Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Utopian Fool's avatar
Utopian Fool
1h

Congratulations 👏 Books need to be saved and cherished to ensure future redpilling.

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Nicky Gardner's avatar
Nicky Gardner
1h

I'll happily and enthusiastically become a paid subscriber when my credit card, which was recently hacked to the tune of $20,000.00 is replaced and reactivated. Until then I'm without a method of payment. Boo hoo.

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