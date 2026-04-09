Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Palerider's avatar
Palerider
10h

This in no way detracts from the value and existential necessity of works such as Lelievre's. However.

No amount of analysis and insight will solve anything without action.

Action does not require majority support or validation. Societal change is achieved by committed (often very small) minorities. We are surrounded by living examples.

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
9h

A bow to Kafka seems deserving in this well argued essay. Coming from a medical perspective, I find that two metaphorical paradigms come to mind: ossification and hyporeflexia. Ossification captures the sense that the system can bear weight but is inflexible and incapable of adapting. Hyporeflexia captures the fact that the messages are heard but the reflex response expected is muted or absent. Of the two, I find ossification most appealing, as it conveys the hardness and immutability of the structure, whereas hyporeflexia seems to allow for the possibility of neural regeneration. The notion that "the science is settled" is symbolic of the ossification process.

Living systems are dynamic, organic and adaptive. When a system loses the ability to evolve, change, and adapt, it is on the straight and narrow path to extinction. No need here to demolition the system, it is quite capable of making itself obsolete all by itself. As we watch this self-extinction process progress, it behooves us all to conceive of new, dynamic, and vibrant systems that speak for the beating hearts of humanity. In this vein, I highly commend all to John McGregor's excellent vision of political reform - third wave democracy - described nicely in his book "The Mechanisms of Changing the World." It is but one example of what a living thriving political structure might look like.

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