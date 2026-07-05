The article you sent your father did not persuade him. The book you gave your sister sits on her shelf unopened. The evidence you built into your case for your spouse was dismissed before you finished reading it aloud. This has happened to every one of us who has tried to reach a family member about a medical decision that mattered.

The reason is not that the evidence was weak or that the family member is stupid. It is that the frame you were operating within was rejected before the evidence could reach them. The moment they identified you as coming from outside the medical establishment, the case was closed. Whatever followed — however carefully sourced, however patiently argued — landed on a mind that had already decided it did not need to look.

I have been writing this Substack for long enough now to have watched this happen many times, to readers who have sent me their stories, and to myself. This series is my attempt to build something different. Not a better argument. A different frame. One that the family member cannot reject without also rejecting a practice their own doctor endorses.

Why “Second Opinion”

Every doctor in practice recommends seeking a second opinion for consequential decisions. Every insurer covers one. Every hospital ethics committee endorses one. The phrase is not fringe language. It is medical establishment language. When a physician tells a patient facing surgery or chemotherapy that they should consider a second opinion, the physician is describing a practice their own profession considers responsible.

The Second Opinion Guides use that phrase deliberately, and use it accurately. Each guide addresses one specific medical recommendation — a vaccine, a medication, a procedure, a screening protocol, a diagnostic test — and presents the second opinion the reader was never offered. Not a rejection of the first opinion. A second one. Considered, sourced, and available for the reader to weigh against the first.

The rhetorical function is precise. When you give one of these guides to your sister-in-law, she cannot dismiss it as fringe without also dismissing a practice her own doctor recommends. The frame is closed to the standard rejection. She may still disagree with what she reads. But she has to read it first, because the frame she would have used to refuse it — that you are one of those people — has been removed.

This is not manipulation. It is accurate labelling. The guides are second opinions. They present, on a specific medical recommendation, the evidence and reasoning that the first opinion did not include. That is what a second opinion is.

Every guide in the series will follow the same structure. Chapter 1 presents the recommendation exactly as the doctor gave it, in her terms, without argument. The middle chapters present what her profession did not tell her, or what she did not tell the patient: the manufacturer’s own regulatory documents, the trials that were and were not conducted, the injuries documented in the population already exposed. The closing chapters give the practical mechanics — the specific questions to ask, the language to use, the steps for either declining or proceeding with the least possible harm. Each guide is written for a specific person facing a specific decision.

The frame is one thing. The work inside the frame is another. The reason the frame is worth using at all is that the guides earn it. Each one is written to be a document a considered physician would recognise as fair — starting with the establishment’s own case, examining that case against the establishment’s own documents, and letting the reader see for herself where the case holds and where it does not. The reader who opens a Second Opinion Guide should find, in the first ten pages, that the guide has stated her doctor’s position more clearly than her doctor did.

That is the standard the series is built to.

The First Guide: The HPV Vaccine

The first volume of the series is The Second Opinion Guide to the HPV Vaccine. It is written for a parent whose pediatrician has recommended Gardasil 9 for their daughter. Eighty-two pages, twelve chapters, five appendices. It quotes primary sources throughout — the current Merck package insert, the 2006 FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee briefing document, NHANES data, published research from Guo, Hirth, and Berenson at the University of Texas Medical Branch, and the recent Columbia/Berkeley/Michigan State metals study on menstrual products, among others.

Three findings from the guide will give a sense of what is in it.

The manufacturer states that it does not know how the vaccine works. Section 12.1 of the current Gardasil 9 package insert, revised March 2025, reads: “The exact mechanism of protection is unknown.” This is the sentence the pediatrician did not read to the parent. It is on the label. The vaccine has been administered to approximately sixty million American children in the eighteen years since approval, and Merck’s own regulatory document states that the mechanism of protection is unknown. The parent can verify this in ten minutes at fda.gov.

The vaccine has not been shown to protect against strains the recipient has already been exposed to. Section 1.3 of the same package insert, under “Limitations of Use and Effectiveness,” states plainly: “GARDASIL 9 has not been demonstrated to provide protection against disease caused by ... HPV types to which a person has previously been exposed through sexual activity.” The stronger form of this finding appears in the original 2006 FDA VRBPAC briefing documents, Table 17. Vaccination of women already carrying markers for HPV types 16 or 18 was associated with a higher rate of high-grade cervical lesions than in unvaccinated controls. The finding is called “negative efficacy” in the regulatory literature. Merck disclosed it to the FDA. The FDA approved the vaccine on the theory that the target population of eleven- and twelve-year-old girls would not yet have been exposed. The theory places the entire safety case on the accuracy of an assumption about a preteen’s prior exposure, which the pediatrician cannot verify at the point of injection.

The pre-licensure pregnancy data shows more than double the miscarriage rate. Section 8.1 of the current package insert, under “Pregnancy,” reports the pre-licensure pregnancy analysis. Some women in the clinical trials became pregnant before the study’s pregnancy screening could detect it. Their outcomes were tracked. Among the sixty-two pregnancies in the Gardasil 9 group with known outcomes, seventeen ended in miscarriage. A rate of 27.4 percent. Among the fifty-five pregnancies in the original Gardasil group, seven ended in miscarriage. A rate of 12.7 percent. The establishment’s own stated background miscarriage rate for the US general population, printed in the same insert, is 15 to 20 percent. Merck’s conclusion, printed on the same page: “Available data do not suggest an increased risk of major birth defects or miscarriage in women who received GARDASIL or GARDASIL 9.” The conclusion does not match the data on the same page. The parent reading the insert is expected to accept the conclusion without checking the arithmetic on the page.

These three findings — mechanism unknown, no protection against prior exposure, more than double the miscarriage rate — are Tier 1 documented facts. Each one is in Merck’s own regulatory document. Each one can be verified by any parent in less time than the pediatric appointment took. Each one was omitted from that appointment.

The guide contains more. The aluminum load calculation against the FDA’s own parenteral safety limit. The pattern of injuries documented in Japan, Denmark, Colombia, and Ireland — including the 2013 suspension of the recommendation by the Japanese Ministry of Health. The regulatory history of the manufacturer, including the Vioxx case and the Senate testimony that followed. The NHANES type-replacement finding from Guo, Hirth, and Berenson. The 2024 Columbia/Berkeley/Michigan State study on metals in menstrual products, which reframes the cervical cancer question the vaccine was recommended to address. The 2023 British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology systematic review on cervical screening outcomes. The Christina Tarsell ruling in the United States Court of Federal Claims. The Diane Harper interviews. The specific questions to bring to the next appointment, the specific language for a religious exemption in each of the fifty states, and the specific steps for the parent who has already vaccinated and wants to reduce the harm.

The guide is written to make each of these things reachable by a parent who has not previously read a package insert. No prior knowledge is assumed. Every claim is sourced to a document the reader can pull up on her phone.

Free, Without Registration

Most volumes in the Second Opinion Guides series will be for paying subscribers. This first one is free to everyone.

If you have paying-subscriber access, you already have my thanks. Your subscription is what makes the next volume — and the one after — possible. If you do not, and the HPV guide is useful to you, consider subscribing. The volumes planned for the coming year address several of the recommendations most parents will encounter for a young child, and each will follow the same standard.

Whatever you decide about the subscription: give this guide to the person you have not been able to reach. Send them the link. Print them the PDF. Leave a copy on the kitchen table before the pediatric appointment. It is written to be given away. It is written to reach a mind that has closed to everything else you have tried.

The guide is below. The next volume will follow when it is ready.

— Unbekoming

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