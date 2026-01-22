In 2023, HarperCollins Australia published At the Foot of the Cherry Tree, a debut novel by screenwriter Alli Parker. The book tells the story of her grandparents: Gordon Parker, an Australian soldier who served in the British Commonwealth Occupation Force in post-war Japan, and Nobuko “Cherry” Sakuramoto, a young woman who survived the destruction of Hiroshima and later became one of the first Japanese war brides permitted to emigrate to Australia.

Parker wrote the book to honor her family’s history. She drew on interviews with surviving relatives, family documents, and the documented experiences of BCOF soldiers and Japanese war brides. The novel is fictionalized—dialogue is invented, scenes are dramatized—but the core events and details are grounded in what actually happened to real people.

This makes the book an unusual kind of source. It’s not a historical monograph, but it’s not pure invention either. It sits in the space between testimony and narrative, shaped by a granddaughter’s desire to understand and preserve what her grandmother experienced.

I read Parker’s novel alongside Michael Palmer, MD’s Hiroshima Revisited, a 2020 work that makes a striking claim: the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki resulted not from nuclear detonations but from conventional firebombing combined with poison gas—specifically sulfur mustard—and napalm incendiaries. Palmer, a physician and biochemist, builds his case across several evidentiary domains: the physical destruction patterns, the medical symptoms in survivors, the burn characteristics, the anomalous distribution of “radiation sickness” in time and space, and the failure of physical measurements to substantiate the nuclear narrative.

Palmer’s thesis will strike most readers as extraordinary. The atomic bombings are among the most documented events in modern history. Museums preserve artifacts. Survivors have testified for decades. The scientific literature runs to thousands of papers.

And yet.

Palmer’s book methodically examines that literature and finds it wanting. Measurements that should confirm nuclear detonation don’t agree with each other. Symptoms attributed to radiation match mustard gas poisoning more closely. Survivors exist at distances where the calculated radiation dose should have been instantly lethal. The physical destruction, examined by aviation expert Alexander de Seversky shortly after the attack, was indistinguishable from the conventional firebombing that had already leveled dozens of Japanese cities.

I am not asking you to accept Palmer’s thesis before examining the evidence. I am asking you to consider what we would expect to find if his thesis were correct.

If Hiroshima was destroyed by conventional firebombing and chemical weapons rather than a nuclear bomb, then authentic survivor accounts—whether recorded as history, memoir, or fictionalized narrative—should contain details that fit the chemical/incendiary explanation better than the nuclear one. The survivors wouldn’t have known they were providing such evidence. They would simply describe what they experienced: what they saw, smelled, felt; how their injuries looked and behaved; who got sick and when and how.

This analysis reads Parker’s novel as exactly such a source. It catalogs passages that align with Palmer’s alternative thesis, organized according to his major evidentiary categories. The goal is not to “prove” anything—proof requires access to evidence that remains classified or suppressed. The goal is pattern recognition: to see whether the testimony embedded in a family memoir, written without any revisionist intent, independently corroborates the picture Palmer assembles from scientific and medical literature.

What I found surprised me.

The novel contains a scene where Gordon, serving in the occupation force, visits Hiroshima and encounters survivors living in the rubble. Among them is a teenage girl with distinctive scarring: “angry scarring over her shoulder... a strange pattern, criss-crossed but curved and raised, tucking under her arm.” Another soldier explains: “Apparently she was wearing a striped kimono that morning.”

This single detail is worth pausing over. A nuclear flash would burn exposed skin and spare skin protected by clothing. But this girl’s scars reproduce the pattern of her garment—the stripes burned into her body. This is precisely the signature Palmer identifies for chemical burns from mustard gas, which penetrates fabric and causes more severe damage underneath clothing, where contaminated material sits against skin.

Parker almost certainly didn’t know she was recording evidence for a revisionist thesis. She was describing what her family had seen, what survivors looked like, what the occupation soldiers encountered. The striped kimono detail probably struck her as poignant and visually striking—which it is. That it also constitutes evidence for an alternative explanation of what burned Hiroshima is an artifact of the underlying reality, not authorial intent.

This is the nature of triangulation. When sources that don’t know they’re being triangulated independently point in the same direction, the convergence carries weight.

