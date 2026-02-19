Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

The Cosmic Onion
9h

The thing that gets me about the Shroud isn’t belief. It’s the data.

No paint. No dye. No brush strokes. No known process.

A 3-D distance-encoded image sitting on the outermost fibers of linen, with real human blood laid down before the image formed.

That’s not religion talking. That’s a forensic anomaly.

And the one test everyone leans on — the 1988 carbon date — came from a single corner of a cloth that had been burned, handled, repaired, and possibly rewoven. The raw data shows it wasn’t even uniform across that tiny sample. Yet that one result was used to shut the entire investigation down.

Strange move, if you’re actually interested in truth.

So we’re left with an object that modern science still can’t reproduce, can’t fully explain, and can’t comfortably dismiss.

You don’t have to jump to conclusions about what it means.

But you do have to admit the obvious:

Something happened to that cloth that we don’t currently understand.

And in a world where we’re told “trust the settled science,” it’s worth noticing when a piece of physical evidence refuses to settle.

—Lone Wolf

Edgar Alverson
5h

Literally the most studied artifact in the history of science... And what is it telling us?? I keep pictures of the shroud at my desk at work, in my car, at home...

Next, do St. Juan Diego's tilma.

