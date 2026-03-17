Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Amanda Lawrence's avatar
Amanda Lawrence
1h

Brilliant summation of this VIP topic, with excellent examples. Thank you!

I believe we need to keep this vital discussion circulating until we reach critical mass and thus these insane pseudo-scientific narratives become common knowledge, demanding we rewrite virtually everything we thought we knew about the medical 'sciences'. - It has begun.

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A Whip of Cords's avatar
A Whip of Cords
2h

Brilliant. I am wiser for having read this post. And even more sad at the current state of mankind.

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