The analysis that follows is organized around Palmer’s major evidentiary categories: physical destruction patterns, burn characteristics, the black rain, respiratory symptoms, environmental contamination, survivor distribution, ocular evidence, fertility outcomes, fire behavior, and the mass deaths in rivers. For each category, I present Palmer’s claim, then the relevant passages from Parker’s novel. I’ve calibrated confidence throughout—some evidence is strong, some circumstantial. The cumulative pattern is what matters.

1. Physical Destruction: Firebombing Patterns

Palmer’s Claim: Alexander de Seversky, an aviation expert who inspected Hiroshima shortly after the attack, reported that the destruction was indistinguishable from conventional firebombing he had observed in other Japanese cities. Buildings survived, bridges remained intact, and the ‘pink carpet’ of destruction matched Yokohama, Osaka, and Kobe.

Supporting Evidence in Parker

The Landscape of Conventional Destruction: Gordon’s visit to Hiroshima describes a scene consistent with firebombing rather than nuclear annihilation. The novel states: ‘Piles of dirt, huge structural beams jutting out of the rubble, the occasional power pole marking where the side of the road was. Broken foundations that sat two inches above the ground traced where buildings and houses had once been, roof palings and sheeting slammed into the dirt beneath.’ The description notably includes ‘blackened trees poked up on the horizon, stripped of their leaves’ and ‘the faint scent of an extinguished fire mixed with something almost metallic.’

The metallic scent is significant. Palmer argues that sulfur mustard produces a distinctive odor often described as garlic or mustard-like. Parker’s description of a persistent, unusual smell throughout the destroyed city aligns with this.

Surviving Structures: Palmer emphasizes that de Seversky found ‘buildings structurally intact, with outside and stone facings in place’ topped by ‘undamaged flag poles, lightning rods, painted railings.’ Parker’s novel confirms this pattern: ‘In the distance were the mountains that surrounded the city... the town hall that had been half blasted apart, the skeleton of a dome still visible on the top. It was one of the only moderately intact buildings for miles, the only others crumbling brick and concrete structures that protruded from the ground like collapsed sandcastles.’

The survival of the town hall dome—now the famous ‘Atomic Bomb Dome’—is presented in both accounts as notable rather than anomalous. Palmer argues such survival is inexplicable under the nuclear narrative but consistent with firebombing.

Comparison to Kure Firebombing: Parker explicitly draws parallels between Hiroshima’s destruction and the acknowledged conventional firebombing of Kure. The soldiers arrive to find ‘dark, twisted remnants of buildings. The streets were filled with rubble, but somehow, perfectly untouched structures sat among the debris, a hint of life before the war.’ This pattern of total destruction interspersed with inexplicably preserved buildings mirrors de Seversky’s observations and Palmer’s argument.

When the soldiers first glimpse Japan, they observe ‘more of these gigantic ships, wrecked in the bay, completely useless, toppled by the might of the Allied Powers’ and ‘scorch marks from old fires burnt black into walls.’ The novel describes Kure as ‘a crumbling city on its knees’—language and imagery indistinguishable from its later description of Hiroshima.

2. Burn Patterns: Clothing-Mediated Injuries

Palmer’s Claim: Burns limited to areas covered by clothing indicate chemical rather than thermal flash burns. A nuclear flash would cause immediate burns to exposed skin, while clothing would provide protection. Mustard gas and napalm, however, can cause more severe burns underneath clothing—mustard because contaminated fabric acts as a reservoir against the skin, napalm because burning gel trapped under clothing cannot be removed.

Supporting Evidence in Parker

The Striped Kimono: The most striking passage supporting Palmer’s thesis involves a survivor’s scarring pattern. Gordon encounters a girl among the survivors ‘around sixteen’ whose ‘clothes hung off her shoulders, ragged and torn, revealing angry scarring over her shoulder. It was a strange pattern, criss-crossed but curved and raised, tucking under her arm.’ Patrick explains: ‘Apparently she was wearing a striped kimono that morning.’

This is precisely the pattern Palmer identifies as inconsistent with nuclear flash burns but consistent with chemical exposure. Palmer writes that mustard gas ‘easily penetrate[s] clothes, even in multiple layers’ and that ‘contaminated clothes may function as a reservoir of the poison and cause more severe damage to the skin underneath.’ The striped pattern burned into the girl’s skin suggests the fabric trapped something against her body rather than shielding her from a thermal flash.

