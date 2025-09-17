When I first questioned vitamin D supplementation this August – suggesting that perhaps the story wasn't as simple as we'd been told – it became my most-read article in four years of writing. The response revealed something profound: vitamins have become sacred in modern health culture, beyond scrutiny or skepticism. We've created a new orthodoxy where questioning supplementation is heresy, where "deficiency" has become the original sin of wellness, and where the solution to every ailment comes in a bottle. Yet here's the uncomfortable truth that led me to Shannon Rowan: the more you examine the vitamin industry's foundations, the more the whole edifice starts to wobble.

Shannon's credentials for this investigation run deep. She's authored five books, including Welcome to the Masquerade with investigative researcher and author John Hamer examining pandemic politics and transhumanism, WiFi Refugee documenting her recovery from electromagnetic injury, and Shots Fired investigating the foundations of germ theory and vaccine science. Her latest, The Red Shoes, explores our toxic relationship with technology. This isn't someone operating from the fringes – she's conducted systematic research, traced manufacturing processes to their sources, read the safety data sheets that most doctors never see, and done something even more radical: tested these theories on herself.

Shannon Rowan brings a rare combination of perspectives to this conversation: fine artist turned photojournalist, someone who witnessed media manipulation from inside the machine, and most importantly, a researcher willing to follow evidence wherever it leads, even into uncomfortable territory. Her journey from photographing anti-war rallies to questioning the entire edifice of vitamin science reads like a detective story where each revelation opens darker questions. When she discovered that vitamin B12 is manufactured from cyanide and sewage sludge, that vitamin D3 comes from sheep's wool processed with chloroform and benzene, that these "essential nutrients" carry safety warnings stating "not for use as food or drug" – she didn't just uncover industrial processes. She exposed the gap between what we're told vitamins are and what they actually are: lab-created chemicals that bear no resemblance to anything found in natural foods.

What Shannon reveals in this interview goes beyond exposing the chemical reality of vitamins – she's documenting how we arrived at a place where industrial waste products became "essential nutrients," where deficiency diseases only appeared after the cures were available to sell, and where traditional populations thrived for millennia without ever needing a single supplement. Her personal experiments during the pandemic, drinking from strangers' cups to test germ theory, her recovery from EMF injury without supplements, her transition from iodine dependency to healing through whole foods and medicinal herbs – these aren't just anecdotes. They're data points in a larger pattern that suggests we've been asking the wrong questions entirely. Instead of "what supplements do I need?" perhaps we should be asking "what did humans do for hundreds of thousands of years that we've stopped doing?" The answers Shannon provides might make you reconsider every bottle in your medicine cabinet.

With thanks to Shannon Rowan.

1. Shannon, you're a fine artist, photographer, and health researcher with quite a diverse background. What initially sparked your journey from visual arts into investigating topics like medical tyranny and geopolitical issues?

Great question. First off, I’d say that being drawn into the visual arts at a very young age came about as a natural extension of my questioning nature to begin with. I was the kid who always pestered my teachers and parents with too many questions and I felt stifled by the public-school education system. Visual arts became an outlet; a way for me to express myself, my thoughts and ideas, while enabling me to also look more carefully and critically at the world around me.

I had wanted to stay in the fine arts, exhibiting photographs and paintings for a living, but ended up working in commercial studios in order to pay the bills. (This was all while living in New York City, after completing my undergraduate degree in fine arts, graphic design and photography in the early 1990s.) Then my commercial photographic journey took me from working in commercial advertising (and even a stint at ABC TV) after being disillusioned with that line of work, to photojournalism and editorial photography along with editorial writing, because I wanted to do something meaningful with my work and that seemed like a good application of my skills.

But after a few years working for news agencies and magazines I became disillusioned again, after witnessing the behind-the-scenes manipulation that happens in news publishing—in particular with how my coverage of anti-war rallies in 2002-2003 in the US was distorted by cleverly crafted captions placed under my images, intended to manipulate and mislead viewers into believing that those protesting the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were violent and dangerous, in stark contrast to the reality of peaceful marchers.

