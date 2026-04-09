Luc Lelièvre’s earlier essays documented the specific techniques by which institutions suppress dissent — the ideological framing of Heresy, the procedural rerouting of Suspension, the semantic dissolution of Dilution, the weaponized counter-deployment of Reversal, and the structural condition he named Closure, in which corrective signals circulate through bureaucratic systems without ever producing revision. Each essay built outward from his expulsion from Université Laval’s doctoral program after proposing to apply Arendt’s framework to Quebec’s pandemic governance, transforming that experience into an increasingly formal theory of how modern institutions neutralize feedback. What remained implicit across the series was the full architecture connecting these mechanisms — the broader question of how entire institutional ecosystems drift from delay into permanent cognitive inertia without any single actor deciding it should be so.

The Silent Drift of Western Institutions provides that architecture. Drawing on Le Bon, Lippmann, Bernays, Arendt, Scott, and Shklar, Lelièvre traces a lineage from the manufacture of mediated perception to the contemporary condition in which institutions no longer fail to receive information but fail to act on it. The essay identifies a four-part mechanism — dispersion, proceduralism, absorption, and drift — that explains how responsibility fragments, procedures multiply without concluding, and evidence is neutralized into abstraction before it reaches any point of decision. The institutional cost is measurable: France loses €84 billion annually to over-administration; Canada sacrifices 1.7% of GDP to regulatory burden. Lelièvre’s central argument is that this drift constitutes a threat not because it produces tyranny but because it erodes reversibility — the capacity of democratic systems to recognize error and correct course. Institutions that can no longer learn do not collapse. They become inert, procedurally busy and cognitively sealed, widening the gap between administrative activity and lived reality until the distance becomes unbridgeable.

With thanks to Luc Lelièvre.

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The Silent Drift of Western Institutions

An Essay by Luc Lelièvre

Introduction

For more than a century, modern thinkers have tried to understand why societies so often fail to see the world as it is. Gustave Le Bon argued that crowds respond not to facts but to images charged with emotion. Walter Lippmann refined the idea, showing that individuals navigate the world through “pictures in the mind”—simplified representations that stand in for complex realities. Edward Bernays transformed this insight into a practical doctrine, demonstrating how public opinion could be shaped, organized, and managed through the careful engineering of symbols. George Orwell warned that such techniques, once institutionalized, could culminate in the systematic manipulation of reality itself. At the same time, Hannah Arendt showed how, under these conditions, the faculty of judgment can erode, leaving individuals unable to distinguish truth from narrative.

Later thinkers extended the analysis from individuals to institutions. C. Wright Mills mapped how power concentrates in organizational structures that increasingly operate at a distance from ordinary experience. James C. Scott revealed how states simplify the world to make it administratively legible, often losing sight of the very realities they seek to govern. Judith Shklar, for her part, emphasized how vulnerability and institutional failure shape the moral landscape of modern democracies.

Across these traditions runs a common thread: human beings do not respond directly to reality, but to mediated representations shaped by perception, emotion, and social context. Nevertheless, the contemporary problem is no longer limited to how reality is perceived or distorted. The deeper question is what happens when institutions themselves cease to correct their own representations — when signals of error persist, yet fail to produce revision. This is not a crisis of misinformation, but a crisis of non‑response: a growing gap between what institutions register and what they are still capable of acting upon.

People are still free to speak—but no longer able to change anything.

II. The Paradox — Being Heard Without Being Answered

The paradox revealed itself slowly, almost politely. Nothing in my experience resembled the classic image of institutional repression. No one raised their voice. No one dismissed my concerns. No one invoked authority to shut down a conversation. In fact, the opposite happened: every message I sent was acknowledged promptly, every document was “received with thanks,” and every request for clarification was routed to the appropriate office. Meetings were scheduled, minutes were taken, and procedures were followed with impeccable formality. On the surface, everything worked exactly as it should.

Nevertheless, despite this choreography of responsiveness, nothing actually happened. Evidence that should have triggered a review produced none. Questions that required answers went unanswered.

Processes that were supposed to converge toward a decision looped back to their starting point. The institution behaved like a well-designed interface connected to no underlying system: all the buttons clicked, but nothing executed. At first, I interpreted this as a delay—the ordinary friction of bureaucratic life. Institutions move slowly; everyone accepts this. However, the slowness was not the issue. What became clear, over time, was that the system was not moving at all. It was processing information without integrating it, acknowledging concerns without addressing them, and generating activity without producing outcomes. I was being heard, but not answered. The distinction is subtle, but once perceived, it becomes impossible to ignore. This is the paradox of contemporary institutional life: the forms of responsiveness remain intact while the substance evaporates.

The institution continues to communicate, but communication no longer leads to correction. It continues to receive information, but information no longer leads to adjustment. What looks like engagement is, in practice, a mechanism of neutralization. The system absorbs everything and changes nothing.

The experience is disorienting because it violates our intuitive model of how institutions fail.

We expect resistance, conflict, or at least a clear refusal. Instead, we encounter a kind of administrative hospitality — a warm, frictionless surface that offers no grip. The institution does not oppose; it dissolves. It does not silence; it absorbs. It does not deny; it delays indefinitely, without ever acknowledging the delay. Only later did I understand that this was not an anomaly or a local dysfunction. It was a window into a broader structural condition — a mode of operation in which recognition replaces action, and where the appearance of listening masks the absence of institutional learning.

The institution continues to function, but its capacity for revision has quietly disappeared.

III. The Mechanism — How Drift Replaces Decision

Once the paradox becomes visible, the underlying mechanism reveals itself with unsettling clarity. Modern institutions do not fail through confrontation or collapse.

They fail through drift.

The system continues to operate, but the link between information and action quietly dissolves. What remains is a choreography of procedures that simulate decision-making without ever producing a decision. The first component of this mechanism is dispersion. Responsibility is distributed across committees, subcommittees, advisory groups, and “working processes” that overlap without converging. Each actor performs their role correctly, yet no one holds the mandate to integrate the pieces into a coherent outcome. The structure is designed to ensure that every step is accounted for, but no step is decisive. The institution becomes a maze of partial responsibilities in which everyone is involved, and no one is accountable. The second component is proceduralism. Rules, guidelines, and protocols proliferate, not to clarify action but to defer it. A request is routed to a procedure; the procedure generates a step; the step generates a review; the review generates a recommendation; the recommendation generates another procedure. At each stage, the system appears active — emails are exchanged, documents circulate, meetings occur — yet the activity produces no substantive movement. The institution is busy, but not productive. The third component is absorption. Information enters the system but is neutralized as it passes through layers of administrative processing. Evidence becomes “input,” concerns become “items,” and lived experience becomes “case material.” By the time the information reaches the point where a decision could be made, it has been diluted into abstraction. The system has acknowledged everything and integrated nothing. The final component is drift.

Because no single actor can decide, and no procedure is designed to conclude, the institution defaults to inertia, not by choice, but by structure. Drift is not a failure to act; it is the system’s only possible mode of action. The institution continues to function — meetings are held, reports are written, processes are followed — but its capacity for correction has quietly disappeared. This drift stands in sharp contrast to an older model of institutional accountability. Harry S. Truman kept a famous sign on his desk that read “The Buck Stops Here.” It meant that ultimate responsibility for decisions could not be delegated to anyone else. In today’s Western institutions, the opposite has become the norm. Responsibility is deliberately dispersed across committees, subcommittees, advisory groups, and overlapping “working processes.” No single person holds clear authority to integrate the information, make a final call, and stand accountable for the outcome.

Everyone follows their assigned role correctly, yet no one is truly in charge. The result is a system in which critical signals — whether from dissenting scholars like Patrick Provost at Université Laval or from ordinary citizens raising concerns — are acknowledged, documented, and routed through proper channels, but rarely produce meaningful correction.

As French sociologist Laurent Mucchielli noted in March 2026 about the Laval University affair, the issue is no longer just about managing a public health crisis, but about whether universities are still willing to defend academic freedom.

The “buck” no longer stops anywhere. It simply circulates endlessly until the issue fades or is absorbed into another layer of procedure. This mechanism is not malicious. It is not even intentional. It is the predictable outcome of complex organizations that have accumulated layers of procedure faster than they have accumulated the capacity to revise them. The institution becomes a machine that processes signals without updating its internal model of the world. It hears everything and learns nothing. This is the mechanism that prepares the ground for Closure.