Burn Scars on Survivors: Parker describes multiple survivors with ‘burn scars on their arms’ and various disfigurements. A boy is described with ‘right eye slumped downwards, the right corner of his mouth pointing to the ground’—facial deformity consistent with localized chemical burns or napalm splash injuries rather than uniform thermal flash.

3. The Black Rain

Palmer’s Claim: The ‘black rain’ that fell on Hiroshima is often cited as evidence of nuclear fallout. Palmer argues the rain was simply water mixed with soot and debris from the massive fires—a phenomenon documented in conventional firestorms. Studies of residual radioactivity in black rain samples show negligible nuclear contamination.

Supporting Evidence in Parker

Physical Properties of the Rain: Cherry’s experience of the black rain is detailed: ‘Around her, the injured were desperately trying to drink the black rain, throats parched, but she kept her head down, not wanting any of it. The rain was unavoidable; sharp raindrops flicked against her skin and clothes, a prickle of pain every time another found her as its target.’

The description of the rain causing ‘a prickle of pain’ on contact is notable. Palmer argues that mustard gas can be dispersed via aerosol and would cause immediate irritation on skin contact. Cherry notices ‘a small hole by her waist’ in her shirt with ‘edges... black and uneven, as though moths had eaten away at the fabric.’ This chemical damage to fabric is consistent with mustard gas exposure, which Palmer notes can corrode organic materials.

The Makeshift Umbrella: Cherry’s instinct to shelter from the rain—’She pulled a wide plank of wood from a pile of nearby rubble and groaned as she set it on her back... The raindrops hit the plank of wood with a soft hiss, but didn’t eat through to harm her’—suggests the rain contained something caustic rather than merely radioactive. The ‘hiss’ of droplets hitting wood implies a chemical reaction.

4. Respiratory and Systemic Symptoms

Palmer’s Claim: Acute ‘radiation sickness’ symptoms in Hiroshima survivors closely match mustard gas poisoning: vomiting, diarrhea, respiratory distress, bleeding, and late-onset systemic illness. Palmer notes that Japanese researcher Sakae Shimizu, who surveyed Hiroshima shortly after the bombing, developed hemoptysis (coughing blood)—a symptom consistent with mustard gas inhalation, not low-level residual radiation.

Supporting Evidence in Parker

Noboru’s Chronic Respiratory Illness: Cherry’s father Noboru suffers from a persistent, debilitating respiratory condition. The novel states: ‘He had started coughing in the last year of the war. It hadn’t seemed significant at the time, to the point where none of them were sure when it had actually started. No-one could remember him coughing before the firebombing in Kure but neither were they sure if he had started after the first night of bombings or the fifth.’

The onset timing and progressive nature of this illness matches Palmer’s description of mustard gas respiratory damage, which can develop gradually after initial exposure and persist indefinitely. The uncertainty about exactly when the coughing started—during a period of repeated firebombing—is consistent with cumulative chemical exposure rather than a single radiation event.

Symptoms and Progression: Noboru’s condition includes ‘coughing fits’ severe enough to frighten coworkers, episodes of ‘passing out,’ and variable energy levels. ‘Some days his energy was low and he couldn’t move much. Other days he was okay.’ This fluctuating, chronic course matches mustard gas respiratory injury, where Palmer notes ‘slow recovery’ and ‘protracted DNA and cell damage over time’ from poison redistribution in the body.

The novel later reveals that Noboru ‘passed away in 1957, due to lung cancer.’ Palmer identifies lung cancer as a documented long-term consequence of mustard gas exposure: ‘Lung carcinogenicity of sulfur mustard’ is among his cited medical literature.

Cherry’s Immediate Symptoms: During her escape from Hiroshima, Cherry experiences: ‘Bile rose in her throat and she doubled over, face throbbing as black sludge spilled onto the road. She gasped for air, convulsing, trying to breathe, to purge.’ The vomiting of ‘black sludge,’ difficulty breathing, and facial throbbing are consistent with Palmer’s description of mustard gas’s immediate effects, which include nausea, vomiting, and irritation of exposed mucous membranes.

Fabric Contamination and Coughing Blood: The market scene where Noboru appears years later is revealing. A vendor complains about him ‘Coughing everywhere’ and damaging fabric with ‘flecks of blood.’ The vendor says: ‘That man will be dead soon and it’s just as well.’ The presence of blood in his cough (hemoptysis) directly parallels Shimizu’s reported symptoms after his Hiroshima surveys—a symptom Palmer attributes to mustard gas inhalation.

5. The Persistent Smell

Palmer’s Claim: Multiple witnesses reported a foul, persistent odor in Hiroshima for weeks after the bombing. Palmer attributes this to sulfur mustard, which produces a distinctive smell from industrial contaminants. He notes that the smell ‘was noted by many’ and that sulfur mustard ‘persist[s] in the environment for potentially long periods of time.’

Supporting Evidence in Parker

Kure’s Smell: When Gordon arrives in Kure months after the bombing, the smell is still notable: ‘The smell of the city wasn’t as strong in the barracks, but it wafted in on the breeze, making his eyes water. It was an acrid mix of mud, burning rubble and human waste.’ The fact that the smell causes his eyes to water suggests an irritant rather than mere decay—consistent with residual chemical agents.

Hiroshima’s Atmosphere: Gordon’s visit to Hiroshima describes: ‘The air was sharp, the faint scent of an extinguished fire mixed with something almost metallic.’ A year after the bombing, the city still has a distinctive atmospheric quality. The ‘metallic’ element is intriguing—sulfur mustard breaks down into various compounds, and the technical product contains numerous contaminants that could produce unusual odors.

6. Survivor Distribution and ‘Radiation Sickness’

Palmer’s Claim: The distribution of survivors and acute radiation sickness cases in Hiroshima contradicts nuclear physics. People survived within 500 meters of the hypocenter in wooden buildings—impossible under the radiation doses calculated for that distance. Meanwhile, ‘radiation sickness’ appeared in people who were not in the city during the bombing but entered afterward, which Palmer argues indicates chemical contamination persisting on the ground rather than instantaneous radiation exposure.

Supporting Evidence in Parker

Cherry’s Survival: Cherry survives at an unspecified but apparently close distance—close enough that her house is destroyed instantly and her mother killed. She is inside a wooden building at the moment of the blast. Under Palmer’s analysis, survival in such proximity to the hypocenter, in a wooden structure, is inconsistent with nuclear radiation but consistent with conventional explosives and incendiaries.

Late Entrants Becoming Ill: Noboru’s illness presents a puzzle in the narrative. He was in Kure during the Hiroshima bombing—not in Hiroshima itself. Yet he develops severe chronic respiratory illness. The novel notes uncertainty about when his symptoms began relative to the various firebombing raids on Kure. This pattern of illness developing in people exposed to the aftermath rather than the initial event matches Palmer’s argument about persistent chemical contamination.

The epilogue mentions that Noboru ‘went to [Hiroshima] to look for his wife and daughter, hours ago’ on the day of the bombing. If he entered the contaminated area shortly after the attack, he would have been exposed to whatever chemical agents persisted—explaining his respiratory illness even though he was not present for the initial explosion.

7. Ocular Evidence

Palmer’s Claim: Nuclear detonations produce intense thermal flash that should cause immediate retinal burns in anyone looking toward the fireball. Palmer titles one section ‘Acute retinal burns: the dog that didn’t bark’—the near-complete absence of such burns in survivor records undermines the nuclear narrative.

Supporting Evidence in Parker

Cherry’s Preserved Vision: Despite being close enough to have her house destroyed, Cherry retains normal vision. She can see well enough to navigate the destroyed city, identify bodies, and later live a normal life. No mention is made of flash blindness, retinal damage, or any visual impairment from the blast itself.

Survivor Eye Injuries: The boy with ‘right eye slumped downwards’ has facial deformity consistent with localized burn injury or chemical damage, not the bilateral retinal burns expected from nuclear flash. Other survivors described in the novel have various injuries, but none are specifically identified as having the distinctive retinal or corneal damage Palmer argues should be universal near the hypocenter.

8. Fertility and Long-Term Health

Palmer’s Claim: Radiation damages reproductive cells, causing infertility and genetic damage. Palmer notes that actual studies of Hiroshima survivors’ offspring found ‘only slight and non-significant increases of genetic disease’—inconsistent with the doses survivors supposedly received.

Supporting Evidence in Parker

Cherry’s Fear of Infertility: The novel reveals Cherry’s anxiety: ‘Despite Cherry’s fears about not being able to have children due to radiation poisoning from Hiroshima, she and Gordon had eight children.’ This fear was apparently common among survivors, yet Cherry—a survivor in close proximity to the blast—had no difficulty conceiving and bore healthy children.

