Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
10h

I've been fascinated by the concept of the gut as the foundation of the immune system. You want to know why doctors don't offer these alternatives? Because they don't understand how the gut works. They don't understand how cancers feed on sugar. It's much simpler to offer conventional treatments because that is where the money is. There is no incentive to help people get well.

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Tracey Holekamp's avatar
Tracey Holekamp
8hEdited

This is what’s frustrating for me as a practitioner healing cancer patients: WHY DO PEOPLE NOT RECOGNIZE THE SIGNS OF POISONING ANY MORE?! POISONING HAS DISTINCTIVE SIGNS!! At what point do you say “STOP POISONING MY LOVED ONE!!!” 👿👿👿

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