Lilly label thimerosal as "Poison" when used in army vaccines in the 1940s-50s, suggesting manufacturers knew of its dangers for decades.

The book discusses FDA scientist William Slikker's 2000 statement that "Thimerosal crosses the blood-brain and placental barriers and results in appreciable mercury content in tissues including brain." It cites multiple studies linking thimerosal to neurotoxicity, cell death, DNA damage, and immune system dysfunction. The book emphasizes that mercury toxicity increases 100-fold when combined with aluminum, creating synergistic harm. It highlights political controversy, including allegations that Bush-era Republicans attempted to shield Eli Lilly from liability for thimerosal damage through legislation attached to homeland security bills, portraying this as evidence of corrupt pharmaceutical-government relationships.

Question 8: What is the significance of the P53 oncogene in relation to vaccine-induced cancer according to Dr. Jordan?

The P53 oncogene is described as critical for tumor suppression and cancer prevention, functioning as the body's self-surveillance system against cancer formation. According to Dr. Jordan, aluminum hydroxide adjuvant in vaccines directly mutates this gene, compromising its tumor-suppressing capabilities. This mutation effectively disables the body's natural mechanisms for identifying and eliminating cancer cells, creating what she terms "the green light for cancer growth."

Dr. Jordan points to studies demonstrating that all human cancers show virus association and P53 mutations, both of which she connects to vaccination. The book references McNeil's 1998 research showing that adjuvant rabies vaccines induced mutations in cell cultures, and his 2001 work demonstrating that while adjuvanted vaccines induced cell culture mutations, non-adjuvanted vaccines did not. Dr. Jordan suggests that P53 antibody detection could be used diagnostically to track vaccine-induced cancer development, creating a scientific link between vaccination, oncogene mutation, and subsequent cancer formation in both humans and animals.

Question 9: How does the book characterize the relationship between pharmaceutical companies and government regulatory agencies?

The book portrays the relationship as thoroughly corrupt, with regulatory agencies essentially captured by the pharmaceutical companies they're supposed to oversee. The FDA is described as "never a problem that money can't handle," functioning as a revolving door where officials retire from government to lucrative positions with drug companies. The book alleges that pharmaceutical companies exercise undue influence through substantial political donations, citing examples like Senator Richard Burr receiving $288,684 from the pharmaceutical industry.

The book outlines that regulatory agencies don't independently test vaccines but instead rely on manufacturer data, with the FDA reportedly suspending its own independent tests of vaccine purity 15 years prior. The book describes how government agencies protect pharmaceutical companies through legislation granting immunity from liability, exemplified by the 1976 "full indemnification" for swine flu vaccine manufacturers. The relationship is characterized as an "unholy alliance" with the CDC owning vaccine patents, creating inherent conflicts of interest that prioritize pharmaceutical profits over public safety. Dr. Jordan presents this as fundamentally undermining the regulatory system's integrity and public health mission.

Question 10: What are the specific adverse reactions to vaccines listed in the book?

The book provides extensive lists of adverse reactions organized by severity. Common reactions include lethargy, hair loss, fever, soreness, stiffness, refusal to eat, conjunctivitis, sneezing, and oral ulcers. Moderate reactions include immunosuppression, behavioral changes, vitiligo, weight loss, lameness, granulomas/abscesses, hives, facial edema, atopy, respiratory disease, and allergic uveitis ("blue eye").

Severe reactions listed include vaccine injection site sarcomas, anaphylaxis, arthritis, polyarthritis, HOD (hypertrophy osteodystrophy), autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune-mediated thrombocytopenia, thyroiditis, glomerulonephritis, enhanced disease expression, myocarditis, post-vaccinal encephalitis, seizures, abortion, and fertility issues. Additional effects mentioned include joint pain, swollen lymph nodes, wheezing, flushing, runny noses, low blood pressure, diarrhea, birth defects, infective abscesses, adenopathy, rashes, "screaming episodes," meningitis, paralysis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, parotitis, diabetes, acute adrenal insufficiency, leukemia, lymphoma, genetic manipulation, vasculitis, and immune complex diseases. Dr. Jordan presents these as representative of internal medicine cases generally, suggesting vaccines cause most chronic diseases seen in veterinary practice.

Question 11: How does the author describe the religious or spiritual objections to vaccination?

Religious objections to vaccination are framed as concerns about unnatural interference with divine creation. The book references biblical warnings about "the serpent" and describes vaccination as "the grafting of man and beast," which violates natural order. Vaccination scars are portrayed as "the mark of the beast" and a "reflection on the intelligence" that signifies "loyalty to medical superstition" or represents "a brand, a mark of medical tyranny and despotism."

