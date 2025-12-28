Preface

This essay draws primarily on Daniel Haley’s Politics in Healing: The Suppression and Manipulation of American Medicine (2000), which dedicates a chapter to Royal Raymond Rife and synthesizes material from Barry Lynes’ The Cancer Cure That Worked, Christopher Bird’s original 1976 investigation, the 1944 Journal of the Franklin Institute article by Seidel and Winter, and primary documents including letters from Dr. Milbank Johnson and contemporary newspaper accounts. Haley conducted his own interviews, including with Dr. Robert Stafford, a physician who used the Rife technology in the 1950s.

The claims examined here—optical magnifications beyond accepted physical limits, cancer caused by a pleomorphic microorganism, pathogen destruction via electromagnetic frequency—conflict with mainstream scientific consensus. Modern cancer organizations classify Rife technology as unproven. This essay does not argue that modern physics is wrong or that the technology definitively worked as reported. It reconstructs the documented historical record: what was claimed, who witnessed it, what was published, and how the technology came to be eliminated before controlled replication could occur. The question is whether the evidence warrants serious re-examination rather than reflexive dismissal.

During the summer of 1934, sixteen terminal cancer patients sat a few feet away from a device called the Rife Ray Tube for three minutes every third day. After ninety days, attending physicians declared fifteen of them fully recovered. Within another month, the sixteenth patient recovered as well. No formal clinical records from this trial have been located; the account rests on letters, physician testimony, and secondary syntheses rather than a modern-style trial report.

The clinic took place at the former estate of Ellen Scripps in La Jolla, California, organized by Dr. Milbank Johnson—medical director of Pacific Mutual Life Insurance Company, former president of the Los Angeles Medical Association, and a member of the board of directors of the Los Angeles County Pasadena Hospital. The patients had been referred by physicians who had exhausted conventional options. The device they sat near had been invented by Royal Raymond Rife, a San Diego researcher who had spent the previous decade building microscopes capable of seeing living viruses and developing a method to destroy them using specific electromagnetic frequencies.

If the surviving accounts are accurate, this clinic produced a 100% recovery rate in terminal cancer patients. Yet the results were never published. The physicians involved were later threatened with the loss of their medical licenses if they continued using the technology. The laboratory where the device was built was destroyed by fire. The microscopes that made the research possible were sabotaged or scattered. Rife died in 1971, a forgotten alcoholic, and the technology passed out of existence.

The question is not whether this story sounds implausible. The question is what the documented record actually shows—and whether the pattern of institutional response reflects scientific evaluation or something else.

The Microscope

The foundation of Rife’s work was optical. In the 1920s and 1930s, the best light microscopes could magnify specimens approximately 2,500 times—insufficient to observe viruses, which are smaller than the wavelength of visible light. The electron microscope, which arrived in 1939, solved the magnification problem but introduced another: its process kills the specimen. Electron microscopy cannot observe living microorganisms.

Rife spent years developing an alternative. Using what he described as “an entirely new optical principle,” incorporating double quartz prisms and specialized illumination, he constructed microscopes with magnifications reported between 17,000 and 60,000 times. These figures appear to exceed the theoretical resolution limits of optical microscopy as understood then and now—the “Abbe diffraction limit” constrains what visible light can resolve. No complete technical explanation of how Rife achieved these results has survived, though the 1944 Journal of the Franklin Institute article by Seidel and Winter attempted a partial description. What remains is the testimony of credentialed witnesses who reported seeing what standard microscopes could not show them.

In November 1931, Dr. Arthur Isaac Kendall traveled from Chicago to examine Rife’s microscope. Kendall was head of the Department of Bacteriology and Director of Medical Research at Northwestern University Medical School, and had previously directed the laboratory that evolved into the National Institutes of Health. Working with Rife, Kendall placed typhoid bacteria in his proprietary “K medium,” passed the culture through the finest ceramic filter available—which should have removed all bacteria—and observed the filtrate under Rife’s microscope. They saw tiny microbes glowing with turquoise light. Bacteria, it appeared, could produce smaller forms capable of passing through filters, forms invisible to standard microscopy.

On November 20, 1931, Dr. Milbank Johnson hosted a banquet at his Pasadena mansion for thirty prominent medical figures, including Dr. Alvin Foord, head of pathology at Pasadena Hospital and later president of the American Association of Pathologists. The Los Angeles Times reported on November 22 that Johnson’s guests, though “frankly dubious about the perfection of a microscope which appears to transcend the limits set by optic science,” were “delighted with the visual demonstration and heartily accorded both Dr. Rife and Dr. Kendall a foremost place in the world’s rank of scientists.”

The findings were published. Rife and Kendall’s report appeared in the December 1931 issue of California and Western Medicine, the official journal of the California, Nevada, and Utah medical societies. Science magazine reported the discovery on December 1, 1931. The Science News Letter covered it on December 12.

In July 1932, Dr. Edward Rosenow of the Mayo Clinic joined Kendall and Rife for three days of experiments in Chicago, confirming the earlier findings. Rosenow published results in the Proceedings of the Staff Meetings of the Mayo Clinic and in Science magazine. The Journal of the Franklin Institute documented the microscope’s technical specifications in 1944; the article was later reprinted in the Smithsonian Institution’s annual report. This was not a fringe publication but a premier scientific journal, lending institutional weight to claims that might otherwise have been dismissed.

The scientific establishment’s response was nonetheless dismissive. When Kendall presented his observations at a conference in July 1932 without adequately explaining the microscope that made them possible, his critics—Dr. Thomas Rivers of the Rockefeller Foundation and Dr. Hans Zinsser of Harvard—attacked his claims without examining the instrument. Rosenow received similar treatment despite explicitly referencing the Rife microscope in his Mayo Clinic report.

The concept underlying these observations—that bacteria could change forms, called pleomorphism—contradicted the dominant monomorphist view. Pleomorphism had been championed in the nineteenth century by Antoine Béchamp against Louis Pasteur’s germ theory. By the 1930s, monomorphism was orthodoxy. Dr. Robert Gallo, co-discoverer of HIV, reportedly dismissed pleomorphism as “insanity,” reflecting the entrenched consensus.

Rife observed pleomorphism directly. Under his microscope, he watched the organism he called the BX virus change from a bacterial form to a viral-sized microbe. He wrote in 1953 that “this BX virus can be readily changed into different forms of its life cycle by the media upon which it is grown,” noting that a variation of as little as two parts per million in the growth medium was sufficient to trigger the transformation. Some forms of pleomorphism are now accepted in mainstream microbiology—bacterial L-forms, phase variation—though the strong claim that bacteria can morph into cancer-causing viral forms remains outside accepted science. Evidence supporting broader pleomorphic observations was published by the New York Academy of Sciences in 1970, reporting the work of Dr. Virginia Livingston-Wheeler, Dr. Eleanor Alexander-Jackson, Dr. Irene Diller, and Dr. Florence Seibert.

The microscope was the prerequisite for everything that followed. Without the ability to see living microorganisms at viral scale, Rife could not have identified the organism he believed caused cancer, nor could he have observed its destruction.

The Frequency Principle

Rife’s goal was to determine whether cancer had a microbial origin. Working with tissue confirmed by laboratory analysis to be malignant, he searched for a consistent pathogen. After what he described as 20,000 attempts, he isolated a microorganism he named Bacillus X, or BX virus.

To confirm that this organism caused cancer, Rife followed the protocol established by nineteenth-century German researcher Robert Koch: recover a microbe from a diseased animal, inject it into a healthy test animal, and if that animal develops the same disease, recover the same microbe from it. By his own account, Rife satisfied these postulates in animal experiments—the mice he injected developed cancer, and he recovered the same organism from their tumors. No formal publication of this work in peer-reviewed literature has been located; the account derives from Rife’s own writings and associate testimony.

The next question was whether the organism could be destroyed. Rife had observed that under his microscope, the BX virus produced a distinctive purplish-red color—evidence that it was emitting light at a specific frequency. He reasoned that if the organism had a characteristic frequency, it might be vulnerable to an external frequency that resonated with its structure. The principle is analogous to a singer shattering a wine glass at its resonant frequency, or a bridge oscillating to destruction when vibrations match its natural frequency—though applied here to microbial structures at scales where such effects are not accepted by modern biophysics.

He built a device called a ray tube, capable of broadcasting a range of electromagnetic frequencies. A colleague later recalled him sitting motionless for 24 to 48 hours at a stretch, watching for the moment the virus in the slide would disintegrate under a shifting frequency: “His nerves were just like cold steel. He never moved. His hands never quivered.”

When Rife found the correct frequency, he observed the BX virus glow brighter, then go dark, then disintegrate. He repeated the process numerous times with identical results. He called this frequency the Mortal Oscillatory Rate, or MOR.

The principle—that specific frequencies could destroy specific microorganisms without harming surrounding tissue—was then tested on living animals. Rife injected mice with the BX virus, waited for them to develop cancer, and exposed them to the frequency he had discovered. The mice were not in contact with the ray tube; they simply sat in its presence a few feet away. The cancers resolved.

This claim conflicts directly with modern scientific understanding. Non-contact electromagnetic destruction of pathogens at the frequencies Rife described is not accepted in contemporary medicine or physics. Modern biophysics does explore frequency-specific effects on cells—radiofrequency ablation, pulsed electromagnetic fields for bone healing—but these are thermal or electrochemical effects operating through known mechanisms, not selective resonance destruction of microorganisms. The conflict between Rife’s reported results and accepted physics remains unresolved. This essay does not claim to resolve it, only to document what was reported and by whom.

Rife worked in the radio frequency range, broadcasting non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation. The specific frequencies he identified as 'Mortal Oscillatory Rates' were reportedly documented, but no complete authenticated record of these parameters has survived. This technical gap makes modern replication difficult and leaves the proposed mechanism—resonance destruction without thermal effects—unverified by contemporary physics.

Rife conducted animal experiments over 400 times before attempting treatment on humans. The 1934 clinic was not a first trial but the culmination of years of systematic testing—according to the surviving accounts.

The Clinical Evidence

The 1934 clinic produced results that, in any other context, would have triggered immediate large-scale replication. According to letters and later testimony, all sixteen terminal patients recovered. Dr. Johnson wrote afterward that the clinic was “opened and run by me to satisfy me personally that the Rife Ray would destroy pathogenic organisms in vivo as well as in vitro.”

Johnson formed a Special Medical Research Committee at the University of Southern California to supervise ongoing Rife research. In 1935, he arranged for Dr. O. Cameron Gruner of McGill University, a noted blood researcher, to spend two months working with Rife. Gruner had independently found a fungal organism in the blood of 92% of the cancer patients he examined. When Rife cultured Gruner’s organism and filtered it, he recovered his BX virus. Published correspondence from 1937 records Johnson writing: “Dr. Gruner was present at all the experiments and we agreed—I think beyond a doubt—that our BX and the organism which he obtained from the blood, although in a different form from our BX, are one and the same organism.”

The following accounts come from retrospective testimony, not contemporaneous clinical records.

Dr. James Couche acquired his own Frequency Instrument in 1936 and operated a clinic for over twenty years. Writing in 1956, he described a nine-year-old boy with osteomyelitis whose leg had been scraped weekly at Mercy Hospital in agonizing procedures. After treatment with the Frequency Instrument—with bandage and splint still on—the wound healed completely in less than two weeks. The boy threw away his crutches and never experienced recurrence. Couche reported “many cases such as this.” He also treated a Mrs. Tobish for senile cataract; after six exposures, her vision returned to normal.

Johnson’s clinics between 1935 and 1937 produced similar results with cataracts. In published correspondence dated June 1, 1937, Johnson wrote to an eye specialist: “The application of the Rife Ray as we have used it does, in the great majority of cases, restore the visual function of the eye, that is the portion of visual disturbance due to opacities in the lens. How it does it and why it does it I do not know, but the above statement is an absolute fact supported now by many cases.”

Dr. Richard Hamer ran a high-volume clinic, treating an average of forty patients daily. Ben Cullen, Rife’s longtime associate, later recalled one of Hamer’s cases: an 82-year-old Chicago man with malignant growths covering much of his face and neck—eyelid, ear, cheek, nose, and chin affected. Six months later, “all that was left was a little black spot on the side of his face and the condition of that was such that it was about to fall off.”

In the late 1950s, Dr. Robert Stafford, a family physician in Dayton, Ohio, acquired a Frequency Instrument and used it for five years. Among his cases was Mrs. Byess, age 82, dying of cancer. After treatment, she recovered and went home. She died about a month later. Dr. Stafford secured permission for an autopsy, performed by a pathologist named Dr. Zipp. The autopsy found no sign of cancer; the woman had died of complications from prior radiation treatments. A second terminal cancer patient showed the same pattern: recovery, then death from radiation complications, with autopsy showing no cancer. These cases are intriguing but not definitive—initial diagnoses may not have been biopsy-confirmed, and radiation may have played a role in tumor destruction.

Sworn testimony at the 1960 trial of John Crane—Rife’s associate, prosecuted for practicing medicine without a license—included witnesses attesting to cures of chronic bladder irritation, throat lumps, fungus growths, arthritis, ulcerated colon, varicose veins, prostate troubles, tumorous growths, colitis, and heart problems. James Hannibal, age 76, testified that a cataract that had blinded one eye disappeared after treatment, replicating results from Johnson’s clinics twenty-five years earlier. Court testimony under oath carries legal weight, though it remains subject to recall bias and lacks independent verification.

From a modern evidentiary standpoint, these accounts would require rigorous replication under controlled conditions—placebo controls, blinded assessment, long-term follow-up. That replication never occurred. The question is why.

The Unraveling

To understand what happened to Rife’s technology, it helps to understand the man who appears at the center of its suppression.

Dr. Morris Fishbein served as editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association from 1924 to 1949—a 25-year reign during which he became known as the “Arbiter of American Medicine.” Through JAMA editorials and public campaigns, Fishbein positioned himself as the scourge of medical quackery, attacking any treatment that operated outside AMA-approved channels. His targets included not only outright frauds but also therapies with documented clinical results that threatened the emerging pharmaceutical-surgical paradigm.

The most thoroughly documented case is Harry Hoxsey, who operated cancer clinics using an herbal treatment. Fishbein attacked Hoxsey for years through JAMA, calling him a quack and a charlatan. In 1949, Hoxsey sued for libel and won. Under oath at trial, Fishbein was forced to admit that he had never practiced medicine a single day in his life, had never treated a patient, and had failed his anatomy examination in medical school. This was the man who had spent 25 years pronouncing on which treatments were legitimate. The jury ruled that Fishbein had acted with malice. The AMA removed him from his position in 1948, shortly before the trial concluded.

By then, the damage to Rife’s technology had long been done. Fishbein’s pattern of operation—attack through JAMA, pressure through medical societies, legal harassment—had been deployed against Beam Ray nearly a decade earlier.

In 1937, Rife agreed to the formation of Beam Ray, a company established to manufacture Frequency Instruments. Ben Cullen became president. Fourteen instruments were built and distributed to physicians.

The 82-year-old Chicago patient whose face had been restored returned home and could not keep quiet about what had happened. According to Cullen’s later account, Fishbein heard about the case. A man from Los Angeles soon appeared, seeking to buy Beam Ray. The partners refused to sell.

What followed was a lawsuit. Philip Hoyland, an engineer who had worked with Rife on technical improvements, sued Beam Ray claiming he had discovered the frequencies and deserved a larger share of the company. Cullen and others suspected that Hoyland’s legal fees—paid to an expensive Los Angeles firm—were underwritten by interests hostile to Rife, though no documentary proof of this connection has surfaced.

The lawsuit went to trial on June 12, 1939. Beam Ray won. Judge Edward Kelly stated of Hoyland: “I am not convinced of his blameless character... I am denying the plaintiff has clean hands.”

The legal victory was meaningless. During and after the trial, the San Diego Medical Society warned all doctors involved with the Rife Ray that continuing to use it could cost them their medical licenses. This is documented. Dr. Hamer returned his instrument. The market for Frequency Instruments evaporated. Beam Ray collapsed. Ben Cullen lost his house.

One week before Rife’s planned departure for England—where he was to deliver a microscope and two Frequency Instruments to Dr. B. Winter Gonin, physician to the Royal Family—he was subpoenaed for the Hoyland trial. The planned international expansion of the technology ended.

The trial destroyed Rife personally. Barry Lynes describes what happened: “Hoyland’s lawyer tore into Rife in a way he had never before experienced. His nerves gave.” Cullen recalled Rife’s hands shaking uncontrollably, his turn to heavy smoking, then to alcohol. “Afterwards, during his clear moments when he wasn’t under the influence of liquor, he would endeavor to progress but every doggone day at a certain time he would go and get a little nip out of his car and that was the end of it.”

Dr. Milbank Johnson conducted no further clinics after 1939. In 1942, he sent his Frequency Instrument to Dr. Gruner in Montreal, hoping Gruner would provide independent corroboration. Gruner, operating in an atmosphere of academic orthodoxy at McGill, feared to use the device. He gave it to a friend who dismantled it for spare parts.

In 1944, Johnson entered the hospital for a routine tonsillectomy. He did not survive the operation. He was 73.

Shortly after the 1944 Franklin Institute article on the Rife microscope appeared, a laboratory technician stole a vital component from the Universal microscope, rendering it inoperable.

The Erasure

Rife largely disappeared during the 1940s, struggling with alcoholism. In 1950, he hired John Crane, a tool and die maker with electronics knowledge. Together they constructed new Frequency Instruments.

In 1954, Crane contacted the National Cancer Institute about the technology. The Committee on Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy evaluated the discovery and concluded it could not work. No one contacted Rife, Gruner, Couche, or any physician who had witnessed cures. No physical inspection of the instruments was attempted. Dr. Couche was still successfully treating patients at the time. The evaluation was conducted entirely on paper. In 1972, when Congressman Bob Wilson of San Diego inquired about Rife’s work, NCI Director Dr. Carl G. Baker cited this 1954 evaluation as grounds for dismissal.

