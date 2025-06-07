June 6, 2025, The Defender: Their Babies Died Suddenly in Their Sleep. Police Are Charging the Parents With Felonies for Not Placing Infants on Their Backs

The recent decision by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to terminate the Safe to Sleep campaign, as reported by Children’s Health Defense on May 8, 2025, is an apt moment to review its true purpose. Far from reducing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), the campaign, launched in 1994 as Back to Sleep, was a propaganda effort to obscure the undeniable truth: childhood vaccines are the primary, almost exclusive cause of SIDS. By fixating on sleep position, it deflected blame from vaccines, protected pharmaceutical giants, created a basis for criminal prosecution and manipulated parents through fear and guilt. Its cancellation, amid rising infant deaths, exposes its failure to reduce SIDS, as deaths were merely reclassified, not prevented. This short essay leverages Miller’s 2021 study (summarized below) and my previous articles to dismantle the campaign’s deceptive narrative.

The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) was the catalyst, granting manufacturers legal immunity and triggering a surge in the childhood vaccine schedule. In the 1960s, infants received five doses for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTP), polio, and measles by age one. Post-1986, this exploded to 24 doses, including hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib). This escalation aligned with a SIDS epidemic, which by 1972 became the leading post-neonatal mortality cause. Miller’s 2021 Toxicology Reports analysis of VAERS data from 1990–2019 shows 2,605 infant deaths, with 78.3% occurring within seven days post-vaccination and 58% within three days—a clear causal link to vaccines. The International Classification of Diseases (ICD) removal of “prophylactic vaccination” as a cause of death forced reclassification of vaccine-related deaths as SIDS or suffocation, hiding the truth.

The Safe to Sleep campaign’s 1994 launch, eight years after the NCVIA, was a strategic response to growing vaccine safety concerns. Congressional hearings in 1984, where parents like Donna Gary linked DTP to infant deaths, threatened pharmaceutical interests. The campaign’s focus on supine sleeping, backed by the American Academy of Pediatrics’ 1992 anti-prone stance, provided a distraction. My SIDS article cites twin infants dying post-vaccination, found supine yet labeled SIDS, exposing the campaign’s role in deflecting scrutiny. Children’s Health Defense notes research in Pediatrics showing SIDS deaths were reclassified as suffocation or other causes, not reduced, undermining the campaign’s claimed 50% success.

Vaccines cause SIDS through clear biological mechanisms, which the campaign ignored. My Poisoning Babies article details how aluminum adjuvants trigger cytokine storms, disrupting respiratory control in infants’ brains, causing fatal apneas. Miller’s VAERS data confirms 40.2% of 2,605 infant deaths were SIDS, with 75% within seven days post-vaccination. Japan’s 1975 shift to delay vaccinations from three months to two years cut sudden infant deaths by 90%, from 1.47 to 0.15 per million doses. Australia’s Aborigine infant deaths, linked to DTP by Dr. Archie Kalokerinos, stopped with pre-vaccination vitamin C, proving vaccines’ role.

The campaign’s social engineering used fear and guilt to enforce compliance. My Killing Babies critiques Baltimore’s “SLEEP SAFE: Alone, Back, Crib” video, exploiting parental grief to blame caregivers while ignoring vaccines. A 2018 study found 60% of safe sleep campaigns used guilt-based messaging, targeting African Americans. The CDC’s post-1999 reclassification of SIDS as “unintentional suffocation” correlated (r=0.63) with rising suffocation codes (ICD-10 W75-W84), per Miller. Children’s Health Defense highlights that this reclassification masked vaccine-related deaths, allowing the campaign to claim success while infant mortality persisted.

The campaign’s obsession with sleep position sidelined other factors, but none rival vaccines’ causal dominance. Miller’s VAERS data shows 1,048 SIDS deaths, with 51% within three days and 75% within seven post-vaccination. The 2012 expansion to Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths (SUID) further obscured vaccine-related fatalities under broader categories. The NIH’s 2025 cancellation, reported by Children’s Health Defense, followed a 12% rise in sudden infant deaths from 2020–2022. The article cites experts questioning the campaign’s efficacy, noting no substantive SIDS reduction. This termination, amid anti-vaccine sentiment, signals the campaign’s failure to suppress vaccine harm awareness.

The campaign’s cancellation exposes its role as a decades-long deception. Children’s Health Defense underscores that media outrage over the NIH’s decision ignores the campaign’s ineffectiveness, as SIDS deaths were reclassified, not prevented. The 1986 NCVIA enabled a vaccine surge, directly fueling the SIDS epidemic. VAERS data, historical evidence, and biological mechanisms confirm vaccines as the near-exclusive cause. The campaign’s fear-driven manipulation and selective focus diverted scrutiny from this truth. With its end, the public demands accountability for the vaccine schedule’s devastating toll.

The Safe to Sleep campaign was a blatant propaganda tool to shield pharmaceutical profits by concealing vaccine-induced SIDS. Its alignment with the 1986 NCVIA, dismissal of damning evidence, and manipulative tactics reveal a calculated cover-up. The NIH’s cancellation, as Children’s Health Defense reports, marks the collapse of this facade. Infant safety requires dismantling the vaccine schedule responsible for countless deaths. The truth, long buried, must now drive action to protect future generations from this preventable tragedy.

