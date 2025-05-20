In a world that wants a global Zimbabwe, we are all Rhodesians now. - @johnrococo982

People used to visit Rhodesia to see the ruins of Zimbabwe. Now people visit Zimbabwe to see the ruins of Rhodesia. - @joemanco-no4jy

As the grandchild and son of a Rhodesian when you talked about how they built the country for their children and grandchildren it hit home how I've been robbed of my opportunity to continue the legacy. I've watched Zimbabwe (Zim was already bad but just got worse) and South Africa fall to ruin in my lifetime and I'm currently witnessing something similar happening in Canada. - @davemorkel

As it turns out, what the British did to Rhodesia was no worse than what they are now doing to their own country. - @magnustoth8506

In the late 19th century, European settlers, driven by a vision of permanence, transformed a region lacking written language or mechanized technology into Rhodesia, a self-governing dominion that, by the mid-20th century, boasted Africa’s second-highest living standards for its black population, robust infrastructure, and a merit-based voting system that, while imperfect, included black representation through income-qualified suffrage and designated parliamentary seats. Rhodesia’s prosperity, marked by agricultural exports and economic resilience despite global sanctions, attracted immigrants, with one-third of its black population voluntarily arriving from neighboring states. Yet, by the 1960s, external pressures mounted, as Britain, “swayed” by newly independent Commonwealth nations, and orchestrated by the "creature" in the City of London, reneged on promises of independence, demanding immediate majority rule. These nations, many descending into dictatorship, exemplified the empire’s strategy of exploiting race to destabilize governance, a tactic Rhodesia’s leaders foresaw would replicate the Congo’s post-independence carnage. They hadn’t anticipated the creature’s resolve to use Rhodesia as a pilot case study for national destruction.

We witnessed, through Rhodesia’s unraveling, an early warning of this imperial blueprint—a canary in the coalmine signaling the weaponization of "racism" to erode nation-states, a process now evident in South Africa’s decline, England’s cultural erosion, Canada’s social fragmentation, Australia’s identity struggles, Europe’s border dissolution, and the United States’ internal discord. Ian Smith, Rhodesia’s pragmatic prime minister, advocated a gradual transition to majority rule, warning that precipitous change would collapse the systems sustaining prosperity. His pleas were drowned by emotional idealism, with Britain’s betrayal—funding terrorists while policing fraudulent 1980 elections—ushering in Robert Mugabe’s regime. "We were asked to commit suicide," Smith later reflected, a sentiment echoing Rancourt’s analysis of empire-driven demographic engineering, in Empire’s Religions. The catastrophic outcomes—unemployment soaring to 95%, inflation reaching 231 million percent, and agricultural collapse following land redistribution—vindicated Smith’s caution, proving Rhodesia’s fall was no anomaly but a deliberate precursor to Empire’s ongoing assault on national sovereignty.

With thanks to Zoomer Historian.

Analogy

The Rushed Renovation: Imagine a century-old historical building that, while imperfect and showing its age, still stands strong with functional plumbing, electricity, and structural integrity. The original architects and subsequent caretakers had carefully maintained it, gradually making improvements while preserving its essential structure. Though some rooms remain underdeveloped and certain occupants have limited access to its best facilities, the building provides shelter and basic services to all inhabitants, with living conditions better than neighboring structures.

Suddenly, a group of outside architectural consultants arrives, horrified by the building's unequal room allocations and outdated design. Despite never having successfully renovated a similar structure, they passionately demand immediate and complete reconstruction. The caretakers propose a gradual renovation plan—upgrading rooms methodically, training new maintenance staff, and ensuring the building remains habitable throughout the process. They point to nearby buildings where hasty renovations led to collapsed roofs, broken plumbing, and residents sleeping in the rain.

The consultants dismiss these warnings as self-serving and rally public opinion against the caretakers. Under mounting pressure, the building is handed over for immediate renovation with promises of equality and modernization. The original maintenance team is replaced entirely, critical support beams are removed before new ones are installed, and decorative features take priority over functional systems.

Within months, the plumbing fails, electricity becomes intermittent, and parts of the structure begin to collapse. Years later, former residents—including those who initially supported the rapid renovation—look back at photographs of the imperfect but functional original building with nostalgia, while architectural theorists continue to insist the renovation failed not because it was too hasty, but because it wasn't radical enough.

The analogy reflects the content's central argument that functional, if imperfect, governance was dismantled through idealistic demands for immediate change, without sufficient appreciation for the practical challenges of transition or the potential consequences of rapid disruption to established systems.

12-point summary

1. Historical Narrative Challenge: Rhodesia wasn't a racist apartheid state. European settlers transformed an undeveloped region into a prosperous society with justified causes, contrary to mainstream historical accounts.

2. British Promises and Betrayals: Britain betrayed promises made to Rhodesia. Deputy Prime Minister Rab Butler promised Southern Rhodesia independence alongside Northern Rhodesia and Nyasaland, citing excellent governance and loyalty, but later demanded majority rule instead.

3. African Living Standards Under White Rule: Black Rhodesians enjoyed among the highest living standards in Africa (second only to South Africa). This prosperity attracted substantial immigration, with approximately one-third of Rhodesian blacks being immigrants from neighboring countries.

4. Ian Smith's Governance Philosophy: Ian Smith was a moderate seeking gradual transition to majority rule rather than a racist extremist. His approach emphasized education and preparation of the black population for democratic participation rather than immediate universal suffrage.

5. Voting System and African Participation: Rhodesia's voting system was merit-based rather than racially exclusionary. Both blacks and whites could vote if they met income or property qualifications, with the system evolving to include guaranteed black representation through "black-only seats."

6. Post-Independence Outcomes: Newly independent African nations had catastrophic outcomes, collapsing into anarchy or dictatorship shortly after independence, with democracy failing to take root. The Congo stands as a dramatic example.

7. Opposition Characterization: Violent opposition to the Rhodesian government came from externally-funded terrorists rather than popular resistance. These groups targeted fellow Africans and infrastructure serving black communities, receiving funding from Britain itself.

8. Zimbabwe's Economic Collapse: Post-independence Zimbabwe experienced severe economic decline, with unemployment rising from under 10% to 95% by the 2000s and inflation reaching 231 million percent. Agricultural production collapsed following land redistribution.

9. White Population Decline: Zimbabwe's white population fell from approximately 300,000 to 50,000 by 2000, with most emigrating to escape violence and persecution. Those who remained faced increasing threats during land reform programs.

10. Agricultural Failure: The redistribution of white-owned farms led to agricultural disaster as productive commercial farms were given to individuals without necessary farming expertise, creating widespread hunger.

11. Cultural Incompatibility Arguments: European liberal democracy is culturally incompatible with African governance traditions. Non-Europeans vote along tribal rather than ideological lines, making Western democratic institutions function differently or fail in African contexts.

12. Decision-Making Framework: International pressure against Rhodesia represents emotional idealism triumphing over logical pragmatism. Western nations are repeating similar patterns in contemporary political debates, particularly around immigration.

29 Questions and Answers

Question 1: What was the traditional historical narrative of the Rhodesian War, and how is this narrative challenged?

Answer: The traditional narrative portrays the Rhodesian War as a conflict where "a small group of racist white settlers who were still stuck in colonial times refusing to let go of power" fought to defend an apartheid regime against the black majority. This version of history claims whites refused to allow blacks to participate in governance purely out of racism, and severely mistreated the black population "almost to the point of slavery."

This narrative is challenged as "total nonsense," with the Rhodesian cause described as "perhaps the most justified cause that has ever been fought for." European settlers are portrayed as having transformed "a barbarous land with no written language or even the wheel into a prosperous outpost of civilization in merely a few decades." Rhodesians are positioned as defenders of civilization and prosperity rather than as oppressors, with history allegedly proving "this to be completely and utterly the case."

Question 2: How did Rhodesia develop before gaining independence, and what was its relationship with Great Britain?

Answer: Rhodesia was described as "a model colony" and "a self-governing colony" that was never directly run by the British - "a dominion in all but name." After World War II, Rhodesians refused an offer of independence from Britain and later narrowly chose to form a federation with Northern Rhodesia and Nyasaland rather than join a union with South Africa. When the Federation dissolved, the British allowed Northern Rhodesia and Nyasaland to become independent but denied Southern Rhodesia its independence, despite previous promises.

Rhodesia had an "exemplary record" of governance recognized by Britain, including managing their financial affairs admirably and showing great loyalty to Britain during wartime. The British are characterized as betrayers who went back on their promises to Rhodesia while acknowledging the "wonderful record of responsible government over the past 40 years" that Rhodesians had established.

Question 3: What was the Federation with Northern Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and why did it dissolve?

Answer: The Federation was a union between Southern Rhodesia (modern Zimbabwe), Northern Rhodesia (modern Zambia), and Nyasaland (modern Malawi) formed after World War II. Rhodesians had been given the choice to either join a union with South Africa or form this federation, and the British "strongly suggested" the latter option. The Rhodesians were "nudged in that direction" and narrowly chose the Federation over joining South Africa.

This political project lasted only ten years before dissolving, with blame placed on the British who "went back on their promises" by allowing Northern Rhodesia and Nyasaland to obtain their independence while denying Southern Rhodesia the same right. The dissolution conference became a pivotal moment where Deputy Prime Minister Rab Butler made promises to Southern Rhodesia about independence that were subsequently betrayed, setting the stage for the later unilateral declaration of independence.

Question 4: What promises did British Deputy Prime Minister Rab Butler make to Rhodesia, and how were they allegedly betrayed?

Answer: At the dissolution conference, British Deputy Prime Minister Rab Butler told Rhodesian Prime Minister Winston Field that Southern Rhodesia would "get independence no later than the other two territories." Butler explicitly cited Rhodesia's "wonderful record of responsible government over the past 40 years," their exemplary financial management, and their loyalty to Britain during wartime as reasons for this promise. He conveyed the British government's "long-standing gratitude" and confirmed they were "able and willing" to meet Rhodesia's request for independence.

This promise was completely betrayed. Instead of granting independence as promised, the British "simply turned around" and demanded that Southern Rhodesia must be governed by its majority African population. This reversal is portrayed as a fundamental betrayal that forced Rhodesia into an impossible position, as they witnessed the chaos that followed independence in other African nations and were essentially "being asked to commit suicide."

Question 5: How did the living standards of blacks in Rhodesia compare to other African nations?

Answer: Rhodesia "could boast by far the highest living standards for blacks on the continent" with the exception of South Africa. British representatives acknowledged how much more Rhodesia had done for their black population "in the fields of health education housing culture and recreation facilities" than Britain had achieved in the northern territories. This superior quality of life allegedly attracted significant immigration, with "around 1/3 of Rhodesian blacks" being immigrants from neighboring countries who had come because conditions were so favorable.

This difference is attributed to the fact that Rhodesians viewed the country as theirs "in perpetuity" where their children and grandchildren would continue living, unlike British colonial administrators who would return home after short service periods. This long-term mindset supposedly created "the need for us to work in conjunction with our indigenous people and incorporate them into our plans for the future," resulting in what are called "the best race relations and the highest standard of living for our people than any country in Africa."

Question 6: What was Ian Smith's background and approach to governance in Rhodesia?

Answer: Ian Smith served as Rhodesian Prime Minister from 1964 to 1979, and contrary to British characterizations of him as a "racialist" or "far right winger," he is portrayed as a moderate. AK Chesterton labeled Smith as "a man of the center," with the actual far-right Rhodesians constantly pressuring him for giving "too much ground" in negotiations. Smith is depicted as reluctantly accepting that majority rule would eventually "have to become a fact," differing from hardliners only on the questions of when and how.

Smith's governance approach focused on gradually introducing parliamentary democracy to the black population, believing that "slowly but surely" blacks would need to be introduced to democratic principles, with more Africans gaining voting rights as they "met the qualifications." His vision was described as creating "a functioning multi-racial democracy" over time, rather than immediately handing over control which he believed would result in disaster similar to other newly independent African nations. Smith's position is portrayed as pragmatic rather than ideological, seeking to avoid "another Congo" while still accepting inevitable change.

Question 7: How did the voting system work in Rhodesia, and what were the qualifications for voting?

Answer: Rhodesia had always maintained a "multi-racial voting" system where both blacks and whites could vote if they met certain qualifications. These qualifications were based on "income or property criteria" that applied equally to all races, creating what is described as a meritocracy. The system had evolved to include "black only seats" in parliament, suggesting some form of guaranteed representation for the African population despite qualification requirements.

Most Africans simply didn't meet the qualifications or even desire to participate in the Western democratic system. "Most Africans simply didn't want to know" about voting rights, preferring to live in tribal trust lands "just as their ancestors had" under the authority of tribal chiefs. The qualification system is portrayed not as a tool of racial oppression but as a standard that ensured voters had sufficient stake, education, or property to participate responsibly in governance, with the suggestion that achieving universal suffrage too quickly would lead to disaster.

Question 8: What was the significance of African immigration into Rhodesia?

Answer: "Around 1/3 of Rhodesian blacks were immigrants from neighboring countries" who had migrated to Rhodesia because conditions there were superior to their home countries. This significant level of voluntary immigration is presented as evidence that Rhodesia offered exceptionally good living conditions for blacks, contradicting the narrative that blacks were oppressed under white rule. The implication is that if Rhodesia was truly an oppressive apartheid regime, it would not have attracted so many voluntary black immigrants.

This immigration pattern is portrayed as significant because it serves as a practical endorsement of the Rhodesian system by ordinary Africans "voting with their feet." This point supports the broader argument that Rhodesia provided better living standards, opportunities, and governance than neighboring black-ruled countries. The voluntary movement of Africans into Rhodesia is presented as more compelling evidence of the system's merits than academic or political critiques from those who hadn't experienced life in the region.

Question 9: What were the outcomes of other African nations that gained independence before Rhodesia?

Answer: The post-independence trajectory of other African nations is described in catastrophic terms, stating that "every African nation that was given its independence duly collapsed into anarchy or dictatorship within years if not months." It was "hard to find a democracy which had ever had more than one election in Africa" and democracy itself was "a foreign concept" incompatible with African political traditions. Elf Huxley is quoted stating that "you cannot translate leader of the opposition into any African language. The closest result is chief enemy."

These failed states are described as having abandoned all the civilization that Europeans had built up "over decades or even centuries," with collapse occurring "immediately" after independence. Steven Mitford Goodson claims that in 1960, "Sub-Saharan Africa was one of the most prosperous parts of the world, a net exporter of food with not one of its colonies burdened by international debt," a situation that allegedly deteriorated dramatically after independence. This pattern of failure is presented as obvious evidence that "the African experiment had failed" and that "Europeans had pulled out too early."

Question 10: What happened in the Congo after independence, and why was this significant to Rhodesians?

Answer: The Congo descended into extreme violence immediately after independence, with Congolese people "turned to killing each other and their white population." The violence is described as particularly brutal, with victims killed "in the most barbaric ways" and Catholic nuns "especially singled out for horrific treatment." This chaos allegedly triggered "an absolute flood of whites entering Southern Rhodesia from the Congo with many a horror story to tell."

The Congo situation represented a nightmare scenario for Rhodesians, offering a preview of what might happen if they followed the same path to majority rule without adequate preparation. It confirmed their worst fears about rapid decolonization and strengthened their resolve to avoid a similar fate. The Congo experience became a powerful rhetorical tool for those opposing immediate majority rule in Rhodesia, providing a concrete example of the chaos they predicted would ensue if control was handed over too quickly to an unprepared African majority.

Question 11: What was Ian Smith's position on majority rule, and how did it evolve?

Answer: Ian Smith initially opposed immediate majority rule but "reluctantly conceded that majority rule would have to become a fact." His position was not whether majority rule should happen but "when and how" it would be implemented. Smith reasoned that handing over control immediately "would just result in another Congo" and believed only "a lunatic would wish to put their people in such a situation."

Smith's approach advocated for gradual transition, arguing "give us time" and "somehow we will make civilized democrats out of our Africans." He envisioned a process where "slowly but surely the blacks would have to be introduced to parliamentary democracy," with increasing African participation as they "met the qualifications." This would eventually create what Smith saw as "a functioning multi-racial democracy." His position evolved from resistance to acceptance of inevitable change, but with emphasis on implementing safeguards and a measured timeline to ensure stability and prevent collapse.