I also was living abroad in Turkey when the World Trade Center buildings came down in New York, with a close friend trapped inside of the first tower. Losing this childhood friend in such a public tragedy and getting a broader perspective on the event from living in a Muslim country, in the what some might consider to be part of the “middle east”, caused me to question the mainstream narrative put forward at the time about who was behind the attacks and how they were orchestrated. I was immediately suspicious in particular of the US response to retaliate by invading Afghanistan and Iraq, especially because the US wanted to use Turkish air force bases from which to launch attacks in Iraq. This got my attention because US investors had withdrawn from Turkey only weeks before 9/11, effectively creating a massive economic downturn, with it would seem the hope to destabilize the country just enough to leave Turkey with no option but to agree to get involved in the war. So the plan seemed to be anyway. What happened (fortunately for the Turkish people) is that Turkey refused involvement because the country knew it would start a civil war with the Kurds in their country and didn’t want to risk that.

Once you see how a big lie can be successfully perpetrated and carried out, like the 9/11 attacks, it’s easy to question other politically driven narratives. And having moved back to the US in 2002 and back to New York City and then Washington DC and working as a photojournalist on “the hill” covering press conferences and Senate hearings, glimpsing more of the inner workings of the political machine, from within the “belly of the beast” only led me to more questioning and less accepting of mainstream propaganda.

Then when I became injured by EMFs from the new surveillance “SMART” grid in 2014 (with smart meters and 4G recently launched in my neighbourhood) to the point of forcing me to give up a few businesses I managed and flee into the wilderness in order to find symptoms relief from wireless radiation, I had to question again—this time with my questions focused on new technologies and the idea that they are harmless.

And next in 2020, when the WHO cried “pandemic” specifically at the same time 200 countries were poised to protest the 5G rollout (but were subsequently stopped from gathering and protesting due to lockdowns), I had to add more questions to my growing list of questions.

Namely these were: 1- is there really a life-threatening virus on the loose? 2- are viruses actually a threat to health/ do they even exist? 3 – Is Germ Theory valid? Who started that idea? Do quarantines work to stop spread of disease? And if germs are not the cause of disease, what is? 4 – Are vaccines really “safe and effective”, or are they just another tool of enslavement?, etc.

All of these pandemic-era pressing questions arose as I was in the process of co-authoring a book with geopolitical author John Hamer on EMFs and transhumanism. We decided to switch gears a bit and focus on the pandemic politics for our book instead. At the same time, I was involved in writing a book about my experiences with EMF harm. Both of those books were released in 2022 (Welcome to the Masquerade, and WiFi Refugee), and I have authored two more since and am now in the process of writing a fifth.

2. Your research shows vitamins have only been around for about 100 years, yet most people believe they're essential to health. What should people understand about what they're actually taking when they pop a vitamin pill?

That’s right. Vitamins were only “discovered” about 100 years ago. Interestingly they were “discovered” before they were “isolated.” I put “isolate” in quotes too because the process for vitamin isolation is very similar to the one used for virus isolation. It essentially constitutes fraud. What is called a “vitamin” is not something that can be or ever has been found in natural foods. It’s something that was “discovered” in a lab, meaning it was lab created. So, when you take a vitamin pill, you are simply ingesting a chemical synthesized in a lab that bears no relation to something health- and life-giving that can be found in natural foods derived from the natural world. And every “vitamin”, like any pharmaceutical drug manufactured in a lab, comes with nasty side effects and poison hazard warnings.

3. You've discovered that when food companies "fortify" foods with vitamins, they're adding chemical powders from places like India and China. What should people look for on labels to avoid these additions?

Correct, “fortification” of foods simply means the addition of poisonous “vitamins”, most commonly sourced from India and China. Not only are they chemical powders, many of these are direct toxic by-products of manufacturing (i.e. steel, aluminium…) that otherwise companies would have to pay for the disposal of, but thanks to the idea of “fortifying” foods and “vitamin supplements” these same companies can get paid from selling toxic waste to food manufacturers.

You will know if your food has been contaminated with these “vitamins” if anything extra added to the ingredient list using names given to vitamins. Not just “vitamin A, B, C, D, K,”, etc. but code words used for vitamins such as “niacin, folic acid, thiamine”, etc. Even added “iron” (which sounds like a mineral) is derivative of manufacturing waste.

