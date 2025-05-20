Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

SomeDude
7h

re: "The analogy reflects the content's central argument that functional, if imperfect, governance was dismantled through idealistic demands for immediate change, without sufficient appreciation for the practical challenges of transition or the potential consequences of rapid disruption to established systems."

I agree.

also, this exact same tactic has been applied to the greenwashing scam of "upgrading" the power grid systems with solar and wind.

ripping out working if imperfect infrastructure (coal, gas, even hydro) before installing a mostly hypothetical alternate system which lacks the redundancy and flexibility needed for an always-on grid.

"oh, we'll develop and build working safe energy storage and buffering systems as we go."

still rebuilding the gutted plane as it glides off the cliff and we will for sure have it all working before hitting the ground.

Joe
7h

Two points I would push back on that taint an otherwise valuable history lesson:

1. “Barbarous land with no written language”…..nation-building now, or then, is usually justified in terms of a superior civilization gifting its blessings to a (in some degree) “lesser” folk…..think “white man’s burden”. I don’t know the details of white settlement in Rhodesia, but we don’t need to distort the details of a project’s genesis to fit an overall positive narrative of the outcome. I’m American, and I can, and do, freely acknowledge the multiple atrocities that were part of its founding, the expropriation of tribal lands, the conscious decimation of indigenous populations and cultures AND also acknowledge that, in the present day, warts and all, American probably represents the most free society in the planet with the best shot at upward mobility for people all over the world.

2. The point about voting rights being based on some combination of income and property….well, income and property based privileges do not a meritocracy make. Income and property *may* be indicative of hard work, good character and so on, but more often than not, whether in Africa or America or elsewhere, whether now or then, they point to privilege, connections, or the use of brute force. There is definitely no correlation between wealth and honesty or integrity or intelligence. Wealth is, well, just wealth, acquired in myriad ways.