Question 12: What was the relationship between tribal chiefs and the Rhodesian government?

Answer: Tribal chiefs maintained strong supportive relationships with the Rhodesian government and were "almost all pro-Smith and anti-terrorist." They governed their people in the tribal trust lands "just as their ancestors had," preserving traditional authority structures that most Africans preferred. The chiefs represented a legitimate indigenous leadership structure that worked cooperatively with the white government.

This alliance between chiefs and the government reflected the reality that most Africans "simply lived in their villages and let the chiefs take charge." The relationship provided stability and cultural continuity while giving the Rhodesian government indigenous allies who understood that the white government had "allowed them to live their lives without being slaughtered by neighboring tribes." The chiefs saw value in this protection and recognized that terrorists threatening this arrangement were endangering their people's peaceful existence. This cooperative relationship undermines the narrative of universal black opposition to white rule, showing significant indigenous support for the existing system.

Question 13: What were the educational conditions for black Rhodesians according to Ian Smith?

Answer: Ian Smith claimed that "by the break up of the federation in 1963 our black people enjoyed the best educational facilities on the African continent." He acknowledged the historical challenges, noting that "when the pioneers arrived in the country as recently as 100 years ago there was no written language and no schools," making education "a long and tedious" process with many blacks initially being "reluctant participants."

Smith emphasized that the "tremendous impetus to education" after 1980 was only possible "because of the foundation and infrastructure they inherited" from the white government. He described significant investment in black education during white rule, creating educational advantages compared to neighboring territories. Smith argued this commitment to education stemmed from Rhodesians' long-term commitment to the country versus British colonial administrators who "went back home after 18 months service," creating greater incentive for whites to invest in education for the indigenous population with whom they would share a future.

Question 14: How did terrorists allegedly act against educational institutions in Rhodesia?

Answer: After the 1976 Pretoria agreement, terrorists allegedly "initiated a new campaign of destroying schools in the tribal areas" that were "used exclusively for our indigenous tribes people." School property including "books, desks, tables, chairs and all equipment" was reportedly "piled in the center of the classroom and satellite." This destruction was part of an ideological campaign where "everything associated with the white man and his civilization had to be eliminated," resulting in "hundreds of schools" being "burnt to the ground."

One headmaster who pleaded with terrorists not to destroy educational assets being used for African children's welfare was reportedly struck with "the butt of a rifle on the side of his head," leaving "an ugly scar." This violence against educational infrastructure allegedly denied "many thousands of our children" the "opportunity of education they had previously enjoyed," contradicting claims that white racists prevented black education. Instead, terrorists are portrayed as the true obstacle to African educational advancement, deliberately targeting institutions that would have helped develop black communities.

Question 15: What role did Commonwealth nations play in Rhodesia's struggle for independence?

Answer: Commonwealth nations, particularly newly independent Afro-Asian states, applied immense pressure on Britain regarding Rhodesia. These nations "threatened to walk out of the organization unless Rhodesia were mercilessly crushed," effectively forcing Britain's hand. Even when British and Rhodesian negotiators reached agreements, these were "shouted down by the horde of newly independent Afro-Asian Commonwealth nations."

These Commonwealth members, despite being "entirely dependent on British aid," continually "cry that the British weren't doing enough about Rhodesia" and threatened to "sever ties with London." Nigeria's Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa was "one of the loudest anti-Rhodesian voices" demanding British military intervention. The pressure from these nations constituted a key external factor making Rhodesia's position untenable, as Britain prioritized appeasing Commonwealth members over honoring commitments to Rhodesia. Ironically, many of these nations criticizing Rhodesia were themselves descending into dictatorship and chaos, with Balewa himself being "brutally murdered alongside his family and allies merely days later" after one confrontation with Britain.

Question 16: How did Nigerian Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa influence the Rhodesian situation?