Also, any chemical name added to the ingredient list might be another code name for vitamins. So-called “vitamin A” actually has over one hundred synonyms! Including strings of numbers and letters like “C76552”, “D00164”, “A839762”, or it might be listed as “retinyl palmitate” and variations on this.

Similarly, each “vitamin” has at least one official chemical name, such as vitamin D3 = cholecalciferol, and B12 is also known as “cobalamin” and “cyanocobalamin”, etc. So basically, if you really want to avoid vitamins in your foods, you will either need to memorize hundreds of codes or simply avoid anything added to your food that doesn’t sound like food!

4. In a recent podcast, you talked about drinking from strangers' cups during the pandemic to test germ theory. What did that experiment teach you about how illness actually spreads?

Yes, I did that. So did my partner. We decided, during the height of the so-called pandemic, early in 2020, to drink from unwashed cups used by strangers to personally put the Germ Theory of disease to the test. Not just any strangers, but travellers, people who had travelled from other states and even other countries who were staying at the Air-BnB where we were living and volunteering at the time (working in on-site organic gardens).

Notably neither of us got sick after drinking from those cups. And we didn’t get sick during those months or that year (and hardly at all since then) while we were wilfully exposing ourselves to as many foreign germs as possible.

We determined that we did not get sick because we were leading (and continue to lead) a very healthy lifestyle, working out of doors daily in fresh, clean air, drinking unfiltered spring water directly from a local spring, digging our hands in the dirt, drinking fresh raw goat milk, eating all organic foods, mostly grown by ourselves, etc.

My subsequent research for both Welcome to the Masquerade and Shots Fired, led me to other similar (officially conducted) studies like our own, demonstrating that germs do not cause disease, that disease is not really contagious, but can show up in clusters when people living near or with one another are exposed to the same toxins (poisoned water, food, air, EMFs, etc.), equally malnourished, or dealing with similar stressors (war, poverty, etc).

This all led me to understand that disease conditions cause disease, not germs. If you are exposed to an alleged germ but are living a healthy lifestyle, are well fed, not being actively poisoned, then you simply cannot get sick. Interestingly even mainstream doctors who promote germ theory as cause of disease often also admit to other disease “co-factors” like stress, lack of sleep, lack of exercise, poor diet, etc. to explain why some people get sick when exposed to the same germs and others do not. Why involve the germ then at all, if this is the case? How can it really be both ways?

5. You've pointed out how food companies remove components just to sell them back separately - like taking bran from rice or fat from milk. How can people recognize and avoid this manipulation at the grocery store?

You can avoid this by buying only whole grains and whole milk. So any milk that is labelled as “skim” or “low-fat” means that this milk underwent a chemical and/or heating process to remove the fat (which can then be added as a fat in another food) and as a result has been altered from its whole form, meaning that the same milk will also then typically undergo “fortification” with added vitamins like D vitamin and calcium.

This means your milk now contains literal rat poison (vitamin “D3”) which is also a literal hormone steroid plus another chemical produced in a lab or derived from a manufacturing by-product, being called a “mineral” (calcium), because nutrients were removed during this process and now (legally) have to be added back in.

Although this is not really what’s happening. Nothing remotely resembling what was removed is being added back. And this happens not just with milk, but as mentioned, very regularly with grains, with wheat and rice especially. If you buy whole grain flours and pastas you should be able to avoid fortification and also avoid eating a denatured food.

6. You suggest that deficiency diseases are essentially starvation symptoms that scientists have overcomplicated. What's a more natural approach to getting what our bodies need?

Yes absolutely. This is also true for alleged “communicable” or “contagious” disease. Smallpox is a great example. Also, back in the day known as the “beggar’s disease” because during historical smallpox outbreaks locals understood that these outbreaks only targeted impoverished communities, which always meant starvation. Dr. Charles Campbell proved in the early 1900s that smallpox was a starvation disease by curing all of the patients who came to his “pest house” riddled with the disease.

He cured them by feeding them properly. And properly specifically meant adding meats and greens to their diets (previously unavailable to them). He also made sure their bedding was clean, because he understood that smallpox sores came from bedbugs (also commonly found in impoverished conditions and on the blankets given to Native Americans, who were also starving at the time they ‘contracted’ smallpox), but only developed into blistering pussy sores in the starving, not the well-fed exposed to the same bites (who may still develop welts which would heal once no longer exposed to the bugs).

