Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Jan's avatar
Jan
7h

I’m certainly no expert here but after reading that spike protein ‘particles’ found in wastewater how do they know it wasn’t from the vaccinated population…interested.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
7h

Well, this article sums up the state of “science”, both today, and going back decades. Lies, lies, and more lies, promoting and propping up one false paradigm/narrative after another. Along the way, deals are made…grants (with outcomes foretold), bribes, blackmail, perks, and mutual back scratching. Profits and power taking precedence over people and fundamental rights. Greed and corruption superseding/replacing ethics and morals. Indoctrination over discovery and learning. And justice denied.

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