The book cites historical religious opposition dating back to 1877 when vaccination was condemned as a form of devil-worship. It incorporates apocalyptic themes, suggesting vaccines create "chimeras" through genetic manipulation and serve as instruments of evil powers. The author quotes a religious figure stating "God created us with a perfect immune system" and criticizes vaccines as man "playing the role of God." This perspective sees vaccination as corrupting the divine design of the human body, leading to both physical and spiritual deterioration through what the book calls "the genetic plague of iniquity."

Question 12: What is the "colorable law of rabies" as described in the book?

The "colorable law of rabies" refers to mandated rabies vaccination requirements that Dr. Jordan considers illegitimate and scientifically unsupported. She cites the definition of "colorable law" from Black's Law Dictionary as "that which is in appearance only, and not in reality, what purports to be, hence counterfeit, feigned, having the appearance of truth." The book argues these laws lack constitutional legitimacy while creating the illusion of legal authority.

These rabies laws are characterized as being passed by "vested interest groups" - veterinarians, animal control personnel, bureaucrats and politicians - motivated by "greed, power and control." Dr. John Fuden is quoted stating there is "no law in the United States which makes vaccination mandatory" despite widespread enforcement. The book contends these requirements contradict scientific evidence showing one or two properly timed rabies vaccines provide lifetime immunity in most animals. Dr. Jordan argues the laws ignore the extensive adverse reactions associated with rabies vaccines and represent a form of medical tyranny that prioritizes pharmaceutical profits over animal welfare and constitutional rights.

Question 13: What parallels does the book draw between vaccine effects in animals and humans?

The book consistently portrays animals as sentinels revealing dangers that equally threaten humans, encapsulated in Chief Seattle's quote: "What happens to the animals eventually happens to man." It presents identical pathological mechanisms for vaccine damage across species, including aluminum's effects on the P53 oncogene, mercury neurotoxicity, and post-vaccination encephalitis leading to behavioral changes both in animals and children.

The book draws direct comparisons between canine vaccine-induced behavioral problems and human conditions like ADHD and autism, suggesting the same underlying vaccine damage. It cites animal studies to support concerns about human vaccines, including the Pitman-Moore Company's 1935 research showing thimerosal toxicity in dogs. Dr. Jordan highlights specific parallels between vaccine-associated sarcomas in cats and cancer development in humans, autism in children and cognitive dysfunction in pets, and autoimmune disorders across species. The author presents vaccine injuries in companion animals as clear warnings about risks to children, positioning veterinary medicine observations as crucial evidence that should inform human vaccine policies.

Question 14: How does the book portray the concept of informed consent and disclosure in relation to vaccination?

The book presents informed consent and full disclosure as fundamental ethical requirements systematically violated in vaccination practice. Dr. Jordan recounts the story of "Buttercup" whose owners were never informed about cancer risks from vaccines, stating "no one had given them any disclosure neither had they ever signed informed consents." This pattern is portrayed as standard practice where clients receive only reminder postcards while critical safety information is withheld.

The book advocates for standardized forms like Kris Christine's model for canine vaccination disclosure, arguing vaccination should remain "always voluntary never compulsory" with detailed risk information provided. It criticizes medical authorities for deliberately concealing vaccine dangers, citing examples like FDA officials refusing to acknowledge adverse events and veterinarians claiming they're "under no regulation to warn about adverse events." Dr. Jordan positions informed consent as essential for both legal and ethical practice, suggesting liability should fall on professionals who fail to provide complete information about vaccination risks and alternatives.

Question 15: What criticisms does Dr. Jordan present regarding the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System?

Dr. Jordan characterizes the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as fundamentally compromised by severe underreporting and institutional resistance. She cites FDA acknowledgment that "90 percent of doctors do not report vaccine reactions" by claiming adverse events are "not related to the vaccine," preventing accurate safety assessment. The book states that even documented reports (12,000-14,000 yearly) likely represent only 10% of actual adverse events, with former FDA head David Kessler suggesting only 1% of serious events are reported.

For veterinary vaccines specifically, Dr. Jordan describes the reporting system as essentially non-existent or dysfunctional. She recounts personal experiences of attempting to report adverse events to manufacturers like Pfizer, only to be told "we never heard of such a thing," and facing professional repercussions for reporting ("forced to take a vacation"). The book portrays vaccine manufacturers as actively suppressing adverse event reports, regulatory agencies as uninterested in collecting data, and the entire post-marketing surveillance system as "the cornerstone of safety" that has completely failed, leaving "unrecognized, unreported and therefore non-admitted" vaccine damage widespread.

Question 16: What connection does the book make between vaccination and autoimmune diseases?

The book presents vaccination as a primary causative factor in autoimmune diseases through multiple mechanisms. It describes how injected foreign proteins, adjuvants, and viral components trigger the immune system to attack the body's own tissues. Dr. Jordan cites the Haywood Study showing that "only vaccinated animals are developing auto antibodies" and references Dr. Jean Dodd's work connecting vaccines to thyroid disease and other autoimmune conditions.

The book explains specific pathways, including molecular mimicry where vaccine components resemble body tissues, leading to self-targeting immune responses. It details how vaccines induce loss of tolerance and autoimmunity against the self, with adjuvants like squalene linked to conditions including arthritis, fibromyalgia, lupus, multiple sclerosis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The book presents numerous examples like immune-mediated hemolytic anemia following vaccination and "post-vaccinal anterior uveitis" described as "an Arthus-like immunologic reaction." Dr. Jordan portrays autoimmune diseases as nearly non-existent before widespread vaccination, explicitly stating vaccines are "essentially inducing the very diseases of Internal Medicine."

Question 17: How does the book describe the impact of vaccines on the immune system's functionality?

The book portrays vaccines as fundamentally destructive to immune function through multiple mechanisms. It describes how vaccination causes "dysregulation" of the immune system, disrupting the delicate balance between innate and acquired immunity. Mercury in vaccines is said to "dysregulate dendritic cells" and "ruin the dendritic cell interface between innate and acquired immunity," while aluminum adjuvants create hyperstimulation leading to chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Dr. Jordan details how vaccines suppress T-cell function, causing immunodeficiency that makes vaccinated individuals susceptible to infections they could normally resist. The book cites Israeli research showing thymus atrophy following vaccination, effectively destroying the primary organ responsible for immune development. It describes how vaccines increase gamma interferon levels, which increases gastrointestinal permeability allowing more pathogens to enter the bloodstream while simultaneously decreasing T-cells that fight parasites. The cumulative effect is portrayed as "immune system annihilation," creating a perpetual cycle of chronic disease requiring ongoing medical intervention.

Question 18: What are the specific concerns raised about "one size fits all" vaccination approaches?

The book criticizes "one size fits all" vaccination approaches for ignoring crucial individual variations in immune response and genetic susceptibility. It cites Dr. Gregory Poland's research showing some individuals are "low responders" who generate minimal antibody responses while others produce excessive levels, explaining why identical vaccines produce drastically different outcomes. The book emphasizes the complete absence of pre-screening to identify vulnerable individuals before vaccination.

Dr. Jordan specifically highlights breed-specific vulnerabilities in animals, noting Weimaraners, Akitas, and certain breeds develop hypertrophic osteodystrophy (HOD) following vaccination, while Dobermans and Rottweilers showed different responses to parvovirus vaccines. The book criticizes the failure to consider health status, age, and previous vaccine history before administration. It argues that mandating identical schedules across diverse populations represents dangerous medical presumption, ignoring the fundamental principle that "Being moral consists not in sacrificing or giving up one's values, but rather in pursuing and protecting one's values while respecting the rights of others to do the same."

Question 19: How does the book portray the medical-industrial complex in relation to vaccine policy?

The book characterizes the medical-industrial complex as a corrupt, profit-driven system that prioritizes vaccine sales over safety or efficacy. It describes how pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, politicians, and medical professionals form an interconnected web that suppresses negative information while promoting unnecessary vaccination. The book refers to this as "Babylonia of today," a system that has "grown into the largest monster" through "blood money" relationships that override constitutional protections.

Dr. Jordan details how the pharmaceutical industry finances medical education, research, and media, creating conflicts of interest that prevent honest assessment of vaccine risks. She cites specific examples like Senator Richard Burr receiving $288,684 from pharmaceutical companies before sponsoring pro-industry legislation. The book portrays the medical establishment as having "lost its soul" through this corruption, with doctors functioning as pharmaceutical company "minions" and "mosquitoes in white coats" who spread disease through vaccination. This complex is described as possessing "absolute power" leading to "absolute corruption," with the author explicitly stating the system serves to "generate chronic disease" while "creating our own job security."

Question 20: What position does the book take on the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing disease?

The book fundamentally challenges the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing disease, asserting they "do not work" and have never been scientifically validated. It cites Dr. James R. Shannon, former NIH Director, stating "the only safe vaccine is the one that is never used." The book references studies showing vaccinated individuals still contracting the targeted diseases, often with worse outcomes than unvaccinated populations.

Dr. Jordan argues that historical disease reduction resulted from improved sanitation and nutrition rather than vaccination, referencing the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health statistics showing infectious diseases were declining before vaccines were introduced. She specifically criticizes veterinary vaccines, noting that one feline leukemia vaccine "did as much for protecting a cat from feline leukemia that spitting on the cat would do." The book portrays vaccination as fundamentally flawed in concept, quoting Dr. Richard Pitcairn's 1993 prediction that within 50-100 years, vaccination will be recognized as "useless and as dangerous as administering mercury or bloodletting." The book consistently maintains that vaccines not only fail to prevent disease but actively generate it instead.

Question 21: What historical examples of vaccine harm are cited in the book?

The book references numerous historical incidents of vaccine harm beginning with Jenner's smallpox vaccine, which caused leprosy and syphilis according to 1800s medical journals. It cites the BCG vaccine disaster where virulent tuberculosis bacilli led to deaths and manslaughter charges against those responsible for vaccine preparation. The book details the 1950s incidents reported by Dr. Norman Ralston, whose vaccinated patients developed "fever, lethargy and paralysis until death" two weeks post-vaccination.

Dr. Jordan highlights the 1970s parvovirus vaccine cases where Dr. Marvin McCain found vaccinated puppies had no remaining thymus tissue, and relates the 1976 Swine Flu vaccination campaign that resulted in numerous injuries leading to manufacturer liability concerns. She discusses the contamination of polio vaccines with SV40 virus linked to cancer, and references numerous recalls including Chiron Corporation's 2004 recall of "hundreds of thousands of human rabies vaccines" for "failure to inactivate the virus." The book presents these cases as evidence of a consistent pattern of harm throughout vaccination history rather than isolated incidents.

Question 22: How does Dr. Harris Coulter's work relate to the concept of post-vaccination encephalitis?

Dr. Harris Coulter's work establishes post-vaccination encephalitis as a fundamental mechanism linking vaccines to neurological and behavioral disorders. In his books "DPT: A Shot in the Dark" and "Vaccination, Social Violence and Criminality: The Medical Assault on the American Brain," Coulter documents how vaccine-induced brain inflammation produces a spectrum of effects from severe conditions like autism to milder behavioral and learning problems that appear as distinct diagnoses but share a common post-encephalitic origin.

The book presents Coulter's work as "prophetic illumination" showing how vaccines damage developing brains, leading to what he termed the "post-encephalitic syndrome" with manifestations including hyperactivity, learning disabilities, and criminal behavior. Dr. Jordan extensively quotes Coulter's assertion that "if there is pervasive subclinical encephalitis in the United States population, it must be the result of the vaccination program." His research is portrayed as revealing the true scale of vaccine damage by connecting seemingly disparate conditions to a single underlying mechanism, with the book suggesting his insights were deliberately suppressed because acknowledging this connection would implicate the entire vaccination program in creating widespread neurological damage.

Question 23: What specific criticisms does the book make of the WHO's vaccine recommendations?

The book portrays WHO vaccine recommendations as driven by pharmaceutical industry influence rather than scientific evidence, citing Dr. Marc Girard's paper "World Health Organization Vaccine Recommendations: Scientific Flaws or Criminal Misconduct?" The book accuses WHO of manufacturing false alarms about diseases like Hepatitis B to create vaccine markets, claiming they elevated a "veterinary issue into a public health one" regarding avian influenza to boost vaccine sales.

Dr. Jordan criticizes WHO for promoting mass vaccination programs that increase viral mutations and pathogenicity, citing Indonesian researchers who demonstrated that mass vaccination of poultry for bird flu created more dangerous viral strains. The WHO participated in covert population control by sponsoring tetanus vaccines containing human Chorionic Gonadotropin in developing countries, rendering women "incapable of maintaining a pregnancy." The book portrays WHO experts as industry-controlled, citing Dr. John Clements who knew vaccines caused brain damage yet continued promoting them, characterizing WHO recommendations as "criminal" rather than merely flawed, with Dr. Jordan suggesting WHO officials received "pieces of silver" to "poison the brains of the world's children."

Question 24: How does the book characterize the concept of "herd immunity"?

The book completely rejects the concept of herd immunity as applied to vaccination, calling it a "very simplistic fantasy, not reality" and "just herd mentality." It argues the original concept from the 1900s is no longer applicable given current scientific understanding. Dr. Jordan asserts that vaccine-induced immunity cannot create true herd protection because only 20-50% of vaccinated individuals develop antibodies, vaccines frequently fail, and vaccination actually perpetuates disease rather than preventing it.

The book contends that herd immunity theory ignores individual genetic differences and immune responses, asserting there is "so much genetic difference within any population, much of the genetic mutations put there by the very result of vaccinations" that predictable population-wide protection is impossible. Dr. Jordan rejects the core premise, stating "the 'germ theory' is not an adequate paradigm," and citing Antoine Beauchamp's "terrain theory" that individual immune system health, not vaccination status, determines disease susceptibility. The book portrays herd immunity as a deceptive concept used to justify compulsory vaccination while ignoring the damage vaccines cause to both individuals and the collective gene pool.

