I first encountered Eleanor McBean in May 2022, when a reader pointed me toward “The Poisoned Needle.” I followed the white rabbit. What I found was a book compiled in 1954 and published in 1957 by an African American woman born in California in 1905—a woman who had figured out the sanitation and nutrition argument six decades before “Dissolving Illusions” made the same case to a new generation. She called vaccination “this misbegotten child of ignorance” that had grown into “a Frankenstein monster of immense proportions.” She wrote of “interference with the balanced economy of nature” at a time when such thinking could end careers and reputations. I wrote then that I was in absolute awe of this woman. Having now spent considerable time inside her work, that awe has only deepened.

Consider what Eleanor McBean accomplished. In 1950s America, a Black woman without establishment credentials took on the entire edifice of vaccination—the medical associations, the government health agencies, the pharmaceutical interests, the compliant press—and produced a meticulously documented indictment that named names, cited official statistics, quoted medical authorities against themselves, and traced the poisoned needle from Edward Jenner’s folk superstition through to the Salk vaccine disasters unfolding in real time. She did not hedge. She did not qualify. She wrote that vaccination “has caused more death and disease than war, pestilence, and plague combined.” She called it “this slayer of the innocent, this crippler of body and brain.” The book you are about to engage with is not a polite academic critique. It is a prosecution.

What follows is a comprehensive educational guide to McBean’s work—30 questions and answers covering the historical foundations of vaccination, the exposed statistical evidence, the diseases transmitted by the needle, the Salk polio vaccine catastrophe, alternative theories of disease, the medical monopoly’s methods of suppression, and the natural approach to health that McBean advocated. The material speaks for itself. The official statistics from England and Wales, the military vaccination records, the exposed testimonies of physicians who turned against the practice they had promoted—all of it documented, all of it on the record, all of it systematically memory-holed by a century of institutional capture. Eleanor McBean saw it clearly in the 1950s. She understood the principle she articulated so powerfully: that true immunity comes from health, not from submission to the poisoned needle.

With thanks to Eleanor McBean.

The Poisoned Needle: Suppressed Facts About Vaccinations: McBean, Eleanor

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.187:

Insights and reflections from “The Poisoned Needle”

Other Childhood Vaccination Book Summaries by Unbekoming

Analogy

Imagine a house with a sophisticated self-cleaning system built into its walls—sensors that detect dust and debris, filters that trap contaminants, and vents that expel waste. This system has worked perfectly for millennia, keeping the house spotless whenever the occupants followed simple rules: bring in clean air, dispose of garbage properly, and don’t clog the drains with poison.

One day, a salesman arrives claiming the house needs his special “protective spray.” He demonstrates by spraying a corner, and when no dust accumulates there for a week, he declares victory. The homeowners, forgetting they had just cleaned that corner themselves, pay handsomely for a lifetime supply. But the spray contains caustic chemicals. It corrodes the self-cleaning sensors. It clogs the filters. It damages the vents. Soon the house is dirtier than ever—and the salesman returns, explaining that clearly more spray is needed, perhaps a different formula, perhaps applied more frequently. Each application further damages the house’s natural systems while the salesman grows wealthy.

Meanwhile, the neighbors who refused the spray and instead simply took out their garbage, opened their windows, and kept their drains clear have the cleanest houses on the block. The salesman calls them ignorant and dangerous. He lobbies to make his spray mandatory. He publishes statistics showing houses with his spray have less dust—neglecting to mention he only counted dust in the corners he sprayed, not the filth accumulating everywhere else. The house’s original self-cleaning system, designed by nature over countless generations, lies in ruins—replaced by dependence on a product that creates the very problems it claims to solve.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

You’ve been told that vaccination eliminated smallpox and saved civilization from plagues. The historical record tells a different story.

When England made vaccination compulsory in 1853, smallpox deaths numbered around 2,000 per year during epidemics. After twenty years of mandatory vaccination, the worst smallpox epidemic in history struck in 1870, killing over 23,000 in England alone—and the victims were overwhelmingly vaccinated. In Germany, 125,000 died, all vaccinated according to their meticulous records. The more thoroughly a population was vaccinated, the worse the epidemics became.

What actually eliminated smallpox and other “terror diseases”? The same thing that eliminated plague, cholera, and typhus—none of which had vaccines. Sanitation. Clean water. Sewage systems. Fresh food transportation. Better housing. The diseases of filth disappeared when the filth disappeared.

Meanwhile, official statistics from England show that as vaccination rates dropped from 96% to 40% over seven decades, smallpox deaths dropped from nearly 4,000 to just 1.4 per decade. The diseases without vaccines—measles, scarlet fever, whooping cough—declined faster than the vaccinated diseases. Leicester, England, rejected vaccination entirely after 1870, adopted sanitation instead, and eliminated smallpox while vaccinated cities continued to suffer outbreaks.

The exposed needle was never the solution. It was always part of the problem—introducing disease into healthy bodies while sanitation and nutrition did the actual work of creating health.

[Elevator dings]

For your own research: Look into the Leicester Method of sanitation versus vaccination. Examine the exposed military vaccination records from World War I showing 30,000 soldiers hospitalized by vaccines. And investigate Dr. Benjamin Sandler’s 1948 North Carolina research on sugar consumption and polio—when people changed their diet, polio dropped 90% in one year.

12-Point Summary

1. Vaccination originated in superstition, not science. Edward Jenner based his vaccination theory on a folk belief among dairymaids that contracting cowpox protected against smallpox. He purchased his medical degree for 15 pounds and conducted a single experiment on an eight-year-old boy, declaring lifetime immunity before any time had passed to prove protection. His first test subject, James Phipps, was re-inoculated with smallpox matter approximately twenty times throughout his life yet died of tuberculosis at a young age. Jenner’s own son, vaccinated with swine-pox and cow-pox as an infant, was never well afterward and also died of tuberculosis at twenty-one. The entire edifice of modern vaccination rests on this foundation of folk superstition, purchased credentials, and failed experiments whose subjects succumbed to the very diseases vaccination was later shown to transmit.

2. Official statistics demonstrate that smallpox declined as vaccination declined, not because of it. England and Wales data spanning seven decades show that when 96.5% of births were vaccinated (1872-1881), smallpox deaths numbered 3,708 per decade; when vaccination dropped to 39.9% (1932-1941), deaths fell to just 1.4. The worst smallpox epidemic in recorded history occurred in 1870-1871—after nearly twenty years of compulsory vaccination—killing 23,062 in England and Wales and 124,948 in thoroughly vaccinated Germany. In Sheffield, where 97% of 200,000 inhabitants had been vaccinated, the 1887 epidemic caused 7,101 cases and 648 deaths. Hospital records consistently showed that 85-92% of smallpox patients had been vaccinated. The Vaccination Inquirer of London posed the unanswerable question: “How could an operation that was declining be responsible for the extermination of smallpox?”

3. Sanitation and nutrition reforms actually eliminated epidemic diseases. The most noticeable decrease in smallpox and other infectious diseases began with sanitation reforms around 1800 and nutritional improvements promoted by health reformers around 1840. These measures included sewage disposal, street cleaning, improved roads for fresh food transportation, protected water supplies, and suburban housing to relieve urban congestion. The “terror diseases” such as plague, black death, and cholera—for which no vaccines existed—responded immediately to these health programs and declined to the vanishing point. Ancient Greece and Rome, with their public baths, gymnasia, municipal water supplies, and wholesome foods, never suffered from smallpox while civilizations practicing inoculation were devastated by it. Leicester, England, rejected vaccination after the 1870 epidemic, adopted sanitation instead, and eliminated smallpox while vaccinated cities continued to suffer outbreaks.

4. Diseases without vaccines declined faster than diseases with vaccines. British Ministry of Health records comparing death rates among children from 1861 to 1948 reveal that measles decreased 94.1%, scarlet fever decreased 99.7%, and whooping cough decreased 91%—all without vaccines. Diphtheria, supposedly conquered by serum immunization, decreased only 88.8%, the least of all. Among 4,000,000 unvaccinated children tracked over five years (1945-1949), diphtheria deaths dropped 87%—in just five years—compared to only 88% decline among immunized children over an 87-year period. In France after German occupation mandated immunization, diphtheria rose from 13,795 cases in 1941 to 46,750 by 1943. In Germany with compulsory immunization, diphtheria reached 150,000 cases in 1939, while unvaccinated Norway recorded only 50 cases.

5. Vaccination transmitted serious diseases including tuberculosis, syphilis, and cancer. Dr. William Osler, one of the world’s most respected medical authorities, acknowledged that “syphilis has undoubtedly been transmitted by vaccination” and that “a quiescent malady may be lighted into activity by vaccination—this happens with congenital syphilis and occasionally with tuberculosis.” The Encyclopedia Britannica (9th edition) presented authenticated statistics showing vaccination caused numerous cases of syphilis, cancer, tumors, scrofula, eczema, and tuberculosis. Dr. Herbert Snow, surgeon of the London Cancer Hospital, declared: “I am convinced that some 80 per cent of these cancer deaths are caused by the inoculations or vaccinations they have undergone.” W.B. Clark stated: “Cancer was practically unknown until cowpox vaccination began to be introduced. I have had to do with 200 cases of cancer and I never saw a case of cancer in an unvaccinated person.”

