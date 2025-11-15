Lies are Unbekoming

Peter Grafström
2h

Very good summary.

This dramatic context was why David Rockefeller held his wellknown speech at the Bilderbergs in 1991.

Pierre de Villemarest et al in their book Facts and Chronicles denied to the public vol 2 mention that the US congressman John Rarick reported the plans in 1971 and mentioned that they were to be achieved in around 20 years.

That leads us to 1991 when David Rockefeller thanked the msm for having guarded the secret while it was being carried out.

Saying it wouldnt have been possible without the media silence. But an important fact for Europeans was that Rarick said the aims were for the US to control all economical institutions of Europe.

When considering Europes current and seeming suicidal behaviour this control of European economical institutions may hold a clue to how that works.

My suspicion is that there is a deal meaning that if the US and western economies collapse the US has secured the right to confiscate Europes nationally owned possessions.

I suspect that is one of the consequences from the dollar being the 'currency of last reserve' above the Euro.

I have never seen that circumstance discussed.

Avalanche
13m

"Like the ten Boom family hiding Jews or Bonhoeffer resisting Nazis, it means recognizing that Christian faith demands action when tyranny threatens."

In that case, however -- the "Christian faith demanding action" was IN FACT protecting the minions OF THE EVIL-DOERS and abetting their destruction OF the Christians and their world! There is an unwieldy and uncomfortable aspect to "choosing costly grace over cheap grace—being willing to sacrifice comfort, reputation, and security to stand for truth" and "refusing to compromise principles for relationships or benefits"!

An example I use: imagine your child comes home from school with a note about lice and a lice comb. Being the loving and concerned parent, you immediately spend hours combing the adult lice OUT of your child's hair. However... you MUST choose costly grace: which might be uncomfortable and entail killing every single baby nit you can find! "Buh-buh-but... the poor baby NITS haven't done anything evil! Yet.") CHEAP grace is saying, "yes, when they hatch, they will spread disease, but right now, they are sort-of harmless." Costly grace means choosing the health of your child, your family, YOUR PEOPLE, over the welfare of the EVIL-DOER trying to destroy your people!

I also like the description of this as "adult knowledge" and "putting away childish things.' You have synopsized books here making clear that recognizing -- and then fighting viciously against -- those who are working very hard at destroying Christianity and the White Western World (principalities and powers, yes?) must been seen for the danger they are. Either you WANT to retain "indoor plumbing" or you are willing to descend into third world squalor and filth. Retaining our civilization against the FLOODS of destroyers? THERE is your adult knowledge.

