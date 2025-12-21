This compendium is free to download and share. It gathers years of research into a single navigable resource: book summaries, practitioner interviews, survivor case studies, essays, and documentary analyses covering what the metabolic theory of cancer reveals and what conventional oncology obscures. The evidence compiled here tells a story different from the one most patients hear at diagnosis. Dr. Hardin Jones’s 25-year study found untreated cancer patients lived an average of 12.5 years compared to 3 years for those receiving conventional treatment. Chemotherapy contributes only 2-3% to five-year survival rates across most cancers. These figures appear in peer-reviewed literature, yet oncologists rarely mention them during treatment consultations.

The genetic mutation theory of cancer has dominated research funding and clinical practice for decades. Nuclear transfer experiments have disproven its central premise. When researchers place a healthy nucleus into cancerous cytoplasm, the cell becomes cancerous. When they place a cancerous nucleus into healthy cytoplasm, the cell normalizes. The problem resides in the cellular environment—the mitochondria—not the DNA. This finding, replicated across multiple laboratories, explains why the War on Cancer produced only a 5% reduction in cancer deaths between 1950 and 2005 despite billions invested. Treatments targeting genetic mutations fail because mutations are consequences of metabolic dysfunction, not causes.

Screening programs create patients out of healthy people. Autopsy studies reveal that 40-70% of older men harbor prostate cancer they never knew about and that caused them no harm. One-third of breast cancers detected through mammography represent overdiagnosis—cellular abnormalities that would never have progressed to symptoms. The numbers are stark: 85% of detected prostate cancers and approximately 1.3 million U.S. breast cancer diagnoses over 30 years fall into this category. These women and men underwent surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy for conditions that required no treatment. The screening industry converts statistical noise into billable procedures while five-year survival improvements reflect earlier detection, not longer life. Diagnose the same cancer five years sooner, and survival statistics improve by five years even when death occurs at the identical age.

The compendium documents what works. Survivor interviews trace specific protocols: Ben’s journey from Stage IV pancreatic cancer to no evidence of disease using fenbendazole, curcumin, melatonin, and fifteen other supplements with precise dosages. Robert Milligan’s path from terminal stage 4 metastatic melanoma—tumors throughout his organs, months to live—to cancer-free in four months through metabolic interventions. German clinics achieving 88% remission rates with treatments American medicine dismisses as quackery. The Gerson Therapy’s 42% remission in terminal patients compared to chemotherapy’s 12% average. Repurposed pharmaceuticals like metformin, ivermectin, and berberine that target cancer’s metabolic vulnerabilities at a fraction of conventional treatment costs. Each entry links to full documentation on Substack where protocols, dosages, and scientific citations appear in detail.

The compendium exists because someone facing a cancer diagnosis deserves access to the complete evidence, not the curated version shaped by pharmaceutical revenue streams and professional guild interests. The metabolic theory, the screening failures, the suppressed treatments, the survivor protocols—none of this is hidden. It appears in peer-reviewed journals and clinical outcomes and published research. What was missing was collation: bringing scattered evidence together so a person can see the full picture in one place. Download it. Share it with someone who needs it. The information here has helped people navigate diagnoses that conventional oncology declared terminal. Whether it proves useful depends on individual circumstances, but the evidence should be available to anyone who wants it.