Question 25: What alternatives to current vaccination protocols does the book propose?

The book advocates for complete cessation of vaccination as the primary alternative, quoting Dr. Richard Pitcairn that vaccination is a "foolish practice" comparable to bloodletting. For those who continue vaccination, Dr. Jordan recommends minimal protocols based on Dr. Ron Schultz's guidelines: single distemper vaccine for cats at 15 weeks, no injectable herpes or calicivirus vaccines, and core vaccines only for dogs with no unnecessary additions like coronavirus vaccine. Instead of yearly boosters, the book endorses titers to confirm immunity.

The book emphasizes natural approaches to health maintenance, quoting Dr. Stephen Blake's statement that "a healthy immune system" is the answer to preventing disease. It recommends "better diets, no chemicals, clean water, hygiene, exercise, and a healthy dose of unconditional love" as superior alternatives to vaccination. For treatment of vaccine-damaged animals, the book suggests homeopathy and traditional Chinese medicine, noting these modalities are more effective at addressing "vaccinosis." Throughout, Dr. Jordan promotes the "Precautionary Principle," advocating that all vaccination programs should be suspended pending independent investigation of their true impact.

Question 26: How does the book describe vaccine contaminants and their potential impacts?

The book portrays vaccines as severely contaminated with dangerous agents that cause additional harm beyond the intended components. It cites whistleblower testimony revealing vaccines contained "various chicken viruses," "brain-eating amoeba," simian cytomegalovirus, bird cancer viruses, pestivirus, duck, dog and rabbit viruses, and "potentially dangerous enzyme inhibitors." Dr. Jordan emphasizes these contaminants result from manufacturing conditions where viruses are grown on tissues that themselves harbor infections.

The book specifically discusses cross-species viral contamination, such as the theorized jump of feline distemper virus (a parvovirus) into dogs creating canine parvovirus, and equine influenza vaccine creating canine influenza. It details how manufacturing facilities in China responsible for contaminated heparin and pet food are now producing vaccines with minimal oversight. Dr. Jordan presents these contaminants as causing unpredictable effects since "no testing has been done" on their impact, describing vaccination as "Russian roulette" where "every vaccination is experimentation under the guise of health delivery." The book presents contamination as inevitable in biological products, making safety claims fundamentally dishonest.

Question 27: What specific case studies of vaccine damage in animals are presented?

The book presents numerous case studies, beginning with "Buttercup," a Basset Hound euthanized due to a massive vaccine-site fibrosarcoma. "Milan Tomaslav Sjoeskavets," a cat who developed a large tumor following rabies vaccination, is described with photographs showing extensive surgical wounds. A case study of "Louie," whose owner begged the veterinarian not to vaccinate her elderly, ill dog, details how the animal died bleeding hours after forced rabies vaccination.

Additional cases include a geriatric dog who "dropped over dead" after receiving multiple Fort Dodge vaccines despite being given a clean bill of health; a dog with a "dinner plate-sized" mast cell tumor following rabies vaccination; and a dog with chronic health issues including hypothyroidism, pyometra, and blindness attributed to years of multiple vaccines. The book describes "Gidget," who died after receiving "monthly vaccines for three consecutive months," and documents cases of "Rocky," who developed immune-mediated hemolytic anemia and a tumor following vaccination. These individual cases are presented as representative examples of widespread vaccine damage usually denied by veterinarians.

Question 28: How does the book connect vaccines to neurological and behavioral problems?

The book presents vaccines as directly causing neurological and behavioral disorders through multiple mechanisms, primarily post-vaccination encephalitis. Citing Dr. Harris Coulter's work, it describes how vaccine-induced brain inflammation leads to a spectrum of conditions from severe disorders to subtle behavioral changes. The book specifically links vaccines to increased aggression, anxiety, depression, ADHD-like symptoms, and learning disabilities in both animals and humans.

Dr. Jordan details how mercury and aluminum in vaccines cause neurological damage by crossing the blood-brain barrier, destroying neuronal neurotubules, interfering with neurotransmitter function, and accumulating in brain tissue. She cites multiple studies showing these metals cause "progressive degenerative changes" in the brain, cord, cerebellum, and cerebrum. The book describes numerous behavioral changes in animals following vaccination, including training difficulties, regression in socialization, increased aggressiveness, development of phobias, and attention deficit disorders. It presents these behavioral effects as direct parallels to human conditions like autism, stating that "behavioral changes are scientifically proven in both human and animals" following vaccination.

Question 29: What comparisons does the book make between current vaccination practices and historical medical treatments like bloodletting?