6. Military vaccination records document massive casualties from vaccines themselves. During 1917-1918 alone, over 30,000 soldiers in one army were hospitalized by vaccination disease. The Surgeon General recorded tuberculosis of the lungs as the leading cause for discharge—yet no tubercular men were inducted. In 1942, yellow fever vaccine caused 28,505 cases of hepatitis with 62 deaths among American troops—soldiers who were in prime condition before vaccination. The Boston Herald listed 47 soldiers killed by vaccination in a single month of 1899, dying within 30 days of their shots from smallpox, diphtheria, typhoid, lockjaw, blood poisoning, and cirrhosis of the liver. General Eisenhower reported finding 6,000 men hospitalized in Africa, unavailable for combat, not one having suffered a wound. These were the healthiest men in the nation, rendered unfit for service by the vaccines intended to protect them.

7. The Salk polio vaccine caused the very paralysis it was designed to prevent. Shortly after the vaccine’s introduction in 1955, the American Public Health Service announced 168 confirmed polio cases among the vaccinated with six deaths. In 9 out of 10 cases, paralysis occurred in the arms where vaccine had been injected. In Idaho, polio struck only vaccinated children in areas without cases since the previous autumn. Hawaii’s 1958-1959 records documented case after case of children receiving complete vaccine series then developing paralytic polio—50% of paralytic cases had been vaccinated, though only 60% of the population had received shots. The State Health Director of Idaho stopped inoculations, stating: “We have lost confidence in the Salk Vaccine” and holding “the vaccine, together with the instructions for its manufacture, directly responsible for the outbreak of polio and the deaths that had occurred.”

8. The germ theory of disease is fundamentally flawed according to documented experiments. Dr. Pettenkofer of the University of Vienna and his assistants swallowed glasses containing millions of living cholera germs on multiple occasions—nothing happened. Dr. Thomas Powell of California was inoculated with cholera germs, bubonic plague germs, and bacteria of every description, fed germs in every kind of food—nothing happened. These experiments demonstrate that exposure to pathogenic organisms does not inevitably cause disease in healthy bodies. The so-called virus of poliomyelitis is considered an endogenous substance resulting from poisoning—produced within the body, not attacking from without. Disease represents a cleansing effort of the body to rid itself of excess poisons, waste matter, and incompatible food. Germs develop within cells when needed as scavengers—a by-product of diseased tissue, not its cause.

9. Sugar, cola drinks, and dietary poisons correlate directly with polio incidence. Countries with high sugar consumption (United States at 108 pounds per person annually) have high polio rates; countries with low sugar consumption (China at 3 pounds) have virtually no polio. Dr. Benjamin Sandler demonstrated this during North Carolina’s 1948 epidemic: when he publicized warnings against sugar products, ice cream sales dropped dramatically, and within 72 hours polio declined considerably. By the next year, polio incidence dropped 90%. Cola drinks contain caffeine (habit-forming), 10% sugar (nine times more than the body can metabolize), artificial coloring (harmful coal tar products), and phosphoric acid (which dissolves tooth enamel and depletes calcium). Cornell University experiments showed human teeth softened and began dissolving within two days in cola beverage. Polio blood is invariably low in calcium and iron—the very minerals phosphoric acid destroys.

10. The medical establishment operates as a monopoly using political power to suppress competition. The 1911 AMA convention explicitly strategized to “man every important health movement” because “the future of the profession depends on it.” The Yale Law Journal documented that “organized medicine is able to maintain a quasi-legal status... A.M.A. standards in medical education, training, and practice are usually adopted by law.” The New York Times reported the AMA as “the only organization in the country that could marshal 140 votes in Congress between sundown Friday night and noon on Monday.” Medical societies maintain agreements to defend doctors against malpractice suits, provide paid “expert witnesses” to testify favorably, and give intimidation and threats to discourage patients from suing. The Congressional Record describes the AMA as having “a record of almost unparalleled opposition to social and economic progress, blindness to need, and resistance to reform.”

11. Vaccination statistics have been systematically falsified to protect the practice from reproach. Jenner himself instructed colleagues to be “slow to publish fatal results after vaccination” and entreated one physician not to publish findings that would “disturb the progress of vaccination.” George Bernard Shaw, serving on London’s Health Committee, learned “how the credit of vaccination is kept up statistically by diagnosing all the re-vaccinated cases of smallpox as pustular eczema, varioloid or what not—except smallpox.” Hospital investigations revealed smallpox records being “worked on” before release, with mild cases listed as chickenpox or measles while serious cases were recorded as syphilis or scrofula. In the Salk vaccine trials, no case was counted as immunized unless it had received two shots—meaning children developing polio after the first shot were automatically placed in the “uninoculated” class and not counted as vaccine casualties, invalidating all conclusions drawn from the figures.

12. True immunity comes only from health—proper nutrition, sanitation, and hygienic living. The eternal hygienic factors for health include wholesome food, clean air, pure water, exercise, rest, sunshine, and freedom from enervating habits. Recovery from infectious diseases is hastened through fasting and hygienic measures that succeed when all other treatments fail. Dr. Russell Trall cared for large numbers of smallpox patients and never lost a case through natural methods. When North Carolina adopted Dr. Sandler’s dietary recommendations in 1948, polio dropped 90% in one year. Clinics using spinal adjustments, bowel cleansing, natural diet, and rest cure polio by allowing nature to eliminate the toxins causing disease. The serious “killer diseases” such as cancer, tuberculosis, and heart disease will never be eliminated so long as blood pollution through vaccination is continued. Complete freedom from disease is found only in communities that have not been invaded by medical mischief and commercialized products.

The Golden Nugget

The most profound and least known idea in this work is the exposed relationship between compulsory vaccination and the transmission of syphilis, documented by the very medical authorities who supported vaccination.

Dr. Ricord, considered the foremost authority on syphilitic diseases of his era, publicly confessed to medical colleagues in Paris that he could no longer deny the evidence: syphilis was being transmitted through vaccination. Dr. William Osler—Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford, Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, and Honorary Professor at Johns Hopkins—acknowledged in his authoritative medical textbook that “syphilis has undoubtedly been transmitted by vaccination.” The Encyclopedia Britannica (9th edition), in an article by Dr. Charles Creighton, presented authenticated statistics of vaccination-transmitted syphilis. Dr. Brundenell Carter, surgeon at St. George’s Hospital in London, observed that many cases of apparently inherited syphilis were actually vaccinal in origin, manifesting around ages eight to ten when the connection to vaccination had been forgotten. Dr. Ballard, a vaccine inspector for the English government, admitted that vaccine virus and syphilitic virus could both be drawn from the same vesicle at the same time.

This information was not fringe speculation—it came from the highest medical authorities of the era, published in mainstream medical journals and official textbooks. Dr. J.M. Peebles documented seventeen schoolgirls in Lebus, Germany, who developed syphilis from vaccination performed with officially certified “pure, glycerinated, sterilized” calf-lymph. The implications are staggering: mandatory vaccination programs, enforced by law and backed by government funds, transmitted one of the most feared diseases of the age into healthy children and families who had no other exposure to the disease. Fathers and mothers were compelled by state authority to submit their daughters to a procedure that prominent surgeons openly stated had transmitted syphilis into “the homes of the innocent and virtuous.” This documented medical catastrophe—admitted by vaccination’s own supporters—has been almost completely erased from public memory.

30 Q&As

Question 1: Who was Edward Jenner, what was the basis for his vaccination claims, and what happened to his earliest test subjects?

Answer: Edward Jenner was an English pharmacist and surgeon who never passed the grueling examinations required to become a qualified physician. He purchased his medical degree from St. Andrew’s University for the sum of 15 pounds. His vaccination theory rested entirely upon a superstition popular among dairymaids who believed that contracting cowpox from cows would protect them from smallpox. Jenner accepted this folklore without scientific investigation and based his claim that “one vaccination would forever secure a person from smallpox” on a single experiment with eight-year-old James Phipps in 1796. He vaccinated the boy with matter from a dairymaid’s cowpox lesion, then later inoculated him with smallpox pus, and when the inoculation did not “take,” Jenner declared him immune—though no time had elapsed to prove whether protection would last a lifetime, a month, or at all.

The fates of Jenner’s earliest test subjects reveal the tragic consequences of his experiments. James Phipps was subsequently re-inoculated with smallpox matter approximately twenty times throughout his life, yet Jenner himself observed the boy walking and remarked to a friend that “poor Phipps” had been “very unwell lately” and appeared to have tuberculosis in his lungs. Phipps died of tuberculosis at a young age. Jenner’s own eighteen-month-old son was inoculated with swine-pox in November 1791 and again with cow-pox in April 1798. The boy was never well after these procedures and died of tuberculosis at the age of twenty-one. These outcomes—the very subjects upon whom Jenner staked his claims of lifetime immunity—succumbed to disease that many physicians would later trace directly to the debilitating effects of vaccination upon the constitution.

Question 2: What was the history of inoculation before Jenner, and how did ancient and primitive practices influence modern vaccination?

Answer: Inoculation is a practice of considerable antiquity whose period of discovery can only be conjectured. Dhanwantari, the Vedic Father of Medicine and the earliest known Hindu physician who lived around 1,500 B.C., is believed to have been the first to practice inoculation for smallpox. The ancient Hindus reportedly employed a vaccine prepared by transmitting the smallpox virus through a cow. This practice spread like a noxious weed from the savage tribes of the forgotten past into the civilizations of Africa, Arabia, Tibet, India, and finally into Europe and America. In various countries, inoculation appeared at different times: Denmark in 1673, Italy where it was secretly practiced by Neapolitans from early times, Wales where it was referred to as “a very ancient custom” in 1722, France in 1712, Ireland in 1723, and Germany in 1724. In each location, the practice initially caused deaths and outbreaks, was abandoned, and then was reintroduced after years of medical propagandizing.

In America, inoculation was introduced in 1721 by Cotton Mather, a clergyman who dipped a toothpick into the pus from a smallpox pustule and smeared it into scratches on the arms of well persons. He inoculated 224 persons during the first six months—six died from poisoning, six had no apparent reaction, and the rest suffered reactions of varying intensity. A public meeting in Boston deprecated the practice as causing death, and authorities published a resolution against it. The ancient Greeks and Romans, notably, never practiced inoculation and never suffered from smallpox while their civilizations maintained high standards of health, cleanliness, public baths, gymnasia, municipal water supplies, and wholesome foods. Smallpox appeared only with the collapse of these civilizations and their sanitary systems. All that Jenner accomplished was resurrecting an old custom popular among dairymen and milkmaids and supplying it with modern theories—theories that had no more scientific foundation than the primitive practices from which they derived.

Question 3: How did the British government support Jenner’s vaccination venture, and how did he respond to complaints about vaccination failures?

Answer: Despite obvious failures and mounting deaths from his vaccinations, Jenner applied to the English government for funds to promote his scheme. On the strength of the dairymaid’s superstition and his groundless promise of lifetime immunity—based on a single questionable experiment on James Phipps—Parliament granted him 10,000 pounds in 1802. Either Jenner possessed an unusual gift of persuasion or the government fell victim to wishful thinking, for in 1807 they granted him an additional 20,000 pounds, totaling 30,000 pounds (approximately $150,000 at the time) in public funds to propagate his vaccination diseases and death throughout the world. Lord Lyttleton declared in the House of Lords that “it is unnecessary to speak of the certainty of vaccination as a preventive of smallpox, that being a point on which the whole medical profession has arrived at complete unanimity”—a statement that was not true, as all enlightened doctors condemned the practice, but which had the desired effect on public opinion.

When confronted with the disturbing reality that vaccinated persons were contracting and dying from smallpox, Jenner invented all manner of excuses. He claimed there were two kinds of cowpox—genuine and spurious—and that those who contracted smallpox after vaccination must have received the spurious variety, while those who remained healthy had received the genuine type. When asked how to distinguish between the two, he had no answer. When shown that people vaccinated from the same batch of vaccine had different outcomes, he claimed some must have been vaccinated too soon or too late after exposure to smallpox, though he could never determine the correct timing. In writing to friends, Jenner revealed his true concern: “I wish my professional brethren to be slow to publish fatal results after vaccination.” He entreated colleagues not to publish findings that would “disturb the progress of vaccination.” Having received his government bounty, Jenner preferred schemes and suppression to acknowledging failure.

Question 4: What do the official statistics from England and Wales reveal about the relationship between vaccination rates and smallpox deaths?

Answer: Official statistics from England and Wales demonstrate an inverse relationship between vaccination rates and smallpox deaths—as vaccination declined, so did smallpox mortality. During the period 1872-1881, when 96.5% of births were vaccinated, smallpox caused 3,708.3 deaths per ten-year period. As resistance to vaccination grew and rates dropped to 82.1% (1882-1891), deaths fell to 933. When vaccination declined further to 67.9% (1892-1901), deaths dropped to 436.5. By 1932-1941, when only 39.9% submitted to vaccination, the death rate had plummeted to just 1.4 cases. The pattern is unmistakable: at the height of vaccination compliance, smallpox deaths numbered in the thousands; as the population increasingly refused the procedure, deaths approached zero.

Before England’s compulsory vaccination law of 1853, the highest authentic smallpox death rate was only 2,000 for any two-year period, even during the most serious epidemics. After nearly twenty years of compulsory vaccination, the world’s most devastating smallpox scourge occurred in 1870-1871, claiming 23,062 lives in England and Wales alone and spreading across Europe wherever vaccination had been practiced on a large scale. In Germany during the same epidemic, 124,948 people died of smallpox—all had been vaccinated according to their carefully kept records. In Berlin alone, 17,038 persons contracted smallpox after vaccination, and 2,884 died. The Vaccination Inquirer of London posed the question that these statistics demand: “How could an operation that was declining be responsible for the extermination of smallpox?” The decline of smallpox was concomitant with the decrease in vaccination, not the increase.

Question 5: How did the 1870-1872 smallpox epidemic affect vaccinated populations in England and Germany, and what was the response in Leicester?

Answer: The 1870-1872 epidemic provided devastating evidence against vaccination’s protective claims. In Sheffield, England, where 97% of the 200,000 inhabitants had been thoroughly and frequently vaccinated for many years, a smallpox epidemic in 1887 caused 7,101 cases and 648 deaths among this “protected” population. In Marylebone Hospital, 92% of smallpox cases had been vaccinated. Marson’s report from Highgate Hospital for 1871 recorded that of 950 smallpox cases, 870—fully 90%—had been vaccinated. At Hempstead Hospital, up to May 1884, of 2,965 admissions for smallpox, 2,347 had been vaccinated. Sir Thomas Chambers, recorder of the City of London, reported that of 155 persons admitted to the Smallpox Hospital in St. James Parish, 145 had been vaccinated. The epidemic that was supposed to be prevented by vaccination struck the vaccinated first and hardest.

Leicester, a large manufacturing town that had been even more thoroughly vaccinated than Sheffield up to 1870, was the hardest hit of all communities, with over 3,500 deaths per million in the first year of the epidemic. This catastrophe completely destroyed the townspeople’s faith in vaccination. Rich and poor alike rejected the practice and adopted sanitation measures instead. The result was that smallpox epidemics were soon eliminated from Leicester without vaccination. The town became famous as the center of the anti-vaccination movement and demonstrated that improved sanitation, not vaccination, was the key to disease prevention. Leicester’s conscientious objectors proved that a community could maintain health through cleanliness rather than blood poisoning. Their experience provided a controlled experiment: while vaccinated towns continued to suffer outbreaks, Leicester—having abandoned vaccination for sanitation—prospered in health.

Question 6: What do comparative records from the Philippines, Italy, Japan, and Mexico reveal about vaccination effectiveness in different populations?

Answer: The Philippine records provide perhaps the most damning evidence against vaccination. Before vaccination was introduced, the highest death rate in the Philippines, even during epidemics, was only 10% of affected persons. After many years of thorough vaccination and re-vaccination, the death rate rose to 74%—the highest in recorded history. The Chief Surgeon of the U.S. Philippine Army reported that “no Army was ever more thoroughly looked after in the matter of vaccination” and that “re-vaccination many times repeated went as regularly as the drills at a regular post.” Yet the records show a steady increase: in 1888, 76 cases of smallpox with 21 deaths; by 1890, 207 cases with 78 deaths; by 1900, 246 cases with 113 deaths. In 1919, under strict vaccination enforcement, the Philippines recorded 18,213 smallpox deaths compared to only 358 in the United States during the same period when vaccination was indifferently accepted.

Italy’s records reveal that among the thoroughly vaccinated Italian soldiers, the smallpox death rate was approximately twice as high as among the less vaccinated women and civilian boys. Dr. Charles Ruta, professor of Materia Medica at Perugia University, traced these records for many years and found the pattern consistent. Japan’s record under compulsory vaccination showed 165,774 cases and 28,979 deaths from smallpox in just seven years (1886-1892), while Australia—which had only three cases of smallpox in fifteen years—had abolished compulsory vaccination after children died from the procedure. In Mexico, Jenner himself admitted that smallpox was “nearly extinct” before his vaccination campaigns; today, vaccination has so intensified the development of smallpox that all vaccinated Mexicans have either had it or remain in danger of contracting it. The pattern across nations is consistent: the more rigorous the vaccination, the higher the disease rates.

Question 7: What sanitation and nutrition reforms occurred in the 19th century, and how did they correlate with the decline of infectious diseases?

Answer: The most noticeable decrease in smallpox and other zymotic diseases began with sanitation reforms just prior to 1800 and improvements in nutrition brought about by health crusaders such as Dr. Russell Trall, Sylvester Graham, and Dr. Isaac Jennings around 1840. The sanitation program included sewage disposal systems, cleaning of streets, backyards, and stables, improvement of roads so that fresh vegetables, milk, and other vital foods could be transported rapidly to cities and distributed while still fresh, protection of water supplies from contamination, and housing projects built in suburbs to relieve population congestion in cities. Before these reforms, the streets of London and other cities were rarely more than twelve to fifteen feet wide, neither paved nor lighted, with pools of stagnant water accumulating everywhere and heaps of garbage removed only when they obstructed traffic. There was no sewage system; dead dogs, cats, rubbish, rotten vegetables, human and animal excreta, and kitchen slops were all thrown into the streets.

The nutritional teachings of the health reform movement stressed natural whole grain bread instead of white bread, fresh fruits and vegetables free from salt, sugar, chemicals, and harmful preservatives, and rejection of coffee, tea, alcohol, tobacco, and drugs. Meat and other low-grade proteins were denounced in favor of nuts, beans, and proteins with more health value and fewer toxic effects. The age-old “terror diseases” such as plague, black death, and cholera—previously believed to be contagious—responded immediately to this health program and declined to the vanishing point in countries that adopted sanitation and nutrition improvements. These diseases were revealed to be conditions of nutritional deficiency and imbalance, just like all other diseases. The Public Health Act of 1875 in England, passed after the 1870-1872 epidemic demonstrated the sanitarians were correct, governs practically all sanitary observances in England to this day and deserves credit that vaccination has falsely claimed.

Question 8: How did unvaccinated diseases like measles, scarlet fever, and whooping cough compare to vaccinated diseases like smallpox and diphtheria in their rates of decline?

Answer: Records from the British Ministry of Health comparing death rates per million children (ages birth to fifteen years) between 1861 and 1948 reveal a striking pattern: diseases for which no vaccines existed declined faster than those targeted by vaccination campaigns. Measles decreased 94.1% during this period. Scarlet fever decreased 99.7%. Whooping cough decreased 91%. Diphtheria, the disease supposedly conquered by serum immunization, decreased only 88.8%—the least of all. In 1861, diphtheria was the least fatal of the children’s diseases, but by 1948 it had increased to the second most deadly of children’s killers with 105 deaths per million, while whooping cough was only slightly higher at 121 deaths. If left alone without vaccination interference, diphtheria would have declined at the same rate as the others, or even faster because it was initially the least prevalent.

A separate report from the British Ministry of Health examined 4,000,000 children who were not immunized over a five-year period (1945-1949). Among these unvaccinated children, the diphtheria death rate declined from 551 cases in 1945 to just 63 in 1949—a phenomenal drop of 87% in only five years. The immunized children showed a decline of only 88% over an 87-year period of immunization. The Ministry attributed the rapid decline of measles, scarlet fever, and whooping cough to improvements in sanitation, nutrition, housing, education, and social conditions, yet claimed diphtheria and smallpox declined because of prophylactics. This reasoning fails basic logic: if vaccination were truly preventive, these diseases should have declined faster than unvaccinated diseases, not slower. In France under German occupation, diphtheria rose from 13,795 cases in 1941 to 46,750 by 1943 after compulsory immunization was instituted. In Germany itself, the diphtheria rate soared to 150,000 cases in 1939 after immunization was made compulsory, while unvaccinated Norway recorded only 50 cases.

Question 9: What evidence linked vaccination to the transmission of tuberculosis, and what happened to Jenner’s own son and his first test subject James Phipps?

Answer: Dr. Walter James of Philadelphia stated plainly that “vaccination does not stay the spread of disease or even modify it in those cases who get it after vaccination. It does introduce into the system tuberculosis, cancer, and leprosy.” The Surgeon-General of the United States Army recorded in the 1918-1919 report that tuberculosis of the lungs was the leading cause for discharge among all officers and enlisted men, Americans and native troops, in all countries where U.S. troops served. Among American troops at home and abroad, there were 31,106 hospital admissions for pulmonary tuberculosis with 1,114 deaths during the period of the country’s participation in World War I. No tubercular men were inducted into the Army—it was after blood-poisoning vaccinations at camp that diseases of every description developed. Dr. E.C. Rosenow at the Mayo Clinic recorded that vaccine serums injected into guinea pigs tended to localize in the lungs.

The personal tragedies of Jenner’s earliest subjects illustrate this connection with particular poignancy. Jenner inoculated his own eighteen-month-old son with swine-pox in November 1791 and again with cow-pox in April 1798. The boy was never well afterward and died of tuberculosis at the age of twenty-one. James Phipps, the eight-year-old boy vaccinated in 1796 upon whom Jenner based his claim of lifetime immunity, was declared immune to smallpox yet was subsequently re-inoculated with smallpox matter on approximately twenty occasions—each time the inoculation failed to “take,” which Jenner interpreted as proof of immunity rather than evidence that his theory was fundamentally flawed. Jenner himself observed Phipps walking one day and remarked to a friend: “Oh, there is poor Phipps; I wish you could see him; he has been very unwell lately and I am afraid he has got tuberculosis on his lungs.” Phipps died of tuberculosis at a young age. The very subjects Jenner used to establish his reputation succumbed to the disease his vaccines were later shown to transmit.

Question 10: How was syphilis transmitted through vaccination, and what did medical authorities like Dr. Ricord and Dr. William Osler acknowledge about this connection?

Answer: Dr. M. Ricord, one of the most noted authorities on syphilitic affections, confessed to medical men in Paris: “At first I repelled the idea that syphilis could be transmitted by vaccination. The recurrence of facts appearing more and more confirmatory, I accepted the possibility of this mode of transmission, I should say, with reserve, and even with repugnance; but today, in the face of all these facts I hesitate no more to proclaim their reality. Who, pray, will run such a risk to escape smallpox?” Dr. Brundenell Carter, surgeon to St. George’s Hospital in London, observed that “a large proportion of the cases of apparently inherited syphilis are in reality vaccinal; and that the syphilis in these cases does not show itself until the age of from eight to ten years, by which time the relation between cause (vaccination) and effect (syphilis) is lost sight of.” Dr. Ballard, a vaccine inspector for the English government, acknowledged that “there can be no doubt that the vaccine virus and the syphilitic virus may both be drawn at the same time, upon the same instrument, from one and the same vesicle.”

Dr. William Osler, one of the most completely accepted and respected authorities on medicine in the world—Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University, Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, and Honorary Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University—made this concession: “Syphilis has undoubtedly been transmitted by vaccination.” Under the topic heading “Influence of Vaccination Upon Other Diseases,” Osler wrote: “A quiescent malady may be lighted into activity by vaccination. This happens with congenital syphilis and occasionally with tuberculosis.” The Encyclopedia Britannica (9th edition), in an article on vaccination by Dr. Charles Creighton, presented carefully authenticated statistics showing that vaccination had caused a great many cases of syphilis, cancer, tumors, scrofula, eczema, and tuberculosis. Dr. J.M. Peebles documented seventeen school girls in Lebus, near Frankfort, who developed syphilis from vaccination—vaccination performed with official calf-lymph that was “absolutely pure, glycerinated, sterilized, all germs but the ‘vaccine sporule’ destroyed, hermetically sealed until used.”

Question 11: What claims did physicians make about the relationship between vaccination and cancer, and what statistics did they cite?

Answer: W.B. Clark stated in the New York Press on January 26, 1909: “Cancer was practically unknown until cowpox vaccination began to be introduced. I have had to do with 200 cases of cancer and I never saw a case of cancer in an unvaccinated person.” Dr. Herbert Snow, surgeon of the London Cancer Hospital, declared: “I am convinced that some 80 per cent of these cancer deaths are caused by the inoculations or vaccinations they have undergone. These are well-known to cause grave and permanent disease of the heart also.” Dr. Dennis Turnbull, who had studied cancer for thirty years, stated: “I have no hesitation in stating that in my judgment the most frequent disposing condition for cancerous development is infused into the blood by vaccination and re-vaccination.” Dr. Forbes Laurie, late Medical Director of the Metropolitan Cancer Hospital in London, said simply: “I am thoroughly convinced that the increase of cancer is due to vaccination.”

Dr. F.P. Millard, prominent osteopath of Toronto and President of the National League for Prevention of Spinal Curvature, made a striking claim: “Abolish vaccination, and you will cut the cancer death-rate in half.” Dr. Benchetrit stated that serums and vaccines “are principally responsible for the increase of those two really dangerous diseases, cancer and heart disease.” Sir Thomas Paget observed that “the progress of vaccine infection in the blood shows us that a permanent morbid condition is established; in the tissues themselves, it is also established by this specific poison.” The book “Cancer and Vaccination” by Esculapius warned: “No candid and scientific inquirer who has read the works of such authorities as Doctors Creighton, Crookshank and Scott Tebb, can be surprised that an alarming increase in cancer is now evident. Those who adopt the brutal practice of calf-lymph vaccination are but too surely sowing the wind which they must inevitably reap as the whirlwind, a whirlwind of corruption, disease and national deterioration.”

Question 12: What other diseases and conditions did medical authorities attribute to vaccination, including paralysis, encephalitis, and defective teeth and eyesight?

Answer: In 1926, two prominent English Professors of Pathology, Doctors Turnbull and McIntosh, reported numerous cases of encephalitis lethargica (sleeping sickness—a form of polio) following vaccination. This led to the appointment of two commissions of the British Ministry of Health, whose reports published in 1928 revealed 231 cases and 91 deaths from post-vaccinal encephalitis in England and Wales. According to a report in the Hobart Mercury (April 1950), “combined injections for diphtheria and whooping cough may cause severe cases of infantile paralysis.” A St. Pancras medical officer found 40 cases, and a British Health Ministry doctor reported 65 cases where paralysis occurred two weeks after vaccine injections—in 49 of these, paralysis was confined to the limb in which the injection had been given. Dr. J.K. Martin from Guy Hospital reported 80 cases where children developed infantile paralysis soon after vaccination. The London County Council finally banned combined diphtheria and whooping cough injections during months when infantile paralysis was most prevalent.

Dr. Herbert Shelton documented the complications that accompany or follow vaccination: “Abscess, sloughing, cellulitis, erysipelas, syphilis, leprosy, tuberculosis, tetanus (lockjaw), actinomycosis (big jaw), general septic infection, urticarial eruptions, paralysis, meningitis, sleeping sickness, etc., may follow vaccination. In some instances the abscess that may form refuses to heal. I saw one case of this kind where the abscess continued to discharge pus after 14 years.” Sir James Paget’s research found a probable explanation for the defective eyesight and dentition that had become prevalent, demonstrating that because teeth and sense organs arise from the dermal layer in the embryo, skin diseases—of which vaccination is one—are likely to produce abnormalities in all of these. According to the Lancet in 1904, 85% of school children had defective teeth, and 3,000 servicemen (all vaccinated) were returned from South Africa from this cause alone. The recent “vaccination” wars presented dismal pictures of paralysis, with large hospital wards filled with paraplegics (paralysis of both sides) and hemiplegics (paralysis of one side).

Question 13: What happened when the Salk polio vaccine was introduced in 1955, and what did the early death and paralysis reports reveal?

Answer: Shortly after the Salk vaccination program was launched, the American Public Health Service announced on June 23, 1955, that there had been “168 confirmed cases of poliomyelitis among the vaccinated, with six deaths. How many vaccinated children will eventually be reported as developing the disease is as yet unknown.” The interval between inoculation and the first sign of paralysis ranged from 5 to 20 days, and in a large proportion of cases paralysis started in the limb in which the injection had been given. Another disturbing feature was that the numbers developing polio were far greater than would have been expected had no inoculations been given. In the state of Idaho, according to Dr. Carl Eklund, one of the government’s chief virus authorities, polio struck only vaccinated children in areas where there had been no cases of polio since the preceding autumn; in 9 out of 10 cases, paralysis occurred in the arms in which the vaccine had been injected.

Mr. Peterson, State Health Director of Idaho, stopped further inoculations and stated: “We have lost confidence in the Salk Vaccine.” He held “the vaccine, together with the instructions for its manufacture, directly responsible for the outbreak of polio and the deaths that had occurred.” The condemned Cutter laboratory had over a million dollars worth of vaccine on hand, and disasters had caused its stock to drop from $15.50 to $8.75 per share. The other five laboratories had an $8,000,000 supply of “Salk liability.” Then suddenly deaths from Salk vaccine ceased to be reported. One person who worked in a newspaper office informed investigators that “much of the bad news concerning the results of the Salk Program is being censored and deleted out of the news to keep people complacent and acquiescent.” A partial list of named deaths included Susan Pierce (age 7) of Pocatello, Idaho; Ronald Fitzgerald (age 4) of Oakland, California; Allen Davis Jr. (age 2) of New Orleans; Janet Kincaid (age 7) of Moscow, Idaho; and Danny Eggers (age 6) of Idaho Falls—all dead within weeks of vaccination.

Question 14: What did the Hawaii polio data from 1958-1959 show about the effectiveness of the Salk vaccine in preventing paralytic polio?

Answer: Newspaper reports from Hawaii during 1958-1959 provide detailed documentation of polio cases among the vaccinated. On September 13, 1958, a three-year-old girl who had received all three Salk vaccine shots became the ninth fully vaccinated Islander to contract polio. On September 18, 1958, a two-year-old Marine dependent who had received all three Salk shots became the Territory’s 62nd polio victim of the year, suffering paralysis of the left leg—the tenth Island resident inoculated with three Salk shots to develop paralytic polio. Two-year-old Dennis Prescott, who received his first Salk shot on May 15th, suffered paralysis in both arms, left shoulder, and back. A one-year-old army dependent who had received two Salk shots suffered paralysis in both arms and legs. Case after case documented children receiving the complete vaccine series, then developing the very paralytic polio the vaccine was specifically designed to prevent.

Dr. James Enright of the Territorial Department of Health provided revealing statistics: “Of the 32 discovered paralytic polio cases so far this year, six had had three Salk shots; six had had two shots; four had one shot, the rest, none.” This meant 16 of 32 paralytic cases—50%—had been vaccinated. According to Dr. Enright, approximately 60% of the Island’s population had received polio shots. This creates a damning calculation: a greater percentage of those inoculated against polio contracted the disease than those who received no inoculation. If these reports are accurate, the polio vaccination program actually increased the incidence of polio rather than preventing it. Health officials could not understand why their vaccination program was “bogging down,” with 15% fewer people getting their third shots than in 1957. From the published newspaper record, it was not difficult for laymen to understand why the public shied away from the Salk vaccine.

Question 15: How did British medical authorities and other countries respond to the Salk vaccine, and which nations rejected it?

Answer: British medical authorities expressed serious reservations about the Salk vaccine from the outset. The Manchester Guardian reported on April 14, 1955: “It must be gruesome for the gruesome for our public health laboratories to grapple with the problems presented by this gruesome race. We do know that there are many (unsolved) intricate problems in the manufacture of this vaccine.” The British Medical Journal warned physicians against “over enthusiastic acceptance of the Salk anti-polio vaccine, citing ‘the possibility of toxic effects.’” The Lancet stated it would be “very reluctant to see the vaccine used on a large scale in Britain without further tests” and warned that “the possibility of toxic effects from repeated injections with monkey tissues must be considered.” These cautions were cast to the winds in America, where the government and medical profession had no hesitancy in using the unproven vaccine and repeating their experiments on millions of human beings even after large numbers of deaths and paralysis had proved it to be a dangerous failure.

In Australia, when children died as a result of smallpox vaccinations, the government abolished compulsory vaccination and smallpox declined to the vanishing point—only three cases in fifteen years compared to Japan’s 165,774 cases and 28,979 deaths under compulsory vaccination. In Austria, where Bela Schick invented the Schick test for diphtheria, the test killed several children and rulers declared it too dangerous, prohibiting its use. Switzerland, England, and Australia abolished compulsory vaccination after it was tested and proved disastrous. The British Army finally abandoned compulsory vaccination when numerous lawsuits for deaths and damages made it mandatory. On February 5, 1954, Mr. Birch, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Defense, assured Mr. Charles R. Hobson, M.P., that British troops retain their right to refuse vaccination and all inoculations, even when fighting under United Nations Command. England, the country that introduced compulsory vaccination, was forced to admit the practice was a failure and a calamity.

Question 16: What alternative theory of disease causation does the text present regarding germs, viruses, and internal toxemia?

Answer: Disease is not something to be cured; it is a cure. Disease represents a cleansing effort of the body in its attempt to rid itself of excess poisons, waste matter, obstructions, and incompatible food. Germs do not attack from without; they develop within the cells themselves when the need for them occurs. They are scavengers—a necessary by-product of diseased tissues of the impaired organism. The whole framework of vaccination rests on the misconception that germs cause disease and must be counteracted with vaccines, but this procedure can bring no result other than harm. Dr. J.E.R. McDonagh stated that “the virus is formed within, and does not come from without.” Dr. Joseph Melnick reported at the International Conference of Biology that studies showed “the nucleus of the cells in the spinal cord may be the place where the polio virus is manufactured when the disease strikes.” The so-called virus of poliomyelitis is considered to be an endogenous substance resulting from poisoning—growing from within, not invading from without.

Only true natural immunity can be attained, and this arises through a state of internal cleanliness based on legitimate nutrition and hygienic living habits. Orthodox medical practitioners seek to make unclean living safe by creating hypothetical artificial immunity through immunization, thus attempting to protect people from the natural consequences of daily violations of the laws of life. So-called infectious or zymotic diseases are brought on by toxic poisoning resulting from protein putrefaction of animal origin. The most septic poisons are of flesh or animal origin and produce infectious diseases such as bubonic plague, smallpox, yellow fever, and diphtheria. Plagues and epidemics were not conquered by vaccines but were cleared up through sanitary and hygienic measures—street sanitation, sewers, garbage disposal, adequate water supply, toilet facilities, better living quarters with spacious windows and ventilation, fresh air, light, sunshine, unspoiled natural food, refrigeration, and better working conditions. There is no wrong way to do right and no substitute for clean, legitimate, hygienic living.

Question 17: What experiments did Dr. Pettenkofer and Dr. Thomas Powell conduct with disease germs, and what did they conclude?

Answer: Numerous experiments with germs conducted in the past have conclusively proven that bacteria do not and cannot produce disease in a healthy organism. Dr. Pettenkofer, professor at the University of Vienna, came to the conclusion that germs alone do not produce pathology and defended his position from the lecture platform and in his writings for years. On more than one occasion, he and his assistants swallowed the contents of glasses containing millions of living cholera germs. Nothing happened. They did not contract cholera or any other disease. This dramatic demonstration—repeated multiple times before witnesses—challenged the foundational assumption of germ theory: that exposure to pathogenic organisms inevitably causes disease. The fact that Pettenkofer and his assistants remained healthy while consuming quantities of cholera bacteria that should have killed them according to orthodox theory suggested that something other than germ exposure determined whether disease developed.

Dr. Thomas Powell of California, believed to have taken more germs than any other man, challenged his medical colleagues to produce a single disease by germ inoculation. He was inoculated with cholera germs, bubonic plague germs, and bacteria of every description. Germs were fed to him in every kind of food. Nothing happened. Despite exposure to the most feared pathogens known to medicine, Powell remained healthy. The U.S. Government Bulletin “Hygienic Laboratory—Bulletin No. 123, Feb. 1921” provides further proof on contagious diseases. These experiments demonstrate that a healthy body maintained through proper nutrition and hygienic living resists disease regardless of germ exposure. The International Textbook of Surgery confirms: “Persons weakened by disease or worn out by excessive labor yield more readily to infection than healthy individuals.” If this is true, it explains why in various epidemics smallpox always attacks the vaccinated first—their constitutions have been weakened by the very procedure that was supposed to protect them.

Question 18: What correlation did Dr. Benjamin Sandler find between sugar consumption and polio rates, and what happened during the 1948 North Carolina epidemic?

Answer: Dr. Benjamin Sandler of North Carolina compiled records showing that countries with extremely high per capita sugar consumption—United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, and Sweden, consuming around 108 pounds per person annually—also had high incidence of polio. In contrast, polio was practically unknown in China, where sugar consumption was only 3 pounds per person per year. The summer months bring the highest sugar intake in the form of ice cream, bottled drinks, candy, and desserts, and it is no coincidence that summer is also when polio reaches its height. The pattern of epidemiologic statistics clearly indicates a correlation between sugar consumption and epidemic outbreaks of polio across countries worldwide. Sugar (technically classified as a drug, C12H22O11, not a food) is converted into alcohol almost immediately after entering the body and does the same damage alcohol does—dehydrating cells and leeching calcium from nerves, muscles, bones, teeth, and all tissues. Serious calcium deficiency is a forerunner of polio.

During North Carolina’s worst polio epidemic in 1948, cases had increased so rapidly that by October there were 2,403 cases in the state. All usual medical methods had failed, and the hopelessness of the epidemic shocked people into willingness to try something as unorthodox as diet to control disease. Dr. Sandler publicized a diet program warning people against all sugar products such as ice cream, cola drinks, and fountain drinks, advising them instead to eat vegetables (especially greens), ripe natural fruits unsweetened, whole grains, and plain wholesome food. Ice cream sales dropped dramatically—one producer shipped one million fewer gallons during the first week following the diet story release. Within 72 hours, polio declined considerably and the epidemic was brought under control. By the next year, polio incidence in North Carolina had dropped 90%. Then the Rockefeller milk trust and Coca-Cola Company launched publicity stories declaring Sandler’s findings a myth, sales returned to previous levels, and polio went back to “normal” in 1950.

Question 19: What common poisons and environmental factors were identified as causes of polio-like symptoms, including insecticides and food additives?

Answer: In addition to vaccine poisons and self-generated poisons from wrong foods, numerous other poisons freely used in modern society are known to cause polio. Insecticides such as lead arsenate, hydrocyanic gas, other cyanide compounds, DDT, and parathion are constant causes of death and disease. Dr. Abraham Gelperin, director of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases and assistant Clinical Professor of Public Health at Yale University, stated flatly that he believes many ills result from poison insecticides and that large numbers of what are believed to be polio are in reality cases of poisoning, possibly caused by something like parathion. Dr. J.W. Norton of the North Carolina Department of Health confirmed that “symptoms of parathion poisoning are similar to those of polio, including headache, gastric upset, giddiness, tightness of the chest, vomiting and sometimes diarrhea.” One manufacturer of parathion described it as “capable of producing severe systemic toxic effects and death in animals and man either by oral administration, inhalation of mists, dusts, or vapors and by absorption through the unbroken skin.”

Formaldehyde in milk has been reported as a cause of polio. The Australian Medical Gazette (August 24, 1897) stated that “formalin,” an aqueous solution of formaldehyde, caused paralysis in some who drank milk containing it. The U.S. government permits dairymen to add formaldehyde to milk so that stale, inferior milk may be sold as fresh—this poisonous embalming fluid is likely one cause of epidemics of diarrhea and death among bottle-fed infants in hospitals. White bread contains at least four poisons: agene (nitrogen trichloride) used for bleaching, which produces hysteria and convulsions; methyl bromide and other insecticides added to flour to prevent insect infestation, found to cause paralysis of hind legs in experimental dogs; alum and other harmful dough conditioners; and synthetic vitamin B, a coal tar product that is not a true vitamin—in Canada, it is a prison offense for a miller or baker to add synthetic vitamin B to any food product.

Question 20: What specific dangers did the text identify in cola drinks, and what experiments demonstrated their harmful effects on teeth and bones?

Answer: Cola drinks contain four major harmful ingredients. First, they are loaded with habit-forming caffeine—”there is only one reason for putting caffeine in a soft drink, to make it habit forming,” stated Dr. Royal Lee of the Lee Foundation for Nutritional Research. Dr. H.W. Wiley, former director of the Food and Drug Administration, declared it violated food law to add caffeine to drinks; he was fired when he exposed this racket. Caffeine is destructive to the tissues of the stomach, eyes, nerves, and kidneys, making consumers nervous, irritable, and high-strung while leading to desire for stronger substances. Second, cola drinks contain as much as 10% sugar, which is nine times more than the body can metabolize. Third, they contain artificial coloring and flavoring matter—coal tar products that are harmful drugs with no place in the diet. Fourth, and most damaging, is phosphoric acid, a destroyer of the vital calcium supply that dissolves tooth enamel.

Professor Clive McCay of Cornell University reported experiments begun during World War II at the Naval Research Institute: “We put human teeth in cola beverage and found that they softened and started to dissolve within a short period. They became soft within two days.” Studies on rats, dogs, and monkeys showed that molar teeth were dissolved down to the gum line when animals were well fed but given nothing to drink except cola beverage for six months. McClure and Restarski reported that enamel is most readily soluble in phosphoric acid, exceeded only by nitric acid. A popular cola drink contains 0.055% phosphoric acid by weight with a pH of 2.6—considerably more than 100 times more acid than will decalcify enamel under normal mouth conditions. Phosphoric acid breaks down body lecithin, causing brain fag, neurasthenia, nerve breakdown, physical apathy, mental irregularities, anemia, acidosis, kidney lesions, rickets, faulty calcification, and marked shifts in bone structure. Polio blood is invariably low in calcium and iron—the free phosphoric acid in cola ties up iron, calcium, manganese, and respiratory metals, preventing cells from regenerating, resulting in decomposition of body proteins that manifests as polio.

Question 21: What do the military records from World War I reveal about vaccination diseases among soldiers, including tuberculosis and hospitalization rates?

Answer: The Report of the Surgeon General of the Army (1919) gives the number of admissions to hospitals during 1918 on account of vaccinia (vaccination disease) as 10,830. The Report of the Surgeon General (1918) gives hospital admissions during 1917 on account of vaccinia and vaccinal-typhoid combined as 19,608. In only two years of the war and in only one army, over 30,000 soldiers were hospitalized by vaccination. This does not account for thousands who were seriously ill but not critical enough for hospitalization, nor cases of chronic disease that developed later from cumulative effects of vaccine and drug poisons. The Surgeon-General recorded that tuberculosis of the lungs was the leading cause for discharge among all officers and enlisted men in all countries where U.S. troops served. Among American troops at home and abroad, there were 31,106 hospital admissions for pulmonary tuberculosis with 1,114 deaths during the First World War. No tubercular men were inducted into the Army—these diseases developed after blood-poisoning vaccinations at camp.

The Boston Herald published names and addresses of 47 soldiers killed by vaccination in just one month of army life, from official reports from Camp Merrit, San Francisco, Camp Montauk, and troops stationed at Manila for January 1899. These soldiers had received the usual course of vaccine serums for smallpox, diphtheria, typhoid, and other diseases. The diseases they died from within 30 days of vaccination included smallpox, diphtheria, typhoid, lockjaw, black smallpox, blood poisoning, and cirrhosis of the liver. General Leonard Wood told the Senate Committee on Military Affairs that “half his present forces were not fit for effective service” after vaccination. In the Cuban army, 60% of the men were frequently disabled because of diseases other than battle wounds. The men were invalided home by thousands and dumped on society as physical and mental wrecks—many had never been in battle nor had even left American soil. Herbert Spencer observed: “Vaccination, in subduing one disease only increases others.”

