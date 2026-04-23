Around every organ in the body sits a layer of fat. The pancreas is encased in it. So is the liver, the heart, the kidneys, the thyroid. This fatty envelope is not decorative. It supports the organ, insulates it, feeds it, and — when things go wrong — it becomes a storage depot for the class of toxins the body has no efficient way to clear.

Dr. Tom Cowan describes the mechanism plainly. A fat-soluble poison lodges in the fatty tissue around an organ. The organ’s function is impaired. If it is the pancreas, digestion suffers, blood sugar destabilises, and the person becomes less able to process the food they eat. The diminished digestion means more undigested matter, more metabolic strain, more toxic load. The original poison is still in place. New exposures are added to it. The organ works worse. The condition is labelled, named, managed. Pharmaceutical interventions are prescribed. These add to the toxic load. The spiral tightens.¹

This is the mechanism Cowan presented in his April 15, 2026 webinar as the central reason turpentine matters. The substance does something no common remedy does: it dissolves fat-soluble toxins lodged in the fatty envelope around organs. It reverses the spiral at its origin.

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Two Classes of Poison

The body must clear two kinds of toxins, and they behave very differently.

The first class is water-soluble. These enter the bloodstream, move through the kidneys, and leave in the urine. The body’s own clearance systems — kidneys, liver, sweat, bile — are built around water-soluble chemistry. A water-soluble toxin can be unpleasant and damaging, but the exit route is short and the body knows how to take it.

The second class is fat-soluble. These do not dissolve in water. They dissolve in fat. When they enter the body, they are drawn to fatty tissue — and not all fatty tissue equally. They accumulate preferentially in the visceral fat compartment: the fat around organs, inside the body cavity, closest to the structures whose function matters most.

This is not a terrain-movement claim. It is a claim the mainstream literature has confirmed using its own instruments and its own language. Persistent organic pollutants — the official category name — are described in peer-reviewed studies as lipophilic, meaning fat-dissolving, and as preferentially accumulated in visceral adipose tissue.² Named examples include polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), the dioxins, DDT and its metabolites, polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), and many organochlorine pesticides.³ Glyphosate metabolites, numerous industrial solvents, and a substantial portion of pharmaceutical residues belong to the same class.

What the literature describes plainly is that these compounds accumulate in visceral fat for years. What it describes less plainly is that the body has no efficient route for clearing them. Weight loss mobilises them. A 2015 study in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism found that six months after significant weight loss, serum PCB levels rose approximately 50%, with the visceral fat compartment implicated as the dominant source of release.⁴ A 2024 study in Environmental Science & Technology tracking adolescents through bariatric surgery found that mobilisation of stored lipophilic POPs from visceral adipose tissue correlated with measurable blood pressure elevation five years later.⁵ The toxins are released back into circulation. They are not eliminated. They find new fatty tissue to lodge in, or they damage tissue on the way through.

The mainstream position, stated in its own journals, is this: a category of toxins exists, it accumulates around organs, it damages organ function, and there is no standard protocol for clearing it. That is the gap.

The body is mostly water. Kidneys filter water. Sweat is water. Bile is water-based. A water-based clearance system cannot dissolve something that by definition refuses to dissolve in water. Something else is required. Something that does in the body what turpentine does on a painter’s brush: dissolves the fat layer so that what is dissolved in it can go.

How to Explain It to a Six-Year-Old

Imagine a kitchen sponge that has been used to wipe up grease. The sponge is soaked with it. You rinse the sponge under the tap. The water runs off clear, but when you squeeze the sponge, the grease is still there. Water does not dissolve grease.

Now imagine that sponge has a job to do. It is meant to absorb things and release them, over and over. With the grease inside, it cannot do the job well. The more it tries, the more tired it gets, and the dirtier the things around it become. Water can rinse and rinse and the grease will stay exactly where it is.

What you need is soap. Soap dissolves grease. When you rub soap into the sponge, the grease breaks up, lifts off, and flows away with the water.

The fatty parts of your body are like that sponge. Some poisons dissolve in water and leave in your pee. But some poisons dissolve only in fat, and they get stuck in the fat around your organs, and the water in your blood cannot wash them out — any more than water can wash grease out of a sponge.

Turpentine is the soap.

The Medicine That Was Standard

The 1899 Merck Manual — the first edition of what remains the oldest continuously published English-language medical textbook — lists turpentine as a standard remedy.⁶ It appears under the treatment of colic spasms alongside ammonia and belladonna. It is referenced throughout the volume. One newer drug introduced in the same manual, Alantol, is described in a single telling line: “Instead of turpentine, in pulmonary affections.”⁷ The newer substance is defined by reference to turpentine. Turpentine was the standard against which newer drugs were measured.

This was not an obscure folk treatment being quietly acknowledged. This was Merck, in 1899, describing the materia medica in actual use by American physicians.

The history runs back considerably further. Ancient Babylon used petroleum distillates and pine resins to treat stomach problems, inflammations, and ulcers.⁸ The distillation of crude oil into separable hydrocarbon fractions was first described in ninth-century Persia. Turpentine was carried as standard medicine aboard Ferdinand Magellan’s fleet during the first circumnavigation of the globe, valued for its antiseptic properties, its action against intestinal parasites, and its use in respiratory conditions.⁹ It was used for centuries in the naval medicine of Europe. Walter Last, the retired Australian biochemist whose research on kerosene and turpentine collected much of this historical material, cites a modern Nigerian study finding that roughly seventy percent of the population still uses petroleum distillates medicinally.¹⁰ In Russia, Eastern Europe, and across much of Africa, the practice never stopped.

Within the United States, Dr. Jennifer Daniels recovered another piece of the record: the remedy that was in common use among American slaves. A teaspoon of turpentine dissolved in sugar, taken several times a year, reportedly kept people free of the diseases that surrounded them.¹¹ Daniels rebuilt the protocol and made it the basis of her clinical work. The practice, passed between households rather than through medical journals, survived the decades when official medicine pretended it did not exist.

Turpentine was standard in 1899, traditional long before that, and quietly continuous across much of the world into the present day.

How It Was Removed From the Record

After the Second World War, antibiotics arrived. With them came a new model of what medicine was for and what a medicine looked like. The older pharmacopoeia — herbs, resins, distillates, mineral preparations — was displaced wholesale by patentable compounds manufactured by pharmaceutical firms. Turpentine, which anyone could buy at a hardware store, had no commercial champion. It dropped out of the standard references. By mid-century, a substance whose use had been taught in medical schools for generations was no longer taught at all.

Displacement by commercial competition explains quiet obsolescence. It does not explain what came next.

In the early 1950s, Paula Ganner — a 31-year-old Austrian woman with cancer metastases and colon paralysis following surgery — was given two days to live. She remembered that kerosene had been used as a cure-all in Eastern Europe. She began taking a tablespoonful a day. Within three days she was out of bed. Eleven months later she gave birth to a healthy son. Three years after that, when the boy contracted polio, she treated him with one teaspoon of kerosene daily for eight days. He recovered.¹²

Ganner began distributing what she had learned. Over the years, she reportedly collected twenty thousand letters from people describing their own recoveries using the same approach — cancers, tumors, chronic conditions, childhood illnesses. In September 1969, the German illustrated weekly 7 TAGE began publishing her correspondents’ testimonials. The series ran through February 1970.¹³

What followed is documented in the German-language record Walter Last drew from. The editor of 7 TAGE lost his job. The entry for petroleum products as a wound-cleaning remedy was removed from the German pharmacopoeia. Kerosene, which had been standard, was declared a dangerous poison capable of causing severe kidney damage — without any specific data or case reports provided to justify the reclassification.¹⁴

In 1979, a German woman in Hersbruck who had been distributing health information about kerosene was taken to court. The prosecution could not demonstrate that any law had been violated or that anyone had been harmed using kerosene in the manner she recommended. The forensic expert assigned to the case suggested, on the record, that for cancer one should use everything that might help and that proper clinical trials should be conducted. The case was dropped.¹⁵

In the early 1980s, kerosene sold in Australian supermarkets was clear and uncoloured. After reports circulated of people using it to treat cancer, supermarket kerosene was abruptly dyed blue. Warnings about the deadly consequences of ingestion began to appear on the labels. The Material Safety Data Sheets for the substance were progressively modified — first emphasising aspiration risk, then omitting the underlying toxicity data that had shown kerosene to be relatively non-toxic by the numerical measures chemists use for every other substance. Today, the Wikipedia page on kerosene states as settled fact that ingestion is harmful or fatal. The statement has no supporting data.¹⁶

The medicine did not stop working. The mechanism did not change. What changed is that the medicine briefly threatened to be noticed, and the institutions whose authority depended on not acknowledging it moved to close the opening. A remedy that was standard in 1899 is described, in 2026, as too dangerous to discuss.

In France, the record remained intact. Kerosene appears in the French pharmacopoeia to this day as huile de Gabian, prescribed for bronchitis, asthma, and cystitis.¹⁷

Four Uses

Cowan describes four uses, three with long continuous history and one he has added in his own life.

