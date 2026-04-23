Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
4h

We readily drink the sap of the maple and birch and walnut and hickory trees, boiled down to syrup, or in some cases, directly from the tree (hunters are known to do this for energy or if they are thirsty). So it does not surprise me that the sap from another tree is also helpful. May big pharma die the death it deserves.

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Ol' Doc Skepsis's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis
5h

The Daniels Protocol can be viewed here: https://ia800803.us.archive.org/12/items/turp_candida_daniels/turp_candida_daniels.pdf

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