In an era when the pharmaceutical industry's totalitarian assault on humanity has been laid bare for all to see, when mountains of evidence expose the systematic poisoning of children through vaccination, and when the autism epidemic affects one in thirty-one children, Jordan Peterson sits down with Professor Simon Baron-Cohen to discuss autism as if it were merely a fascinating variation in human neurology. This recent interview represents not just a missed opportunity but a shocking capitulation to industrial propaganda, coming from someone who has positioned himself at the heart of resistance to totalitarian overreach. The conversation unfolds as a masterclass in academic capture, with Baron-Cohen—the epitome of institutional blindness—carefully steering discussion away from the elephant in the room: that autism is not a gift of neurodiversity but a devastating form of vaccine-induced encephalitis affecting millions of children worldwide.

Five years after the COVID-19 debacle exposed the depths of pharmaceutical corruption and regulatory capture, Peterson appears inexplicably ignorant of the decades of research linking aluminum adjuvants to brain inflammation and autism. How is it possible that someone of his intellectual caliber remains unaware of

’s groundbreaking work showing astronomical levels of aluminum in autistic brains, or the

since 2004 that map the precise biological pathway from vaccine injection to autism? The answer lies somewhere between willful ignorance and intellectual cowardice. While parents watch their children regress into autism following "well baby" visits, while teachers report classrooms descending into chaos from the influx of neurologically damaged children, Peterson engages in a genteel discussion about "systemizing versus empathizing" as if discussing personality types rather than brain injury.

Baron-Cohen's performance in this interview exemplifies the insidious nature of captured science, where researchers funded by the very system causing harm produce theories that obscure rather than illuminate. His "extreme male brain" hypothesis and focus on genetic factors serve as sophisticated diversions from the environmental assault on children's developing brains. As

and

have meticulously documented, the genetic narrative is a carefully constructed lie—genes don't cause epidemics. Sally Ozonoff's 2018 study showing that up to 88% of autism cases involve regression—normal development followed by sudden loss of skills—definitively proves environmental causation, since genes don't suddenly turn on and off. Yet here sits Baron-Cohen, spinning tales about evolved brain types and the benefits of "neurodiversity," while conveniently avoiding any mention of how aluminum adjuvants create permanent immune activation in the brain, or how the vaccine schedule expanded from 7 to 76 injections in parallel with autism rates exploding from 1 in 2,500 to 1 in 31.

The most damning aspect of this interview is Peterson's failure to challenge Baron-Cohen's sanitized narrative with the hard evidence that destroys it. Where is the discussion of Dr. Carlos Pardo-Villamizar's discovery of permanent brain inflammation in autism, or Paul Patterson's identification of immune activation events as the trigger? Where is the mention of the Chinese studies showing the Hepatitis B vaccine directly elevating IL-6 in infant brains, the exact cytokine that causes autism? Peterson, who prides himself on pursuing truth regardless of social consequences, sits silent while Baron-Cohen promotes the cruel fiction that autism is simply a different way of being rather than what parents know it to be: watching their child's mind slip away after a routine medical procedure. The regression pattern that defines most autism cases—children developing normally then suddenly losing speech, eye contact, and social abilities following vaccination—receives no mention, as if hundreds of thousands of parental testimonies simply don't exist.

This conversation represents premium industrial propaganda precisely because it comes wrapped in the veneer of intellectual respectability and empathetic concern. Baron-Cohen speaks of autistic "strengths" and "systemizing abilities" while carefully avoiding the reality that

documents: educational systems collapsing under the weight of disabled children, families destroyed, and annual costs exceeding $460 billion in the United States alone. He theorizes about theory of mind deficits without acknowledging that these children's brains are literally on fire from aluminum-triggered inflammation, as

's work demonstrates. The discussion of whether autistic people struggle with empathy becomes obscene when you understand that these children are suffering from what Dr. Exley identified as aluminum deposits transported into their brains by macrophages acting as cellular Trojan horses.

Peterson's intellectual failure here is particularly galling given his previous work on totalitarian systems and the corruption of institutions. He has spoken eloquently about how ideological capture destroys truth-seeking in academia, yet he cannot see that Baron-Cohen represents exactly this phenomenon in autism research. While independent researchers like Christopher Shaw demonstrate massive motor neuron damage from aluminum adjuvants, while French scientists prove that small doses of aluminum are paradoxically more neurotoxic than large ones, while Chinese researchers show the Hepatitis B vaccine directly triggers the IL-6 cytokine storm that causes autism—Baron-Cohen drones on about male versus female brain types. This is not innocent academic theorizing; it is active participation in a cover-up that protects the vaccine industry while millions of children are neurologically destroyed.

The question that haunts this interview is why Peterson hasn't interviewed the real experts—researchers like Toby Rogers who mapped the entire field of autism causation studies, J.B. Handley who connected the dots between aluminum adjuvants and brain inflammation, or Guillemette Crépeaux whose team demonstrated how aluminum disrupts autophagy and triggers chronic inflammation. These scientists risk their careers to expose how vaccines create autism through immune activation events, yet Peterson chooses to platform someone who has spent decades constructing elaborate theories to avoid this obvious truth. It's as if, during the height of the tobacco-cancer crisis, he interviewed a researcher studying the genetic predisposition to lung disease while ignoring the scientists who proved cigarettes cause cancer. This isn't just poor judgment; it's complicity in maintaining a narrative that enables continued harm to children.

This interview stands as a monument to the power of institutional capture and the failure of public intellectuals to protect society's most vulnerable. While Peterson and Baron-Cohen engage in their comfortable academic discussion about the "fascinating" aspects of autism, parents continue to line up their healthy babies for injections that will leave many of them brain-damaged for life. The shame of this moment—that in 2025, after everything we've learned about pharmaceutical malfeasance and regulatory corruption, Peterson still serves as a useful idiot for the vaccine industry—cannot be overstated. Those seeking truth about autism must look elsewhere: to the brave researchers who've documented aluminum's journey from injection site to brain, to the parents who've witnessed their children's regression, and to the honest scientists who refuse to participate in what Robert Kennedy Jr. correctly identifies as the crime of the century. Peterson owes his audience better than this exercise in willful blindness, and the millions of vaccine-injured children deserve advocates who will speak the truth their condition demands.

