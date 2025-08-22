Lies are Unbekoming

Mary C
4h

So painful. I used to call my now 28 yr old son my "little neurological soup" bc he had so many random issues (including nonstop crying, then night terrors, frequent ear infections, etc etc) . In retrospect he showed signs of autism as a child, had his first seizure before his 2nd bday and then again started having seizures in jr high, starting with petit mal and progressing to grand mal. His neurologist had nothing to offer other than "so...no history in the family, huh?" before issuing his annual prescription for meds. I hate the pharma route so tried everything else, like dozens of neurofeedback therapy sessions. Thank God has't been on meds or had an episode in well over 13 yrs . He's kind of a miracle, all things considered. He's a wonderful adult man but i'll never stop wondering what might have been had I not consented to injure him.

Franklin O'Kanu
5h

"This is what autism is—not a genetic mystery or an unexplained epidemic, but as it's more correctly called, vaccine-induced encephalitis, brain inflammation caused by aluminum that shouldn't be there, carried by immune cells doing what they evolved to do, triggered by injections that bypass every protective mechanism nature developed." ----------- This is how you know something is TRUE.

I came to the EXACT same conclusion, autism as vaccine-induced encephalitis, and NEVER came across the work of Dr. Christopher Exley until today. Two people in different parts of the world observing the same, repeatable fact:

Autism is mistaken for Vaccine-Induced Encephalitis

And it's a mistake that they are trying to ensure no one sees, by making autism, "normal."

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-autism-start-calling

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-the-dsm-iii-and-tv-shows-rebranded

