Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
9h

💯😉

Pop culture equivelent fore the TL.DR crew,

"...the more you tighten your grip, the more star systems will slip through your fingers."-Senator Leia Organa to General Tarkan, Star Wars IV

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8h

..."The technology, the surveillance, the centralized management of everything: this is just how the future works now"...Poppycock. The psychos are trying to use technology to keep the pendulum from swinging back in the other direction. They will fail. And when the pendulum swings back I hope it takes off a few heads as it does.

Everything works with cyclic rhythm. Nothing is static or unmoving forever.

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