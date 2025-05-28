Lies are Unbekoming

Franklin O'Kanu
Here's two articles on Autism tying it to the conversation here:

1. Stop Calling It Autism. Start Calling It Vaccine-Induced Encephalopathy: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-autism-start-calling

Building off the encephalitis piece and how this piece has been hidden from public knowledge.

2. How the DSM-III and TV Shows Rebranded Autism: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-the-dsm-iii-and-tv-shows-rebranded

Modern society, with shows like "Love on the Specturm" are attempting to normalize vaccine injuries.

Roman S Shapoval
Fantastic information. One factor with aluminum toxicity that needs to be considered is the leakage of the blood brain barrier, which is exacerbated with wireless / microwave radiation from our devices and electrical wiring.

Prior to 1980, only microwaves were commercially available in any significant quantity. The general public rapidly adopted other EMF technologies in laptops and cell phones after 1990. EMF use has grown exponentially every year since 1990 in the Western world. This explosive growth curve fits autism growth rates perfectly.

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/autism

The Plotkin video you linked is a disturbing gem. Wow.