The book repeatedly compares vaccination to historical medical practices now recognized as harmful, particularly bloodletting and mercury administration. Dr. Jordan recounts how the first U.S. president, George Washington, "fell sick after receiving the small pox vaccine but was 'treated' with the horrific medical act of bloodletting until he died," presenting this as a parallel to modern vaccine damage followed by ineffective treatment. She quotes Dr. Richard Pitcairn's prediction that vaccination will eventually be viewed as "useless and as dangerous as administering mercury or bloodletting."

The book portrays vaccination as modern medical superstition equivalent to past practices, noting that "a scar following a solicited vaccination signifies loyalty to medical superstition." Dr. Jordan suggests that just as bloodletting and mercury treatments are now recognized as harmful despite once being standard practice, vaccination represents contemporary medical hubris that future generations will condemn. She characterizes both historical and current practices as examples of physicians "induced to assume a role for which it was not suited," emphasizing that the medical establishment's resistance to abandoning vaccination mirrors historical resistance to abandoning bloodletting despite mounting evidence of harm.

Question 30: How does the book link vaccines to specific diseases like diabetes and cancer?

The book presents detailed mechanisms connecting vaccines directly to diabetes development. It cites Dr. Classen's research showing that vaccines trigger either hyperactive immune responses destroying insulin-secreting cells (Type 1) or increased cortisol production suppressing inflammation (Type 2). The book states that since 1949, research has demonstrated how vaccines disrupt glucose metabolism, referencing Dr. Harris Coulter's Congressional testimony that pertussis toxin causes diabetes and specific links between Hepatitis B vaccination and metabolic syndrome.

Regarding cancer, Dr. Jordan details how aluminum hydroxide adjuvant mutates the P53 oncogene responsible for tumor suppression, effectively removing the body's ability to prevent cancer growth. The book cites the WHO's classification of veterinary vaccine adjuvant as "grade three out of four for carcinogenicity" and references studies by McNeil showing adjuvanted vaccines cause mutations in cell cultures. The book extensively documents the Feline Vaccine Associated Sarcoma Task Force's ten-year research connecting vaccines to various cancers, not just at injection sites. Dr. Jordan asserts that "100% of the human cancers have reported virus association and P53 mutations both of which would be from vaccine administration," presenting cancer as an inevitable consequence of vaccination.

Question 31: What concerns does the book raise about pandemic vaccines and bioterrorism preparations?

The book portrays pandemic preparedness as a pretext for dangerous mass vaccination programs and population control. It identifies the "Biodefense and Pandemic Vaccine and Drug Development Act of 2005" (S1873) as particularly concerning, describing it as establishing a "Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency" (BARDA) exempt from Freedom of Information Act requirements and preventing citizens from challenging the Secretary's rulings in court. Dr. Jordan characterizes this as legislation designed to shield pharmaceutical companies from liability while enabling forced vaccination.

The book specifically warns about avian influenza and swine flu vaccines, suggesting these programs are deliberately designed to spread disease rather than prevent it. Dr. Jordan references the Polish incident where 21 homeless people died following bird flu vaccine administration, and details the Baxter International incident where "lethal virus H3N2" was shipped instead of seasonal flu vaccine. The book presents these preparations as part of a larger agenda, suggesting "vaccines are the true weapons of mass destruction" potentially designed for "population control" or even "genocide," with the book outlining that Dr. Jordan's research led her to "see the pattern of use of vaccines for eugenics, fertility control, as weapons of biological warfare, and as use for mass destruction."

Question 32: How does the author interpret the "mark of the beast" in relation to vaccination?

Dr. Jordan interprets vaccination scars and the physiological changes caused by vaccines as "the mark of the beast" in both literal and symbolic terms. She describes the physical vaccination scar as "a reflection on the intelligence" and "a mark of medical tyranny and despotism," directly equating it with the biblical mark that allows people to "buy and sell" by enabling social participation through vaccine requirements. The book specifically references Revelation, suggesting the vaccine represents the beast "that arises out of human civilization itself."

Beyond the visible mark, the book portrays vaccination as a deeper spiritual corruption through genetic manipulation and the mixing of species - "the grafting of man and beast." Dr. Jordan describes vaccines as introducing "the genetic plague of iniquity" and causing permanent genetic changes that pass to subsequent generations. The book frames vaccination as an apocalyptic development where humans lose autonomy to a system controlled by evil forces, suggesting that modern vaccination programs fulfill biblical prophecies about end times. This interpretation connects medical, political, and spiritual dimensions, positioning vaccine resistance as not merely a health choice but resistance against forces seeking to corrupt human essence.

Question 33: What position does the book take on the use of titers as alternatives to revaccination?

The book strongly endorses titers as legitimate alternatives to revaccination, arguing they represent the same standard used to validate vaccine effectiveness. Dr. Jordan points out the inherent contradiction in regulatory approaches: "the titers produced especially in face of using adjuvant, did not prove more efficacious against challenge studies," yet titers are accepted for determining initial vaccine effectiveness but not for confirming ongoing immunity. She notes that titers are accepted for humans in rabies exposure cases and for animals entering rabies-free countries, but not for domestic pets facing revaccination requirements.

The book criticizes the refusal to accept titers in place of revaccination as scientifically indefensible and financially motivated. Dr. Jordan cites the case of "Wileah," Dr. Margo Roman's dog who developed and ultimately died from an autoimmune disease following an unnecessary rabies vaccine that could have been avoided with titer testing. The book calls for legislation allowing titer testing in lieu of revaccination, particularly for rabies, highlighting the irony that "the serological titer being the very standard to how most of the vaccines are judged efficacious" is rejected when it could spare animals from unnecessary and potentially harmful revaccination.

Question 34: How does the book describe the economic incentives driving vaccination practices?

The book portrays economic incentives as the primary driver of vaccination practices, repeatedly emphasizing the phrase "vaccines equal profits." Dr. Jordan cites Dr. Alice Wolf of Texas A&M stating that annual revaccination was established "without any scientific validation" and used as a veterinary "profit center." The book details how reminder cards and scheduling systems are designed to generate revenue rather than promote health, quoting an Orange County practitioner who admitted having "a two million dollar a year hospital that was vaccine based" and feared losing that income.

The book describes a self-reinforcing economic system where pharmaceutical companies profit from vaccine sales while also benefiting from treating the chronic diseases vaccines cause. Dr. Jordan quotes an Eli Lilly internal report calling autism "THE BIGGEST MARKET SINCE ALZHEIMERS," noting they sell medications for autism symptoms. She details financial relationships between pharmaceutical companies and politicians, citing Senator Richard Burr receiving $288,684 from pharmaceutical companies before sponsoring favorable legislation. The book presents economic incentives as corrupting every level of vaccination policy, from individual veterinary practices to global pharmaceutical strategies, creating what Dr. Jordan calls "a trillion dollar racket" where health concerns are systematically subordinated to profit motives.

Question 35: What solutions or reforms does Dr. Jordan propose to address the problems identified?

Dr. Jordan advocates immediate suspension of all vaccination programs pending thorough independent investigation, invoking the "Precautionary Principle" that uncertain safety concerns warrant preventative action. She calls for legislative changes including standardized informed consent requirements, recognition of vaccine exemptions and waivers, and laws allowing titers in lieu of revaccination. The book emphasizes the need for a Veterinary Vaccine Injury Compensation Act similar to the human National Vaccine Injury Compensation Act to provide recourse for vaccine-damaged animals.

The book proposes veterinary licensing boards should enforce malpractice penalties against practitioners who over-vaccinate, with Dr. Jordan suggesting veterinarians continuing yearly vaccination protocols "should lose their license." She recommends transparent adverse event reporting systems, independent testing of vaccines before approval, and elimination of pharmaceutical industry influence on regulatory agencies. Dr. Jordan calls for education about natural alternatives to vaccination, citing Dr. Stephen Blake's recommendation of "better diets, no chemicals, clean water, hygiene, exercise, and a healthy dose of unconditional love." Ultimately, she proposes constitutional protection from forced medical procedures, arguing individual rights must be prioritized over institutional and corporate interests.

Question 36: How does the book characterize the decline in health or intelligence linked to vaccination?

The book presents a comprehensive argument linking vaccination to declining intelligence and increasing chronic disease. Dr. Jordan cites data showing SAT and ACT scores began declining in 1963 when children born in 1945 (the first generation with expanded vaccination) reached testing age, with subsequent declines tracking increased vaccine schedules. The book cites military studies showing 1970s recruits had "mental capacity significantly inferior" to 1941-1945 recruits, asserting vaccination is "the only viable candidate" for this decline.

The book details how chronic conditions increased as vaccination expanded, citing statistics from 1980 showing "disabled children had more than doubled" since 1960, with limitation rates rising from 2% to over 5% by 1985. Dr. Jordan references multiple studies showing dramatic increases in childhood respiratory diseases (47%), asthma (65%), mental disorders (80%), and hearing loss (129%) between 1969-1981, directly following the 1965 Immunization Assistance Act. This deterioration is portrayed as affecting both physical and mental health, with the book arguing that vaccine-induced encephalitis has created widespread cognitive impairment that contributes to social problems, including rising criminality, violence, and decreased educational performance.

Question 37: What connections does the book make between genetics and vaccination?

The book portrays vaccination as a form of harmful genetic manipulation that permanently alters human and animal DNA. Dr. Jordan references Richard Goldschmidt's 1940 work as "first admission that vaccination causes genetic mutation," and cites subsequent research from Japan and Switzerland confirming "vaccine damage leading to genetic mutation and disease." The book states vaccines contain ingredients like DDT and thimerosal that "shock into blastogenesis the unnatural blending of man and beast embryonic cells."

