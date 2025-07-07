Dr. Marizelle Arce's approach to medicine challenges fundamental assumptions about health and disease that most take for granted. A naturopathic doctor whose journey from anthropology to medicine was shaped by her Peruvian heritage and traditional healing wisdom, Dr. Arce advocates for what she calls the "terrain ideology"—a perspective that views illness not as external attacks to be fought, but as intelligent signals from the body indicating internal imbalance. When the body's internal environment becomes compromised through poor nutrition, toxic accumulation, electromagnetic stress, or disconnection from natural rhythms, symptoms emerge as purposeful responses designed to restore equilibrium. In her book "Germs Are Not Our Enemy: Why the New Terrain Medicine Is Best for Optimal Health," Dr. Arce presents evidence that microbes are not threats but indicators of internal imbalances—helpers and allies working to restore balance within our bodies. This understanding, supported by researchers like Dr. Ulric Williams, Drs. Mark and Samantha Bailey, and Dr. Thomas Cowan, suggests that the body's symptoms represent intelligent healing processes rather than pathological failures requiring suppression.

Dr. Arce's perspective extends far beyond theoretical framework into practical applications that directly contradict conventional medical practice. She argues that what we commonly understand as autoimmune diseases like lupus are actually the body crying out for nourishment rather than attacking itself, and that elevated blood pressure in elderly individuals may be a protective mechanism rather than a pathological condition requiring pharmaceutical intervention. Her examination of common medical interventions reveals concerning patterns: synthetic vitamins made from petroleum-based compounds that may harm rather than heal, antibiotics that force the body to adapt in potentially toxic ways, and diagnostic approaches that mistake the body's adaptive responses for disease processes. This perspective aligns with a broader movement of terrain-focused practitioners, from Dr. Ulric Williams who recognized in the 1930s that "all disease comes from one of two places, either an unhealthy way of life...or else it comes from unhappiness in the mind and spirit," to contemporary researchers like Drs. Bailey and Cowan who challenge the very existence of pathogenic viruses. Dr. Arce's approach represents a return to viewing the human body as an intelligent, self-regulating system, with her ultimate message being one of empowerment: that individuals can become the "Grand Master" of their own health by understanding their body's language, supporting its natural processes, and creating internal and external environments that promote resilience rather than dependence on medical interventions.

1. Dr. Arce, can you tell please us about your unique journey from studying anthropology to becoming a naturopathic doctor, and how your Peruvian heritage influenced your approach to medicine?

Growing up in a multicultural family allowed me to explore my curiosity about how different cultures perceive the world. Specifically, being raised in a Peruvian household shaped my unique sense of self. In the neighborhood where I grew up, there were very few Hispanics, which made me take immense pride in my culture. My grandfather, along with my aunts, uncles, and cousins, taught me how to care for myself when I wasn’t feeling well or when I wanted to address specific symptoms using traditional remedies.

As I learned about Peru and the Incas, I often pretended to be an adventurer. When I discovered that it was possible to grow up and have a career in exploration, I fully embraced the personas of “Indiana Jones” and “Carmen Sandiego.” From as far back as I can remember, I wanted to be a doctor and dreamed of combining traditional cultural medicines with modern medical practices. I believed I was on the path to becoming a pioneer in this field, not realizing that there were already people—and even schools—dedicated to this very concept.

After transferring out of allopathic medical school, feeling disheartened by its conventionality and lack of cultural inclusion, I enrolled in naturopathic school over 20 years ago. There, I found a program that resonated more with what I had been looking for. While naturopathic education is fundamentally similar to allopathic medical training, it allowed me to explore and integrate the cultural knowledge I had gained during my college studies.

To this day, my background in anthropology provides me with a unique perspective when guiding people toward what is right for them and their healing journey.

2. You focus on the "terrain ideology" rather than diagnoses or diseases. Can you explain what this means in practical terms and how it fundamentally differs from conventional medicine's approach?

The terrain ideology forms the foundation of the terrain model, which emphasizes the importance of understanding the body’s internal environment, the symbiotic relationships within it, and the impact of the external environment on both the internal system and its relationship with internal flora. According to this ideology, illness—or what we commonly perceive as a collection of symptoms grouped under the label of disease—is essentially a sign of imbalance within the body. This imbalance may stem from physical causes, mental or emotional challenges, a sense of disconnection from the external world, or an overall lack of harmony.

The cornerstone of the terrain model, when applied within a medical framework, is the focus on nutrition, physical alignment, mental clarity, and proper exposure to natural elements such as sunlight, water, soil, and air. This approach contrasts sharply with conventional medicine, which is primarily based on genetic diseases, microbial illnesses, and a "one disease, one cure" paradigm. Conventional medicine often overlooks the body’s adaptability, the environmental factors influencing a person’s well-being, and the profound impact of the psyche on the somatic (bodily) response.

3. In your article about multivitamins, you explain that most supplements are made by chemical companies using substances like coal tar and petroleum. What's really happening in the body when someone takes these supplements versus getting nutrients from whole foods?

As with anything introduced into the body, there is always a response—an effect. When it comes to consuming synthetic, lab-made, petroleum-based supplements, the effects may initially seem beneficial, but there are often consequences, particularly with long-term use. Many times, the body compensates for these substances, meaning that while one symptom may improve, other functions may become impaired as a result.

Fresh, whole foods naturally contain everything the body needs. To this day, we lack the tools to fully measure or understand the countless compounds present in whole foods and their intricate roles in nourishing the body. While there are instances where individuals may struggle to consume enough whole foods to meet their needs, concentrated forms of specific foods can sometimes be used to address deficiencies. However, the ultimate goal is to return to relying solely on the nourishment provided by nature.

4. Your piece on algae blooms presents them as nature's cleanup crew rather than a problem to eliminate. How does this principle of viewing symptoms as intelligent responses apply to human health?

Symptoms are signposts—clear signals from the body that communicate what is happening internally or that something is stimulating it externally. These signals guide us in understanding the type of support the body may need. Just as an algal bloom in a specific part of a body of water indicates the presence of toxins and an imbalance, so too do the body’s symptoms, including the presence of bacteria or fungi, reveal underlying issues that need to be addressed.

5. You've written a book called "Germs Are Not Our Enemy," which challenges fundamental beliefs about hygiene and disease. What's the core misunderstanding about microorganisms that you're trying to correct?

This is a great question. Microorganisms are the caretakers of our internal (and external) garden—the gardeners ensuring that balance is maintained in a way that benefits us. Unfortunately, we have been misled for quite some time to believe that microorganisms are inherently harmful. This misconception has fostered the idea of "prevention" as a war-like mindset, focused on eradicating these so-called unwelcome organisms. The germ theory—the belief that microorganisms are harmful by nature—has disconnected humanity from the natural world within us and reinforced our fear of the nature outside of us.

The core message of my book, encapsulated in the title Germs Are Not Our Enemy, aims to challenge this narrative. We are symbiotic with microorganisms; we need them to thrive. Even in the worst-case scenario, where the terrain is severely compromised, microorganisms themselves are not the enemy—they are simply responding to the environment they inhabit, not out to destroy it or us.

6. You suggest the immune system is more of a construct than a biological reality. If we're not being defended by an immune system, how does the body actually maintain health and respond to challenges?

The maintenance of health relies on the body's ability to excrete and eliminate anything it no longer needs. This process begins at the cellular level, extends to the organ level, and ultimately impacts the entire body. The movement of blood, lymph, and other bodily fluids plays a crucial role in regulating this system as a whole— ensuring the flow of what is necessary and the removal of what is not. When stagnation occurs, or when waste builds up and is not properly eliminated, it creates an environment where symptoms of imbalance begin to manifest. When these symptoms show up, they relay information to us that tells us that the body is working on something, but may be having a hard time. This is when we need to support what is happening within.

7. You challenge many conventional medical models, including germ theory itself. Yet antibiotics do seem to help people feel better when they're sick. How do you explain why antibiotics appear to work if germs aren't actually the enemy we've been told they are?

Antibiotics are designed to produce a specific effect, much like synthetic vitamins. However, it’s a fallacy to assume that the effectiveness of antibiotics proves that germs are inherently harmful—this reasoning is circular. In truth, antibiotics are highly toxic, and once introduced into the body, they divert its attention toward eliminating the antibiotic itself, a foreign chemical. This forces the body to adapt and respond to the incursion, often causing the internal environment to shift—sometimes in an even more toxic way. Microorganisms that were previously addressing an issue must also adapt, often undergoing a process called pleomorphism, which allows them to respond to the changes in the body’s internal terrain. This adaptation can give the appearance that the microorganisms “died,” but in reality, they simply changed form. This explains why, after taking antibiotics, fungal “infections” and/or antibiotic-resistant bacteria often emerge. They weren’t killed, they just changed form.

8. You discuss lupus as potentially being a body crying out for nourishment rather than an autoimmune attack. What's really happening in the body when someone receives a lupus diagnosis, and how should this change their approach to healing?

A lupus diagnosis, like any other “autoimmune” diagnosis, are signals that the body has broken down due to a combination of stagnation, malnourishment, accumulated toxicity, and a lack of proper rebalancing. The body is inherently intelligent and strives to survive, making the idea that it would attack and destroy itself contrary to that intelligence. Instead, such a diagnosis should serve as a wake-up call, signaling the need to support the body with detoxification, unwinding & de-stressing, and nourishment. I deeply dislike these kinds of diagnoses, as they are often perceived as a slow death sentence. Diagnoses like this perpetuate the nocebo effect—a harmful outcome brought about by instilling negative expectations regarding a condition or treatment. My take in addressing these issues is about redirecting one’s efforts to supporting the cries for health by the body, rather than fear the inflammatory responses.

