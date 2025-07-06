Lies are Unbekoming

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
1h

🇻🇳 💉GOOOOOOOOOOOOOD MOOOOOORRRNING, VAERS-NAM!! 🇻🇳💉

Adrian Cronhauer: 💉Hey, this ain’t Informed Consent! This is Mandates Lock ‘n’ Load! Time to jab you from the Delta to the DMZ! 💉 Is it just me, or does that sound like an Elvis Presley movie? Viva Da Nang! Oh, Viva Da Nang! 🎙️

🕕Hey, is it a little too early for being jabbed? Hey, too bad! It’s 0600 – what does the ‘O’ stand for? Oh FUCK! Jab day – roll of the dice!!🎲🎲🎲

Coming up right now, we’ve got some tunes for you! … James Brown with “I feel Jabbed!” And if you don’t, hang in there – you will!!

🎵“I feel jabbed!... I knew that I would now!

I feel jabbed!... Like I’m on Life Support now!

So weak… So weak.. I can’t… move my feet!”🎵

🎵“I feel jabbed!... My veins are on fire now

I feel jabbed!... Like I’ve been hit by a plow, ya!

Can’t breathe… Can’t breathe…

Someone… call… a.. priest!!”🎵

🎵 “I feel jabbed!... My limbs won’t obey now!

I feel jabbed!... Like fighting for life… in a Pfizer trial now!

So numb… So numb…

Fauci… is… is… SCUM!!” 🎵

Adrian Cronhauer: That was James Brown, right there! And now, an exclusive interview for all you GIs out there:

Private, how ya feelin’ after your Convid jab?💉

Private: 🔥Fever’s hot! Damn hot! Real hot! Hottest thing is my heart!! I could cook rations on it! It’s so damn hot, I saw little guys in orange robes burst into flames! 🔥

Adrian Cronhauer: 💉🎬 In ‘vaccine’ entertainment news, big changes in Lockdownwood, folks. They’re making a new movie about Convid jabs -called “Jab, Jab, You’re Dead!” Starring Clint Life Neutralizing Particles and malfeasant Reactions Never Again! Sounds like a blast!! 💉🎬

Now, listen up, troops! Some of you may be wondering: “How do we tell the enemy from our allies?” Well, that’s a great question! Here’s a simple test:

💉- If they’re running at you with a syringe… they’re the enemy.

💉- If they’re running away from you with a syringe… they’re the enemy.

💉- If they’re about to jab you? … SHOOT!!

And now, let’s talk about the Ho Chi VAERS Trail!! – The scenic route to disability! 🦽 It’s the only trail where you get jabbed more than a pub dartboard on St. Paddy’s Day! 🇨🇮

If you’re looking for safety and efficacy? You’re SHIT out of luck! All you’ll see is injury, injury, and more injury! … 💀Oh, and DEATH!! Lots and lots of DEATH!!💀 No need for souvenirs, though - you’ll be shaking too much after the jab to carry them!!

And the gaslighting? Oh boy! Worse than being injured in a Pfizer ‘safety’ trial!

So, remember, folks – if you’re heading down the Ho Chi VAERS Trail, pack your Mandate Repellent Flamethrower!!

And now, with mandates creeping back, let’s close with “Nowhere to Run” (Mandate Remix!) … with backup vocals by Turbo Cancers & Deep Vein Thrombosis!

[Verse 1]

🎵“I’ve got nowhere to run to, baby

Nowhere to hid

I’ve got nowhere to run to, baby

Nowhere to hide

It’s not health I’m running from

It’s myocarditis that’s begun

And I’m so afraid

Of what’s to come”🎵

[Verse 2]

🎵 “I look in the mirror, baby

What do I see?

A face changed by Cerebral Palsy!

My veins are clogged, my chest is tight

And Pfizer says… “It’s all in my mind" 🎵

[Outro]

🎵“I’ve got nowhere to run to, baby

Nowhere to hide

I’ve got nowhere to run to, baby

Nowhere to hide… ”🎵

Adrian Cronhauer: That’s all for today, troops! Stay safe, stay sharp, and if you see a whitecoat coming with a needle – SHOOOOOT!!🧉

💉🇻🇳GOOOOOOOOOOOOODBYYYYYYYYYEEE, VAERS-NAM!!💉🇻🇳

ABIGAIL REPORTS
"Razor Blade Throat" Media Campaign Timed for Fall JN.1 mRNA Boosters

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/razor-blade-throat-media-campaign

Food is now vaccinating us. https://www.facebook.com/reel/1291579752530100

Why Television Drug Commercials Must Stop

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/why-television-drug-commercials-must

RFK Jr. May Soon Eliminate Big Pharma’s Ads. Truth be told, the pharmaceutical industry has had our country over a barrel for far too long.

https://donaldtrumpsdesk.substack.com/p/rfk-jr-may-soon-eliminate-big-pharmas

MAKE SURE TO GET DOCTORS OFFICES TOO!

