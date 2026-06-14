Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
6hEdited

Fantastic resource. Was super glad to see Harris Coulter's Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality on the list. Dry, rather boring reading, but absolutely devastating in its conclusions. Cannot tell you how many copies of How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor we've given as baby shower and wedding gifts over the last 31 years. COVID did a lot to wake people up to all this - in a way, I would argue that it backfired as far as what it was supposed to do.

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David Weiner's avatar
David Weiner
5hEdited

This is a great resource, much appreciated.

I also think it would be worth reviewing the literature on HomeoProphylaxis. Perhaps you have already done so and I missed it?

It is a missing but crucial element in the critiques of (conventional, medical) vaccination. I use that description because it is really a homeopathic counterpart to what we think of as vaccines. But unlike the medical vaccines, they actually ARE safe and effective.

And this is important because we have become so brainwashed that many people believe that they (or their kids) must take medical vaccines in order to avoid catastrophe. So it is really important to be able to provide a viable substitute in such an environment.

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