In 1960, California health authorities arrested Crane and his associate John Marsh for practicing medicine without a license. An undercover agent had purchased a machine after Crane was secretly recorded making medical claims. Witnesses testified to numerous cures. The testimony made no difference. Crane and Marsh were convicted and spent three years in prison.

During this period, a fire in Rife’s laboratory destroyed irreplaceable materials—including the films Rife had made documenting viruses and their destruction by his frequencies. Whether this was arson or accident is not established in available records.

John Crane emerged from prison a changed man. The lab was destroyed. Rife was failing. The second attempt to establish the technology had been crushed.

The microscopes scattered. Some ended up with the FDA. The Universal microscope, with its stolen component, still exists in partially restored form. The microscope purchased by Dr. Gonin was placed in the Wellcome Museum in London, where, according to reports, parts have since been removed.

In 1971, Royal Raymond Rife died at the age of 82, ill and obscure.

What Remains

The question skeptics reasonably ask: If this technology worked, why did no version of it survive anywhere? Why no parallel development, no independent replication?

The documented record suggests an answer. Gaston Naessens, a French-Canadian researcher, independently developed a high-powered microscope in the 1940s capable of observing similar pleomorphic phenomena. He created treatments based on his observations. He was prosecuted in France, fled to Quebec, and was prosecuted again—acquitted only after a trial that drew international attention. Researchers from Sloan Kettering who visited his laboratory drafted memoranda urging support for his work; the memoranda were rejected when administrators noticed his name appeared on the American Cancer Society’s blacklist.

The instrument Milbank Johnson sent to Dr. Gruner at McGill—the one opportunity for independent academic corroboration—was dismantled by a frightened colleague. The international distribution Rife planned through Dr. Gonin was stopped by a subpoena.

The pattern is not that the technology failed to replicate. The pattern is that replication was systematically prevented—through legal harassment, professional sanctions, institutional blacklisting, and in some cases what appears to have been targeted sabotage. Whether this constitutes “conspiracy” or simply the immune response of an entrenched medical establishment is a question of interpretation. The documented actions are not in dispute.

Modern cancer organizations classify Rife machines as unproven, and indeed no controlled clinical trials have been conducted. Devices sold today as “Rife machines” bear uncertain relationship to Rife’s original technology and have not demonstrated efficacy. This is true. It is also true that no institution has attempted to reconstruct the original technology and test it under rigorous conditions. The absence of evidence is not evidence of absence—particularly when the historical record shows that evidence was actively destroyed and those who might have gathered more were threatened, prosecuted, or professionally ruined.

What would constitute a fair modern test? The Ergonom microscope developed by Kurt Olbrich in Germany can reportedly observe viruses in their live state. Frequency generators are commercially available. Beam tube technology could likely be reconstructed. The bacteriological research conducted by Rife, Kendall, Rosenow, and Gruner could theoretically be restarted with modern controls—double-blind protocols, independent replication, long-term follow-up. The barrier is not technical. The barrier is that no institution with resources to conduct such research has been willing to risk association with a blacklisted technology.

A naval officer who had known Rife for many years wrote to him in 1953:

I have been privileged in having known you and having heard from your own lips the story of your work. You gave me a glimpse of science of the year 2000. But often I’m a little sad when I realize that men must struggle so hard to get what you tried to give them, and I am even more sad when I see so many problems for which you alone have the answers.

The 1934 clinic reportedly produced complete recovery in sixteen terminal cancer patients. The attending physicians were credentialed, the underlying research published in peer-reviewed journals, the results witnessed by multiple independent observers. The technology was then eliminated over a period of decades through documented legal, professional, and institutional actions.

The evidence is incomplete. The physics remains unresolved. But the historical record is sufficient to warrant one conclusion: this case was never given a fair hearing, and the question of what Royal Raymond Rife actually discovered remains open.

References

Haley, Daniel. Politics in Healing: The Suppression and Manipulation of American Medicine. Potomac Valley Press, 2000.

Lynes, Barry. The Cancer Cure That Worked: Fifty Years of Suppression. Marcus Books, 1987.

Bird, Christopher. “What Became of the Rife Microscope?” East West Magazine, 1976.

Seidel, R. E., and Elizabeth Winter. “The New Microscopes.” Journal of the Franklin Institute, February 1944.

Rife, Royal R., and Arthur I. Kendall. “Observations on Bacillus Typhosus in its Filtrable State.” California and Western Medicine, December 1931.

Rosenow, Edward. “Observations with the Rife Microscope of Filter-Passing Forms of Micro-Organisms.” Science, August 26, 1932.

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com