Question 22: What happened during the 1942 yellow fever vaccine epidemic in the U.S. Army, and how did vaccination affect military readiness?

Answer: During the summer of 1942, a vaccination epidemic struck the U.S. Army following yellow fever inoculations given in February of that year. According to the report of U.S. Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson, “recent Army experience with yellow fever vaccine resulted in 28,505 cases of hepatitis (disease of the liver) with 62 deaths, as of July 24, 1942.” TIME magazine reported on August 3, 1942, under the title “Jaundice Rampage”: “From Army Hospitals for the past three months have come rumors of a mysterious epidemic of jaundice. (One rumor: 1,500 jaundiced men in famed Walter Reed Hospital.) Last week War Secretary Henry Stimson was ready to talk. Jaundice had attacked the armed forces. There have been 62 deaths, 28,585 hospital cases—4,528 of them overseas.” Symptoms included yellow skin, nausea, nervousness, lack of appetite, constipation, and soldiers being “out of kilter” for six weeks. The highest-ranking sufferer was Lieutenant General Joseph Stilwell, who contracted the disease after his famed foot march across Burma mountains.

One soldier who served in World War II and participated personally in this vaccination epidemic was hospitalized for two weeks during May as a result of inoculations received against yellow fever in February. He was unable to take any food for one week, experiencing constant vomiting, yellow skin, abdominal pain, restlessness, drowsiness, delirium, elevated temperature, loss of appetite, and severe sickness. A large percentage of the men in his company developed the same yellow jaundice and were hospitalized. General Eisenhower discussed the poor conditioning of fighting forces in LIFE magazine (April 17, 1950): “I remember one time in Africa when we had only four divisions in the field, and I was desperate for men, I found we had 6,000 men in hospitals in Africa unavailable for combat—and not one of them had suffered a wound.” All these men were in prime condition when entering the military. Forty-seven percent of young men were rejected as unfit for service—an all-time high—yet the most perfect men inducted were then shot full of vaccine poisons until thousands were invalided home as physical and mental wrecks.

Question 23: What physicians spoke out against vaccination, and what were the main points of their criticism?

Answer: Dr. Alexander Wilder, Editor of the New York Medical Times, Professor of Pathology at the United States Medical College, and author of Wilder’s History of Medicine, observed: “Vaccination is the infusion of contaminating element into the system, and after such contamination you can never be sure of regaining the former purity of the body. Consumption follows in the wake of vaccination as certainly as effect follows cause.” Dr. Walter M. James of Philadelphia stated: “Vaccination does not stay the spread of smallpox nor even modify it in those who get it after vaccination. It does introduce into the system, and therefore contributes to the spread of, tuberculosis, cancer and even leprosy. It tends to make more virulent epidemics of smallpox and to make them more extensive.” Dr. J.W. Hodge of Niagara Falls, New York, who had vaccinated more than 3,000 victims before discovering his mistake, publicly confessed: “To affirm that there never has been any scientific warranty for a belief in the alleged protective virtues of vaccination and that its practice is backed by ignorance and indifference, is a sorry charge to make against the medical profession... but the charge, I regret to say, is only too true.”

Dr. E.M. Ripley of Unionville, Connecticut, declared in a public address: “Never in the history of medicine has there been produced so false a theory, such fraudulent assumptions, such disastrous and damning results as have followed the practice of vaccination; it is the extremity of learned quackery, and lacks, and has ever lacked, the faintest shadow of a scientific basis.” Carlo Ruta, Professor of Materia Medica at the University of Perugia, Italy, protested: “Vaccination is a monstrosity, a misbegotten offspring of error and ignorance; and, being such, it should have no place in either hygiene or medicine. Believe not in vaccination, it is a world-wide delusion, an unscientific practice, a fatal superstition with consequences measured today by tears and sorrow without end.” Dr. James A. Shannon of the National Institute of Health stated: “The only wholly safe vaccine is a vaccine that is never used.” Dr. Harry R. Bybee said: “My honest opinion is that vaccine is the cause of more disease and suffering than anything I could name.”

Question 24: How did the American Medical Association gain political power, and what methods did they use to suppress competition and influence legislation?

Answer: The medical stranglehold did not happen naturally with passing time; it was a planned conspiracy against the American people with financial gains for doctors as its objective. Dr. W.A. Evans, Health Commissioner for Chicago and a top medical “boss,” gave instructions at the 1911 American Medical Association convention: “The thing for the medical profession to do is to get right into and man every important health movement; man health departments, tuberculosis societies, housing societies, child care and infant societies, etc. The future of the profession depends on it. The profession cannot afford to have these places occupied by other than medical men.” The adoption and prosecution of this resolution enhanced the political power of organized medicine and enabled the medical trust to hamper, harass, and suppress their therapeutic rivals to destroy competition—precisely what the Sherman Anti-Trust Law was designed to prevent. Non-medical schools of healing such as chiropractic, naturopathic, religious science, and hygienics have been completely excluded from tax-supported institutions including health boards, public hospitals, army camps, state prisons, workman’s compensation bureaus, and asylums.

The New York Times reported on June 15, 1952: “Some rather expert observations of the art of lobbying as practiced in Washington assert that the A.M.A. is the only organization in the country that could marshal 140 votes in Congress between sundown Friday night and noon on Monday.” In 1954, sixteen groups reported spending more than $50,000 each on legislative interests, with the biggest admitting it spent $547,000 influencing legislation. In Pennsylvania’s 26th district, doctors calling themselves the Healing Arts Committee mailed 190,000 letters, made 120,000 personal telephone calls, placed twelve newspaper advertisements, and purchased radio time to defeat a congressman who had supported an unfavorable measure. The Congressional Record contains a speech describing the AMA as having “a record of almost unparalleled opposition to social and economic progress, blindness to need, and resistance to reform.” A high-pressure group even tried to force through Congress a measure whereby competitors could be barred from the mails without notice and without jury trial.

Question 25: What economic interests drove the vaccination industry, and how did the Rockefeller Foundation and drug companies profit from vaccine campaigns?

Answer: The Boston Herald, reporting a convention of drug manufacturers on April 18, 1955, preceded by a headline “Drug Companies Expecting Big Profit on Salk Vaccine,” quoted a Parke-Davis spokesman: “Now that it has been declared safe we can get back the millions we invested in the development of Salk vaccine and make a profit out of it. Our company will make over $10,000,000 on Salk vaccine in 1955.” Suggestions were made to charge $6 for complete immunization, with cost to drug houses at $4.00 and to physicians at $4.20—actual cost of a Salk shot was hardly over 3 cents. Rhodes and Company, Wall Street brokers specializing in drug securities, estimated gross revenue for the six licensed vaccine producers at about $60,000,000 with net profits of $20,000,000. Merck’s operating income was $22,895,454 with real assets of $61,583,858—a 36% earning on actual investment. The Salk vaccine industry was estimated to gross over $5 billion in its first year of wholesale operation, combining Chemical Trust revenue, doctor fees, and advertising.

Morris Beale’s book “The Drug Story” documented that disease is more rampant because of commercial greed: “When the Rockefeller-Standard Oil crowd muscled into the drug and pharmaceutical business in such a big way, ‘scientific medicine’ was turned into a racket which shortened many American lives from ten to twenty years.” The Rockefeller Foundation parceled out $446,837,527 in subsidies to medical colleges to mis-educate physicians into excessive use of drugs, vaccination, and immunization—making invalids of millions. The book detailed a $10,000,000,000 traffic in death and disease, pharmaceutical house profits of 635% on assets in one year, panhandling rackets in cancer control, and appointments by Rockefeller Center of all key personnel in government health setups including the Food and Drug Administration, Post Office, Army, Navy, and Public Health Offices. When President Eisenhower took $30,000,000 from taxpayers to force more vaccine into resisting children, the AMA raised loud opposition—not because children were being harmed, but because the association was not getting all the fees. The House of Delegates demanded that all free inoculations stop and the task be turned over to doctors on a fee basis.

Question 26: How were vaccination death records and smallpox statistics allegedly falsified or suppressed, and what methods were used?

Answer: When Jenner himself discovered that vaccination did not provide immunity from smallpox, including among his own patients who died from the disease, he preferred schemes and suppression over acknowledging failure. Writing to a friend, Jenner instructed: “I wish my professional brethren to be slow to publish fatal results after vaccination.” In 1810 he wrote: “When I found Dr. Woodworth about to publish his pamphlet relative to the eruption cases at the Smallpox Hospital, I entreated him in the strongest terms, both by letter and conversation, not to do a thing that would so disturb the progress of vaccination.” From its inception to the present day, vaccination has been an endless record of lies, deception, fraud, juggling statistics, and falsifying death certificates to preserve vaccination from reproach and secure its continuation. George Bernard Shaw, a member of the Health Committee of London Borough Council during a considerable epidemic at the turn of the century, reported: “I learned how the credit of vaccination is kept up statistically by diagnosing all the re-vaccinated cases of smallpox as pustular eczema, varioloid or what not—except smallpox.”

An investigation at a Los Angeles hospital revealed the methods of concealment firsthand. When records of smallpox cases at the tax-supported public institution were requested, officials said the smallpox report was “not available as it was being worked on.” A nurse in the contagion ward confirmed smallpox patients were present, kept separate from chickenpox cases, but she had not been assigned to count them. Whenever statements appear about smallpox being wiped out by vaccination, the cases have been concealed in “closed” contagion wards and records have been “worked on.” In this official scrambling of figures, mild smallpox cases are placed on lists of chickenpox and measles, while serious cases are recorded as syphilis, scrofula, or something else. In post-war Germany, when Americans moved in for a vaccination campaign, German doctors admitted that vaccination had always been followed by outbreaks of disease—but since profits would now go to foreign invaders rather than themselves, they acknowledged the uselessness of the practice and begged to be spared the resulting disease outbreak.

Question 27: What happened to critics of vaccination like Duon Miller and practitioners of alternative medicine like Dr. Herbert Shelton?

Answer: Duon Miller, a Florida cosmetic manufacturer, spent many thousands of dollars of his own money warning the American public against the lethal effects of Salk vaccine, its worthlessness as a preventive, the false propaganda of the serum trust, and the doctored statistics of the U.S. Public Health Service. Upon demand of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, whose racket he was seriously interfering with, he was railroaded by a Federal Court in Florida after the Post Office Department was pressured to convict him of sending “derogatory statements” about the Salk racketeers on a postal card. A Post Office regulation stated such statements were acceptable in sealed mail but “unmailable” on postal cards—normal procedure was to notify the “culprit” and have him sign a stipulation not to repeat the offense, but this was not done in Miller’s case because of pressure from the National Foundation and the Rockefeller interests that owned the serum trust. Miller received a two-year prison sentence with probation terms prohibiting him from sending anything through the mails referencing vaccine or medicine—an illegal revocation of his First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and press.

Dr. Herbert M. Shelton, head of the Hygienic Movement, was imprisoned several times in New York because he helped people overcome diseases by observing laws of health. Saving lives and restoring health is considered a crime in states ruled by the medical trust if done by anyone outside the medical ring. The medical field has no sure cure for any disease, so people are obliged to suffer and die rather than permit someone who understands the law of cure to aid them. Shelton, who understood cause and cure of disease, defied the un-American medically-made law of New York prohibiting drugless doctors from practicing, opened an office, and was gaining fame by superior healing results. For this he was imprisoned without jury trial. In Tennessee, the State Medical Board subjected Dr. Chester Fair, a 72-year-old physician who had cured hundreds of cancer and polio cases using the Koch treatment, to a humiliating public “trial” accusing him of immoral, dishonest, and unprofessional conduct—because he cured people in a manner that brought no profit to the Drug Trust, hospitals, and surgical brotherhood.

Question 28: What legal arguments were made against compulsory vaccination, and which countries abolished mandatory vaccination after observing its effects?

Answer: Supreme Court Justice Cardozo stated: “Every human being of adult years and of sound mind has a right to determine what shall be done to his own body; and a surgeon who performs an operation without his patient’s consent commits an assault for which he is liable in damages.” The Supreme Court of Massachusetts ruled: “If a person should not be willing in his case and the authorities should think otherwise, it is not in their power to vaccinate him by force.” Attorney Selig Kaplan stated at the outbreak of World War II that “there is nothing in the National Draft Law which requires one to submit to involuntary compulsory vaccinations or inoculations of animal matter.” The Salk vaccine presented a unique legal problem: unlike smallpox and diphtheria immunizations, which allegedly prevent both infection and spread, the Salk vaccine only allegedly protects the individual from paralytic effects while the vaccinated person remains a threat to others by continuing to discharge polio virus. To require obligatory vaccination for the sake of the individual alone, rather than for public protection, infringes on the basic right of an individual to freely accept or reject something being done to his body.

Switzerland, England, and Australia abolished compulsory vaccination after it was tested and proved disastrous. In Australia, when children died from smallpox vaccinations, the government abolished compulsory vaccination and smallpox declined to the vanishing point—only three cases in fifteen years. England, the country that introduced compulsory vaccination, fought for decades to have the law abolished. After deaths from vaccination mounted and the 1870-1872 epidemic devastated the thoroughly vaccinated population, the English people increasingly refused compliance. The British Army finally abandoned compulsory vaccination when numerous lawsuits for deaths and damages made it mandatory, and British troops retained their right to refuse vaccination even when fighting under United Nations Command. Leicester rejected vaccination entirely after the 1870 epidemic, adopted sanitation instead, and eliminated smallpox epidemics from that city. The laws sanctioning compulsory vaccination that “still disgrace the statute books of ‘free’ America” rank with human slavery and religious persecution as flagrant outrages upon human rights.

Question 29: What parallels did the text draw between vaccination and water fluoridation, and what health effects were attributed to sodium fluoride?

Answer: Salk vaccine and sodium fluoride share common features: the Salk concoction kills and cripples children quickly, while sodium fluoride in municipal water systems slowly poisons everyone who drinks the water. A six-month investigation across the continent uncovered salient facts: sodium fluoride is a cumulative paralyzing poison; the U.S. government will not permit any product containing sodium fluoride to be shipped in interstate commerce because it is deadly poison; the statement that “fluoride prevents tooth decay” is untrue—there are more dental caries in school children in fluoridated towns than in non-fluoridated ones; sincere proponents have been confused by sales promoters into thinking synthetic sodium fluoride (made from aluminum filing tailings) is the same as natural calcium fluoride. The U.S. Public Health Service has been corrupted by commercial interests getting rid of an unsalable waste product and forcing taxpayers to pay over $15,000,000 annually for it. The only previous uses for sodium fluoride were as rat poison, by cattlemen to partially sterilize bulls, and by the Russian secret police to make prisoners stupid for brainwashing.

Dr. Frederick Exner, a leading authority on fluoridation called before Congress and state legislatures, stated: “Fluoride has no known action on the unerupted tooth. Fluoride, even in minute doses, accumulates in the body. After sufficient time, it causes cumulative poisoning.” Dr. George Waldbott reported that all reports of fluoride poisoning emphasize the great variety of symptoms, insidious onset, slow course, and the fact that death is caused by general wasting away. In Cameron and Bartlett, Texas, with high fluorine in water, 10.1 per 100 inhabitants had eye cataracts (versus 1 per 100 nationally), 13.8 had arthritis, 10.1 had bone changes, 19.4 had hearing defects, plus brittle nails and severely mottled teeth. Congressman Miller of Nebraska reported that Grand Rapids death rates from heart disease rose from 585 in 1944 to 1,059 after fluoridation started, with a 50% increase in nephritis deaths and 50% increase in deaths from intracranial lesions. Mass medication violates every concept of medical practice, and compulsory medication violates the Constitution—over 900 American cities have been bamboozled into mass poisoning their citizenry.

Question 30: What alternative approach to disease prevention and health did the text advocate, and what role did fasting, nutrition, and hygiene play in this system?

Answer: There is only one true prophylaxis or real natural immunity against disease, and that arises from health—a state of structural and functional organic harmony. Nature builds immunity within the living organism and does not require artificial assistance. The eternal, God-given hygienic factor-elements are: food, air, water, exercise, rest, sleep, relaxation, light, sunshine, warmth, mental poise and harmony, and freedom from enervating habits. Hygiene is not a school of healing with therapeutic panaceas; it is a grand scheme of total living with an all-embracing program of life building, constructed upon a revolutionary synthesis of correlated living factors that fuses each part of life into a harmonious and intelligent whole, presenting a normal pattern of living in terms of valid biological standards. The nutritional teachings stress natural whole grain bread instead of white bread, fresh fruits and vegetables free from salt, sugar, chemicals, and harmful preservatives, and rejection of coffee, tea, alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and other drastic poisons.

In recovery from so-called infections, there is no more effective, certain, or rapid means than through fasting—abstinence from all food except water, representing a plan of physical, physiological, mental, and sensory rest. Recovery from diseases such as colds, typhoid fever, typhus, influenza, yellow fever, smallpox, measles, scarlet fever, and mumps—which definitely originate through dietary errors and unclean living—is always hastened through fasting and hygienic measures, which succeed when all other therapeutic means fail. Dr. Russell Trall, the eminent Natural Hygienist, cared for large numbers of patients afflicted with smallpox and never lost a case. The Mills Clinic, Dunn Clinic, and Spears Hospital cure polio by removing the outrages upon nature that caused the disease—through spinal adjustments to relieve nerve pressure, cleaning bowels by enemas (few polio cases occur without impacted bowels), water and juice diets, and rest. Nature is allowed to adjust itself and patients are cured as soon as toxins causing the malady have been eliminated.