Answer: Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa of Nigeria was "one of the loudest anti-Rhodesian voices" who "constantly crying out for British military intervention" against Rhodesia. His aggressive stance exemplified how newly independent African nations pressured Britain to take harsh action. After one particularly contentious meeting where he "berated British PM Harold Wilson," Balewa returned to Nigeria only to be "brutally murdered alongside his family and allies merely days later."

Balewa's fate ironically illustrated the instability of post-colonial African states even as he demanded action against Rhodesia. His nation "descended into anarchy" after his assassination, demonstrating the very pattern of post-independence chaos that Rhodesians feared. This sequence - an African leader condemning Rhodesia for threatening "world peace" shortly before being murdered in his own unstable country - is presented as evidence of the hypocrisy and dysfunction of Rhodesia's critics. Balewa's example served to reinforce Smith's argument that rapid transition to majority rule led to violence and instability.

Question 17: What roles did Portugal and South Africa play in supporting or abandoning Rhodesia?

Answer: Portugal under Salazar was one of Rhodesia's "only true friends" before a coup "saw the Portuguese pull out of Mozambique." This Portuguese presence in neighboring territories had provided Rhodesia with crucial access to ports and trading partners despite international sanctions. When Portugal withdrew from Africa, Rhodesia lost a vital ally and buffer against terrorists who could now operate from bases in former Portuguese territories.

South Africa displayed a divided approach - the South African people supported Rhodesia, but the government eventually "began to join in" with international pressure and "were the ones who threw Rhodesia under the bus." This betrayal came from South Africa's "naive hope they wouldn't be next on the chopping block." South Africa's abandonment was particularly devastating as it was Rhodesia's most powerful regional ally and primary economic partner. With both Portugal and South Africa failing to maintain support, Rhodesia became increasingly isolated and vulnerable, accelerating its eventual capitulation to international demands.

Question 18: How did the Rhodesian economy perform after independence despite international sanctions?

Answer: The Rhodesian economy "boomed after independence despite almost the entire world placing sanctions" on the "landlocked nation." This economic success in the face of international isolation is presented as evidence of Rhodesian ingenuity, resource management, and the fundamental soundness of their system. The country managed to maintain prosperity despite lacking access to international markets, financing, and trade partners.

This economic resilience contrasts sharply with the later economic collapse under majority rule, highlighting that proper governance rather than international approval was the key to prosperity. The ability to thrive economically while under sanctions undermines claims that Rhodesia was dependent on external support or exploitation. It also demonstrates that the country had genuine economic fundamentals and productive capacity rather than relying on unfair advantages. This economic success despite isolation is presented as further validation of the Rhodesian system and its effective governance model.

Question 19: What was the Rhodesian military's effectiveness against terrorist activities?

Answer: The Rhodesian military consistently achieved tactical victories with "minuscule security forces" protecting "gigantic borders against a terrorist horde." "Every engagement throughout the war resulted in Rhodesian victory," demonstrating remarkable military effectiveness despite being vastly outnumbered and facing international isolation. The Rhodesian forces successfully maintained control of their territory against externally supported insurgents for 15 years.

The military included significant black participation, with "most of the army was black," contradicting the narrative of a purely racial conflict. This multiracial force effectively protected both white and black civilians, particularly defending rural African communities that were primary targets of terrorist violence. Despite winning all battles, Rhodesia ultimately "lost the war" not to military defeat but to international pressure. The dichotomy between military success and political failure is summarized as "the Rhodesians had easily won every single battle but they had lost the war. The world not the terrorists had crushed them."

Question 20: Who allegedly funded terrorist activities against Rhodesia?

Answer: The terrorists fighting against Rhodesia were allegedly "proven beyond doubt to be funded by the British." This claim directly implicates Rhodesia's former colonial power in supporting violent insurgents against the white government, adding another dimension to the perceived British betrayal. The funding allegation suggests that Britain not only abandoned diplomatic support for Rhodesia but actively worked to undermine and overthrow its government.

The Cold War context is also mentioned, with communist support for the terrorists implying Soviet-bloc involvement. The statement "So much for the Cold War" suggests hypocrisy in Western powers opposing communism globally while allegedly supporting communist-aligned terrorists in Rhodesia. This external funding enabled terrorists to maintain prolonged campaigns despite consistent military defeats, as their resources were replenished from abroad rather than dependent on local support. This foreign backing is portrayed as the primary reason the terrorists could continue operations despite lacking genuine grassroots support among most Africans.

