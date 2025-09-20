Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Porcaro's avatar
Tony Porcaro
6m

There is a brilliantly insightful review of the book on Amazon by Charles P. Wikman, " An Artistic Creation Offers Profound Perspective on America".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eoin Clancy's avatar
Eoin Clancy
1h

Thanks for that, book ordered and on the way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture