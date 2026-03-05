Lies are Unbekoming

Factscinator
Factscinator
8h

The Vegas Nerve 🎰♠️

At the far end of the casino, beneath chandeliers that hum like overworked neurons, 🧠💡 sits the most sensitive player in the room: the Vegas Nerve.

It wanders everywhere — from the bar, 🍸 to the buffet, 🍤 from the poker table, ♣️ to the slot machines, 🎰 which is why the old Latin gamblers nicknamed it vagus, meaning “the drifter.”

But tonight it’s parked at a high-stakes Texas Hold’em table, 🃏 quietly reading the room.

Not playing the cards.

Reading the players. 👀

Around the felt sit three familiar characters.

First up is Ventral Vinnie. 😌

Relaxed as a Sunday brunch. ☕🥐 He’s chatting with the dealer, sipping tea, breathing slow and steady. His chips rise and fall like a healthy Heart Rate Variability chart. 📈

When he wins, he smiles. 🙂

When he loses, he shrugs. 🤷‍♂️

The table feels calmer just having him there.

Next is Sympathetic Sam. 😰

Sweaty palms. Rapid breathing. Eyes darting like a cat in a laser-pointer convention. 🐱🔴

He keeps pushing all-in at imaginary threats.

“Someone’s bluffing!” he mutters. 😬

Sam’s stack rises fast… 📈 then vanishes just as fast. 📉

Fight-or-flight poker rarely ends well.

Then there’s Dorsal Dave. 😐

Dave has folded the last twelve hands without looking at his cards. 🃏

Slumped in his chair, chips untouched, expression blank.

“Why bother?” he sighs.

“The house always wins.” 🎲

The dealer glances at the Vegas Nerve.

Because the Vegas Nerve isn’t actually playing.

It’s reading the tells. 👁️

The flicker in someone’s eyes.

The pitch of a voice. 🎤

The rhythm of breath. 🌬️

It listens for safety cues the way seasoned gamblers listen for the shuffle of aces. ♠️

Some nights the room feels friendly — laughter, 😂 warm light, 💡 the low hum of human connection. 🤝

The Vegas Nerve relaxes.

The chips move smoothly.

The game flows.

Other nights the air is thick with tension. ⚡

The lighting is harsh. 💡

The players are anxious. 😬

Someone’s been drinking too much industrial seed-oil margarita mix from the bar. 🍹

The Vegas Nerve tightens its collar and whispers to the table.

“Something’s off.” 👀

The amateurs try to silence it.

“Take a pill.” 💊 says one.

“Try a breathing hack.” 🫁 says another.

“Cold plunge in the ice bucket!” 🧊 shouts a wellness influencer passing by.

But the Vegas Nerve just taps the felt and points to the obvious.

“The problem isn’t the cards.” 🃏

It gestures toward the smoky air, 🚬 the flashing lights, 🎰 the sleepless players grinding through another all-night tournament. 🌙

“The problem,” it says calmly, “is the table conditions.”

Because the Vegas Nerve isn’t there to control the game.

It’s there to read it.

And if the signals say the house is hostile, the smartest move isn’t to bluff harder.

It’s to stand up, 🚶‍♂️ push back your chair, and find a better table.

After all…

Even the best nerves know when to fold ♣️

Crixcyon
Crixcyon
7hEdited

Disengage from the medical mafia, stop taking its poisons and stop listening to its ridiculous nonsense. Allow your magical body to do the talking. It never needs any medicine because all medicines are poisons. Were you born with a "medicine" deficit? NO.

You were born in a pristine state and whatever ails you is the result of disrupting that state. Medical poisons and toxins do not fix you...they make things worse so you remain captured by the ghouls of medicine. The answer is less, not more.

