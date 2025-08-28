Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet's avatar
Janet
9h

There is an excellent documentary on Prime I believe. Takes you through the De Vere evidence. It made it clear to me that Shakespeare did not write any of those plays and such. Shakespeare : the truth behind the name. On prime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
9h

I agree with Liam: if you can show them how THIS is a lie, then they can see how THAT is a lie! That was the premise of my book: if we can see how the last 200 years were created, we can see what’s wrong with our current world and spot the fallacies: https://www.unorthodoxtruth.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture