Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
5h

The intro has enough 🔥 already. We read: “In the 1970s, women in the United States reported higher happiness than men. By the mid-2000s, that gap had reversed. By 2024, across every available metric — happiness, life satisfaction, anxiety, depression, sadness, loneliness, anger, restless sleep — women scored worse than men in country after country, dataset after dataset, decade after decade.

During those same fifty years, women’s educational attainment surpassed men’s. The wage gap narrowed. Female workforce participation hit record levels. Legal rights expanded. Reproductive control became widely accessible.

By every indicator that policymakers use to certify progress, women’s lives improved enormously.” — until they didn’t!

This is a prime example of statistical deception: the numbers tell one story; women’s empowerment, freedom, etc — but then with all this; what’s not told is that women are sadder: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/statistical-deception-the-great-travesty

This is the great gaslight that impacts women: told one thing, but led astray. We all know feminism is the reason why and as we know, feminism is a spiritual attack to disrupt humanity: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-feminism-and-dei-destroy-humanitys

As always, thanks for this work man!

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Susan Blais's avatar
Susan Blais
4h

The streetlight effect is so profound in the macro to micro spectrum of this research. Many men tend to look at the externals they can provide, leading to ‘I gave her everything (material), how could she leave me?’ While many women would trade more ‘stuff’ for intimacy and closeness with their mate in a heartbeat. So the research initially followed the material aspects instead of the emotional. Good to see they’re going back to correct that oversight.

However, since the ‘culprit,’ as sooo often, is Big Pharma, will anything be done about it?

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