Dr. Jordan describes vaccines as creating "genetic hybrids" and "chimeras" through the injection of animal proteins, viruses, and DNA fragments that incorporate into the recipient's genome. The book characterizes this as "the grafting of man and beast" that produces "progeny of monsters" with compromised immune function passed to subsequent generations. The book warns of vaccines producing "transgenic hybrid sub-species" and causing irreversible corruption of the human genome, stating "once your genes will never be the same." This genetic damage is described as cumulative across generations, leading Dr. Jordan to advocate for a "Commission on Genetic Integrity and Stability" to replace the FDA and prioritize protection of the human genome over pharmaceutical interests.

Question 38: How does the book describe the differences between modified live virus vaccines, killed vaccines, and recombinant vaccines?

The book presents each vaccine type as dangerous but through different mechanisms. Modified live virus (MLV) vaccines are described as particularly hazardous because they can "regain disease producing strength" and mutate into novel pathogens, with Dr. Jordan citing the jump from equine to canine influenza occurring at racetracks where horses received MLV influenza vaccines. She notes MLV vaccines are contraindicated in immunocompromised animals as they can "express the disease for which the animal is being vaccinated against."

Killed vaccines are portrayed as requiring potent adjuvants like aluminum hydroxide that cause inflammation and cancer. The book recounts how rabies vaccines shifted from MLVs to killed adjuvanted products in the 1980s, coinciding with increased fibrosarcomas in cats. Dr. Jordan notes the 1999 WHO classification of veterinary vaccine adjuvant as "grade three out of four for carcinogenicity." Regarding recombinant vaccines like Merial's Purevax (canary pox vectored), the book expresses initial optimism about non-adjuvanted technology but raises concerns about avian pox viruses potentially replicating in mammals, citing Dr. Traavik's research. The book mentions Fort Dodge developing a "LIVE raccoon-poxvirus vectored rabies vaccine" despite published evidence of "Human infection with a raccoon-poxvirus recombinant vector."

Question 39: What specific criticisms does the book make of Fort Dodge/Wyeth vaccine products?

The book singles out Fort Dodge (associated with Wyeth) as producing particularly dangerous vaccines with extensive adverse reactions. Dr. Jordan describes their products as using "bargain basement technology" to create "a fast and reactionary vaccine." She specifically criticizes their "mumbo jumbo polyvalent" vaccines containing "several modified live viruses, killed whole bacterins of Leptospirosis, killed corona virus... lots of adjuvant, mercury, aluminum, antibacterial like gentocin, antifungal and fungi stats, proprietary ingredients."

The book details specific product failures including Fort Dodge's first coronavirus vaccine that caused encephalitis in dogs because it "was not killed," their ProHeart 6 heartworm medication linked to deaths and recalled in 2004, and rabies vaccines recalled for "quality assurance questions." Dr. Jordan cites cases of dogs developing tumors after Fort Dodge vaccine administration and describes contamination incidents including blue tongue virus in dog vaccines causing abortion storms. She recounts the case of Dr. Valerie Hampshire, an FDA safety officer who faced retaliation after reporting ProHeart 6 adverse events, portraying this as evidence of corporate attempts to suppress safety information. Throughout, Fort Dodge products are characterized as having "the absolutely worse adverse vaccine reactions" with particularly aggressive corporate defense of problematic products.

Question 40: How does the author apply the Precautionary Principle to vaccination?

Dr. Jordan invokes the Precautionary Principle as demanding immediate suspension of vaccination programs based on demonstrated harms and scientific uncertainties. She defines this principle as a "moral and political principle stating that if an action or a policy might cause severe or irreversible harm to the public or to the environment, in the absence of a scientific consensus that harm would ensue, the burden of proof falls on those that would advocate taking action." The book emphasizes that "the absence of full scientific certainty shall NOT BE USED AS REASON TO POSTPONE MEASURES WHERE THERE IS RISK OF SERIOUS OR IRREVERSIBLE HARM."

The book applies this principle through Dr. Phillip Kass's statement regarding vaccine-associated sarcomas: "You can't always wait to have irrefutable scientific evidence before you have to take some sort of action... IT IS A REAL PHENOMENA and the cost of waiting or doing nothing is much greater than the cost of acting now." Dr. Jordan contrasts this principled approach with the veterinary profession's response of moving vaccine injections to limbs for easier amputation rather than questioning the vaccines themselves. She argues that given extensive evidence of harm and limited proof of benefit, the Precautionary Principle demands halting vaccination until safety can be established through genuinely independent research rather than continuing to experiment on the public based on tradition and financial interests.