9. Your writing about the sun challenges the mainstream narrative about skin cancer and vitamin D supplements. What's the fundamental difference between what the sun provides versus what we get from synthetic vitamin D?

We have no definitive understanding—science has yet to determine exactly what the sun provides. Despite our technological advancements, we lack the precise metrics and tools needed to fully measure or comprehend the sun’s offerings. While we can observe and study its effects on life and the environment, this doesn’t equate to knowing precisely what the sun is giving us. The complexity of its energy and influence extends far beyond our current scientific models, because models are NOT a reflection of reality, since once again a model is based on the limited understanding of the person(s) making that model. This uncertainty highlights the disconnect between what we truly know about sunlight and the assumptions made by those who have developed (and take) synthetic vitamin D supplements. The creation of such synthetic compounds is based on a limited and reductionist understanding of the sun’s role, reducing its profound and multifaceted effects into oversimplified chemical substitutes.

10. You argue that high blood pressure in elderly people might actually be protective rather than dangerous. What's the body trying to accomplish when it raises blood pressure, and why might lowering it artificially cause harm?

As we age, we lose elasticity in our tissues, which reduces the body’s ability to efficiently push blood, lymph, and other fluids through its network of “tubes.” To compensate, the body must increase pressure to ensure these fluids continue to flow properly, delivering nourishment and oxygen to various parts of the body, including the brain, fingers, and toes. Think of it like a house with several floors and rubber tubing for plumbing. When the house is new, taking a shower on the third floor provides good water pressure. However, as the house ages and the rubber tubing begins to dry out and lose flexibility, the water pressure on the third floor decreases. To maintain a nice shower on the third floor, you would need to increase the water pressure at the source. Now, imagine the third floor is your brain.

Artificially lowering blood pressure can have serious consequences, as it reduces the delivery of nourishment and oxygen to critical areas of the body. This is why elderly individuals often experience perfusion (process of delivering oxygen and nutrients to the tissues of the body through blood flow) problems, which manifest as issues with the skin, fingers, toes, eyes, ears (hearing), and more. Over time, this lack of proper circulation can lead to the breakdown and decomposition of these tissues, including nerves, capillaries, and even loss of the superficial areas of the body.

11. You emphasize that scientific models, including concepts like peptides, are often theories presented as facts. How should people evaluate health claims when so much of what we're told is based on models rather than direct observation?

Discernment is essential. We must begin critically evaluating and questioning the claims made by science, as well as the products marketed using those same scientific narratives. Models are not real life. While many people can create models or frameworks to explain how things work, that doesn’t necessarily make them true. Always ask “why” and “how did you get to that conclusion”?

12. Your course on isopathic remedies focuses on working with microorganisms rather than fighting them. What does it actually mean to work symbiotically with our microbial partners?

Working symbiotically with our microbial partners means enhancing their activity and supporting the adjustment of our internal terrain to avoid overwhelming them. Their presence indicates they are performing an essential job, and it is our responsibility to help them carry out that job as effectively and efficiently as possible.

13. What role does real food play in terrain health, and how does the body's relationship with nutrition differ from the conventional calories-and-nutrients model?

As cliché as it sounds, we are what we eat—and while it’s only one factor, it plays a significant role in our overall well-being. When the food we consume supports us in a positive way, we thrive. However, much of what we eat and its impact on our health cannot be fully understood or measured by science. The reductionist view that food is merely a collection of vitamins, minerals, macronutrients, and calories is outdated and increasingly irrelevant. Truly beneficial foods nourish the body in ways that promote resilience, adaptability, and balance.

14. You emphasize becoming "health literate" rather than just following medical advice. What's the most important shift in thinking that people need to make to truly understand their own health?

I would say to anyone: “You are the foremost expert on your own body. You are the caretaker of your garden, and it is your responsibility to become attuned to it.

Embracing the idea that you are the Grand Master of your body will empower you to recognize that your health is truly in your hands. Supporting the processes that occur within you, rather than fearing them, and embracing the intelligent responses of your body is the ultimate key to understanding your own health.”

15. What are you most focused on right now in your work and teaching, and how can people who want to learn more about terrain-based health connect with you and your courses?

Currently, my primary focus is to raise awareness about the significance of both our internal and external terrains, along with the symbionts and microorganisms that collaborate with us. I aim to illustrate how our environment plays a crucial role in our health; indeed, environmental health IS our health. My mission is to equip people with the tools they need to live their healthiest lives by fostering an understanding of their body's language, alleviating the crippling fear of diagnosis, and guiding them on where to direct their spending—supporting companies and products that benefit our world. I am actively seeing patients in my practice (www.terraindoctor.com) and cohosting a weekend event at the end of September that will emphasize the importance of the terrain, featuring several speakers, including myself (www.terrainology.com). Additionally, I plan to teach courses on the topics discussed in my book, Germs Are Not Our Enemy (www.germsarenotourenemy.com). I look to publish more books in the near future that are terrain, naturopathic and truly holistically based, both for adults and children.

