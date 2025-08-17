Lies are Unbekoming

Robert Townshend
1h

My own approach in advanced age...

Try something likely to be safe but also likely to be potent. Expect reactions as well as results. Don't be prescriptive (like a doctor!) about supplements and be relieved when you can do without a supplement.

Disease is likely detox, so toxicity is the likely cause.

Persistent conditions are highly individual and you won't get the answer from someone plugging DMSO or herbs or borax or the latest natural whatever, no matter how beneficial such things can be. Take charge, not because you are competent but because there is nobody else to take charge.

Wait. Observe. Change. Persist.

Yeowoman
1h

'No traditional culture needed sheep's wool dissolved in chloroform and irradiated to be healthy' ..well no, cos they absorbed the lanolin through their skin. Even supposed vegan tribes were drenched in lanolin. Topical vit d creams are reputedly the best way to take it ??

I think over washing is our main problem. Natural skin oils protected us.

Vit D was always known to be the most toxic supplement and was warned against for decades .. D2 is far worse (i suspect much of it is now D2) .. D2 is the the vegan version and they are making many foods subtley vegan these days. D2 was known to block the receptors for D3 long ago .. so you wind up with even less.

Its all super complicated but the idea of simply going back to native diets will mean a massive fight for the small amount of good food we can produce .. People generally get annoyed when i say that and claim we can all have carnivore diets .. thats a ghastlhy thought in my mind at least. The resources needed would be huge.

Ive discussed for years the feasibility of eating wild meats but that seems like a nightmare to scale up also.

Thinking back to the great vegan rat poison wars of the 1980s , i wonder if that was when they decided to poison the humans with D2 instead .. hmmmm

Our answer is to be better custodians of natire and manage our fisheries so they arent full of mercury, plastic and overfished ..

It's possible the mushroom D vits will somehow save the day .. I bank on those foods myself, mainly. My ancestors were tall and strong in the north from eating whales and I dont think that's a sustainable way forward . We are at various crunch points as a species and personally I'd avoid chemical supplements like the plague.

Osteoporosis is more about silica and boron in my understanding .. supplementing with calcium has made things a lot worse I think.

If you want to get it right for *yourself personally there are some excellent diet channels now which can keep you healthy, as long as you can afford the real foods. The problem is this stuff doesnt scale up so eventually you'll be fighting the big strong boys for the best food I guess.