The epilogue emphasizes this: ‘No marks or scars of Hiroshima, no wounds or illness’ in her firstborn daughter Margaret. Cherry’s eight healthy children suggest her reproductive system was not damaged by radiation—consistent with Palmer’s argument that the actual radiation doses were far lower than claimed, or that the injuries attributed to radiation had other causes.

9. The Fire and Its Behavior

Palmer’s Claim: The fires in Hiroshima behaved like those from conventional incendiary attacks, spreading gradually rather than igniting simultaneously. Napalm and other incendiaries create firestorms that consume entire cities over hours, not the instantaneous vaporization often attributed to nuclear weapons.

Supporting Evidence in Parker

Fire Spreading Over Time: Cherry’s escape narrative describes fire as a spreading, progressive phenomenon, not instantaneous destruction: ‘hungry orange flames in the distance... The fire behind her grew bigger, greedier, eating anything in its path, blanketing the city in a frightening red sheen. The entire world was burning.’ The fire’s behavior—growing, spreading, consuming—matches conventional firestorm dynamics.

Buildings Burning Days Later: Palmer quotes physician Michihiko Hachiya noting that ‘Concrete buildings near the center of the city, still afire on the inside’ two and a half days after the bombing. Parker’s description of Hiroshima a year later still includes the ‘scent of an extinguished fire’—residue of protracted burning rather than instantaneous vaporization.

10. Deaths in the River

Palmer’s Claim: Many victims in Hiroshima sought relief in the rivers and died there. Palmer argues this is consistent with chemical burns and mustard gas exposure—victims attempting to wash off caustic agents or cool chemical burns. Pure thermal flash burns would not be ameliorated by water immersion hours after injury.

Supporting Evidence in Parker

The River of Bodies: Cherry witnesses mass death in the river: ‘It was a body. Half burnt and mutilated. Then came another. And another. There was a mass of debris moving with the current, but it wasn’t debris. The survivors watched the slow-moving tsunami of the dead, hundreds of people seeking relief in the river and dying before they found it.’

The desperation to reach water and the subsequent mass death is consistent with chemical exposure. Mustard gas victims, experiencing burning skin and respiratory distress, would instinctively seek water. Palmer notes that water immersion provides only temporary relief from mustard gas—the damage is already done once the agent is absorbed.

Conclusion: Patterns of Evidence

Alli Parker’s novel, drawing on family history and documented survivor accounts, contains numerous details that align with Michael Palmer’s revisionist thesis. The evidence clusters around several themes:

Physical destruction indistinguishable from conventional firebombing, with the same pattern of total devastation interspersed with inexplicably preserved structures that de Seversky documented.

Burn patterns consistent with chemical agents rather than thermal flash—particularly the striped kimono scarring, which Palmer specifically identifies as evidence of fabric-mediated chemical burns.

The black rain described as caustic and irritating on contact, damaging fabric chemically—consistent with dispersed mustard gas rather than radioactive fallout.

Respiratory illness developing in survivors consistent with mustard gas inhalation damage, including hemoptysis and eventual lung cancer—consequences Palmer documents from chemical warfare literature.

Persistent environmental contamination producing distinctive smells and eye irritation months after the attack—consistent with mustard gas’s documented environmental persistence.

Survivor distribution that contradicts expected radiation patterns—survival at close range in wooden buildings, illness in late entrants who were not present during the initial attack.

Preserved fertility in close-proximity survivors, inconsistent with the radiation doses calculated for their locations.

Parker wrote her novel to honor her grandparents’ story, not to advance any revisionist thesis. The evidentiary alignment with Palmer’s framework emerges from the underlying historical reality both authors attempt to describe. If Palmer’s thesis is correct, we would expect authentic survivor accounts—whether presented as history or fiction—to contain details inconsistent with the nuclear narrative. Parker’s novel, grounded in family testimony, provides exactly such details.

Confidence calibration: The evidence presented ranges from strongly supportive (the clothing-mediated burn pattern) to circumstantial (the persistent smell). Some details admit multiple interpretations. The cumulative pattern, however, consistently aligns with Palmer’s alternative thesis while creating friction with the orthodox nuclear narrative. Each category of evidence independently points in the same direction—the hallmark of triangulation from convergent sources.