The same can be said for scurvy. But instead of calling it contagious scientists at time, the chemists who were looking to profit from “vitamin” discoveries decided to call it a “deficiency disease” so that they could sell the public on the idea of vitamins. In truth though, it was not a “vitamin C deficiency” that caused scurvy but starvation. It wasn’t simply that sailors who ate oranges or lemons were protected from scurvy (as we are led to believe today) and those who did not were not. The real history shows that those who suffered from so-called scurvy (really just starvation symptoms) had been soldiers (not regular sailors) and prisoners fed a diet of only rice and little else (sometimes salted meats, which would have contributed to dehydration too, worsening the ‘scurvy’ symptoms). It was when the soldiers were given more to eat, including vegetables and meats that their health improved and they no longer suffered from scurvy.

So yes, scientists have overcomplicated disease but, in some sense, they have also oversimplified it. Meaning that we (along with all life forms) are complex beings and nutrition is more complex and mysterious than we will ever understand. We may never know why eating a balanced diet complete with unadulterated whole foods, vegetables, grains, fruits, meats, dairy, eggs, fish, etc. keeps us healthy while eating a limited or restricted diet of only one type of food and/or not enough food period may make us sick and even kill us.

And I don’t personally think we need Science (with a capital S) to dissect our foods in a lab (which generally means adding chemicals to them for their alleged “isolation” process) to tell us which parts of it make us healthy. We can accept the mysterious nature of life and food, while wisely following in the path laid out for us by our ancestors who intuited what foods we should eat and how they should be prepared. Basically, we only need to eat traditional diets based on our geographical locations and seasons in order to avoid malnourishment and stay healthy.

7. You've shared that ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is made from black mold, not oranges, and that citric acid also comes from black mold. What other common supplements have surprising origins that people should know about?

One of the more shocking, in my opinion, is learning that vitamin B12 (aka, cyanocobalamin) is made from actual cyanide. But also made from “activated” sewage sludge and/or “mammalian tissue”. The sewage sludge is more politely called “proteinaceous material” which is technically “recovered from” “waste effluents” (aka sewage).

To manufacture B12, literal cyanide is added in order to “convert cobalamins” to B12, then sulfuric acid is added to adjust the PH, more cyanide (two types of sodium cyanide) is added, plus benzoyl alcohol, plus alumina, plus corn or soy oil (as foaming agents).

A “cobalt source” is also added to increase “maximum yield” (basically meaning a filler). Cobalt is considered a conflict mineral (meaning people in the Congo are enslaved in the mines, including women and children who also die on a daily basis from mine collapses and women are routinely raped and workers of all ages are beaten) used prevalently in our SMART tech and is classified as a carcinogen.

All of the above blended together equals “vitamin B12” (along with artificial colors and flavors added on top of this). A “vitamin” considered “essential” to our health and especially vital for vegetarians because it allegedly only exists in animal products.

Many people I know who otherwise do not take vitamins insist they “need” to take “B12” as they’ve been convinced they might die if they do not take it.

Interestingly I took this one on and off for many years too, thinking it might help me recover from my microwave radiation injury but each time I took it, it made me feel crazy and sick. Ultimately, I decided my body was trying to tell me it was being poisoned and I quit. This was long before I researched what it is really made from (all of the above).

8. After developing a dependency on iodine supplementation that led to thyroid problems, what do you now do instead to support your health naturally?

Well for one, I do not take any supplements of any kind at all, ever. Instead I focus on eating a balanced diet of whole foods, coming from my own garden, and local farms. I also now have an extensive medicinal herb garden consisting of over 40 different types of medicinal plants. I dry and store as many of these as I can and use in daily teas, and also eat many of them fresh. I also eat fresh seaweeds from the ocean (an hour away from us) and often sprinkle dried kelp on my food. And I make sure to get daily exercise out of doors in nature. (I no longer have a thyroid problem or any other serious health issue.)

Which is exactly what wild animals do. I learned recently that deer suffer when forests are logged or sprayed by logging companies when wild medicinal plants disappear. They not only need to eat vegetation like grasses and clover, they need to eat medicinal plants that grow in a healthy forest ecosystem. We have witnessed deer visit our garden and munch the comfrey plant down to a nub. (They also love to eat seaweed when I use it for mulch in the garden.) They haven’t done that this year as they have in past years, probably a symptom of medicinal plants returning after the forest fires we had a couple of years ago. I noticed that St. John’s Wort came out in abundance this summer, as example.

9. The same pharmaceutical companies making vaccines also manufacture vitamins. How can people find genuinely natural alternatives if they want to avoid these products?

The only way to do this is to buy unadulterated bulk herbs and make teas from these. I don’t even trust powered herbs anymore because it is impossible to know whether or not fillers are added and even in some cases if it’s the herb you think it is, or it may not be derived from the truly medicinal part of the plant you need.

I do sometimes buy herbal tinctures and can generally taste if it is the correct herb (for the ones I cannot grow myself or find in bulk), but the best is really to grow it yourself, buy from friends or trusted growers you know or who can provide certification that their herbs are the ones they say they are. If you can make your own tinctures or essential oils from your own plants or those you buy, even better.

The bottom line is, once something has been made into a powder or especially a pill, you just don’t know for sure what is in it and how it was made. And officially, supplements go completely unregulated. Not to say that the FDA regulating things makes much difference because it is such a corrupt entity and approves all kinds of hazardous products all of the time, but chemical companies (also often owned by pharmaceutical companies, or who manufacture pharmaceuticals) get a full carte blanche to do what they want when it comes to vitamin and supplement manufacturing, making these products, in some ways, even less safe than prescription drugs.

As to pills made only from vegetables and fruits or other whole foods, I ask readers to consider this, can it really be better to take a pill made from broccoli and kale (meaning the original food was dried, heated, powdered and compressed into a pill that is then coated with glycerine or similar) than eating fresh broccoli and kale? It cannot be better or somehow more “concentrated”. It does not make sense.

10. You've noticed that vitamin deficiencies have become widespread just as vitamins became available to sell. What patterns should people watch for in other health trends?

Well I wouldn’t put it quite like that. I mean to say that I don’t believe there is such a thing as a “vitamin” deficiency, unless we are taking about being deficient in a toxic chemical, because that is truly what “vitamins” are, simply lab-created, toxic-waste-derived poisons. In fact, I learned that when doctors measure a patient’s blood for “vitamin D” levels, they are actually measuring for levels of the chemical D3 which is rat poison. If you don’t have “enough” rat poison in your blood, then you are advised to ingest more of it in order to bring the levels up!

Seriously, this is what is happening and it is being done to promote more vitamin D sales. The ingestion of which does lead to more bone loss and brittle bones (the very thing it is supposed to prevent), which is I think what you mean to say with your question. That is, the more “vitamins” that are available to the public and pushed on it, the more those ingesting or injecting themselves with these poisons the more they suffer from illness and disease that these vitamins are meant to safeguard against, which of course (I believe by design) leads to the perceived “need” to take even more and “better” vitamins, which means more vitamin sales (or drugs to treat the new “deficiency” diseases) which translates to just more profits for Big Pharma/ Big Chemical.

It also propagandizes the public to believe that our natural foods are deficient (not only manufactured foods), even by promoting narratives to convince us that since the rise of chemical agriculture our soils are too depleted to grow foods rich in vitamins and minerals, ergo we will forever need to “supplement” these foods, even if they are organically grown. I disagree with this idea. Nature can recover quickly and so can soils. If you are getting truly organically grown foods your foods should have what you need contained within them. Even if they were lacking, it is not going to help anyone to “supplement” with toxic chemicals.

I would advise people to focus more of their energy and finances into eating well and this includes eating fresh herbs, and a variety of fresh foods, instead of spending a lot of money on pills or powders or alleged “super foods”. I will quote Dr. Jennifer Daniels here, who said (to paraphrase from my memory, not a direct quote), “The only super food there is, is the one you pick from your own garden”.

And I would especially warn against buying into taking any lab-created chemical, no matter who (insert favorite ‘health guru’ of the day here) is promoting it. I’m thinking in particular right now of “methylene blue” (aka, methylthioninium chloride or methylene chloride), derived from the clothing dying industry; a highly toxic, carcinogenic, mutagenic chemical, that is polluting waterways, has somehow recently (irresponsibly and dangerously) been hyped-up as a cure all by “alternative” medicine doctors and health gurus with a lot of good, well-meaning, intelligent people getting caught up in the hype and taking this stuff.

A few friends, ones who normally do not take pharma drugs or supplements, recently told me they are taking this junk. They reported “feeling great”, and having “sharp mental clarity”, and it can feel this way at first because it’s a stimulant, but a very dangerous and even deadly one. Thankfully I was able to point these friends to the research and get them to stop it. I saw the same thing happen with Covid and ivermectin.

11. You've mentioned that vitamin A can harm fertility and "kill babies," yet it's added to prenatal vitamins and infant formula. What should expecting mothers know about this contradiction?

I know that sounds hard to believe and impossible. But yes, in fact “vitamin A”, according to official manufacturing safety data sheets is listed as a “serious health hazard”, categorized as an H360 danger, carrying the label: “may damage fertility or the unborn child, Warning Reproductive toxicity”.

It is also considered a teratogen; “a substance that interferes with normal fetal development and causes congenital disabilities… [and] can also increase the risk for miscarriage, preterm labor or stillbirth”. 5% of all birth defects are caused by teratogens, yet vitamin A (a teratogen) is added to prenatal supplements, infant formulas and baby foods.

12. You harvest kelp and seaweed where you live and forage for wild foods. For those in cities or without access to wild foods, what are practical alternatives?

Yes, I am fortunate where I live currently to be able to forage for seaweed, wild mushrooms and other wild plants. If you are not as fortunate you can still buy dried seaweeds including kelp and also dried (or fresh in some places) wild mushrooms. It is just much more expensive. I would also tell city dwellers to grow food and herbs where they can, which may mean a community garden plot or on the balcony. You could also take some weekend drives out of the city and into the forest and start foraging there. And cities are not completely devoid of wild edible plants; dandelion and red clover are two extremely beneficial wild foods that exist in most places. (Of course, it is best to avoid foraging where herbicides and pesticides might be sprayed.)

13. You mentioned that Safety Data Sheets for vitamins say "use advised against in food or drugs." Where can people look up this information for supplements they're considering?

It is actually very easy to search this in any internet search engine by typing in “MSDS” or “manufacturer safety data sheet” and the specific vitamin or supplement you want to find information for. As example, if you want to verify what I wrote above about vitamin A, just open a web-search-engine browser and key in; “MSDS vitamin A”. (It is helpful to include quotation marks around this or around “MSDS” and then “vitamin A” to refine your search results.)

14. You've mentioned that Codex Alimentarius, the UN/WHO food committee, is pushing to mandate folic acid fortification in all foods, not just refined products. How does this international body influence what ends up in our food, and what should people know about these global food mandates?

It is absolute madness, but yes, the push is to mandate “folic acid” fortification in all grains (not all foods, yet at least) and all grain products, meaning even whole grain products, including corn and rice (ostensibly included to not ‘leave out’ ethnic minorities and those who are gluten intolerant). Their excuse is that this addition will “save lives”, because they allege that folic acid (vitamin B9) helps to prevent birth defects (specifically spina bifida, anencephaly, and other neural tube defects).

Codex Alimentarius, the food standards branch of the UN sets these “fortification” standards for all UN member nations to follow even though the UN admits there is no effective way to monitor food fortification programs.

And unlike with taking vitamin supplements in pill form (with dosage guides and amounts clearly labelled), there is really no way to know how much of any single chemical/vitamin included in fortified foods an individual is ingesting, because there is no way to monitor how much of this food a person is eating or if that person is also taking pill forms of vitamins or getting these vitamins in other fortified foods.

And there are no studies conducted to research side effects, long term effects, nor is there any control group monitored. Instead they go with assumptions (at least these are used as the excuses, to make these programs appear to be beneficial and necessary for the public good) that doing something like adding folic acid to grains results in lowered incidents of specific birth defects.

