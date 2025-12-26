Lies are Unbekoming

Factscinator
5hEdited

🏦 NOW HIRING: BIS OLIGARCH

Office: Bank for International Swindlements 🐍💰

Location: Basel (jurisdiction: global, consequences: total)

Compensation: Unlimited liquidity, permanent immunity

Start Date: Immediately — the next “unexpected” crisis is already scheduled ⏰💣

POSITION OVERVIEW

🔥 High Priest of the Global Debt Cult

🔥 Orchestrate economic destruction while insisting markets are “free”

🔥 Operate above nations, beyond law, and outside public comprehension

🔥 Ensure money remains imaginary, debt eternal, and blame forever external

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

💳 Lifelong devotion to the debt-based money system. If it isn’t loaned at interest it doesn’t exist

🫧 Proven success inflating bubbles you later call “irrational exuberance”

📉 Talent for engineering boom-bust cycles that always enrich insiders

🖨️ Ability to create trillions digitally while blaming inflation on vibes, weather, poor people

🏚️ Track record of destroying savings, pensions, and wages without losing your calm voice

🧊 Skilled at triggering and prolonging recessions, then lobbying to remove oversight

🏦 Extensive history of bailing out banks while insisting moral hazard applies only to everyone else

🎭 Expert in socializing losses, privatizing gains, and rebranding theft as “stability”

🗳️ Willingness to override elected governments “for their own good”

🌍 Experience converting sovereign nations into permanent debt colonies

🕶️ Attendance at secret meetings where “nothing is decided” and everything is aligned

📱 Enthusiasm for CBDCs, biometric IDs, programmable money, and permission-based living

🔒 Ability to design a digital gulag that feels modern, inclusive, and user-friendly

🧬 Talent for reframing control as equity, surveillance as safety, and obedience as trust

PERSONAL TRAITS

😌 Calm priestly demeanor while detonating economies

🐍 Forked tongue wrapped in velvet reassurance

🧠 Absolute certainty that the public must never understand how money works

🥂 Total insulation from consequences, inflation, or reality

WHAT WE OFFER

🏰 Headquarters with sovereign immunity and no extradition

💸 Unlimited access to freshly conjured money

✈️ Davos panels, private flights, lifetime protection from prosecution

🎬 A starring role in the managed decline of civilization (streaming rights retained)

APPLY NOW!!

Because democracy is messy.

And money should never belong to the people who earn it.

This vacancy proudly sponsored by:

🐍 The Bank of Boot on Your Neck — a proud subsidiary of inevitability™ 🐍

Peter Grafström
5h

The idea that the Rothschilds are behind everything is being perpetuated by anglosaxon observers. Nial Ferguson is a court Historian and thus subservient to the powerful Angloamerican establishment that he avoids scrutinising. Docherty and Macgregor are not Court Historians as may be seen when they make good use of Carroll Quigley's exposure of that establishment and how it or actually the British dominating circles behind that establishment caused the world war.

.

But all anglosaxons believe or want to convince others that the Rothschilds are pulling the strings.

.

I however dispute that. My view is that the anglosaxons mean to maintaining the jews isolated and distrusted while on the same time the anglosaxons benefit from the role of the jewish bankers. Always serving the empire but simultaneously being prevented from having a similar role in collaborating with the rivals of the anglosaxons. The fact that the British was deeply involved both in encouraging nazism and zionism raises much less interest among anglosaxon authors than to posit the usual theory about the jewish bankers. But no bankers are allowed to be so called international bankers. Because that would mean market economy not forced to favour the Anglosaxon Empire.

.

Nazism and zionism both functioned as a way to prevent such jews from having fruitful relations with Germany and Russia.

Not to mention how The Protocols of The Elders of Zion influenced those who read it. And there is evidence Britain was behind it. Both under Lord Palmerston and later under Edward VII.

Despite both Germany and Russia having had such relations before. What escapes the attention of many opinionated people is how Britain has threatened the bankers against becoming too friendly to Britains rivals. If the jews had assimilated among Britains rivals it would have been much more difficult to prevent the kind of collaboration that Britain feared.

.

Zionism and the Israel project was not originally a Jewish request. But an entirely British imperial project. The British had to talk the court jews into the project. Had the Jews themselves been the driving force behind it they wouldnt know for how long the anglosaxons would have been ready to support it.

.

When the project originated from the anglosaxons who simultaneously built the absurd idea about British Israelism they did signal to the jews that they were quite serious about it. And years before Theodore Herzl became a zionist the anglosaxons already hade established a Christian Zionist Lobby in the US. Something usually omitted when AIPAC is mentioned. It wasnt founded until 31 years after the Christian Zionist Lobby.

The anglosaxons are the only party who benefits from the overuse of the antisemitism argument.

It only makes everybody hate the jews.

So it pushes them into more dependence on the anglosaxons.

.

The current genocide committed by the fascist regime in Israel fits that pattern. The world is rising around the weakening empire. So the jewish bankers have to be held closer. That is achieved by encouraging the jews to make themselves even more hated. But they are not encouraged to play nice.

.

Rabin tried and died

.

I suggest that everything connected with nazism and zionism was created in Britains interest and as we know is still defended by them. It is a way for the anglosaxons to control banking by isolating the numerically inferior jewish group and making it difficult for them to have any independence from the anglosaxons. There are signs that this type of relation already existed between the jewish money lenders and the Venetian Oligarchy at the time when that oligarchy transplanted itself to Northern Europe and with time turned Britain itself into an oligarchy. The Venetian agents of influence in the 16th century informed the English Monarchy about both the Talmud and the Kabbalah. Since that time English Kings have had a ceremony where they say they are Kings of Israel.

.

King Charles III more recently also went through such a ceremony. And he visited his ancestors who are buried in Jerusalem. But that doesnt mean a picture where a Rothschild presses his finger in Charles chest means anything other than propaganda in Britains interest. It doesnt prove the anglosaxons are serving the jews. It only means you are the target of a psychological manipulation.

.

There are more details worth mentioning but I cut it short for now.

