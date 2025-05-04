Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Laura Kasner
2h

Lovely albeit troubling post.

Like many, I’ve come to realize it’s the same playbook for animals as well as humans. Here is a wonderful holistic vet to follow:

https://vitalanimal.com/

Dr. Will Falconer

Robert Townshend
2h

I'm something of an evolution sceptic (find those transitionals!), but one of my favourite evolution yarns is about the early collaboration of humans and dogs, with improvements to the smarts of both.

The theorists say that humans had to wait aloft for large game to be left behind by more aggro species, while canines had to lurk. When there was nothing left but bones and skull and the predators had cleared the scene, we and the pooches used our particular skills to extract the marrow and other cholesterol rich substances, thus getting smarter together.

I don't really believe this stuff...but I like dogs and cholesterol. They're good for me.

