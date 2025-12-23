Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
21m

The irony is that there are much better drugs to help one lift out of depression like psychedelics. They were used with great success in therapies before the governments made them illegal.

These days they started to use some of them and have good results. I've heard of ketamine therapy getting good results for depression and anxiety.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1h

The biggest error in psychiatry is that it takes a spiritual nature, looks to make it physical and chemical and unleashes more harm than good.

I argue our mind is this etheric vehicle we interact with, providing us with a plethora of info all at once. Unless we know for to decipher these thoughts, feelings, etc, we can be overwhelmed and some cases, snap.

This is a spiritual nature we live in and when we can see nature in everything, including the mind, everything becomes unlocked.

Here’s some older archived pieces I’ve written specifically on the mind:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-to-train-your-mind-part-one

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-to-train-the-mind-part-2

Thanks for this piece. Love this work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture