Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JustANobody's avatar
JustANobody
2h

What I went through with my son I would wish on these freaks that knew and kept it hidden. Thankfully my son outgrew his tics after his puberty. What a horrible ten years. The money and testing in the late 80's and early 90's about did my family in. Divorced over the trauma as well. Monsters is who they are.

Reply
Share
1 reply
sue's avatar
sue
1hEdited

I had Tourette's from a very young age to about 50. I also lived in moldy houses most of that time, and always had infections and other illnesses. When I was in my 40's the link between mold and symptoms like mine was discovered, and my doctor said my Tourette's were from mold. Sure enough, I detoxed the mycotoxins and my Tourette's vanished.

However I had chronic fatigue syndrome for a decade which started after a vaccine, and got cancer from the Covid vaccine. I now have been diagnosed with an antibody deficiency, which explains all the infections and potentially weird reactions to vaccines. This is supposedly a genetic thing but nobody else in my family has it so I have to wonder what caused it and if it could have been childhood vaccines. We're f'ing with the immune system which we don't even understand.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture