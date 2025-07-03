Lies are Unbekoming

Scott Capron
10h

We now live in a nation where doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the press destroys information, religion destroys morals, and our banks destroy the economy

Cheri Murray
10h

As much as I want to see Kennedy make a difference, his actions are not backing his current rhetoric. He is the HHS secretary. He has the authority to cancel the pandemic state of emergency yet he has not done so. He has repeatedly claimed he is fiercely pro-vaccine, and continues to recommend the childhood schedule of untested vaccines. He recommends the measles vaccine to protect against “outbreaks”. At his confirmation hearing, Kennedy stated Operation Warp Speed was an extraordinary accomplishment and show of leadership by President Trump. I do not trust him to make any significant changes in the American health system. Everyone must take control of their own health and learn to research. Do not depend on anyone to save you especially the government.

