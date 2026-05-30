Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

Unvaxxed for the corona jabs, but have been vaxxes when coming to the US, thankfully as an adult and not a baby! If I were in childbearing age I would leave the US! this country is dangerous for children.

Downloaded the book and spread the word.

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Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
39m

BEST book EVER!!!

THANK YOU! You've done such incredible work here. And it's so EASY to read. It reads better than any suspense novel, mainly because you're a great writer, but also because this is NON-fiction, and imperative knowledge for people to have. And thank you for not placing it behind a paywall. And the artwork and graphics ROCK. Beautiful!!!!! Pure love and TRUTH.

THANK YOU!!!

Joy

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