IV. Closure — Naming the Condition

At a certain point, the pattern becomes unmistakable. The institution is not simply slow, cautious, or overburdened. It is operating in a sealed cognitive environment — one in which information circulates but no longer produces revision. To describe this condition, I use the term Closure. Closure is not a metaphor. It is a structural state: the moment when an institution loses the capacity to update itself in response to evidence, feedback, or lived experience.

Closure does not manifest as refusal. It manifests as absorption. The system receives every signal — every document, every testimony, every request — but the signal is neutralized by its passage through procedural layers. What should trigger correction instead becomes another item in a workflow. The institution behaves like a sponge: it takes everything in, but nothing emerges transformed. The appearance of listening replaces the act of learning.

Closure is also not rigidity. Rigid institutions openly resist change; they defend their positions, articulate their reasons, and sometimes even escalate conflict. Closure is quieter. It is the disappearance of the very possibility of correction. The institution continues to function, but its internal model of the world no longer updates. It becomes a self‑contained cognitive loop, insulated from the realities it is meant to govern.

This insulation is not intentional. It is the byproduct of complexity. As institutions accumulate procedures, committees, and compliance structures, they gradually shift from judgment to process. Decisions become outputs of workflows rather than responses to reality. Over time, the workflows take precedence over the world they were designed to interpret. The institution becomes procedurally active and cognitively inert.

Closure is therefore a failure of reversibility. In healthy systems, error signals trigger adjustment: a policy is revised, a procedure is corrected, a decision is reconsidered. In closed systems, error signals circulate without consequence. They are acknowledged, documented, and archived — but not integrated. The institution continues to operate, but it no longer learns.

This is the defining feature of Closure: not the absence of information, but the absence of uptake. The system hears everything and incorporates nothing. It maintains the forms of responsiveness while losing its substance. It remains busy, communicative, and procedurally compliant, yet cognitively sealed.

Naming this condition matters because Closure is not a temporary dysfunction. It is a structural drift — a quiet, accumulating state in which institutions cease to correct themselves long before they cease to function. Furthermore, once Closure sets in, the gap between institutional behavior and lived reality widens, often without anyone noticing until the distance becomes impossible to bridge.

V. The Western Pattern — Why This Is Systemic

What I encountered was not an isolated dysfunction. It was a local expression of a broader pattern visible across Western institutions — universities, public agencies, regulatory bodies, professional organizations, and even large NGOs. These systems differ in mission and culture, yet they exhibit the same structural drift: a growing inability to translate information into correction. The pattern is not ideological. It is architectural.

The first feature of this pattern is institutional overload. Over the past decades, Western institutions have accumulated layers of compliance, reporting, and procedural safeguards intended to ensure transparency and accountability. Each layer, taken individually, is defensible. However, collectively, they create a dense administrative lattice that absorbs attention and energy. The institution becomes preoccupied with demonstrating that it is following the correct process, often at the expense of the substantive purpose the process was meant to serve. Procedure displaces judgment.

The second feature is the rise of managerialism. This institutional overload has a precise economic cost. France loses €84 billion/year (3.4% GDP) to over-administration. Canada loses 1.7% of GDP and 9% of business investment to red tape. US shutdowns cost $7-16 billion/week. These are not outliers. They measure Closure at scale. More and more, choices are made by administrative systems rather than by the professional or intellectual foundations of organizations.

Expertise is filtered through management frameworks that prioritize risk avoidance, reputational protection, and procedural conformity. This shift does not produce authoritarianism; it produces drift. The institution becomes cautious, self‑protective, and structurally averse to revision, even when revision is necessary.

The third feature is cognitive insulation. As organizations grow more complex, they rely on internal metrics, dashboards, and reporting systems that create a parallel reality—a world of indicators that may or may not correspond to lived experience. The institution becomes legible to itself but less attuned to the people it serves. James C. Scott described this dynamic in state bureaucracies; today it is visible in universities, hospitals, and public agencies. The system sees what its instruments allow it to see, and little else.