They point to a drop in these after a fortification program went into effect in a specific country without listing other factors that may be the real reason in these drops (a lot like placing credit on smallpox vaccine mandates and lowered incidents of smallpox in places where nutrition and sanitation improved and were the real reasons for the lowered incidence of smallpox), or they may also simply skew the numbers (as seems to be common practice when it comes to health and medicine regulatory bodies), or relabel a disease by changing symptoms markers to make it seem like the disease has lowered (another tactic used to pretend vaccine programs eradicated smallpox when smallpox was relabelled as chickenpox or measles or contact dermatitis).

It also appears to be a contradiction to state as Deputy director of Emory’s Center for Spina Bifida Prevention did when stating, in re. to the folic acid food fortification mandates, that “such a resolution could accelerate the slow pace of spina bifida and anencephaly prevention globally, and will assist countries to reach their 2030 Sustainable Development Goals on child mortality and health equity…”, when United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals point to reduced human populations.

Understanding this really puts the fortification programs, particularly when you understand that the vitamins included in these are all toxic, and many are linked to fertility issues, in a sinister light. Why force known-to-be-hazardous chemicals into our foods unless you wish to cause sickness and depopulation? All in line with UN “sustainability” goals.

15. You've described how virus "isolation" actually involves monkey kidney cells and toxic chemicals, not what people imagine. How does understanding these methods change how we should think about viral illness?

Once you understand exactly what is involved in so-called “isolation proof” for viruses (and vitamins), which really involves not isolation of one thing from the other (i.e. virus from blood or urine samples), but the addition of several other things (namely toxic chemicals, but yes also things like monkey kidney cells) and then call this process (also involving dyes and high heat) “virus isolation” simply because kidney cells or other cells died at the end of the process, ergo there “must be a virus” that caused the cells to die, not the chemicals or bactericides used in the isolation process itself (with absolutely no control tests done either), all equals “proof of viruses” (really a total fraud), it is then very easy to question the very existence of viruses, since the existence of these microscopic silent killers and disease spreaders has actually never been proven.

And once you understand the fraud that is perpetuated in scientific and medical circles related to virus isolation and virus pathology, it is easy then to question if viruses have not been isolated (and to date no pathogenic virus has been), and their very existence is called into question, then “viral” illness may not be caused by a virus at all, and therefore may not even be contagious.

It may instead have something to do with our environment being contaminated with something toxic, or our food and water compromised. It could be that non-native electromagnetic fields known to be hazardous to biological life and health, known to cause illness and in particular flu-like symptoms, may be the real reason for “viral” illness outbreaks and the virus narrative used as a scapegoat so that the wireless telecom industry (or other polluting industries) can keep profiting at our expense.

16. For parents concerned about fortified foods and vitamins in children's products, especially cereals and infant formula, what practical steps can they take to protect their families?

Carefully read food labels and avoid anything and everything with these “vitamins” added. I know from experience that it can be very hard to do. I could not (for the longest time) even find any pet food for our cats that did not have “vitamins” added to it. Fortunately, there are some still other options in existence, albeit hard to find.

In terms of feeding your kids and family, it is going to mean having to cook a lot more and eating fewer (or no) processed foods. Which is going to be a lot healthier for everyone anyway, because it is not just the vitamins that are a problem in these manufactured foods, but the addition of so many other artificial, toxic substances like coloring, flavouring, sweeteners, fillers, emulsifiers, preservatives, etc.

17. You've written extensively about these topics in books like "Shots Fired." What are you currently researching, and where can readers go to learn more about your work and take control of their health?

I’ve just released a new book called The Red Shoes; Our Devil’s Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop it, all about our current toxic relationship with our technology which has turned the tables on the tool vs. master relationship, turning us into slaves/tools of our masters/tech instead of being masters over our tools/tech and how to reverse this reversal and put our tech back into the tool category where it belongs.

I cover topics of tech addiction, using the fable of the Red Shoes as analogy to our out of control dance, including social media and gaming addiction in both children and adults. (Also porn, entertainment and shopping addiction.) And I address how digital tech manufacturing and development harms our environment and how the EMFs from the products harm our health.

This new book can be found at Barnes & Noble (in paperback and hardcover) and on Amazon (paperback and e-book).

I’m also working on a book about vitamins and food fortification for my next project and on a book about the “green energy” scam for the one after. Updates on my work and links to my books and interviews can all be found on my website: www.wifi-refugee.com