Vaccines and Sudden Infant Death: An Analysis of the VAERS Database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature

By Neil Z. Miller

12-point summary

1. Timing Pattern of Infant Deaths After Vaccination This study analyzed 2,605 infant deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and found a striking pattern: 58% of all infant deaths occurred within 3 days of vaccination, and 78.3% occurred within 7 days. For deaths specifically labeled as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), 51% occurred within 3 days and 75.5% within 7 days. The highest number of deaths occurred on day 2 after vaccination, with 760 infant deaths compared to an expected 43 deaths if distributed randomly—a 69-fold increase.

2. Statistical Significance of the Clustering The clustering of deaths in the early post-vaccination period was statistically significant (p < 0.00001), meaning this pattern is extremely unlikely to have occurred by chance. If the 2,605 deaths had been randomly distributed over 60 days, researchers would expect about 43 deaths per day. Instead, they found 440 deaths on the day of vaccination, 760 on day 2, and dramatically fewer deaths (averaging 11 per day) between days 8-60, strongly suggesting a relationship between vaccination timing and infant deaths.

3. Historical Context of Vaccine Classifications Prior to widespread vaccination programs in the 1960s, sudden unexplained infant deaths were so rare they weren't mentioned in mortality statistics. The term "Sudden Infant Death Syndrome" was created in 1969 following an alarming increase in unexplained infant deaths that coincided with expanded vaccination campaigns. Importantly, previous versions of the International Classification of Diseases listed "prophylactic vaccination" as an official cause of death, but this classification was eliminated in 1979, making it impossible for medical examiners to officially attribute deaths to vaccines.

4. Evidence of Death Certificate Manipulation The study reveals concerning evidence that infant deaths may be systematically misclassified to avoid linking them to vaccines. When SIDS rates appeared to decline following the "Back to Sleep" campaign in the 1990s, deaths attributed to "suffocation in bed" and "unknown causes" increased proportionally. Research showed that about 90% of the apparent SIDS decline could be attributed to reclassification rather than actual reduction in sudden infant deaths, suggesting deaths are being shuffled between different categories.

5. International Evidence from Japan Japan provides compelling evidence for the vaccine-SIDS connection. From 1970-1974, Japan documented 37 sudden infant deaths following pertussis vaccinations. In response, authorities raised the vaccination age from 3 months to 2 years in 1975. The result was dramatic: sudden deaths following vaccination dropped by 90% (from 1.47 to 0.15 deaths per million doses), and Japan's overall infant mortality rate improved by 60% over the following decade, suggesting that delaying vaccines until children are older significantly reduces death risk.

6. Biological Mechanism Behind Vaccine-Related Deaths Expert testimony from neuropathologist Dr. Douglas Miller explains how vaccines can trigger fatal reactions in vulnerable infants. Vaccination stimulates the production of inflammatory cytokines that can produce fever and inhibit the activity of serotonin neurons in the brain stem. This interference with respiratory control can cause prolonged episodes where breathing stops (apneas) and prevent normal auto-resuscitation responses, particularly in infants with already deficient respiratory control systems, leading to SIDS.

7. Evidence from Breathing Monitoring Studies Sophisticated breathing monitoring technology called "Cotwatch" was used to measure infants' breathing patterns before and after vaccination. The data revealed that pertussis vaccination caused dramatic increases in episodes where breathing either nearly stopped or ceased completely. These dangerous breathing episodes continued for more than 6 weeks after vaccination, providing objective evidence that vaccines create prolonged periods of increased SIDS risk that extend far beyond the immediate post-vaccination period.

8. Twin Death Cases Multiple cases of identical twins dying simultaneously within days of vaccination have been documented in medical literature, including cases where healthy twins died 24 hours, 2 days, 3 days, 5 days, and 10 days after receiving vaccines. Since simultaneous SIDS in twins is extremely rare naturally (estimated to occur by chance in less than 1 in several million births), these cases provide particularly compelling evidence of vaccination as an environmental trigger rather than natural coincidence.

9. Vaccine Court Recognition The U.S. Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has awarded over $4.5 billion for vaccine injuries and deaths, including many initially misclassified as SIDS. In a notable 2017 case, the vaccine court awarded compensation to parents of a 4-month-old infant who died the day after receiving seven vaccines, with the Special Master concluding that vaccines "likely did play a critical role in this child's death" by stimulating inflammatory cytokines that suppressed the respiratory system and prevented normal response to carbon dioxide accumulation.

10. Manufacturer Safety Data Confidential reports from vaccine manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline revealed patterns consistent with this study's findings. In their own data on hexavalent (6-in-1) vaccines, 62.7% of sudden infant deaths occurred within 3 days of vaccination and 89.6% within 7 days. Remarkably, 97% of deaths occurred in the first 10 days while only 3% occurred in the next 10 days. Despite these warning signals in their own data, the manufacturer concluded the vaccine was safe, and European regulators accepted this conclusion.

11. Multiple Vaccines and Increased Risk The study found that infants receiving multiple vaccines simultaneously face higher risks, with most SIDS cases occurring in children who received 6-8 vaccines concurrently. Research suggests that biochemical or synergistic toxicity from multiple vaccines administered together may overwhelm developing immune systems. Countries requiring the most vaccines for infants tend to have higher infant mortality rates, with a strong correlation (r² = 0.98) between the number of required vaccine doses and infant death rates internationally.

12. Current Ongoing Risk Recent VAERS reports from 2020 document continued sudden infant deaths occurring within days of vaccination, including cases where previously healthy 2-month and 3-month-old infants died within hours to days after receiving 6-8 vaccines concurrently. The study concludes that while this evidence doesn't definitively prove causation, the patterns are "highly suggestive of a causal relationship" and warrant additional investigation, better death certification practices, and honest informed consent that acknowledges these risks to parents.

