Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Weisdorf's avatar
Chris Weisdorf
1h

What about all of pathologist Ryan Cole's work showing the proliferation of the spike protein in the "died suddenlys"? I attended his "The Cells Don't Lie" presentation in person in 2023. Tell me why he's wrong. Linked here- https://rumble.com/v2rjeei-the-cells-dont-lie-dr.-ryan-cole.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2h

I've been saying that mRNA cannot be deployed in humans since June, 2022, but hardly anyone paid attention. Here is the latest version from May, 2023:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-problem-with-mrna

Already two years ago, "vaccines" became moot, because there is a poetic variety of alternative delivery methods:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/no-need-for-any-more-vaccinations

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture