Every book in the library now carries an Audio Deep Dive: a conversation of around fifty minutes that takes you through the heart of each book. It’s made for when you’d rather listen than read, and it gives you a whole book’s argument in about the span of a commute or a long walk.

A reader described the effect:

Wait a minute, wait a minute — the audio presentation with a man and woman both reading the script in a back and forth fashion is causing my brain to listen more closely and focus on content without the mental strain of listening hard-on-purpose. It’s mesmerizing, like watching the digital ball in a game of Pong that someone else is playing. This is being done deliberately and makes it almost impossible for my mind to wander and become distracted. I like it.

That seemed like the right moment to lay the whole thing out in one place. The library is twenty-five books now. Three are free to everyone; the other twenty-two are in the paid library. A lot of you subscribed this year, in the middle of one release or another, and have never seen the whole of it set side by side.

If you’re new and want somewhere to start that costs nothing, begin with the three free books. Medicalized Motherhood follows how a woman is moved from her first prescription toward a lifetime as a patient. The Unbekoming Cancer Compendium is a starting point for anyone facing a diagnosis. The Unvaccinated treats the completely unvaccinated as the control group the system won’t run. The Audio Deep Dives on these three are free as well, so you can hear how the format works before deciding whether the rest is worth paying for.

Browse the Books tab →

Give a gift subscription

Start with the foundations

The quickest way into the rest is through the books that question the foundations, because they change how everything else reads. No Virus examines virology’s central claim — that an external particle invades the body, multiplies, and makes you ill — and asks the plain question of whether such a particle has ever been isolated from a sick person and shown to cause disease. Vitamins and Supplements Reconsidered looks at the compounds sold as vitamins: what they actually are, where they come from, and how the idea of “deficiency” came to be so profitable. The story that your DNA is a fixed blueprint dictating your health runs through The Genetic Deception, along with what that story is used to justify. The Nuclear Deception carries the same scrutiny to the official account of nuclear weapons. The Unvaccinated, free and listed above, belongs alongside these too: it takes apart not just the safety of the schedule but the contagion idea underneath it.

With those in view, the rest of the library reads as the same questions pointed at one area after another: cancer, birth, the heart, the medicine cabinet.

Cancer and the testing built around it

The cancer books open with the Cancer Compendium as a broad survey, then narrow. Breast Cancer: What They Didn’t Tell You stays with one diagnosis and the decisions forced on the women who receive it. The PSA Trap follows a single blood test from its invention to the industry it built and the men it harmed. The Screening Trap pulls back to ask what early detection does, and doesn’t do, across the board.

A woman’s reproductive life, and the start of a new one

The Birth Control Deception examines what hormonal contraception does to the body over years of use. Just A Vitamin looks at the injection given to almost every newborn within hours of birth, and asks whether the case for it actually holds. Medicalized Motherhood, free and above, sits at the head of this group.

Chronic illness and its real causes

Chronic Conditions works through seventeen diagnoses commonly called incurable and asks what is actually driving each one. Heart Disease Reconsidered takes on the cholesterol explanation and the genetic excuse, and points instead to causes that get less attention because they implicate things people can change. Drilling for Profit traces tooth decay and gum disease back to diet rather than to how well you brush.

The harm done inside the system’s own rooms

Before You Go Under looks at what general anaesthesia does to the brain, and how readily that damage gets explained away. Escape from Psychiatry is written for anyone caught in the psychiatric model and looking for the way out.

What the body does on its own, and the things that help it

This is the largest cluster. The Fasting Cure gathers a century of evidence that the body repairs itself when given the chance. The Suppressed Therapies covers treatments that worked well enough to be pushed aside. Chlorine Dioxide and The DMSO Book each take a single remedy that has drawn sustained official hostility and set out what is actually known about it. The Kitchen Remedies Guide stays closer to home, working with what’s already in the cupboard. The Family Medicine Cabinet Audit goes through the common household drugs one by one and asks which ones earn their place. And Beyond Official Medicine collects thirteen long conversations — with Thomas Cowan, Andreas Kalcker, Jamie Andrews and others — who arrived from very different directions at the same view of where official medicine goes wrong.

And one that leaves the human body altogether

What Your Vet Can’t Tell You finds the same root cause of chronic disease in dogs and cats, and much the same set of fixes.

A word on the upgrade

A paid subscription opens the whole library at once, all twenty-two books, and it keeps growing — every new book reaches everyone who’s already subscribed. The Audio Deep Dives show what that means in practice. They went onto every book in the library, the earlier titles as much as the recent ones, at no charge to anyone who already owned them, which added more than twenty hours of listening across the library at once. The books you’d already read got better this month. One subscription gives you everything in the library now, everything still to come, and upgrades like this one.

The books are also only part of what a paid subscription opens. There’s a good deal more for paid subscribers but I’m keeping this stocktake only on the books. Here is a map of the work.

It’s all in one place now. The Books tab lists every title, marks the three that are free, and links each one to its Audio Deep Dive — they’re free with the three free books and sit behind the paywall with the other twenty-two. If you’ve lost track of what’s there, or wondered what upgrading would actually give you, that’s the page to open.

Browse the Books tab →

Give a gift subscription