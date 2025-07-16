Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
1h

People often lament what Peterson has become. In fact, he has always been a sycophant. His art lies in being just controversial enough for long enough to get bigger in the spotlight. He'll knock a trannie or some such...then team up professionally with a "conservative" gay who has two adopted sons--by-surrogacy.

Surprised? Off-balance? You're meant to be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Nick Powell's avatar
Nick Powell
43m

The argument for injecting healthy bodies is the theory that pathogens exist that cause disease and is transmissible from human to human. What if this foundational theory/belief is wrong. Koch’s postulates have never been proven. Most disease was eradicated by reducing poverty through public health engineering, refrigeration of food and improved transportation. The new diseases are more likely to be a function of a toxic terrain and human generated pollution by emf, radio waves, pesticides and poor management of soils. Transmission between humans of some invisible pathogen may simply be a convenient fear mongering illusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture