There is one study that would end the argument about childhood vaccination, and it has never been done. Take a large group of children given the full schedule, take a comparable group given none of it, and follow both for years across every measure of health. The design is simple, the groups exist, and the question is the most important one in pediatric medicine. It is also the one comparison the system cannot afford to run, which is why running it has been declared unethical.

The comparison ran itself anyway. Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey gathered health data on completely unexposed Americans across forty-eight states and found a chronic-condition rate of 2.64 percent. The general population, almost entirely exposed to the schedule, carries chronic conditions at roughly 60 percent. That gap is the subject of this book.

THE BOOK — The Unvaccinated makes the case against the childhood schedule completely, and on the establishment’s own ground: what is actually in the injections, the legal architecture that removed liability and let the schedule expand, the financial machinery that pays compliance, and the buried history showing that the great killers had already retreated by ninety-five to ninety-eight percent before the injections arrived. A reader who goes no further than the safety case will already have lost their illusions about the schedule.

But the safety case, on its own, leaves the foundation standing — and the foundation is where the real corruption lives.

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THE TRAP MOST OF THIS SPACE IS STILL IN — Almost everyone who fights vaccination fights it on safety, and almost everyone does it while standing inside an assumption neither side examines: that the diseases are caused by transmissible viral particles a properly made product could defend against. Grant that, and the whole argument shrinks to a dispute about dosage.

I’ll be plain about this, because the book is. Much of the writing collected here, including some of my own, was done when I was still inside that frame. The safety points are sound and I’ve left them as they were. That a case against vaccination could persuade people who still believed in viruses, who accepted contagion without question, tells you how strong the safety evidence is. But persuading someone inside the frame is not the same as freeing them from it. Virology is the problem that vaccination was built to solve, and both are scientifically corrupt. It’s time everyone still working in this space did that deeper part of the work.

INSIDE — THE FIVE APPENDICES

Appendix 1 — The Refusal Toolkit. The prepared, wave-by-wave guide the delivery-room encounter is designed to defeat: what to print and bring, what the pressure sounds like at each stage from the casual assumption of consent through the turn to the mother to the threat of Child Protective Services, what is actually true underneath each wave, and how to answer without being drawn into a debate you were never meant to win.

Appendix 2 — What’s Actually in the Vial. The contents, named one substance at a time with their amounts. The vitamin K “vitamin” whose inactive ingredients outweigh the active one by more than fifty to one, the aluminium that accumulates in tissue and does not clear, the surfactant chosen for its ability to open the barrier that protects the brain, and the manufacturers’ own admission that none of it has been tested for cancer, mutation, or fertility effects.

Appendix 3 — The Legal Architecture: A Timeline. The protections laid out as a dated spine, from the 1969 warfare-program language through the 1986 liability shield to the 2022 court filing in which Pfizer reclassified its product as a Department of Defense prototype to which the ordinary rules did not apply. The same product, a vaccine in the messaging and a military prototype in the filing.

Appendix 4 — The Terrain Reading of the Schedule. What injection actually does, described in terms of what the body is rather than the military metaphor of defence and attack: Richet’s Nobel-honoured finding that injecting foreign protein sensitises rather than protects, the persistence of the metal load, and the slide from acute clearing into chronic management that Shelton mapped a century ago.

Appendix 5 — The Question Underneath. The piece no other book in this space writes. A tight executive summary of the case against virology and contagion: what “isolation” actually means and why it proves nothing, what the tests really detect, and the transmission experiments — Rosenau’s among them, 161 volunteers during the deadliest outbreak on record, a 1.2 percent rate of illness — that were designed to confirm contagion and failed. It ends by handing you the full case in No Virus, chapter by chapter.

WHY THIS ONE IS FREE — This book is not behind the paywall. Every subscriber gets it. The people who most need to read it are the ones still arguing about dosage while standing on a foundation that was never sound, and a paywall is the last thing that should sit between them and the argument. If it lands for you, send it to the person you know who is halfway out and doesn’t yet have the words for the rest of the way.

IF YOU WANT TO GO ALL THE WAY DOWN — Appendix 5 is the summary. No Virus is the full reckoning: the isolation studies, the failed contagion experiments, and the disease-by-disease examination of influenza, the childhood illnesses, measles, polio, HIV/AIDS, and COVID. It sits in the paid library alongside the rest of the work — the cancer compendium, the screening books, the heart-disease and genetics titles. The free book shows you the floor giving way. The library is where you find out how far down it goes.

The unvaccinated are not a fortunate minority who gambled and won. They are the evidence that the thing we were told was natural was done to us. Read it, and then decide how deep you want to look.