Question 21: What concessions did the Rhodesian government make to black citizens?

Answer: The Rhodesian government made numerous concessions to black citizens, having "offered the Africans the world" and continually offering "deal after deal which was always entirely in their benefit." The regime maintained "multi-racial voting" from the beginning and had created special "black only seats" in parliament to ensure African representation. They invested heavily in education, healthcare, and other social services for black Rhodesians, creating what Ian Smith called "the best educational facilities on the African continent."

Even during the conflict, the government continued making political compromises, with Smith "giving too much ground" according to far-right critics. "Concession after concession was made" and "almost everything had been given away or offered away and rejected" by the time of Zimbabwe's independence. The text suggests the Rhodesian government was extraordinarily accommodating, with "all the whites refused to do was commit suicide" by immediately handing over complete control without safeguards. These concessions were repeatedly rejected by terrorists who demanded immediate and unconditional transfer of power.

Question 22: What was the 1980 agreement that led to Robert Mugabe's rise to power?

Answer: The 1980 agreement was described as "entirely unsatisfactory" and yet another British betrayal of the Rhodesians. Under this arrangement, the British agreed to oversee elections in Rhodesia that would lead to majority rule. The British repeatedly promised that "Robert Mugabe would not come to power" and guaranteed they would "ensure the election that they would preside over was free and fair."

These promises proved empty as the British failed to prevent intimidation and violence during the electoral process. The agreement represented the final capitulation of white Rhodesia after years of international pressure, sanctions, and internal conflict. It effectively ended white rule by facilitating elections under conditions that favored Mugabe's ZANU party. The agreement is portrayed as a desperate compromise forced upon the Rhodesians rather than a genuine reconciliation, with inadequate protections for the white minority and insufficient safeguards against the violent seizure of power by extremists that the Rhodesians had long feared.

Question 23: What role did British police play in the elections that brought Mugabe to power?

Answer: British police ("bobbies") were deployed throughout Rhodesia during the 1980 elections to supposedly ensure free and fair voting. However, these officers "stood by all over Rhodesia as Mugabe terrorized his own people into voting for him." Rather than preventing intimidation and violence, the British police allegedly allowed Mugabe's supporters to coerce voters, betraying their mandate to ensure electoral integrity.

The Rhodesians were "left to deal with" the intimidation themselves despite British promises to maintain order, further demonstrating what is portrayed as British betrayal. This failure to provide security during the transition to majority rule fulfilled the worst fears of white Rhodesians, who had long argued that rushed elections would be manipulated through violence. The presence of British police gave legitimacy to an election that was allegedly neither free nor fair, providing international credibility to Mugabe's rise to power while failing to protect voters from coercion.

Question 24: What happened to the white population in Zimbabwe after independence?

Answer: The white population in Zimbabwe dramatically declined from "nearly 300,000 to nearly 50,000" by the year 2000. Most whites "immigrated to escape the grizzly fate that was meed out to those who remained," fleeing increasing persecution and violence. Those who stayed faced escalating threats culminating in widespread violence and dispossession during the land reform programs.

The exodus represented the validation of fears that had motivated white resistance to majority rule without safeguards. The minority who remained in Zimbabwe experienced the very persecution that Rhodesian leaders had predicted, as guarantees of minority rights proved meaningless under Mugabe's increasingly authoritarian rule. The dramatic population decline within two decades demonstrates the complete collapse of white confidence in their future under the new government. This mass exodus is presented as evidence that concerns about minority protection were well-founded rather than driven by racial prejudice.

Question 25: How did Zimbabwe's economic situation change after independence?

Answer: Zimbabwe's economy collapsed catastrophically after independence. Unemployment skyrocketed from "under 10%" under white rule to "95%" by the 2000s. Inflation reached the astronomical level of "231 million%" as the currency became virtually worthless. The country transformed from prosperity to people "literally starving to death in the streets" within a generation.

This economic disaster is contrasted with Rhodesia's previous economic success, which had continued "despite almost the entire world placing sanctions" on the country. The "bread basket of Africa" that once exported food now experienced famine. This economic collapse is presented as the inevitable result of incompetent governance following the transfer to majority rule, vindicating Ian Smith's warnings about premature transition. The stark contrast between Rhodesian prosperity and Zimbabwean poverty serves as the ultimate indictment of the international community's insistence on immediate majority rule without adequate preparation.

Question 26: What happened to agriculture and food production after white farms were redistributed?

Answer: After independence, "white farms were stolen by the state and given to blacks who in almost every case had no idea what they were doing." This redistribution led to agricultural collapse as "the soil was destroyed and rendered useless by the Africans incompetence in the farming department." The "bread basket of Africa was now undergoing a famine" as food production plummeted and hunger became widespread.

The agricultural decline stemmed from transferring highly productive commercial farms to individuals without experience in modern farming techniques. New farmers lacked the capital, equipment, expertise, and infrastructure to maintain production levels established by white farmers over generations. The result was not just reduced output but actual destruction of agricultural capacity through soil degradation and neglect. This agricultural disaster affected not just former white landowners but the entire population, creating food shortages that impacted even those who had supported the redistribution, ultimately proving the warnings about maintaining essential economic infrastructure during transition.

Question 27: What parallels are drawn between the Rhodesian experience and modern immigration issues?

Answer: Direct parallels are drawn between the Rhodesian experience and contemporary immigration issues in Western nations. Just as Rhodesians warned about the consequences of premature majority rule, today "most people until recently insisted that immigration was a good thing" despite mounting evidence of problems. Western nations are continuing to pursue policies that will lead to "terrorist attacks, mass rape, skyrocketing crime and the economy being in the gutter."

The "great replacement" is explicitly mentioned as continuing despite obvious negative consequences, similar to how international pressure forced Rhodesia's transition despite clear warning signs. Both situations supposedly demonstrate how "corrupted our politics are by emotional nonsense" rather than pragmatic reality. The comparison suggests current Western immigration policies will lead to societal collapse similar to Zimbabwe's, with future observers able to say "I told you so" just as Ian Smith did regarding Rhodesia. The parallel frames both Rhodesia's fall and current immigration as examples of ideologically-driven policies triumphing over practical evidence.

Question 28: What claims are made about the compatibility of European liberalism with non-European governance?

Answer: European liberalism is described as "an exclusively European affair" incompatible with non-European governance patterns. Non-Europeans "always vote along tribal lines not merit lines," making Western democratic institutions function differently or fail entirely when transplanted to other cultures. While Europeans developed liberalism that sometimes prioritizes abstract fairness over group interests, "the rest of the world no matter what we do will never be convinced to kneecap themselves in the name of fairness."

Smith's ideas of eventual majority rule based on merit are dismissed as "nonsense" because they failed to account for this fundamental cultural incompatibility. The argument suggests democracy itself may be incompatible with African political traditions, quoting Elf Huxley that "you cannot translate leader of the opposition into any African language. The closest result is chief enemy." This cultural incompatibility allegedly explains why African nations consistently "collapsed into anarchy or dictatorship" after independence, as imported European political systems could not function without the cultural foundations that developed them.

Question 29: How are emotional versus logical approaches to the Rhodesian situation characterized?

Answer: The conflict over Rhodesia is framed as a battle between "emotional nonsense" and "pure logic." The Rhodesian position represented logical pragmatism based on observed patterns, while international pressure stemmed from emotional idealism divorced from reality. The "emotional screeching from white liberals and the newly independent failed Afro-Asian states" overwhelmed rational arguments about ensuring stability and preventing chaos.

The "emotional mass of people white and black alike the world over needed to stop and think" rather than pursuing idealistic policies with catastrophic consequences. The Rhodesians chose "logical competence over the emotional moral approach of the rest of the world which failed every single time." This framing positions Rhodesia's defenders as clear-eyed realists while portraying their critics as naive idealists unwilling to face uncomfortable truths. The characterization extends beyond Rhodesia to contemporary political debates, suggesting that emotional reactions continue to override logical analysis in Western policy decisions.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.