Lies are Unbekoming

pimaCanyon
1h

excellent article! Many thanks!!

Here are a couple of thoughts I've had about contagion:

1) Two of the oldest systems of healing on the planet, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda (both of which run circles around the western Medical Mafia when it comes to actually creating health), have no concept of contagion! They know that disease is caused by an imbalance in the body/mind/spirit.

2) Expose 20 people to the same "germ" and they don't all get sick! In fact, none of them may get sick. It's obvious "germs" are not the cause of disease or everyone who was exposed to the "germ" would get sick.

the obsession with "germs" by the pushers of allopathic medicine has led us down the wrong path and has produced modern medical horrors of vaccines and antibiotic resistant bacteria. Time to shut it all down and get back to what should be the true goal of all health systems: helping the human physiology to create vibrant health!

Carol
2h

Why can't humans accept that it does not always have to be either or? I challenge the proponents of this absurd theory to make a small nick in their skin and smear in saliva from a rabid dog. I could also say put a healthy but unprotected puppy in contact with one with active Distemper or Canine Parvo Virus and see what happens within a week, but that would be unfair on the puppy.