Oral. A small dose — typically a teaspoon, traditionally taken on a sugar cube or with honey — is ingested on an empty stomach, before breakfast or at bedtime. This is the general internal cleanse. The material is absorbed in the upper intestine, enters the bloodstream, and reaches the fatty compartments where its solvent action operates. Practitioners recommend graduated courses: starting with a few drops, building to a teaspoon daily across a few weeks, returning to smaller doses. Exact protocols vary. Jennifer Daniels’ book Do You Have the Guts to Be Beautiful? sets out her version.¹⁸ Cowan’s clinic has its own written protocol for members. Andy Kaufman has discussed the oral approach in detail in his podcast interview with Cowan. Readers wanting a specific dosing protocol should consult those sources rather than this essay.

Inhalation. A few drops of turpentine added to a bowl of hot water, a steam inhaler, or a nebuliser produces a vapour that penetrates the lungs. Cowan reports using this form extensively in his clinical practice for congestion, cough, chest tightness, and what is labelled respiratory infection. Of the four uses, this is the one with the longest continuous history — straight through the naval medicine of the Age of Discovery to the present.

Topical. Turpentine mixed with a carrier oil — olive oil, coconut oil, tallow, or ghee — at roughly one part turpentine to one or two parts oil is rubbed into the skin over painful joints, stiff areas, or localised deposits. The solvent action operates directly on whatever fat-bound material has accumulated in the tissue beneath. Undiluted turpentine on skin will redden and blister after ten to sixty minutes depending on skin sensitivity; this is sometimes used deliberately to draw inflammatory material to the surface, but the diluted form is standard for regular application.

Dietary incorporation. Cowan adds roughly a tablespoon of turpentine to a blend of raw-milk kefir, frozen berries, raw egg yolks, fermented honey, and cardamom extract, which he and his wife drink over two to three days. This is not a protocol. It is personal. He reports that he has been doing it for some months and simply likes the flavour. It is offered as an example of low-dose ongoing incorporation for those who prefer that to periodic cleanses.

What to Actually Buy

True turpentine is distilled from pine resin. Its main chemical constituent is alpha-pinene, the same compound present in rosemary and eucalyptus oils. It is sold as “pure gum turpentine” or “100% gum turpentine.” Diggers brand is a common Australian source; Klean-Strip and similar products are available in the United States; natural gum turpentine is also available across Europe. This is what Cowan uses and what Daniels recommends.

It is not the same as kerosene, which is a petroleum distillate with a different composition, nor is it the same as “mineral turpentine” or “turpentine substitute,” which are petroleum products labelled to resemble the real thing. The Last and Ganner literature discusses kerosene; Cowan and Daniels discuss gum turpentine. The two have overlapping solvent effects but are not interchangeable. For medicinal use, the pine-resin product is the standard choice. What is sold at hardware stores as paint thinner is usually petroleum-derived. The label must specify pure gum turpentine.

The primary genuine risk from oral turpentine is not the substance itself — its conventional toxicity numbers are lower than many items in an ordinary kitchen cabinet¹⁹ — but aspiration into the lungs if vomiting occurs after ingestion. This can cause chemical pneumonitis and is genuinely dangerous. For this reason, dosing is kept small, the stomach is not overloaded, and the oral cleanse is approached methodically. Readers who want to use turpentine should familiarise themselves with the actual protocols rather than improvise.

The Gap It Fills

Turpentine does something the rest of the detox toolkit does not.

Saunas mobilise some toxins through sweat and have a role for certain classes, limited for others. Fasting depletes stored fat and releases its contents into the bloodstream — the same problem bariatric surgery produces, with the same risk of redistribution. Chelators bind specific heavy metals but do nothing for the lipophilic hydrocarbon load. Binders in the gut trap what is already moving through the intestine but cannot reach the fatty envelope around the liver, the kidneys, or the pancreas.

Turpentine is different because its chemistry is different. It dissolves fat. It crosses into the fat compartment and lifts out what is stored there. The mainstream toxicology literature confirms that this compartment is where the worst of the environmental lipophilic load accumulates. It also confirms that mainstream medicine has nothing to offer for clearing it.

What was standard in 1899, traditional for centuries before, and continuous in much of the world into the present is not unknown because it stopped working. It is unknown because it was removed from the record. The Merck Manual entry, the Magellan-era pharmacy, the slave remedy, the huile de Gabian entry that survives in the French pharmacopoeia, Ganner’s twenty thousand letters — these are not folklore. They are fragments of a medical tradition that was displaced by a pharmaceutical economy that had no use for a substance anyone could buy at a hardware store for a few dollars.

The spiral the medicine reverses is happening in bodies now. The toxins that drive it are catalogued in mainstream toxicology journals. The compartment they accumulate in is named, located, measured. The absence of any standard protocol for clearing that compartment is acknowledged in the same literature. The substance that fills the gap is sold at hardware stores, was standard in 1899, and is currently described by the institution that once catalogued it as too dangerous to discuss.

References