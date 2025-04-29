Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

VickieDawn
10m

One time in my life my former D.O. prescribed Steroids, I didn't even get the prescription filled. I've never taken steroids. I'm 65 and I think I was recently poisoned by something and have been feeling not well for the past month. This morning I started taking CD Basic Protocol, hopeful that it will take care of whatever is going on with me.

Janet
1h

Can oral DMSO help a small stomach ulcer probably caused by aspirin use? I have stopped aspirin and other NSAIDs the last 3 weeks. I have been very anemic also but getting iron infusions which have helped enormously. The docs are pushing PPIs but I have not taken them yet. I eat clean and have very few symptoms. The anemia cause has not been found yet. No bleeding was found via colonoscopy/endo last week. Only the ulcer. Benign. 76 yo.

