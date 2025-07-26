Lies are Unbekoming

rosewoods
1h

The Anti-D given to me after birth quickly resulted in a sudden and severe allergy to egg that has proved to be permanent. I also experienced within a short time of it being administered the onset of giant urticaria that lasted for almost a year, frequently involving swelling in and around the mouth that caused me a lot of worry. It also interfered with my thyroid, causing it to become very enlarged. It took a while for me to connect the dots though because the doctors showed zero concern or interest and thought it all a mystery. As you note, it is now routinely administered to pregnant women here in Australia and I shudder to think what the impact might have been on my unborn baby had I had it during the pregnancy. I'm glad that my RH Neg daughter is better informed and will avoid the problems I had.

ABIGAIL REPORTS
2h

Excellent info. To bad doctors don't tell the truth.