The fourth feature is the erosion of reversibility. Healthy institutions correct themselves through feedback loops: complaints lead to review, evidence leads to adjustment, failures lead to reform. However, as procedures multiply and responsibility disperses, these loops weaken. Signals of error circulate without consequence. The institution continues to function, but its capacity for self‑correction quietly decays.

Taken together, these features form a recognizable pattern: Western institutions are not collapsing, but drifting into a state where they can no longer update themselves. They remain operational, communicative, and procedurally active, yet increasingly disconnected from the realities they are meant to interpret. Closure is not a pathology of a single sector; it is a structural condition emerging across many sectors.

This is why the problem cannot be reduced to individual failures or ideological disputes. It is systemic — a slow, cumulative drift in which institutions lose the ability to learn from the world they inhabit.

VI. Why It Matters — Reversibility as the Core of Democracy

The significance of Closure becomes clear only when we consider what healthy institutions are supposed to do. Democracies do not depend on perfection. They depend on reversibility — the capacity to recognize error, revise decisions, and adjust to new realities. Reversibility is the quiet, often invisible mechanism that keeps complex societies aligned with the world they govern. It is what allows institutions to drift without collapsing, to make mistakes without becoming brittle, and to absorb shocks without losing legitimacy.

When reversibility weakens, the consequences are subtle at first. Complaints take longer to resolve. Errors persist. Policies remain in place long after their rationale has evaporated. People begin to notice that the institution listens but does not respond, acknowledges but does not adjust. Trust erodes not because of conflict, but because of inertia. The system still speaks the language of accountability, but the underlying capacity for correction has faded.

This matters because democratic institutions derive their legitimacy not from infallibility but from their ability to learn. A court that cannot revise its errors, a university that cannot correct its procedures, a regulatory body that cannot update its models — these are not merely inefficient.

They are cognitively sealed. They continue to operate, but they no longer track the realities they are meant to interpret.

In such conditions, citizens experience a peculiar form of disenfranchisement. They are not silenced; they are absorbed. Their concerns enter the system but do not return as action. The institution remains communicative but becomes unresponsive. This is not authoritarianism. It is something quieter and, in some ways, more destabilizing: a drift into irrelevance.

The danger is cumulative. As Closure spreads, institutions lose the ability to coordinate with one another because each operates within its own sealed cognitive loop. Feedback no longer circulates. Errors no longer correct. The system becomes a collection of parallel processes, each busy, each compliant, each procedurally active — and each increasingly detached from the world.

This is why Closure matters. It is not a moral failure or a political conspiracy. It is a structural condition that undermines the very mechanism that makes democratic life possible: the capacity to revise.

Without reversibility, institutions do not become tyrannical. They become inert.

Moreover, inert institutions cannot sustain a democratic society, because democracy is, at its core, a system built on the continual correction of its own mistakes.

VII. The Final Paragraph — The Quiet Failure Mode

The danger we face is not dramatic collapse or open authoritarianism, but something quieter and more insidious: institutions that continue to operate while slowly losing the ability to learn. Closure does not announce itself with fanfare. It accumulates gradually — first as a delay, then as drift, and finally as a widening, almost invisible gap between institutional behavior and lived reality.

The system still speaks the language of accountability, still performs the rituals of consultation, still produces documents and reports that signal activity — yet none of it translates into correction.

The institution becomes a cognitive echo chamber: responsive in form, unresponsive in substance. Societies can survive conflict, disagreement, and even serious error.

What they cannot long survive is the quiet disappearance of reversibility — the capacity to recognize mistakes and revise course in light of new information.

When institutions cease to update themselves, they do not become tyrannical; they become irrelevant. They continue to function, but in a sealed world of their own procedures, unable to register or respond to the realities they were meant to govern.

This is the quiet failure mode of modern democracies: not the presence of oppression, but the absence of learning.

Unless we learn to name and confront Closure for what it is — a structural drift rather than a temporary crisis — we will continue to mistake inertia for stability and procedural busyness for institutional health.

The distance between systems and society will widen until it becomes too great to bridge. The remedy, if there is one, begins with recognition.

Only by seeing the drift clearly can we begin to rebuild the mechanisms of genuine accountability — mechanisms in which responsibility once again has a place to stop, and correction becomes possible.

The future of open societies may well depend on whether we can restore the simple but vital principle that, somewhere, the buck must still stop.