The Cosmic Onion
The Cosmic Onion
4h

What makes this even more interesting is that, replacement or not, the Beatles themselves were already operating inside a Tavistock Institute–era culture-shaping framework. Once you see that, the question shifts. It’s less “Did Paul die?” and more “How little disruption does a mass psychological construct actually require to keep functioning?”

Whether one man was replaced or not, the signal never stopped, the narrative never broke, and millions kept seeing what they were conditioned to see. In that sense, Paul Is Dead becomes a case study not in celebrity mystery, but in perception management and conformity at scale.

Chris London
3h

As kids we twisted the reel to reel tape, and our hair stood on end hearing "Turn me on dead man". We ran around and shut the windows. It WAS there, and if it is still, it would be easier to hear with today's technology. I've done considerable research into this and the documented time line of McCartney public appearances really doesn't allow for much down time for a switcheroo. That being said, what the Beatles did for the British economy, image and facade, cannot be overstated, and contemporary governmental, and royal acknowledgment is documented. Also well documented is MI6, involvement with LSD, and MKULTRA mind control experiments, which led to public acknowledgments through lawsuits and payouts. It is not a stretch to believe McCartney was replaced and the remaining Beatles were drugged and threatened to comply, to the point of not knowing their own reality. Both Lennon and Harrison famously suffered mental health issues, as well as Starr's bout with severe alcoholism. Easy to imagine the conflict of having millions in the bank, millions of fans, and a little secret; you know, be good chaps. for God, king and country, you have it plenty good, and you've done a lot of good.

Lennon's assassination fits the 'usual' intelligence hit, the twisted loner, and the forensics are disputed to this day. Reports he was shot from the back, doctor says from the front. Same with Harrisons attempted murder, and Mal Evans going nuts and being shot by police. They fit the mold. Both Lennon and Harrison had tempers and were known to shoot off their mouths, (Tom Petty, "He never shut up. George had a lot to say. ...That's hysterical to me, you know, that he was known as the quiet one.") Perhaps they came to the realization of what was down to them, and threatened to go public. Paul at George's bedside holding hands and playing ukulele, or pleading to ensure no deathbed confession.

McCartney's post-Beatle body of work is like no other. The diversity and quality is second to none, and sparkles with genius, and many masterpieces. He is a brilliant multi-instrumentalist, playing drums and lead guitar on Back In The USSR, The Ballad Of John and Yoko, and of course throughout his solo career. Ram is a masterpiece and a showcase off McCartney's talent, particularly his vocal ranges. And watching him sing and play bass at the same time is quite astounding, which compare early footage with Wings, the approach and execution is the same. Check him out with Scotty Moore and D.J. Fontana doing That's Alright Mama. It's something else.

Of course finding a replacement who had music in his heart, and the power of MI6 behind him could make anything happen. During the Beatles final years, Lennon and Harrison could well have been conditioned to believe Paul was Paul. The reported atmosphere recording Ballad of John and Yoko, as well as the Beatles final recording, I Me Mine, which Lennon was not on, certainly seem lacking the conscious involvement of an imposter by the creators of these songs. The studio talk revealed in Rick Rubins McCartney 3,2,1 as well reveals an established chemistry between the band.

I've read lot's of debunking concerning the physical 'proofs', which certainly left doubts ion my mind, but that's what MKULTRA was all about. McCartney's post Beatle body of work, touring, and indisputable technical musicianship, is something that comes from years of playing, and millions in the bank. In some of his last interviews, Lennon was not closing the door on reuniting.

Sometimes I think it was an inside joke. Paul became the special one, he won a grammy for Eleanor Rigby, not the Beatles, he played the guitar solos Harrison couldn't nail, the drums when Ringo wasn't around, and he was the cute one. To the other three, the old Paul was dead, and they let them know it in the close Liverpool way. Paul embraced it with a twinge and they ran with it.

There is no doubt about the album clues. They are there, and are deliberate. The Beatle entity was up to something for sure.

The Manhattan Project was kept secret with over a half million participants, and who knows between intelligence agencies, drugs, media, and unlimited funds, anything is possible. Yeah, Yeah,Yeah.

